Global Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market to Reach 1.5 Million Metric Tons by 2026



Polybutylene terephthalate or PBT is a semi-crystalline, synthetic and semi-aromatic engineered thermoplastic representing the second-leading commercial polyester in terms of significance. Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) is a saturated polyester derived from terephthalic acid, butanediol (BDO) and dimethyl terephthalate (DMT). A white or off-white, semi-crystalline thermoplastic polyester, PBT exhibits properties and composition similar to that of polyethylene terephthalate (PET). The material comes under the polyester resin category. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) estimated at 1.2 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 1.5 Million Metric Tons by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period. Automotive, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.1% CAGR to reach 648.1 Thousand Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Electronics & Electrical segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 35.5% share of the global Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 136 Thousand Metric Tons in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach 561.9 Thousand Metric Tons by 2026



The Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) market in the U.S. is estimated at 136 Thousand Metric Tons in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 11.24% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 561.9 Thousand Metric Tons in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 3.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 599.5 Thousand Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period.



Manufacturers of PBT will continue to remain focused on developing recyclable PBT without compromising the chemical and mechanical properties. Future growth in the PBT market will be defined by the development of innovative material grades by manufacturers to meet the evolving requirements in various application markets. PBT is slated to maintain its high relevance and popularity across a diverse range of industrial applications. The polymer will enjoy lucrative growth opportunities in the automotive industry owing to increasing focus of automakers on lightweight, high-resistance, cost-effective and low-maintenance materials. While traditional PBT materials continue to draw growth in less demanding applications, the introduction of new PBT grades with better performance attributes such as improved electrical performance, hydrolysis resistance, chemical resistance, and outstanding melt stability is redefining future growth patterns. For example, PBT materials can be treated with flame retardants for making the polymer noncombustible. Such materials function in combination with several thermoplastic polyesters for covering or framing electrical devices. PBT molding compounds are also being used for laser welding, which finds use in applications such as automobile housings as it enables welding of disparate materials of varied dimensions. The advantages offered by laser technology help lower production costs, thus lowering product costs and enabling manufacturers to compete on price.



One of the major factors that will drive growth in the PBT market is the rapidly increasing adoption of engineered plastics in various end-use applications. Engineered plastics are considered to be chemical resistant and also exhibit superior heat resistance properties, thus making them apt for use in fluid handling systems, fuel systems as well as high temperature applications. The engineered plastics market is also influenced by the level and rate of replacement of traditional materials. In developed economies, there has been a significant conversion from metal to engineered plastics in almost all major industries. On the other hand, in developing nations, there is gross underutilization of engineering plastics, with per capita consumption level of less than half kg in some countries of the Asia-Pacific. With improvement in the manufacturing sector, demand for PBT thermoplastic materials will also witness a parallel improvement in the upcoming years. The auto making industry in Asia-Pacific will continue to use PBT in several high end models.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0552791/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Thermoplastic Materials: The Workhorse of Modern Manufacturing

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this

Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few

So How Fast Or Slow Are We Moving?

How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How Soon the

Pandemic Will End: Global Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine

Doses (In Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by Geographic

Region/Country

As India Burns Amid a Lethal Double & Triple Mutation Driven

Second Wave, Its Clear That Equity is Not a Part of Global

Policy on Tackling COVID

What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine Efficiency Against New Strains

is Decreasing?

Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?

With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021,

Most Companies Are Bullish About a Global Economic Comeback

A Strong 2021 Economic Rebound Based On Pent-Up Demand Comes as

a Relief for Suffering Industries & Markets: World Economic

Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020

through 2022

Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate Will

Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary

Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for

Years 2017, 2019, 2020, and 2022

A Retrospective Review of Year 2020 as the Worst Year in

Humanity?s History that Left the World in Shambles &

Industries and Markets Upended

How Are Major End-Use Industries for PBT Impacted by the

Pandemic & What?s the New Normal?

Automotive End-Use Industry

Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook:

(In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Electronics & Electrical (E&E) End-Use Industry

Global Electrical & Electronics Equipment Market Reset &

Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

What to Expect in the Post Pandemic Period

Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT): Definition, Scope & Applications

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

World Brands

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Myriad Trends in the Automotive Industry Supports Consumption

of PBT

Electronification in the Auto Industry to Drives Opportunities

for PBT

Measuring the Growing Importance of Electronics in Cars:

Automotive Electronics as a Percentage of Vehicle Production

Cost for the Years 2010, 2020 & 2030

Focus on Lightweighting Bodes Well for the Growth of PBT in

Automotive Applications

Post Pandemic, Massive Engineering Interest in Lightweighting

Will Create Interest in PBT in Auto Parts & Components

Production: Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market:

(In US$ Billion) for the Years 2022, 2024 & 2026

Favorable Outlook for EVs & AVs, An Opportunity for PBT

Consumption

Growing Demand for EVs Brings Good News for PBT Manufacturers:

Number of EVs On Road Worldwide by Type (In Units) for the

Years 2019 and 2022

Global Autonomous Vehicle Sales (In Million)

Established Use Case in Electronics Manufacturing to Help PBT

Maintain Growth Trajectory

After a Lackluster Performance in 2020, Electronics Industry

Set to Recover in 2021

Miniaturization, a Major Force Spurring Gains in PBT

Consumption in the Electronics Sector

Rise of Fiber Optic Internet & Networks Bodes Well for the PBT

Market

Pandemic Induced Rise in Demand for FTTH/B Amid Shutdowns &

Social Distancing, a Lone Bright Spot for PBT in the Year 2020

Exploding Fiber Optic Communication Benefits Demand for PBT

Granules in Optical Fiber Cable Production: Global Opportunity

for Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) (In US$ Million) for

Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

With Electronic Systems Making Big Gains in Healthcare Sector,

Its Opportunities Galore for PBT Resins & Formulations

Healthcare Electronics: Post COVID-19 Prospects Remain Buoyant

Growing Prominence of Bio Polymers Drives Demand for

Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)



