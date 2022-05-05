Xeeva and PKC Advisory Celebrate a Two-Year Partnership and Commitment for the Future

Southfield, MI, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeeva, a leader in AI-powered spend management and procurement software serving hundreds of locations and enterprises worldwide is excited to announce a continuation of its partnership with PKC Advisory, a business advisory firm, serving over 150 clients across diverse sectors and implementing projects through a blend of on-site presence and off-shore execution.

The success of many businesses comes down to great partnerships and maintaining mutually beneficial relationships over the long term. Xeeva is delighted to announce two successful years of partnership with PKC Advisory and renewal for future partnership growth.

PKC Advisory offers a wide range of financial advisory, process consulting, and procurement services to its clients in the GCC and wider MENA region. Their procurement services are aimed towards transforming the function by driving continuous cost savings, streamlining and standardizing processes, enhancing transparency, and mitigating risks.

Xeeva and PKC Advisory’s partnership has helped numerous companies implement their digital transformation strategy by allowing clients to streamline their procurement processes, mitigate supplier risks and most importantly drive bottom-line savings. The synergy between Xeeva’s feature-packed solution suite and PKC’s industry knowledge is the perfect catalyst for clients to transform their internal procurement processes and achieve their goals.

“Our Partnership with PKC Advisory has helped numerous companies reshape their procurement activities to meet the current demands of businesses in these times of inflation and supply chain disruptions. We are excited for the future of this partnership” – Nina Vellayan, CEO of Xeeva, Inc.

Utilizing Xeeva’s sourcing solution, PKC Advisory has run numerous E-Auctions for clients, helping them save on procurement costs while simultaneously streamlining negotiations.

An E-Auction is a type of negotiation process used in Strategic Sourcing, where the auction is initiated by a single buyer using a cloud-based sourcing platform. Suppliers bid anonymously and compete during a fixed time period. Some benefits of E-Auctions include:

Allowing buyers to get quotes from numerous suppliers around the globe

Achieving Competitive pricing

Reducing average cost per agreement

Improving process compliance and supplier price transparency

Saving time and effort than traditional RFPs

“Xeeva’s Sourcing Solution facilitates convenient E-Auctions allowing companies access to thousands of Global Suppliers and saving them time and money. After two successful years with Xeeva, we look forward to the future” – Amit Jain, Senior Director

About Xeeva Software

Xeeva is the leader in indirect spend management solutions that optimize the entire procurement process. With Xeeva’s data-driven spend management solutions, you can simplify, consolidate, manage, control, and conduct all spend-related activities in one place. Our end-to-end integrated cloud-based platform drives cost savings, visibility, and efficiency gains throughout the procurement process. For more information, visit www.xeeva.com.

About PKC Advisory

PKC Advisory offers a wide range of business advisory services to its increasing number of clients in the GCC and wider MENA region. We are the partner of choice to many of our clients delivering a sustainable value proposition through our strong multi-disciplinary team, a wide spectrum of expertise, flexible engagement model placing ‘Client First’, optimal blend of on-site presence and off-shore execution, and an emphasis on strong ethical values.

Learn how you can leverage our sourcing solution to conduct E-Auctions and streamline processes by scheduling a DEMO with our sourcing experts today!

Attachment