Xos, Inc. Partners with Thermo King to Jointly Develop 100% Battery-Electric Refrigerated Commercial Vehicle Prototype

LOS ANGELES, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS), a leading manufacturer of Class 5 through Class 8 battery-electric vehicles and powertrains, and provider of charging infrastructure and fleet management software, today announced a partnership with Thermo King to jointly develop a refrigerated commercial vehicle prototype that is 100% battery-electric. The battery-electric refrigerated prototype vehicle will support fresh and frozen applications and will be used in field trials by Xos and Thermo King customers.



“We’re proud to partner with a leader in transport refrigeration like Thermo King to continue delivering the best possible electric solutions for our end-customers,” said Jose Castañeda, Vice President of Business Development at Xos.

The partnership also includes a non-exclusive agreement for Xos to use Thermo King’s refrigeration units on the Xos Hub™ mobile charging station and a non-exclusive agreement for Thermo King to use Xos’ Lyra Series™ battery systems on its all-electric trailer refrigeration unit trucks and trailers.

“Thermo King is committed to delivering our customers a fully electrified portfolio of sustainable solutions for every transport segment of the cold chain by 2025,” said Chris Tanaka, Vice President of Product Management of Thermo King Americas. “Our partnership with Xos, and the valuable insights we will gain from the prototype and field trials will help ensure our solutions meet our customers needs.”

About Xos, Inc.

Xos is a leading original equipment manufacturer of Class 5 through Class 8 battery-electric vehicles and the tools to adopt them. Xos vehicles and fleet management software are purpose-built for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles that travel on last-mile, back-to-base routes of 200 miles or less per day. The company leverages its proprietary technologies to provide commercial fleets with zero-emission vehicles that are easier to maintain and more cost-effective on a total cost of ownership (TCO) basis than their internal combustion engine counterparts. For more information, please visit www.xostrucks.com .

About Thermo King

Thermo King – by Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator – is a worldwide leader in sustainable transport temperature control solutions. Thermo King has been providing transport temperature control solutions for a variety of applications, including trailers, truck bodies, buses, air, shipboard containers, and railway cars since 1938. For more information, visit www.thermoking.com or www.europe.thermoking.com .

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane and Thermo King, and our environmentally responsible portfolio of products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Learn more at tranetechnologies.com.

