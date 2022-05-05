Aravive to Host Key Opinion Leader Symposium on May 11, 2022

HOUSTON, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aravive, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARAV), a late clinical-stage oncology company developing targeted therapeutics to treat metastatic disease, today announced that it will host a Key Opinion Leader (KOL) Symposium on the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway and the Company’s lead drug candidate, batiraxcept. Senior management will also provide updates on Aravive’s clinical development programs. The event will take place on May 11, 2022, from 8:00 am ET to 12:00 pm ET and will include a live and archived webcast at: https://ir.aravive.com/events-and-presentations.

The anticipated KOL Symposium schedule (all times are ET):

8:50 am - 9:00 am Opening Remarks Gail McIntyre, Ph.D.; Aravive CEO and Director





9:00 am - 9:30 am Overview of the TAM Kinases: Amato Giaccia, Ph.D.; Aravive Founder and Director Director, MRC Oxford Institute for Radiation Oncology Jack, Lulu and Sam Wilson Professor of Radiation Oncology, Emeritus, Stanford University





9:30 am - 10:00 am Batiraxcept in PROC: Katherine Fuh, M.D., Ph.D.; Gynecologic Oncologist & Associate Professor Division of Gynecologic Oncology, Washington University, Siteman Cancer Center





10:00 am - 10:30 am Batiraxcept in ccRCC: Brian Rini, M.D.; Chief of Clinical Trials, Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center & Professor of Medicine, Division of Hematology/Oncology, Vanderbilt University Medical Center





10:30 am - 11:00 am Batiraxcept in Pancreatic Adenocarcinoma: Paul Oberstein, M.D., M.S.; Associate Professor of Medicine and Director of Gastrointestinal Medical Oncology, Perlmutter Comprehensive Cancer Center, NYU Langone Health





11:00 am - 11:15 am Program Updates





11:15 am - 12:00 pm Panel Discussion and Q&A

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc. is a late clinical-stage oncology company developing targeted therapeutics to treat metastatic disease. Our lead product candidate, batiraxcept (formerly AVB-500), is an ultra-high affinity decoy protein that binds to GAS6, the sole ligand that activates AXL, thereby inhibiting metastasis and tumor growth, and restoring sensitivity to anti-cancer agents. Batiraxcept has been granted Fast Track Designation by the U.S. FDA and Orphan Drug Designation by the European Commission in platinum-resistant recurrent ovarian cancer. Batiraxcept is in an active registrational Phase 3 trial in platinum resistant ovarian cancer (NCT04729608), a Phase 1b/2 trial in clear cell renal cell carcinoma (NCT04300140), and a Phase 1b/2 trial in pancreatic adenocarcinoma (NCT04983407). The Company is based in Houston, Texas and received a Product Development Award from the Cancer Prevention & Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT) in 2016. Additional information at www.aravive.com.

Contact:

Marek Ciszewski, J.D.

Vice President, Investor Relations

Marek@Aravive.com

(562) 373-5787



