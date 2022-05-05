New York, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Impact of COVID-19 on User and Entity Behavior Analytics Market ; Segmented:: By Component, By Deployment Type, By End user, And Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends For 2019–2020 And Forecasts To 2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06272881/?utm_source=GNW

Banking fraud, insider threat, & targeted attacks can all be detected using user and entity behavior analytics. This method is used to analyze human behavior patterns and then find deviations using statistical analysis and algorithms. When end users collaborate, malware might become dormant and go undiscovered. Rather than trying to figure out where the outsider got in, user and entity behavior analytics uses algorithms to detect internal threats, allowing for faster detection. In big data platforms like Apache Hadoop, user and entity behavior analytics solutions are utilized to analyze petabytes of data, detect insider risks, and detect sophisticated persistent threats. The collected data is evaluated to identify various human behavioral patterns used to identify odd behavior and threats.



Global User and Entity Behavior Analytics market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 40.6% in 2031.



Increased cyber threats faced by insiders in businesses, as well as the inability of standard security systems to detect such insider threats, are driving the global market. Furthermore, the global market is expected to be driven by a lack of skilled security professionals who understand the privacy risk faced by users, as organizations have been expected to prefer behavior analytic solutions that rely on ML to identify such threats with minimal human interaction.



Solution component segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31



Based on Component, User and Entity Behavior Analytics Market has been segmented Solution and Services. Threats, compromised identities, data loss protection, and other solution segments are used to classify the market. Insider threats in the Solution segment are providing the highest share of the global user & entity behavior analytics market during the forecast period. Because firms know the crucial need of preventing insider breaches, insider threat measures are in a growing market. Organizations are significantly spending on hazard detecting analytical solutions to disclose security concerns that cybercriminals may abuse, which is driving the economy for UEBA solutions, which is driving the market for smart technology and security solutions.



Financial services and insurance segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31



By End-users the market is segmented into Government and Defense, Energy and Utilities, Healthcare, Retail and e-commerce, Financial Services, and Insurance, IT and Telecom, Others. The risk of cyber-crime increases as the number of customers in the insurance, accounting, and finance industries expands. As a result, these businesses generally use the UEBA because it provides customers with instant access to deposit & payment services. UEBA systems enable rapid threat detection and notify the organization of a wide range of behavioral patterns and potential insider threats, attracting end-users to the market.



Increasing demand for real-time analytics.



The usage of User & Entity Behavior Analytics broadens the security perimeter to include closed networks, users, cloud service providers, as well as weird and smart endpoint devices. User behaviors are monitored and assessed using UEBA systems, which provide real-time & continuous monitoring. More on the COVID-19 epidemic Many industries have been pushed to operate online as a result of the impact, which has increased the risk of cyber security & thus the demand for UEBA.



Rising adoption of a user-centric approach



The requirement to prevent insider risk faced by users is one of the market’s beneficial elements. As a result of the growing volume of data breaches and enormous investment in threats prevention technologies, demand for user & entity behavior analytics is likely to rise rapidly throughout the projection period. With the increased demand for advanced security solutions, businesses are heavily investing in attacks detection analytical solutions to reveal security concerns that criminals may exploit, which is driving demand for user & entity behavior analytics solutions. Insider threats, information security, external attacks, & identity, and access management are all covered by this system.



Scarcity of trained security personnel and a lack of public awareness



The dearth of qualified security personnel and lack of awareness of advanced insider threats are two challenges that hinder the growth of the user & entity behavior analytics industry. In addition, the global market’s growth is hampered by a user-centric approach and insufficient budget allocation for user and behavior analytics solutions.



Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis



Bay Dynamics, Inc.

Dtex Systems Inc.

Exabeam, Inc.

Gurucul

Rapid7 Inc.

Securonix, Inc.

Splunk, Inc.

Varonis Systems, Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Global User and Entity Behavior Analytics market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Because of the rising use of consumer and organizational functional analytics solutions, the North American region is expected to hold the greatest share of the worldwide market throughout the forecast period. The increase in user behavior analytics security can be attributed to the rising usage of mobile & online apps in the sector, as well as the need for security solutions capable of spotting data risks. Due to increased investment in safety surveillance technology for the protection of citizens, the market is expected to rise during the forecasted period. In addition, the government is investing in Artificial Intelligence, 5G, cloud, IoT, and networking.



Impact of Covid-19 on User and Entity Behavior Analytics Market



The devastating impact of the widespread COVID-19 pandemic has stifled the User & Entity Behavior Analytics Market’s growth potential. As a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, many sectors have been forced to operate online, raising the risk of cyber security therefore, as a result, the need for UEBA has expanded. The International User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA) Technology Market is expected to grow fast as a result of the growing digital presence, offering new opportunities over the anticipated period.



Global User and Entity Behavior Analytics is further segmented by region into:



North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – the United States and Canada

Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey and Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, and Rest of APAC

the Middle East and Africa Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa and Rest of MENA

Solution (Insider Threats, Compromised Credentials, Data Loss Prevention, and Others)

Services (Implementation and Ongoing Optimization)

On-Premises

Cloud

Financial Services & Insurance

Retail & Ecommerce

Energy & Utilities

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Defense & Government

Others

Report Attribute Details

The market size value in 2021 USD 645.6 million

The revenue forecast in 2031 USD 19,481.6 million

Growth Rate CAGR of 40.6% from 2021 to 2031

The base year for estimation 2020

Quantitative units Revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2021 to 2031

Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Segments covered Component, Deployment Type, End-User, and Region

Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key companies profiled Amazon web services Inc., Bay Dynamics, Inc., Dtex Systems Inc., Exabeam, Inc., Gurucul, Rapid7 Inc., Securonix, Inc., Splunk, Inc., Varonis Systems, Inc., and Other Prominent Players

