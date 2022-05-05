KBio Appoints Sean Stevens, Ph.D. as Chief Scientific Officer

LONDON, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KBio, a leading developer of new biological treatments derived from a plant-based production system, today announced the appointment of Sean Stevens, Ph.D. as Chief Scientific Officer. Dr. Stevens brings more than 20 years’ experience designing, optimising and implementing complex platforms with the goal of delivering biologics and cell-based therapeutics across disease states.



“We are delighted to welcome Sean, a highly regarded scientific leader, to the KBio team. As KBio enters an important phase of pipeline growth, Sean’s depth of knowledge will be a major asset. His experience and expertise include the development of novel platforms for antibody discovery and the creation of therapeutic proteins through genetic engineering,” commented Patrick Doyle, CEO of KBio. “We look forward to leveraging his scientific leadership, and his expertise will be of great value as we work on advancing our unique plant-based platform to deliver differentiated biologics for areas of high unmet need.”

“KBio’s plant-based platform is an exciting new approach for the development of biologics, which could offer many important advantages over other approaches. I believe this technology is potentially revolutionary for the biopharma industry,” said Dr. Stevens. “I look forward to advancing this innovative platform and collaborating with KBio’s world-class team to rapidly develop novel biologic treatments for underserved conditions.”

About Dr. Stevens

Prior to his KBio appointment, Dr. Stevens served as Vice President, Exponential Biotherapeutic Engineering at the Lung Biotechnology subsidiary of United Therapeutics. Previously, he served as Vice President, Mammalian Synthetic Biology at Synthetic Genomic Inc., before he and his team moved to United Therapeutics in March 2018. Dr. Stevens has also served as Vice President, Research at Ablexis. Earlier in his career, he held various research positions of increasing responsibility at both AnaptysBio, Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Dr. Stevens is an inventor on over 300 U.S. patents and the author of numerous peer-reviewed scientific articles. He previously served as co-principal investigator on a Gates Foundation Grand Challenges in Global Health and currently acts as a scientific consultant for biopharmaceutical companies and investor groups. Dr. Stevens received his Ph.D. in molecular biology from the University of Pennsylvania and a B.S. in biology from Bucknell University.

About KBio

KBio aims to create a new generation of biologics using its plant-based platform that has demonstrated the ability to create drug candidates at a fraction of the time and cost of conventional platforms. The Company is focused on developing novel product candidates in two core areas: 1) Antibody therapies for areas of high unmet need; and 2) Pandemic preparedness and response using its plant-based production system to create antibodies and vaccines in shorter timeframes than industry norms.

Formed in December 2021, KBio is a subsidiary of BAT with operations in the UK and U.S. For more information, please visit www.kbio.com.



