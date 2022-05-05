Bilibili Provides Update on Status Under Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act

SHANGHAI, China, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bilibili Inc. (“Bilibili” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BILI and HKEX: 9626), an iconic brand and a leading video community for young generations in China, today provides an update on the Company’s status under the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act (the “HFCAA”).



On May 4, 2022 U.S. Eastern Time, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) provisionally named the Company as a Commission-Identified Issuer under the HFCAA, following the Company’s filing of its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 (the “2021 Form 20-F”).

The Company understands the SEC made such identification pursuant to the HFCAA and its implementation rules issued thereunder, and this indicates that the SEC determines that the Company used an auditor whose working paper cannot be inspected or investigated completely by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board of the United States (“PCAOB”) to issue the audit opinion for the Company’s financial statements included in the 2021 Form 20-F.

In accordance with the HFCAA, if the SEC determines that the Company filed audit reports issued by a registered public accounting firm that has not been subject to inspection for the PCAOB for three consecutive years beginning in 2021, the SEC shall prohibit the shares or American depositary shares (“ADSs”) of the Company from being traded on a national securities exchange or in the over-the-counter trading market in the United States.

The Company’s ADSs, each representing one Class Z ordinary share, have been quoted on the Nasdaq Global Selected Market (the “Nasdaq”) system under the symbol “BILI” since March 2018. The Company’s Class Z ordinary shares have been listed on The Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Hong Kong Stock Exchange”) under the symbol “9626” since March 2021. The Company’s Class Z ordinary shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the Company’s ADSs quoted on the Nasdaq are mutually fungible. The Company will continue to comply with applicable laws and regulations in both China and the United States, and strive to maintain its listing status on both Nasdaq and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

About Bilibili Inc.

Bilibili is an iconic brand and a leading video community with a mission to enrich the everyday life of young generations in China. Bilibili offers a wide array of video-based content with All the Videos You Like as its value proposition. Bilibili builds its community around aspiring users, high-quality content, talented content creators and the strong emotional bond among them. Bilibili pioneered the “bullet chatting” feature, a live commenting function that has transformed the viewing experience by displaying thoughts and feelings of other audience viewing the same video. It has now become the welcoming home of diverse interests for young generations in China and the frontier to promote Chinese culture across the world.

