Aluf Holdings, Inc. Announces Sam M. Jakobs as Chief Executive Officer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aluf Holdings, Inc. ("AHIX") ("Aluf") (OTC PINK: AHIX) is a holding company headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL, engaged in acquiring, operating, and managing subsidiaries in the development and sale of proprietary software, bringing to market advanced technologies and business management solutions, today announced that Sam M. Jakobs has been named as Chief Executive Officer. Teresa McWilliams, who has been acting Chief Executive Officer as well as Chief Financial Officer for the last twenty-four months will continue as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Jakob’s employment with Aluf commenced May 1, 2022.



Jakobs has more than 35 years of senior management experience, including more than a decade of strategic business development. He has been a key member of the management teams of several highly recognized companies such as North Fork Bank (now Capital One Bank), HSBC Bank, Morstan Insurance Agency (Brown & Brown Inc.), and National Institute of Financial Services. He has held positions as Vice President, Director, and Senior Vice President.

“Sam is the right leader at the right time for Aluf,” said Don Bennett, Aluf’s Chairman of the Board. “Sam’s extensive background and business development skills will position Aluf to expand its business model while staying true to its core strategies. Together these are designed to generate revenue for Aluf and increase shareholder value, all while having a powerful impact on the business community.”

In addition to his robust financial and operations experience, Mr. Jakobs has successfully developed multiple business-to-business concierge programs having a reach of over 500,000 business owners and community members. Jakobs is also in development of an innovative proprietary technology driven platform/system that expands upon his original business-to-business programs.

About Aluf Holdings, Inc.:

Aluf Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded holding company whose core competency is to acquire, manage and propel "Next Gen" technology companies into the future. Our focus includes the Biometric, Blockchain, Cybersecurity, AI, Computer Vision, and Software/Hardware verticals.

For more information go to www.aluf.com

