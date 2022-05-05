ProntoForms Reports Q1 2022 Financial Results

Achieves 14% annual growth in recurring revenue and fourth quarter growth of 2% over Q4 2021

| Source: ProntoForms Corporation ProntoForms Corporation

Kanata, Ontario, CANADA

OTTAWA, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProntoForms Corporation (TSXV: PFM), the global leader in no-code app development platforms for field teams, announced today its first quarter (Q1) financial results for the period ended March 31, 2022. All amounts are in US dollars unless otherwise stated.

“We achieved 14% growth in recurring revenue over the 2021 comparable quarter. Our Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) base at the end of Q1 was $19.6 million with 41% from customers with greater than $100,000 of ARR. As we continue our transition to focus on enterprise sales, we saw a Q1 decrease in our ARR base by 0.7%. The decrease can be attributed partly to a 1.5% reduction in ARR from the completion of a one-year project and lower new bookings in the quarter as we transition through the longer sales cycles typical of the larger enterprise sales on which we are increasingly focused. We are pleased that we were able to follow up our first quarter with a recent enterprise expansion of over $180,000 ARR, bringing that customer to a total of approximately $870,000 ARR,” said Alvaro Pombo, Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Pombo continued, “Our most recent customer expansion win demonstrates the success of our enhanced go-to-market. We’re scaling conversations with our customers on how our platform can help them address pressing business challenges, like inflation and the labor market. Our improved team is uncovering more enterprise expansion opportunities.”

Financial Highlights - 2022 First Quarter

  • Recurring revenue in Q1 2022 increased by 14% to $4.89 million compared to $4.31 million in Q1 2021, and increased by 2% compared to $4.80 million in Q4 2021.
  • Total revenue for Q1 2022 increased by 9% to $5.04 million compared to $4.61 million in Q1 2021, and increased by 1% compared to $5.01 million in Q4 2021.
  • Gross margin for Q1 2022 was 84% of total revenue compared to 85% in Q1 2021 and 84% in Q4 2021. Gross margin on recurring revenue was 89% for Q1 2022 compared to 91% in Q1 2021 and 90% in Q4 2021.
  • Operating loss for Q1 2022 was $1.49 million, up from an operating loss of $1.07 million in Q1 2021 and up from an operating loss of $1.03 million in Q4 2021.
  • Net loss for Q1 2022 was $1.54 million, up from a net loss of $1.10 million in Q1 2021 and up from a net loss of $1.12 million in Q4 2021.

Recent Operational Highlights

Notable new and expansion progress from enterprise customers, including:

  • Subsequent to Q1, a global heavy manufacturing organization increased their commitment to ProntoForms by over $180K ARR to approximately $870K ARR. This ARR is contractually committed through contracts expiring at various times from late 2022 through the end of 2023. This increase will support their full asset lifecycle business model.    
  • A Fortune 500 power and renewable energy global enterprise deployed ProntoForms’ technology starting with 450 subscriptions across two sub-divisions. ProntoForms supports health and safety reporting, inspection processes for wind and hydro turbines, and gathering performance metrics to enable their field engineers and salespeople.
  • A Fortune 500 oil & gas enterprise has expanded its multi-year deployment of ProntoForms by 200 subscriptions for a total of over 2000 subscriptions as part of a global Master Services Agreement (MSA) where ProntoForms is the sole mobile forms solution approved for use in field operations.
  • A Fortune 500 HVAC and refrigeration organization added over 510 ProntoForms subscriptions to support field technicians in reliably completing complex work.
  • ProntoForms announced the general availability of a new client app for the macOS® operating system software, now available on the macOS App Store® online store.

Q1 Conference Call Date:

Date: Thursday, May 5th, 2022
Time: 9:00 AM Eastern Time

Participant Dial-in Numbers:
Local Toronto – (+1) 647-794-4605
Toll Free – (+1) 866-575-6539
Conference ID: 9536629

Recording Playback Numbers:
Local Toronto– (+1) 647-436-0148
Toll Free – (+1) 888-203-1112
Passcode: 9536629
Expiry Date: May 12th, 2022 at 11:59pm EDT

About ProntoForms Corporation
ProntoForms is the global leader in field-focused low-code application platforms for enterprise. The Company's solution is used to create apps and forms to collect and analyze field data with smartphones and tablets – either as a standalone solution or as a mobile front-end to enterprise systems of record. 

The Company’s 100,000+ subscribers harness the intuitive, secure, and scalable solution to increase productivity, improve quality of service, and mitigate risks. The Company is based in Ottawa, Canada, and trades on the TSXV under the symbol PFM. ProntoForms is the registered trademark of ProntoForms Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of ProntoForms Corporation.

For additional information, please contact:

Alvaro Pombo
Chief Executive Officer
ProntoForms Corporation
613.599.8288 ext. 1111
apombo@prontoforms.com		Babak Pedram
Investor Relations
Virtus Advisory Group Inc.
416-644-5081
bpedram@virtusadvisory.com

Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. For example, statements about the Company’s future growth or value, potential benefits of using the Company’s products, customers’ commitment to use the Company’s products going forward, the recurring nature of the Company’s revenues, the revenues anticipated to be received by the Company from recent contracts referred to above and anticipated market trends are forward-looking information. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. The Company’s business and value may not grow as anticipated or at all, revenue anticipated from contracts may not be received due to many risks, including factors specific to the customer, and anticipated market trends may not occur or continue. Historical growth levels and results may not be indicative of future growth levels or results. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to the Company. There are a number of risk factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those described herein. Please see “Risk Factors Affecting Future Results” in the Company’s annual management discussion and analysis dated March 10, 2022 found at www.sedar.com for a discussion of such factors. Please also refer to the Company’s management discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021 for a description of how the Company determines and uses ARR. ARR is a key performance indicator used by the Company and is not meant as an indication such amounts will necessarily be included in revenues in any given fiscal year.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

PRONTOFORMS CORPORATION
    
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss  
      
For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021    
(in US dollars)
    
      
      
   Three months ended March 31,
   2022
 2021
      
Revenue:    
 Recurring revenue$4,890,716  4,306,308 
 Professional and other services 150,394  307,155 
   5,041,110  4,613,463 
      
Cost of revenue:(1)    
 Recurring revenue 552,072  393,829 
 Professional and other services 255,377  281,935 
   807,449  675,764 
      
Gross margin 4,233,661  3,937,699 
      
Expenses:    
 Research and development(1) 1,771,752  1,811,424 
 Selling and marketing(1) 2,934,240  2,299,800 
 General and administrative(1) 1,017,374  893,451 
   5,723,366  5,004,675 
      
Loss from operations (1,489,705) (1,066,976)
      
Foreign exchange loss (27,843) (9,672)
Finance costs (26,060) (28,164)
      
Net loss and comprehensive loss$(1,543,608) (1,104,812)
      
Net loss and comprehensive loss    
 per common share basic and diluted$(0.01) (0.01)
      
Weighted average number of common shares    
 basic and diluted 127,819,003  124,499,218 
      
      
(1) Amounts include share-based compensation expense as follows:  
      
Cost of revenue$5,360  865 
Research and development 101,667  50,077 
Selling and marketing 170,088  26,246 
General and administrative 151,088  85,349 
Total share-based compensation expense$428,203  162,537 


PRONTOFORMS CORPORATION   
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position   
       
March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021     
(in US dollars)     
       
   March 31,  December 31,
   2022
  2021
       
Assets     
       
Current assets:     
 Cash and cash equivalents$7,431,964  $6,082,289 
 Accounts receivable 3,266,731   3,199,216 
 Investment tax credits receivable 139,565   117,599 
 Unbilled receivables 50,187   36,406 
 Related party loan receivable 85,993   84,757 
 Prepaid expenses and other receivables 1,414,916   907,228 
 Contract acquisition costs 276,257   273,062 
   12,665,613   10,700,557 
       
Property, plant and equipment 306,726   331,717 
Contract acquisition costs 137,862   157,693 
Right-of-use asset 339,486   403,143 
       
  $13,449,687  $11,593,110 
       
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity     
       
Current liabilities:     
 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities$2,389,419  $2,533,743 
 Deferred revenue - current portion 6,068,352   5,411,380 
 Lease obligation - current portion 312,229   303,650 
   8,770,000   8,248,773 
       
Long-term debt 5,710,904   3,261,825 
Deferred revenue 23,864   33,068 
Lease obligation 107,830   184,766 
   14,612,598   11,728,432 
       
Shareholders' equity:     
 Share capital 31,293,115   31,141,138 
 Contributed surplus 864,907   864,907 
 Share-based payment reserve 2,908,710   2,544,668 
 Deficit (36,414,078)  (34,870,470)
 Accumulated other comprehensive income 184,435   184,435 
   (1,162,911)  (135,322)
       
  $13,449,687  $11,593,110 


PRONTOFORMS CORPORATION
     
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows   
        
For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021   
(in US dollars)
     
        
    Three months ended March 31,
    2022
  2021
        
Cash (used in) provided by:     
        
Operating activities:     
 Net loss$(1,543,608) $(1,104,812)
 Items not involving cash:     
  Share-based compensation 428,203   162,537 
  Accretion on lease obligations 6,256   9,953 
  Accretion of transaction costs 282   7,045 
  Amortization of property, plant and equipment 38,666   40,761 
  Amortization of right-of-use asset 63,657   63,657 
  Unrealized foreign exchange losses 21,949   12,403 
 Other finance costs 25,778   21,119 
 Interest paid (29,097)  (23,999)
 Interest received 3,319   2,880 
 Lease interest paid (6,256)  (9,953)
 Changes in non-cash operating working capital items (90,870)  1,066,816 
    (1,081,721)  248,407 
        
Financing activities     
 Payment of lease obligations (74,610)  (64,923)
 Procceds from drawdown of credit facility 2,402,124   - 
 Proceeds from the exercise of options 87,816   239,455 
    2,415,330   174,532 
        
Investing activities     
 Purchase of property, plant and equipment (13,675)  (19,753)
    (13,675)  (19,753)
        
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 29,741   35,963 
        
Increase in cash and cash equivalents 1,349,675   439,149 
        
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 6,082,289   7,747,542 
        
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period$7,431,964  $8,186,691 
        

Tags

ProntoFoms Mobile Forms No Code App Development field service management field service software