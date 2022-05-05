Sotera Health Reports First-Quarter 2022 Results

Q1 2022 net revenues of $237 million increased 12%, compared to Q1 2021



Q1 2022 net income of $31 million or $0.11 per diluted share, compared to net income of $11 million or $0.04 per diluted share in Q1 2021

Q1 2022 Adjusted EBITDA of $115 million increased 10%, compared to Q1 2021

Q1 2022 Adjusted EPS of $0.22 improved by $0.04 per diluted share, compared to Q1 2021

March 31, 2022 total debt of $1.79 billion and net leverage ratio improved to 3.4x

Company reaffirms 2022 outlook

CLEVELAND, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sotera Health Company (“Sotera Health” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SHC), a leading global provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions, lab testing and advisory services for the healthcare industry, today announced financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

First-quarter 2022 net revenues increased 12% to $237 million, compared with $212 million in the first quarter a year ago. Net income attributable to Sotera Health (“net income”) was $31 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, compared with net income of $11 million, or $0.04 per diluted share in the first-quarter 2021. Adjusted EBITDA for the first-quarter 2022 increased by 10% over the prior-year quarter to $115 million. First-quarter 2022 Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share (“Adjusted EPS”) was $0.22, compared to $0.18 in Q1 2021, an increase of $0.04 per diluted share. Please refer to the section “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” provided later in this release.

“We are off to a good start in 2022, delivering another consecutive quarter of double-digit top-line and bottom-line growth as compared to the same prior year quarter,” said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Michael B. Petras, Jr. “We are pleased with the first-quarter performance as we navigated through the Omicron surge and the current geopolitical landscape. We continue to focus on execution while strategically building out capacity to satisfy future demand.”

Petras continued, “Given our performance to date, we are reaffirming the 2022 financial outlook that we first provided on March 1, 2022. We remain focused on supporting our global team members and customers while delivering on our mission of Safeguarding Global Health®.”

First-Quarter Review by Business Segment

Sterigenics

For first-quarter 2022, Sterigenics net revenues were $149 million, an increase of 14.0% compared to the first quarter a year ago. Segment income was $79 million, an increase of 16.0%.

Net revenues and segment income growth for the first-quarter 2022 were driven by volume and mix, and pricing.

Nordion

For first-quarter 2022, Nordion net revenues were $34 million, an increase of 31.2% compared to the first quarter a year ago. Segment income increased 37.1% to $19 million.

The increases in both net revenues and segment income for the first-quarter 2022 were driven by volume and mix, and pricing.

Nelson Labs

For first-quarter 2022, Nelson Labs net revenues were $53 million, a decrease of 3.2% compared to the first quarter a year ago. Segment income decreased by 26.1% to $17 million.

The decline in net revenues for the first-quarter 2022 was driven by decreased demand for pandemic-related testing, partially offset by incremental revenue from recent acquisitions and pricing. Segment income decline was driven by unfavorable mix due to a reduction in pandemic-related testing, labor challenges, which were compounded by the Omicron surge, as well as dilution resulting from Nelson Labs’ acquisitions in 2021.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of March 31, 2022, Sotera Health had $1.79 billion in total debt, and $121 million in cash and cash equivalents, compared to $1.79 billion in total debt and $107 million in cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2021. Sotera Health’s net leverage ratio as of March 31, 2022 improved to 3.4x. Please refer to the section “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” provided later in this release.

Reaffirming 2022 Outlook

Today, Sotera Health is reaffirming the 2022 outlook first provided on March 1, 2022. That outlook is:

Net revenues in the range of $1.0 billion to $1.03 billion, representing growth of approximately 7% to 11%, compared to the prior year,

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $515 million to $535 million, representing growth of approximately 7% to 11%, compared to the prior year,

Tax rate applicable to Adjusted Net Income in the range of 29% to 30%,

Adjusted EPS in the range of $0.93 to $0.99, representing growth of 6% to 13% versus the prior year,

A fully diluted share count in the range of 280 million to 282 million shares on a weighted-average basis,

Capital expenditures in the range of $140 million to $170 million, and

Net leverage reduction of approximately 1⁄2 of a turn.



The outlook provided above contains a number of assumptions, including, among others, the Company’s current expectations regarding supply chain continuity, particularly for the supply of ethylene oxide (“EO”) and cobalt-60 (“Co-60”), the impact of inflationary trends including the impact on the supply of labor, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic including the rate of recoveries of elective procedures and new product development testing, and the expectation that exchange rates as of Q1 2022 remain constant for the remainder of 2022. Our outlook is based on current plans and expectations and is subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including those set forth below under “Forward-Looking Statements.”

Earnings Webcast

Sotera Health management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company’s operating highlights and financial results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time today. To participate in the live call, please dial 1-866-777-2509 if dialing in from the United States, or 1-412-317-5413 if dialing in from other locations. For direct connection to the conference call, participants are strongly encouraged to preregister at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10165900/f25a46ad14. A live webcast of the conference call and accompanying materials may also be accessed via the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.soterahealth.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available later in the day on May 5.

Upcoming Investor Events

RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, May 17, 2022

Sotera Health 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, May 26, 2022

Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference at 9:20 a.m. Pacific Time, June 14, 2022



Live and archived webcasts and presentations associated with the conferences listed above may be accessed on the Investor Relations section of the Sotera Health website at:

https://investors.soterahealth.com/events-and-presentations.

Updates on recent developments in matters relevant to investors can be found on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.soterahealth.com/special-notices. For developments related to EO, updates can be found at https://investors.soterahealth.com/ethylene-oxide-eo-overview.

Forward-Looking Statements

Unless expressly indicated or the context requires otherwise, the terms “Sotera Health,” “Company,” “we,” “us,” and “our” in this document refer to Sotera Health Company, a Delaware corporation, and, where appropriate, its subsidiaries on a consolidated basis. This release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management’s expectations about future events and the Company’s operating plans and performance and speak only as of the date hereof. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking words such as “will,” “may,” “plan,” “estimate,” “project,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “target,” “goal,” “continue to,” “positioned to,” “are confident” or the negative version of those words or other comparable words. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, are forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release are based upon our historical performance and on our current plans, estimates and expectations in light of information currently available to us. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be regarded as a representation by us that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, financial results, financial condition, business, prospects, growth strategy and liquidity. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, any disruption in the availability or supply, or increases in the price of EO or Co-60, including geopolitical risks related to the supply of Co-60 from Russia; changes in industry trends, environmental, health and safety regulations or preferences; the impact of current and future legal proceedings and liability claims, including litigation related to purported exposure to emissions of EO from our facilities in Illinois, Georgia and New Mexico and the possibility that other claims will be made in the future relating to these or other facilities; our ability to increase capacity at existing facilities, renew leases for our leased facilities and build new facilities in a timely and cost-effective manner; competition for qualified employees in the industries in which we operate; the risks of doing business internationally; and any inability to pursue strategic transactions or find suitable acquisition targets. For additional discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please refer to Company’s filings with the SEC, such as its annual and quarterly reports. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as otherwise required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company does not provide a reconciliation of the forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS, and Net Leverage Ratio outlook to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, as this cannot be done without unreasonable effort due to the variability and low visibility with respect to certain items, including, among others, uncertainties caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic, changes to the regulatory landscape, restructuring items and certain fair value measurements, all of which are potential adjustments for future earnings. The variability of these items could have a potentially unpredictable, and a potentially significant, impact on our future GAAP results.

To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, we consider Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS, Net Debt and Net Leverage Ratio, financial measures that are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP.

We define Adjusted Net Income as net income (loss) before amortization and certain other adjustments that we do not consider in our evaluation of our ongoing operating performance from period to period.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as Adjusted Net Income before interest expense, depreciation (including depreciation of Co-60 used in our operations) and income tax provision applicable to Adjusted Net Income. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is equal to Adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenues.

We define Adjusted EPS as Adjusted Net Income divided by the weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding.

Our Net Debt is equal to our total debt, plus unamortized debt issuance costs and debt discounts, less cash and cash equivalents.

Our Net Leverage Ratio is equal to Net Debt divided by Adjusted EBITDA.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures as the principal measures of our operating performance. Management believes these are useful because they allow management to more effectively evaluate our operating performance and compare the results of our operations from period to period without the impact of certain non-cash items and non-routine items that we do not expect to continue at the same level in the future and other items that are not core to our operations. We believe that these measures are useful to our investors because they provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting our business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. In addition, we believe these measures will assist investors in making comparisons to our historical operating results and analyzing the underlying performance of our operations for the periods presented. Our management also uses these measurements in their financial analysis and operational decision-making and Adjusted EBITDA serves as the basis for the attainment of our primary annual incentive program. These measures may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, a similarly titled measure used by other companies.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company is a leading global provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing and advisory services for the healthcare industry. Sotera Health goes to market through three businesses – Sterigenics®, Nordion® and Nelson Labs®. Sotera Health is committed to its mission, Safeguarding Global Health®.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS Sally J. Curley, IRC Jenny Kobin Curley Global IR, LLC IR Advisory Solutions IR@soterahealth.com IR@soterahealth.com MEDIA CONTACT Kristin Gibbs Chief Marketing Officer, Sotera Health kgibbs@soterahealth.com

Source: Sotera Health Company

Sotera Health Company

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 2021 Revenues: Service $ 206,218 $ 188,698 Product 30,536 23,450 Total net revenues 236,754 212,148 Cost of revenues: Service 94,576 85,036 Product 13,303 11,740 Total cost of revenues 107,879 96,776 Gross profit 128,875 115,372 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses 59,542 52,465 Amortization of intangible assets 15,841 16,543 Total operating expenses 75,383 69,008 Operating income 53,492 46,364 Interest expense, net 10,404 21,282 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 14,312 Foreign exchange loss 788 578 Other income, net (2,967 ) (3,890 ) Income before income taxes 45,267 14,082 Provision for income taxes 14,626 3,017 Net income 30,641 11,065 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests — 223 Net income attributable to Sotera Health Company $ 30,641 $ 10,842 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.11 $ 0.04 Diluted 0.11 0.04 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 279,829 278,827 Diluted 279,908 278,968

Sotera Health Company

Segment Data

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 2021 Segment revenues: Sterigenics $ 149,462 $ 131,151 Nordion 34,002 25,918 Nelson Labs 53,290 55,079 Total net revenues $ 236,754 $ 212,148 Segment income: Sterigenics $ 79,403 $ 68,461 Nordion 18,903 13,786 Nelson Labs 17,043 23,070 Total segment income 115,349 105,317 Less adjustments: Interest expense, net(a) 16,750 21,282 Depreciation and amortization(b) 36,049 37,661 Share-based compensation(c) 4,538 3,449 Gain on foreign currency and derivatives not designated as hedging instruments, net(d) (6,552 ) (336 ) Acquisition and divestiture related charges, net(e) (160 ) (185 ) Business optimization project expenses(f) 104 261 Plant closure expenses(g) 671 542 Loss on extinguishment of debt(h) — 14,312 Professional services relating to EO sterilization facilities(i) 18,059 13,399 Accretion of asset retirement obligation(j) 520 551 COVID-19 expenses(k) 103 299 Consolidated income before income taxes $ 45,267 $ 14,082





(a) The three months ended March 31, 2022 excludes $6.3 million of unrealized gains on interest rate derivatives not designated as hedging instruments. (b) Includes depreciation of Co-60 held at gamma irradiation sites. (c) Represents non-cash share-based compensation expense. (d) Represents the effects of (i) fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, (ii) non-cash mark-to-fair value of embedded derivatives relating to certain customer and supply contracts at Nordion, and (iii) unrealized gains on interest rate caps not designated as hedging instruments. (e) Represents (i) certain direct and incremental costs related to the acquisitions of Regulatory Compliance Associates Inc., the noncontrolling interests in our China subsidiaries, and BioScience Labs in 2021, the first quarter 2021 gain on the mandatorily redeemable noncontrolling interest in Nelson Labs Fairfield, and certain related integration efforts as a result of those acquisitions, (ii) the earnings impact of fair value adjustments (excluding those recognized within amortization expense) resulting from the businesses acquired, and (iii) transition services income and non-cash deferred lease income associated with the terms of the divestiture of the Medical Isotopes business in 2018. (f) Represents professional fees, contract termination and exit costs, severance and other payroll costs, and other costs associated with business optimization and cost savings projects relating to the integration of acquisitions, operating structure realignment and other process enhancement projects. (g) Represents professional fees, severance and other payroll costs, and other costs including ongoing lease and utility expenses associated with the closure of the Willowbrook, Illinois facility. (h) Represents expenses incurred in connection with the repricing of our Term Loan in January 2021 including accelerated amortization of prior debt issuance and discount costs. (i) Represents professional fees related to litigation associated with our EO sterilization facilities and other related professional fees. (j) Represents non-cash accretion of asset retirement obligations related to Co-60 and gamma processing facilities, which are based on estimated site remediation costs for any future decommissioning of these facilities (without regard for whether the decommissioning services would be performed by employees of Nordion, instead of by a third party) and are accreted over the life of the asset. (k) Represents non-recurring costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, including incremental costs to implement workplace health and safety measures.

Sotera Health Company

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

As of March 31, As of December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 121,446 $ 106,924 Accounts receivable, net 114,763 108,183 Inventories, net 45,701 54,288 Other current assets 89,650 76,566 Total current assets 371,560 345,961 Property, plant, and equipment, net 669,161 650,797 Operating lease assets 36,984 39,946 Other intangible assets, net 582,144 598,844 Goodwill 1,125,828 1,120,320 Other assets 50,092 33,634 Total assets $ 2,835,769 $ 2,789,502 Liabilities and equity Total current liabilities $ 143,851 $ 161,161 Long-term debt, less current portion 1,744,541 1,743,534 Other noncurrent liabilities 162,786 164,210 Deferred income taxes 142,461 134,501 Total liabilities 2,193,639 2,203,406 Total equity 642,130 586,096 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,835,769 $ 2,789,502

Sotera Health Company

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022

2021

Operating activities: Net income $ 30,641 $ 11,065 Non-cash items 41,231 52,657 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (21,905 ) (7,563 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 49,967 56,159 Investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (35,546 ) (20,942 ) Purchase of mandatorily redeemable noncontrolling interest in Nelson Laboratories Fairfield — (12,425 ) Purchase of BioScience Laboratories, LLC, net of cash acquired — (13,152 ) Adjustments to purchase of Regulatory Compliance Associates Inc. 63 — Net cash used in investing activities (35,483 ) (46,519 ) Financing activities: Payments of debt issuance costs (31 ) (3,435 ) Other financing activities (418 ) (348 ) Net cash used in financing activities (449 ) (3,783 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 487 (295 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash 14,522 5,562 Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, at beginning of period 106,924 102,454 Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, at end of period $ 121,446 $ 108,016 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for interest $ 15,809 $ 19,745 Cash paid during the period for income taxes, net of tax refunds received 13,505 11,561 Equipment purchases included in accounts payable 9,508 7,389

Sotera Health Company

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

2021

Net income $ 30,641 $ 11,065 Amortization of intangible assets 20,182 22,282 Share-based compensation(a) 4,538 3,449 Gain on foreign currency and derivatives not designated as hedging instruments, net(b) (6,552 ) (336 ) Acquisition and divestiture related charges, net(c) (160 ) (185 ) Business optimization project expenses(d) 104 261 Plant closure expenses(e) 671 542 Loss on extinguishment of debt(f) — 14,312 Professional services relating to EO sterilization facilities(g) 18,059 13,399 Accretion of asset retirement obligation(h) 520 551 COVID-19 expenses(i) 103 299 Income tax benefit associated with pre-tax adjustments(j) (7,852 ) (14,133 ) Adjusted Net Income 60,254 51,506 Interest expense, net(k) 16,750 21,282 Depreciation(l) 15,867 15,379 Income tax provision applicable to Adjusted Net Income(m) 22,478 17,150 Adjusted EBITDA(n) $ 115,349 $ 105,317 Net Revenues $ 236,754 $ 212,148 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 48.7 % 49.6 % Weighted average number of shares outstanding Basic 279,829 278,827 Diluted 279,908 278,968 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.11 $ 0.04 Diluted 0.11 0.04 Adjusted earnings per share: Basic $ 0.22 $ 0.18 Diluted 0.22 0.18





(a) Represents non-cash share-based compensation expense. (b) Represents the effects of (i) fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, (ii) non-cash mark-to-fair value of embedded derivatives relating to certain customer and supply contracts at Nordion, and (iii) unrealized gains on interest rate caps not designated as hedging instruments. (c) Represents (i) certain direct and incremental costs related to the acquisitions of Regulatory Compliance Associates Inc., the noncontrolling interests in our China subsidiaries, and BioScience Labs in 2021, the first quarter 2021 gain on the mandatorily redeemable noncontrolling interest in Nelson Labs Fairfield, and certain related integration efforts as a result of those acquisitions, (ii) the earnings impact of fair value adjustments (excluding those recognized within amortization expense) resulting from the businesses acquired, and (iii) transition services income and non-cash deferred lease income associated with the terms of the divestiture of the Medical Isotopes business in 2018. (d) Represents professional fees, contract termination and exit costs, severance and other payroll costs, and other costs associated with business optimization and cost savings projects relating to the integration of acquisitions, operating structure realignment and other process enhancement projects. (e) Represents professional fees, severance and other payroll costs, and other costs including ongoing lease and utility expenses associated with the closure of the Willowbrook, Illinois facility. (f) Represents expenses incurred in connection with the repricing of our Term Loan in January 2021 including accelerated amortization of prior debt issuance and discount costs. (g) Represents professional fees related to litigation associated with our EO sterilization facilities and other related professional fees. (h) Represents non-cash accretion of asset retirement obligations related to Co-60 and gamma processing facilities, which are based on estimated site remediation costs for any future decommissioning of these facilities (without regard for whether the decommissioning services would be performed by employees of Nordion, instead of by a third party) and are accreted over the life of the asset. (i) Represents non-recurring costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, including incremental costs to implement workplace health and safety measures. (j) Represents the income tax impact of adjustments calculated based on the tax rate applicable to each item. We eliminate the effect of tax rate changes as applied to tax assets and liabilities and unusual items from our presentation of adjusted net income. (k) The three months ended March 31, 2022 excludes $6.3 million of unrealized gains on interest rate derivatives not designated as hedging instruments. (l) Includes depreciation of Co-60 held at gamma irradiation sites. (m) Represents the difference between income tax provision or benefit as determined under U.S. GAAP and the income tax provision or benefit associated with pre-tax adjustments described in footnote (j). (n) $19.8 million and $20.7 million of the adjustments for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, are included in cost of revenues, primarily consisting of amortization of intangible assets, depreciation, and accretion of asset retirement obligations.

Sotera Health Company

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

As of March 31, As of December 31, 2022

2021

Long-term debt $ 1,744,541 $ 1,743,534 Current portion of finance leases 1,342 1,160 Finance leases less current portion 40,014 40,877 Total Debt 1,785,897 1,785,571 Add: unamortized debt issuance costs and debt discounts 19,009 20,016 Less: cash and cash equivalents (121,446 ) (106,924 ) Total Net Debt $ 1,683,460 $ 1,698,663 Adjusted EBITDA(a) $ 491,261 $ 481,229 Net Leverage 3.4x

3.5x





(a) Represents Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. Refer to the Adjusted EBITDA reconciliations for detail.

Sotera Health Company

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Twelve Months

Ended March 31, Twelve Months

Ended December 31, 2022

2021

Net income $ 136,697 $ 117,121 Amortization of intangible assets 84,642 86,742 Share-based compensation(a) 14,959 13,870 Gain on foreign currency and derivatives not designated as hedging instruments, net(b) (6,274 ) (58 ) Acquisition and divestiture related charges, net(c) (5,993 ) (6,018 ) Business optimization project expenses(d) 791 948 Plant closure expenses(e) 2,456 2,327 Loss on extinguishment of debt(f) 6,369 20,681 Professional services relating to EO sterilization facilities(g) 50,316 45,656 Accretion of asset retirement obligation(h) 2,221 2,252 COVID-19 expenses(i) 565 761 Income tax benefit associated with pre-tax adjustments(j) (32,219 ) (38,500 ) Adjusted Net Income 254,530 245,782 Interest expense, net(k) 69,660 74,192 Depreciation(l) 64,648 64,160 Income tax provision applicable to Adjusted Net Income(m) 102,423 97,095 Adjusted EBITDA(n) $ 491,261 $ 481,229 Net Revenues $ 956,084 $ 931,478 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 51.4 % 51.7 %



