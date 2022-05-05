Arch Investments Icav’s Second Quarter Market Insight

Dublin, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Crypto Markets

Arch Investments ICAV Monitor the Cryptocurrency Markets

Dogecoin could become internet’s currency, Robinhood CEO says

The head of Robinhood is bullish about dogecoin’s outlook — proposing the token has the potential to become the “future currency of the internet” if the developers take a key step to improving functionality..

CEO of Robinhood, Vlad Tenev detailed the hypothetical in a lengthy Twitter thread after his retail investing platform added a feature allowing users to buy and sell dogecoin.

Tenev noted Dogecoinalready has “vanishingly small” transaction fees when compared to traditional credit card network charges – an advantage “compared to the 1-3% network fees that major card networks charge.”

But in order to compete with the likes of Visa and other mainstream payment processors, Tenev said dogecoin developers would need to boost the crypto token’s “block time,” or the process by which it verifies transactions.

US IPOs

Intel said to hire banks for Mobileye IPO preparations

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) one of the largest semiconductor chip makers is said to be hiring banks to prepare for an IPO of its Mobileye self-driving car unit.

Intel has hired Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley for the IPO of Mobileye, according to a Reuters report. The stock market flotation, which is set to launch later this year, could value Mobileye at as much as $50 billion, the sources said, cautioning that the timing, valuation, and size of the IPO are subject to market conditions.

Arch Investments ICAV have been an advocate of Intel Corp for a number of years and see a company that has stayed ahead of their competitors by diversifying and heavily investing in new Giga factories, its last factory named FAB 42 cost $7b USD and is now producing some of the latest chips on the planet and with plans to construct a new factory and with an initial $20 billion investment on a 1,000-acre site in New Albany will create 3,000 jobs and will become the largest the largest semiconductor manufacturing location on the planet.

