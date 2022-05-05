Real-Time Data Integration and Streaming Leader Striim Expands Executive Team

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Striim, Inc. , a global leader in unified real-time data integration and streaming, today announced the addition of multiple industry veterans to its executive team. These valuable additions come just as the market for streaming data integration is rapidly expanding, resulting in Striim’s significant growth. Spanning the entire breadth of the company’s operations, these latest members of the executive team include:



Derek Yammarino, Chief Revenue Officer

Joanne Harris, Chief Marketing Officer

Phillip Cockrell, Senior Vice President, Business Development

Geoff Clark, Vice President and General Manager, EMEA

“I would consider ourselves fortunate to land even one of these successful executives,” said Ali Kutay, founder and CEO of Striim, Inc. “I’m thrilled that we’ve been able to add all four. Each has a long track record of success in their respective roles. Their efforts will be critical in helping Striim maintain its explosive momentum.“

Derek Yammarino, Chief Revenue Officer

Derek Yammarino has been appointed as the Chief Revenue Officer of Striim. Derek will be in charge of worldwide sales, marketing, customer success, and solutions consulting. Derek has over 25 years of experience in sales and marketing in the software industry. He was most recently Vice President of Global Sales at Usermind (backed by Andreesen Horowitz and Menlo Ventures), which was acquired by Qualtrics. His career highlights include strategic go-to-market roles at Oracle, New Relic, Signals Analytics, Yammer, and LivePerson. Derek is based out of Striim’s office in greater Dallas, Texas. He is passionate about building high-energy teams and delivering maximum value for Striim’s customers.

“I’ve had a role in some of the most dynamic technology segments of the last 20 years, and I’ve never seen a market like the one Striim is prepared to take over,” said Yammarino. “The combination of talent, strategy, and superior technology set Striim apart from the rest of the vendors in this space.”

Joanne Harris, Chief Marketing Officer

As Chief Marketing Officer for Striim, Joanne brings over 25 years of Enterprise IT Marketing experience driving growth and transformation. Her role at Striim includes all aspects of global marketing. Previous appointments include CMO, Lightbend, CMO at Polyverse, and Global VP of Marketing at SUSE, a leading provider of Open Source solutions during a period of high growth that resulted in a PE buyout of $2.5bn. Joanne has led and operated all areas of marketing and is passionate about building high-performing teams. Joanne holds an MBA in Marketing and lives and works remotely in Seattle, WA.

“Striim’s unique ability to provide real-time data streaming to hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructures is exactly what today’s data-driven enterprises require for their mission-critical analytics and operations,” said Harris. “Striim has already had significant success with some of the world’s largest brands, and I’m looking forward to accelerating its market momentum.”

Phillip Cockrell, Senior Vice President of Business Development

As Senior Vice President, Business Development, Phillip brings over 20 years of industry experience to Striim. He will be responsible for building Striim’s partner ecosystem across customers, partners, and third-party vendors. Before joining, Phillip led business development at Quali, responsible for strategic partnerships and corporate development initiatives. Previously Phillip was VP of Global Alliances at SUSE, the world’s largest independent open source company. Phillip’s group was responsible for strategic relationships with SUSE’s top-tier partners such as AWS, Dell, Fujitsu, HPE, IBM, Microsoft Azure, and SAP, which drove nine consecutive years of significant expansion and material growth that resulted in a PE buyout of $2.5bn.

“The team that Striim has assembled stands out as world-class,” said Cockrell. “That, combined with the incredible opportunity to fill an immediate need for our global cloud and SI partners to deliver streaming real-time data, made joining this market leader an easy decision.”

Geoff Clark, VP & GM, EMEA

Geoff Clark currently holds the role of VP and GM, EMEA. He is responsible for sales, marketing, and operations throughout Europe and the Middle East. Geoff joined Striim in 2022 having successfully grown the EMEA business for Aerospike since 2017. Before this, he accelerated business significantly across the UK for MapR, a Hadoop data platform. Over the last 20 years, Geoff has held various leadership roles at companies such as Microstrategy and Oracle and led technical teams focused on business intelligence, real-time analytics, and data integration. Based out of London, Geoff is looking forward to building a successful team with many happy customers across the EMEA region.

“I’m thrilled to bring my skill set to such a dynamic organization,” said Clark. “The market potential for Striim’s technology in EMEA is immense and I know we have the right team to make a significant impact.”

About Striim

Striim, Inc. is the only supplier of unified, real-time data streaming and integration for analytics and operations in the Digital Economy. Striim Platform and Striim Cloud make it easy to continuously ingest, process, and deliver high volumes of real-time data from diverse sources (both on-premises or in the cloud) to support multi- and hybrid cloud infrastructure. Striim collects data in real time from enterprise databases (using non-intrusive change data capture), log files, messaging systems, and sensors, and delivers it to virtually any target on-premises or in the cloud with sub-second latency enabling real-time operations and analytics. For more information, visit www.striim.com, read our blog at www.striim.com/blog, follow @striimteam, or download the Striim platform.