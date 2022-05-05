TopBuild Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

| Source: TopBuild Corp. TopBuild Corp.

Daytona Beach, Florida, UNITED STATES

  • Sales increased 57.4% to $1.2 billion, same branch revenue increased 18.7%
  • Gross margin expanded 170 basis points to 28.3%, same branch gross margin expanded 290 basis points to 29.6%
  • Same branch adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 310 basis points to 18.7%

Raises Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA Outlook

Announces $100 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD), a leading installer and specialty distributor of insulation and building material products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada today reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Robert Buck, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “TopBuild reported another outstanding quarter, once again demonstrating the strength of our operating model. Strong demand, coupled with our ongoing focus on managing price, achieving operational efficiency improvements, and leveraging fixed costs, drove solid conversion of top line growth to the bottom line.

“We are particularly pleased with our same branch adjusted gross margin and adjusted EBITDA margin, which expanded 290 basis points and 310 basis points, respectively, from the prior year.

“In addition, the integration of Distribution International is proceeding very well and we are confident we will achieve the $35 million to $40 million of synergies per the timeline outlined at the close of the transaction in October 2021.”

First Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights 
($ in 000s)

(comparisons are to the quarter ended March 31, 2021)

3 Months Ended 3/31/22ReportedChange
Sales$1,168,91857.4%
Gross Margin28.3%170 bps
SG&A as % of revenue14.3%60 bps
Operating Profit$163,95471.0%
Operating Margin14.0%110 bps
Net Income$114,71191.7%
Net Income per diluted share$3.4792.8%

 

3 Months Ended 3/31/22AdjustedChange
Sales$1,168,91857.4%
Gross Margin28.3%160 bps
SG&A as % of revenue14.0%40 bps
Operating Profit$167,50372.4%
Operating Margin14.3%120 bps
Net Income$115,60472.3%
Net Income per diluted share$3.5073.3%
EBITDA$201,72974.2%
EBITDA Margin17.3%170 bps

 

3 Months Ended 3/31/22Same BranchChange
Sales$881,86518.7%
Adj. Gross Margin29.6%290 bps
Adj. Operating Margin16.4%330 bps
Adj. EBITDA Margin18.7%310 bps
Incremental EBITDA35.2% 

Operating Segment Highlights ($ in 000s)
(comparisons are to the quarter ended March 31, 2021)

Installation3 Months Ended 3/31/22 Specialty Distribution3 Months Ended 3/31/22
Sales$676,693 Sales$543,862
Change  Change 
Volume3.0% Volume0.0%
Price14.0% Price22.9%
M&A10.0% M&A93.3%
Total Change27.0% Total Change116.2%
Operating Margin16.7% Operating Margin12.9%
Change290 bps Change(120) bps
Adj. Operating Margin16.7% Adj. Operating Margin13.0%
Change280 bps Change(110) bps
Adj. EBITDA Margin19.1% Adj. EBITDA Margin15.6%
Change270 bps Change60 bps

Capital Allocation

 TTM Revenue at Month
Company AcquiredAcquisition ($ millions)Acquired
Southwest Insulation (I)$1.7January
Billings Insulation (I)$6.5February
Green Energy Solutions (I)$2.0March
Assured Insulating (I)$5.5April
Total $15.7  

I = Installation

We have acquired four residential installation companies year-to-date. We continue to look for opportunities to expand our market presence in all three end-markets we serve and generate strong returns for our shareholders.

“We are also pleased to initiate an accelerated share repurchase, demonstrating our Board’s confidence in TopBuild’s present and future business,” stated Buck.

Share Repurchases
In the first quarter, the Company repurchased 238,154 shares at an average price of $209.95 per share.

Additionally, under its current $200 million share repurchase authorization, the Company intends to enter into an agreement to repurchase $100 million of its common stock under an accelerated share repurchase (ASR) program. This will be the fourth ASR the Company has undertaken since first quarter 2017. Since January 1, 2016, through March 31, 2022, the Company has repurchased approximately 6.4 million shares of its common stock for a total investment of $472.2 million.

2022 Outlook

“Our unique operating model and scale are significant competitive advantages that enable us to outperform in any environment. We are optimistic 2022 will be another strong year for TopBuild,” added Buck.

Sales and Adjusted EBITDA Guidance (*)
($ in millions)

2022LowHigh
Sales$4,650$4,800
Adjusted EBITDA*$810$860

*See table for adjusted EBITDA reconciliation.

(1)  This outlook reflects management’s current view of present and future market conditions and are based on assumptions such as housing starts and completions, general and administrative expenses, weighted average diluted shares outstanding and interest rates. These targets do not include any effects related to potential acquisitions or divestitures that may occur after the date of this press release. A reconciliation of non-GAAP targets to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, the costs and expenses that may be incurred in the future and therefore, cannot be reasonably predicted. The effect of these excluded items may be significant. Factors that could cause actual long-term results to differ materially from TopBuild’s current expectations are discussed below and are also detailed in the Company’s 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent SEC reports.

Additional Information

Quarterly supplemental materials, including a presentation that will be referenced on today’s conference call, are available on the Company’s website at www.topbuild.com.

Conference Call
A conference call to discuss first quarter 2022 financial results is scheduled for today, Thursday, May 5, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call may be accessed by dialing (877) 407-9037. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously on the Company’s website at www.topbuild.com

About TopBuild
TopBuild Corp., headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, is a leading installer and specialty distributor of insulation and building material products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. We provide insulation installation services nationwide through our contractor services business which has approximately 235 branches located across the United States. We distribute building and mechanical insulation, insulation accessories and other building product materials for the residential, commercial, and industrial end markets through our Specialty Distribution business. Our specialty distribution network encompasses approximately 175 branches. To learn more about TopBuild please visit our website at www.topbuild.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EBITDA, incremental EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, the “adjusted” financial measures presented above, and figures presented on a “same branch basis” are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, which are used in managing the business, may provide users of this financial information with additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior periods. We define same branch sales as sales from branches in operation for at least 12 full calendar months. Such non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to their closest GAAP financial measures in tables contained in this press release. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company’s reported results under GAAP. Additional information may be found in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available on TopBuild’s website under “SEC Filings” at www.topbuild.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, our expected financial and operational results, the related assumptions underlying our expected results, and our plan to repurchase our common stock under stock repurchase transactions. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by use of words such as “will,” “would,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “designed,” “plan,” or “intend,” the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in our forward-looking statements.  Our forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release.  Factors or events that we cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause our actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements.  Although TopBuild believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved and it undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Relations and Media Contact

Tabitha Zane
tabitha.zane@topbuild.com
386-763-8801

(tables follow)



TopBuild Corp.      
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)   
(in thousands, except share and per common share amounts)   
       
  Three Months Ended March 31, 
  2022  2021 
Net sales    $1,168,918     $742,798 
Cost of sales  837,717   545,039 
Gross profit  331,201   197,759 
       
Selling, general, and administrative expense  167,247   101,872 
Operating profit  163,954   95,887 
       
Other income (expense), net:      
Interest expense  (11,966)  (6,603)
Loss on extinguishment of debt     (13,862)
Other, net  684   77 
Other expense, net  (11,282)  (20,388)
Income before income taxes  152,672   75,499 
       
Income tax expense  (37,961)  (15,657)
Net income $114,711  $59,842 
       
Net income per common share:      
Basic $3.50  $1.82 
Diluted $3.47  $1.80 
       
Weighted average shares outstanding:      
Basic  32,738,525   32,826,515 
Diluted  33,042,490   33,202,563 
       


TopBuild Corp.      
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)
(in thousands)      
       
  Three Months Ended March 31, 
  2022 2021
Net income $114,711 $59,842
Other comprehensive income:      
Foreign currency translation adjustment  3,218  
Comprehensive income $117,929 $59,842
       


TopBuild Corp.        
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets and Other Financial Data (Unaudited)     
(dollars in thousands)        
  As of 
  March 31, 2022  December 31, 2021 
ASSETS        
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents $126,553  $139,779 
Receivables, net of an allowance for credit losses of $10,487 at March 31, 2022, and $8,798 at December 31, 2021  735,452   668,419 
Inventories, net  390,061   352,801 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  29,102   26,692 
Total current assets  1,281,168   1,187,691 
         
Right of use assets  184,762   177,177 
Property and equipment, net  248,438   244,574 
Goodwill  1,964,297   1,949,763 
Other intangible assets, net  669,797   684,209 
Deferred tax assets, net     1,905 
Other assets  13,101   13,211 
Total assets $4,361,563  $4,258,530 
         
LIABILITIES        
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable $473,918  $461,917 
Current portion of long-term debt  38,723   38,640 
Accrued liabilities  207,377   175,891 
Short-term operating lease liabilities  55,293   54,591 
Short-term finance lease liabilities  2,610   2,387 
Total current liabilities  777,921   733,426 
         
Long-term debt  1,445,473   1,454,483 
Deferred tax liabilities, net  245,674   248,243 
Long-term portion of insurance reserves  53,111   51,875 
Long-term operating lease liabilities  133,297   125,339 
Long-term finance lease liabilities  7,631   7,770 
Other liabilities  1,216   960 
Total liabilities  2,664,323   2,622,096 
         
EQUITY  1,697,240   1,636,434 
Total liabilities and equity $4,361,563  $4,258,530 
         
  As of March 31, 
  2022  2021 
Other Financial Data        
Receivable days  47   45 
Inventory days  46   29 
Accounts payable days  63   76 
Receivables, net plus inventories, net less accounts payable $651,595  $296,023 
Receivables, net plus inventories, net less accounts payable as a percent of sales (TTM) †  14.8%  10.2%
         
† Trailing 12 months sales have been adjusted for the pro forma effect of acquired branches        


TopBuild Corp.      
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)      
(in thousands)      
       
  Three Months Ended March 31, 
  2022  2021 
Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities:              
Net income $114,711  $59,842 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization  30,499   15,519 
Share-based compensation  3,727   3,111 
Loss on extinguishment of debt     13,862 
Loss on sale of property and equipment  207   56 
Amortization of debt issuance costs  706   422 
Provision for bad debt expense  2,512   1,765 
Loss from inventory obsolescence  868   653 
Gain on foreign exchange  (649)   
Deferred income taxes, net  (81)  (183)
Change in certain assets and liabilities      
Receivables, net  (65,031)  (20,831)
Inventories, net  (38,570)  (2,088)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  (2,347)  3,517 
Accounts payable  12,663   (2,244)
Accrued liabilities  29,523   16,591 
Other, net  745   (570)
Net cash provided by operating activities  89,483   89,422 
       
Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities:      
Purchases of property and equipment  (18,413)  (12,284)
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired  (13,967)  (61,092)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment  253   56 
Net cash used in investing activities  (32,127)  (73,320)
       
Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities:      
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt     411,250 
Repayment of long-term debt  (9,634)  (415,856)
Payment of debt issuance costs     (6,500)
Taxes withheld and paid on employees' equity awards  (11,658)  (11,480)
Exercise of stock options  808   5,952 
Repurchase of shares of common stock  (50,000)  (9,856)
Payment of contingent consideration  (23)   
Net cash used in financing activities  (70,507)  (26,490)
Impact of exchange rate changes on cash  (75)   
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents  (13,226)  (10,388)
Cash and cash equivalents- Beginning of period  139,779   330,007 
Cash and cash equivalents- End of period $126,553  $319,619 
       
Supplemental disclosure of cash paid for:      
Leased assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities $22,449  $20,322 
Accruals for property and equipment  213   524 
       


TopBuild Corp.            
Segment Data (Unaudited)            
(dollars in thousands)            
             
  Three Months Ended March 31,      
   2022   2021  Change  
Installation            
Sales $676,693  $532,753   27.0%
             
Operating profit, as reported $112,679  $73,636     
Operating margin, as reported  16.7%  13.8%    
             
Rationalization charges  473        
Acquisition related costs  80        
COVID-19 pay     489     
Operating profit, as adjusted $113,232  $74,125     
Operating margin, as adjusted  16.7%  13.9%    
             
Share-based compensation  407   341     
Depreciation and amortization  15,685   12,826     
EBITDA, as adjusted $129,324  $87,292   48.2%
EBITDA margin, as adjusted  19.1%  16.4%    
             
Specialty Distribution            
Sales $543,862  $251,601   116.2%
             
Operating profit, as reported $70,420  $35,385     
Operating margin, as reported  12.9%  14.1%    
             
Acquisition related costs  241        
COVID-19 pay     34     
Operating profit, as adjusted $70,661  $35,419     
Operating margin, as adjusted  13.0%  14.1%    
             
Share-based compensation  353   243     
Depreciation and amortization  14,030   2,088     
EBITDA, as adjusted $85,044  $37,750   125.3%
EBITDA margin, as adjusted  15.6%  15.0%    
             


TopBuild Corp.          
Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)          
(dollars in thousands)          
           
  Three Months Ended March 31,     
   2022 2021  Change  
Total net sales          
Sales before eliminations $1,220,555  $784,354     
Intercompany eliminations  (51,637)  (41,556)    
Net sales after eliminations $1,168,918  $742,798   57.4%
           
Operating profit, as reported - segments $183,099  $109,021     
General corporate expense, net  (10,437)  (6,606)    
Intercompany eliminations  (8,708)  (6,528)    
Operating profit, as reported $163,954  $95,887     
Operating margin, as reported  14.0  12.9    
           
Rationalization charges  473   16     
Acquisition related costs   3,076   753     
COVID-19 pay     523     
Operating profit, as adjusted $167,503  $97,179     
Operating margin, as adjusted  14.3  13.1    
           
Share-based compensation  3,727   3,111     
Depreciation and amortization  30,499   15,519     
EBITDA, as adjusted $201,729  $115,809   74.2%
EBITDA margin, as adjusted  17.3  15.6    
           
Sales change period over period  426,120        
EBITDA, as adjusted, change period over period  85,920        
Incremental EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in sales  20.2       
           
† Acquisition related costs include corporate level adjustments as well as segment operating adjustments.
           


TopBuild Corp.      
Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)      
(in thousands, except share and per common share amounts)      
       
  Three Months Ended March 31, 
  2022 2021
Gross Profit Reconciliation      
       
Net sales $1,168,918  $742,798 
       
Gross profit, as reported $331,201  $197,759 
       
Acquisition related costs  121    
COVID-19 pay     470 
Gross profit, as adjusted $331,322  $198,229 
       
Gross margin, as reported  28.3  26.6
Gross margin, as adjusted  28.3%  26.7
       
Selling, General and Administrative Expense Reconciliation      
       
Selling, general, and administrative expense, as reported $167,247  $101,872 
       
Rationalization charges  473   16 
Acquisition related costs  2,955   753 
COVID-19 pay     53 
Selling, general, and administrative expense, as adjusted $163,819  $101,050 
       
Operating Profit Reconciliation      
       
Operating profit, as reported $163,954  $95,887 
       
Rationalization charges  473   16 
Acquisition related costs  3,076   753 
COVID-19 pay     523 
Operating profit, as adjusted $167,503  $97,179 
       
Operating margin, as reported  14.0  12.9
Operating margin, as adjusted  14.3  13.1
       
Income Per Common Share Reconciliation      
       
Income before income taxes, as reported $152,672  $75,499 
       
Rationalization charges  473   16 
Acquisition related costs  3,076   753 
Refinancing costs and loss on extinguishment of debt     13,862 
COVID-19 pay     523 
Income before income taxes, as adjusted  156,221   90,653 
       
Tax rate at 26.0%  (40,617)  (23,570)
Income, as adjusted $115,604  $67,083 
       
Income per common share, as adjusted $3.50  $2.02 
       
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding  33,042,490   33,202,563 
       


TopBuild Corp.      
Same Branch and Acquisition Metrics (Unaudited)      
(dollars in thousands)      
       
  Three Months Ended March 31, 
  2022 2021
Net sales      
Same branch:      
Installation $623,600  $532,753 
Specialty Distribution  309,211   251,601 
Eliminations  (50,946)  (41,556)
Total same branch  881,865   742,798 
       
Acquisitions (a):      
Installation $53,093  $ 
Specialty Distribution  234,651    
Eliminations  (691)   
Total acquisitions  287,053    
Total $1,168,918  $742,798 
       
Gross profit, as adjusted      
Same branch $261,115  $198,229 
Acquisitions (a)  70,207    
Total $331,322  $198,229 
       
Gross margin, as adjusted      
Same branch (b)  29.6  26.7
Acquisitions (c)  24.5   
       
Operating profit, as adjusted      
Same branch $144,616  $97,179 
Acquisitions (a)  22,887    
Total $167,503  $97,179 
       
Operating margin, as adjusted      
Same branch (b)  16.4  13.1
Acquisitions (c)  8.0   
       
EBITDA, as adjusted      
Same branch $164,769  $115,809 
Acquisitions (a)  36,960    
Total $201,729  $115,809 
       
EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of sales      
Same branch (b)  18.7   
Acquisitions (c)  12.9   
Total (d)  17.3  15.6
       
As Adjusted Incremental EBITDA, as a percentage of change in sales      
Same branch (e)  35.2   
Acquisitions (c)  12.9   
Total (f)  20.2   
       
(a) Represents current year impact of acquisitions in their first twelve months      
(b) Same branch metric, as adjusted, as a percentage of same branch sales      
(c) Acquired metric, as adjusted, as a percentage of acquired sales      
(d) Total EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of total sales      
(e) Change in same branch EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in same branch sales   
(f) Change in total EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in total sales      
       


TopBuild Corp.      
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Unaudited)      
(in thousands)      
       
  Three Months Ended March 31, 
  2022 2021
Net income, as reported $114,711 $59,842
Adjustments to arrive at EBITDA, as adjusted:      
Interest expense and other, net  11,282  6,526
Income tax expense  37,961  15,657
Depreciation and amortization  30,499  15,519
Share-based compensation  3,727  3,111
Rationalization charges  473  16
Acquisition related costs  3,076  753
Refinancing costs and loss on extinguishment of debt    13,862
COVID-19 pay    523
EBITDA, as adjusted $201,729 $115,809
       



TopBuild Corp.               
Acquisition Adjusted Net Sales (Unaudited)              
(in thousands)              
 2021 2022 Trailing Twelve Months Ended
 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 March 31, 2022
Net Sales$834,255 $845,757 $1,063,398 $1,168,918 $3,912,328
Acquisitions proforma adjustment † 220,993  229,760  47,430  2,035  500,218
Net sales, acquisition adjusted$1,055,248 $1,075,517 $1,110,828 $1,170,953 $4,412,546
               
               
† Trailing 12 months sales have been adjusted for the pro forma effect of acquired branches           
               


TopBuild Corp.     
2022 Estimated Adjusted EBITDA Range (Unaudited)    
(in millions)     
      
 Twelve Months Ending December 31, 2022
  Low  High
Estimated net income$447.6  495.4
Adjustments to arrive at estimated EBITDA, as adjusted:    
Interest expense and other, net 56.0  52.0
Income tax expense 157.3  174.1
Depreciation and amortization 126.1  121.0
Share-based compensation 13.0  10.5
Rationalization charges 2.0  1.0
Acquisition related costs 8.0  6.0
Estimated EBITDA, as adjusted$810.0 $860.0
      
 
      