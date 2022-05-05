New York, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0552791/?utm_source=GNW
Global Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market to Reach 1.5 Million Metric Tons by 2026
Polybutylene terephthalate or PBT is a semi-crystalline, synthetic and semi-aromatic engineered thermoplastic representing the second-leading commercial polyester in terms of significance. Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) is a saturated polyester derived from terephthalic acid, butanediol (BDO) and dimethyl terephthalate (DMT). A white or off-white, semi-crystalline thermoplastic polyester, PBT exhibits properties and composition similar to that of polyethylene terephthalate (PET). The material comes under the polyester resin category. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) estimated at 1.2 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 1.5 Million Metric Tons by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period. Automotive, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.1% CAGR to reach 648.1 Thousand Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Electronics & Electrical segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 35.5% share of the global Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 136 Thousand Metric Tons in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach 561.9 Thousand Metric Tons by 2026
The Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) market in the U.S. is estimated at 136 Thousand Metric Tons in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 11.24% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 561.9 Thousand Metric Tons in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 3.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 599.5 Thousand Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period.
Manufacturers of PBT will continue to remain focused on developing recyclable PBT without compromising the chemical and mechanical properties. Future growth in the PBT market will be defined by the development of innovative material grades by manufacturers to meet the evolving requirements in various application markets. PBT is slated to maintain its high relevance and popularity across a diverse range of industrial applications. The polymer will enjoy lucrative growth opportunities in the automotive industry owing to increasing focus of automakers on lightweight, high-resistance, cost-effective and low-maintenance materials. While traditional PBT materials continue to draw growth in less demanding applications, the introduction of new PBT grades with better performance attributes such as improved electrical performance, hydrolysis resistance, chemical resistance, and outstanding melt stability is redefining future growth patterns. For example, PBT materials can be treated with flame retardants for making the polymer noncombustible. Such materials function in combination with several thermoplastic polyesters for covering or framing electrical devices. PBT molding compounds are also being used for laser welding, which finds use in applications such as automobile housings as it enables welding of disparate materials of varied dimensions. The advantages offered by laser technology help lower production costs, thus lowering product costs and enabling manufacturers to compete on price.
One of the major factors that will drive growth in the PBT market is the rapidly increasing adoption of engineered plastics in various end-use applications. Engineered plastics are considered to be chemical resistant and also exhibit superior heat resistance properties, thus making them apt for use in fluid handling systems, fuel systems as well as high temperature applications. The engineered plastics market is also influenced by the level and rate of replacement of traditional materials. In developed economies, there has been a significant conversion from metal to engineered plastics in almost all major industries. On the other hand, in developing nations, there is gross underutilization of engineering plastics, with per capita consumption level of less than half kg in some countries of the Asia-Pacific. With improvement in the manufacturing sector, demand for PBT thermoplastic materials will also witness a parallel improvement in the upcoming years. The auto making industry in Asia-Pacific will continue to use PBT in several high end models.
Select Competitors (Total 57 Featured) -
- Almaak International GmbH
- Avient Corporation
- BASF SE
- China National BlueStar (Group) Co, Ltd.
- Covestro AG
- Celanese Corporation
- Chang Chun Group
- Royal DSM N.V.
- DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
- Enviroplas, Inc.
- Evonik Industries AG
- Jiangsu Heshili New Material Co., Ltd.
- Lanxess AG
- LG Chem Ltd.
- Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
- Nan Ya Plastics Corporation
- Polyplastics Co., Ltd.
- Radici Partecipazioni SpA
- SABIC
- SASA Polyester Sanayi A.S.
- Saudi International Petrochemical Company (Sipchem)
- Toray Industries, Inc.
- Yingkou Kanghui Petrochemical Co., Ltd.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Thermoplastic Materials: The Workhorse of Modern Manufacturing
The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this
Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?
These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few
So How Fast Or Slow Are We Moving?
How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How Soon the
Pandemic Will End: Global Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine
Doses (In Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by Geographic
Region/Country
As India Burns Amid a Lethal Double & Triple Mutation Driven
Second Wave, Its Clear That Equity is Not a Part of Global
Policy on Tackling COVID
What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine Efficiency Against New Strains
is Decreasing?
Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?
With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021,
Most Companies Are Bullish About a Global Economic Comeback
A Strong 2021 Economic Rebound Based On Pent-Up Demand Comes as
a Relief for Suffering Industries & Markets: World Economic
Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020
through 2022
Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate Will
Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary
Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for
Years 2017, 2019, 2020, and 2022
A Retrospective Review of Year 2020 as the Worst Year in
Humanity?s History that Left the World in Shambles &
Industries and Markets Upended
How Are Major End-Use Industries for PBT Impacted by the
Pandemic & What?s the New Normal?
Automotive End-Use Industry
Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook:
(In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Electronics & Electrical (E&E) End-Use Industry
Global Electrical & Electronics Equipment Market Reset &
Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
What to Expect in the Post Pandemic Period
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT): Definition, Scope & Applications
Recent Market Activity
Innovations
World Brands
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Myriad Trends in the Automotive Industry Supports Consumption
of PBT
Electronification in the Auto Industry to Drives Opportunities
for PBT
Measuring the Growing Importance of Electronics in Cars:
Automotive Electronics as a Percentage of Vehicle Production
Cost for the Years 2010, 2020 & 2030
Focus on Lightweighting Bodes Well for the Growth of PBT in
Automotive Applications
Post Pandemic, Massive Engineering Interest in Lightweighting
Will Create Interest in PBT in Auto Parts & Components
Production: Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market:
(In US$ Billion) for the Years 2022, 2024 & 2026
Favorable Outlook for EVs & AVs, An Opportunity for PBT
Consumption
Growing Demand for EVs Brings Good News for PBT Manufacturers:
Number of EVs On Road Worldwide by Type (In Units) for the
Years 2019 and 2022
Global Autonomous Vehicle Sales (In Million)
Established Use Case in Electronics Manufacturing to Help PBT
Maintain Growth Trajectory
After a Lackluster Performance in 2020, Electronics Industry
Set to Recover in 2021
Miniaturization, a Major Force Spurring Gains in PBT
Consumption in the Electronics Sector
Rise of Fiber Optic Internet & Networks Bodes Well for the PBT
Market
Pandemic Induced Rise in Demand for FTTH/B Amid Shutdowns &
Social Distancing, a Lone Bright Spot for PBT in the Year 2020
Exploding Fiber Optic Communication Benefits Demand for PBT
Granules in Optical Fiber Cable Production: Global Opportunity
for Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) (In US$ Million) for
Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026
With Electronic Systems Making Big Gains in Healthcare Sector,
Its Opportunities Galore for PBT Resins & Formulations
Healthcare Electronics: Post COVID-19 Prospects Remain Buoyant
Growing Prominence of Bio Polymers Drives Demand for
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Polybutylene Terephthalate
(PBT) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Polybutylene
Terephthalate (PBT) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Volume Consumption for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric
Tons for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronics & Electrical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption
in Metric Tons for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Electronics & Electrical by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Electronics & Electrical
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume
Consumption for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in
Metric Tons for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States
for 2022 (E)
Table 13: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) by Application - Automotive,
Electronics & Electrical and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: USA Historic Review for Polybutylene Terephthalate
(PBT) by Application - Automotive, Electronics & Electrical and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 15: USA 15-Year Perspective for Polybutylene
Terephthalate (PBT) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Volume Consumption for Automotive, Electronics & Electrical and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 16: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) by Application - Automotive,
Electronics & Electrical and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: Canada Historic Review for Polybutylene Terephthalate
(PBT) by Application - Automotive, Electronics & Electrical and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 18: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Polybutylene
Terephthalate (PBT) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Volume Consumption for Automotive, Electronics & Electrical and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 19: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) by Application - Automotive,
Electronics & Electrical and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: Japan Historic Review for Polybutylene Terephthalate
(PBT) by Application - Automotive, Electronics & Electrical and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 21: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Polybutylene
Terephthalate (PBT) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Volume Consumption for Automotive, Electronics & Electrical and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 22: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) by Application - Automotive,
Electronics & Electrical and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: China Historic Review for Polybutylene Terephthalate
(PBT) by Application - Automotive, Electronics & Electrical and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 24: China 15-Year Perspective for Polybutylene
Terephthalate (PBT) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Volume Consumption for Automotive, Electronics & Electrical and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 25: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: Europe Historic Review for Polybutylene Terephthalate
(PBT) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 27: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Polybutylene
Terephthalate (PBT) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Volume Consumption for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) by Application - Automotive,
Electronics & Electrical and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: Europe Historic Review for Polybutylene Terephthalate
(PBT) by Application - Automotive, Electronics & Electrical and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 30: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Polybutylene
Terephthalate (PBT) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Volume Consumption for Automotive, Electronics & Electrical and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 31: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) by Application - Automotive,
Electronics & Electrical and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: France Historic Review for Polybutylene Terephthalate
(PBT) by Application - Automotive, Electronics & Electrical and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 33: France 15-Year Perspective for Polybutylene
Terephthalate (PBT) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Volume Consumption for Automotive, Electronics & Electrical and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 34: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) by Application - Automotive,
Electronics & Electrical and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Germany Historic Review for Polybutylene
Terephthalate (PBT) by Application - Automotive, Electronics &
Electrical and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Polybutylene
Terephthalate (PBT) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Volume Consumption for Automotive, Electronics & Electrical and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 37: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) by Application - Automotive,
Electronics & Electrical and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Italy Historic Review for Polybutylene Terephthalate
(PBT) by Application - Automotive, Electronics & Electrical and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 39: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Polybutylene
Terephthalate (PBT) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Volume Consumption for Automotive, Electronics & Electrical and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom
for 2022 (E)
Table 40: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) by Application - Automotive,
Electronics & Electrical and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: UK Historic Review for Polybutylene Terephthalate
(PBT) by Application - Automotive, Electronics & Electrical and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 42: UK 15-Year Perspective for Polybutylene Terephthalate
(PBT) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume
Consumption for Automotive, Electronics & Electrical and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 43: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) by Application - Automotive,
Electronics & Electrical and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Spain Historic Review for Polybutylene Terephthalate
(PBT) by Application - Automotive, Electronics & Electrical and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 45: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Polybutylene
Terephthalate (PBT) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Volume Consumption for Automotive, Electronics & Electrical and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 46: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) by Application - Automotive,
Electronics & Electrical and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Russia Historic Review for Polybutylene Terephthalate
(PBT) by Application - Automotive, Electronics & Electrical and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 48: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Polybutylene
Terephthalate (PBT) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Volume Consumption for Automotive, Electronics & Electrical and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) by Application -
Automotive, Electronics & Electrical and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Polybutylene
Terephthalate (PBT) by Application - Automotive, Electronics &
Electrical and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Polybutylene
Terephthalate (PBT) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Volume Consumption for Automotive, Electronics & Electrical and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for
2022 (E)
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) by Geographic Region -
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Polybutylene
Terephthalate (PBT) by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Polybutylene
Terephthalate (PBT) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Volume Consumption for Australia, India, South Korea and
Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 55: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) by Application -
Automotive, Electronics & Electrical and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Polybutylene
Terephthalate (PBT) by Application - Automotive, Electronics &
Electrical and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Polybutylene
Terephthalate (PBT) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Volume Consumption for Automotive, Electronics & Electrical and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022
(E)
Table 58: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) by Application - Automotive,
Electronics & Electrical and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Australia Historic Review for Polybutylene
Terephthalate (PBT) by Application - Automotive, Electronics &
Electrical and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Polybutylene
Terephthalate (PBT) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Volume Consumption for Automotive, Electronics & Electrical and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
INDIA
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Table 61: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) by Application - Automotive,
Electronics & Electrical and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: India Historic Review for Polybutylene Terephthalate
(PBT) by Application - Automotive, Electronics & Electrical and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 63: India 15-Year Perspective for Polybutylene
Terephthalate (PBT) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Volume Consumption for Automotive, Electronics & Electrical and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 64: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) by Application -
Automotive, Electronics & Electrical and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: South Korea Historic Review for Polybutylene
Terephthalate (PBT) by Application - Automotive, Electronics &
Electrical and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Polybutylene
Terephthalate (PBT) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Volume Consumption for Automotive, Electronics & Electrical and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) by Application -
Automotive, Electronics & Electrical and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Polybutylene
Terephthalate (PBT) by Application - Automotive, Electronics &
Electrical and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Automotive, Electronics &
Electrical and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
LATIN AMERICA
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for
2022 (E)
Table 70: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) by Geographic Region -
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Latin America Historic Review for Polybutylene
Terephthalate (PBT) by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,
Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Polybutylene
Terephthalate (PBT) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Volume Consumption for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of
Latin America Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 73: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) by Application -
Automotive, Electronics & Electrical and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Latin America Historic Review for Polybutylene
Terephthalate (PBT) by Application - Automotive, Electronics &
Electrical and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Polybutylene
Terephthalate (PBT) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Volume Consumption for Automotive, Electronics & Electrical and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 76: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) by Application - Automotive,
Electronics & Electrical and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Argentina Historic Review for Polybutylene
Terephthalate (PBT) by Application - Automotive, Electronics &
Electrical and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Polybutylene
Terephthalate (PBT) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Volume Consumption for Automotive, Electronics & Electrical and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
BRAZIL
Table 79: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) by Application - Automotive,
Electronics & Electrical and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Brazil Historic Review for Polybutylene Terephthalate
(PBT) by Application - Automotive, Electronics & Electrical and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 81: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Polybutylene
Terephthalate (PBT) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Volume Consumption for Automotive, Electronics & Electrical and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
MEXICO
Table 82: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) by Application - Automotive,
Electronics & Electrical and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Mexico Historic Review for Polybutylene Terephthalate
(PBT) by Application - Automotive, Electronics & Electrical and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 84: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Polybutylene
Terephthalate (PBT) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Volume Consumption for Automotive, Electronics & Electrical and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 85: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) by Application -
Automotive, Electronics & Electrical and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) by Application - Automotive,
Electronics & Electrical and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Automotive, Electronics &
Electrical and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
MIDDLE EAST
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Middle East for 2022
(E)
Table 88: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) by Application -
Automotive, Electronics & Electrical and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Middle East Historic Review for Polybutylene
Terephthalate (PBT) by Application - Automotive, Electronics &
Electrical and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Polybutylene
Terephthalate (PBT) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Volume Consumption for Automotive, Electronics & Electrical and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
AFRICA
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Africa for 2022 (E)
Table 91: Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) by Application - Automotive,
Electronics & Electrical and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Africa Historic Review for Polybutylene Terephthalate
(PBT) by Application - Automotive, Electronics & Electrical and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 93: Africa 15-Year Perspective for Polybutylene
Terephthalate (PBT) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Volume Consumption for Automotive, Electronics & Electrical and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 57
