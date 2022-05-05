Verizon Launches International Stadium and Venue Strategy

What you need to know:



Dedicated strategy aimed at stadiums and venues located in Europe and Asia Pacific, offering specific technologies beneficial to their requirements

Technology partner announced - Extreme Networks

Tailored solutions include Verizon private 5G capabilities, security solutions and High-Density Wi-Fi as well as professional consultancy services

Leverages Verizon’s global leadership in stadium and venue connectivity

LONDON, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business today announced a dedicated strategy, specifically designed for stadium and venue customers located in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. This new strategy leverages Verizon’s innovative private 5G technology, its extensive industry expertise as well as key new technology partnerships.

Extreme Networks is named as a technology partner within Verizon’s international stadium partner ecosystem . Extreme and Verizon will deliver High-Density (HD) Wi-Fi to future event venues. Extreme announced today that it has selected Verizon Business as its technology deployment partner for the planned roll out of Wi-Fi solutions at Manchester United Football Club’s Old Trafford stadium. The two companies will provide HD-Wi-Fi connectivity to enhance the Club’s digital services such as mobile ticketing and touchless transactions.



“You cannot underestimate the impact transformational technologies such as 5G will have on innovation across the entertainment and sports industries,” said Tami Erwin, CEO of Verizon Business. For years, we‘ve been collaborating with facility leaders, vendors and fans to reimagine fan experiences. We understand the potential of these technologies; from deploying innovative fan experiences, shortening queue times, using analytics for fan safety or streamlining matchday operations. We have the experience, and now, an international ecosystem of partners aligned with our organization who are just as committed to living up to the passion of fans who build memories at these venues.”



Norman Rice, COO of Extreme Networks said, “As leagues continue to evolve, the network will permeate every aspect of the in-stadium experience from biometrics, mobile sports betting, and mobile concessions. Additionally, the ability to unlock network analytics to better optimize fan experiences will be a game changer. Extreme and Verizon have a proven track record of collaborating to create best in class experiences for NASCAR, the NFL and NHL at some of the world’s most iconic stadiums, venues and events. Today we announced that we have selected Verizon as our deployment partner to roll out wireless connectivity solutions for Manchester United at Old Trafford Stadium, as part of Extreme’s relationship with the EPL club. We’re excited to partner and further extend that expertise into EMEA and APAC.”



Stadiums and event venues require a high level of technology and core network infrastructures, giving owners the opportunity to unlock solutions that impact fan experience, public safety, access control, concessions, and crowd management analytics. Next-generation technologies such as Verizon’s private 5G solutions can provide innovative solutions within specific venue spaces for front-end and back-office functions; ultimately redefining the future of sports and venue entertainments.

Today’s announcement builds on the company’s network-as-a-service foundation and supports its private networks, mobile edge compute and business solutions vectors of growth. Verizon has a proven track record in driving innovation through technology within over 200 sports stadiums and event venues in the US.

