Global Halal Cosmetics Market Report 2022: A $54.06 Billion Market by 2027

Dublin, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Halal Cosmetics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global halal cosmetics market reached a value of US$ 27.31 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 54.06 billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 11.85% during 2022-2027

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Halal cosmetics are manufactured by using ingredients, which are permissible according to the Islamic Sharia law. These products are free from any parts or materials derived from a human body. Other than this, such cosmetic products do not contain ingredients obtained from animals, which are prohibited by Islamic law or from the ones slaughtered in a non-halal way.

These products are also free from genetically modified organisms (GMO) as they are considered unclean. Each of these products must be certified by manufacturers to guarantee that it does not contain any components which are not in compliance with Islamic law.



Global Halal Cosmetics Market Drivers:

The market is driven by an increasing Muslim population, which now accounts for over a fifth of the global population. With the younger generation emerging as more conscious consumers, the overall spending on halal products is increasing.



Earlier, the choice of halal cosmetics used to be limited, however, over the past few years there has been an increase in the demand for these products, which has led to a consequent rise the number of halal-certified cosmetic manufacturers in the market. Currently, these manufacturers offer a wide range of products, including perfumes, toners, lipstick, shampoos, lotions, soaps, powders and shower gels.



At present, a significant share of the non-Muslim population is shifting towards halal beauty products as they symbolize safety, cleanliness, hygiene, and are free from animal byproduct. Also, the production, packaging and storage process of halal cosmetics requires optimum level of cleanliness, which is driving their demand across several non-Muslim countries.



The online market, including e-commerce and social media platforms, continues to play a key role in driving the demand for halal cosmetics and is growing faster than other traditional distribution channels. Besides, manufacturers are also using social media platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram to influence consumers on a large scale.

Key Market Segmentation



Breakup by Product Type:

Currently, personal care products dominate the market, gaining immense popularity amongst both Muslim and non-Muslim population. These products are further segregated as skincare, haircare, fragrances and others.

Personal Care Products

Skin Care

Hair Care

Fragrances

Others

Color Cosmetics

Face

Eyes

Lips

Nails

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

At present, most halal cosmetics are distributed across the globe with the use of several offline channels, such as boutiques, specialty stores, multi-brand stores and brand outlets.

Online

Offline

Regional Insights:

On the geographical front, Asia Pacific currently represents the largest market for halal cosmetics, accounting for the majority of the global share.

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Europe

North America

Latin America

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global halal cosmetics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global halal cosmetics industry?

What are the key product types in the global halal cosmetics industry?

What are the major distribution channels in the global halal cosmetics industry?

What are the leading regional markets in the global halal cosmetics industry?

What are the price trends of halal cosmetics?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global halal cosmetics market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global halal cosmetics market?

What is the structure of the global halal cosmetics market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global halal cosmetics market?

How are halal cosmetics manufactured?

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in the report with detailed profiles of the leading manufacturers.

Some of the key players operating in the market are:

Amara Cosmetics

Pure Halal Beauty

SAAF International

Sampure Minerals

Inika Cosmetics

Martha Tilar Group

One Pure

Ivy Beauty

MMA Biolab

The Halal Cosmetics company

Clara International

INGLOT

Jataine

Le Wangi De Wangi

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/csk16y

Attachment