Hain Celestial Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Total Net Sales Increased 2.1%; North America Net Sales Increased 13.3%

EPS of $0.27; Adjusted EPS of $0.33

Multiple Actions Being Taken to Offset Input Cost Inflation and Improve Margins

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HAIN) (“Hain Celestial”, “Hain” or the “Company”), a leading organic and natural products company with operations in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East providing consumers with A Healthier Way of Life®, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Mark L. Schiller, Hain Celestial’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Despite a very challenging quarter, we are pleased to see underlying strength in our brands and accelerating topline growth in Q3, while navigating supply chain and labor disruptions and escalating inflationary costs. Consumption growth in the U.S. was extremely strong and is expected to continue into the fourth quarter. To offset cost pressures and deliver sequential margin improvement in Q4, we have increased prices and are delivering additional supply chain productivity initiatives. The team remains confident in our Hain 3.0 strategy and laser-focused on delivering accelerating top line and long-term profitable growth.”

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Summary of Third Quarter Results from Continuing Operations Compared to the Prior Year Period

  • Net sales increased 2.1% to $502.9 million compared to the prior year period.
  • When adjusted for foreign exchange, acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands, net sales increased 1.5% compared to the prior year period.
  • Gross profit margin of 23.0%, a 340 basis point decrease from the prior year period.
  • Adjusted gross profit margin of 23.4%, a 400 basis point decrease from the prior year period.
  • Operating income of $35.2 million compared to $49.6 million in the prior year period.
  • Adjusted operating income of $42.4 million compared to $59.7 million in the prior year period.
  • Net income of $24.5 million compared to $34.3 million in the prior year period.
  • Adjusted net income of $29.7 million compared to $44.7 million in prior year period.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $58.7 million compared to $73.8 million in the prior year period.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin of 11.7%, a 330 basis point decrease compared to the prior year period.
  • Earnings per diluted share (“EPS”) of $0.27 compared to $0.34 in the prior year period.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.33 compared to $0.44 in the prior year period.
  • Repurchased 3.6 million shares, or 3.8% of the outstanding common stock, at an average price of $36.48 per share.

* Notes:

  • The results contained in this press release are presented with the Tilda operating segment being treated as discontinued operations. Unless otherwise noted, all results included in this press release are from continuing operations.
  • This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are intended to supplement, not substitute for, comparable GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures and other non-GAAP financial calculations are provided in the tables included in this press release.

SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

The Company operates under two reportable segments: North America and International.

North America
North America net sales in the third quarter were $325.7 million, an increase of 13% compared to the prior year period. When adjusted for foreign exchange, acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands, net sales increased by approximately 9% from the prior year period mainly due to stronger sales in the snacks, baby and personal care categories.

Segment gross profit in the third quarter was $75.2 million, a 4% decrease from the prior year period. Adjusted gross profit was $77.1 million, a decrease of 6% from the prior year period. Gross margin was 23.1%, a 420 basis point decrease from the prior year period, and adjusted gross margin was 23.7%, a 480 basis point decrease from the prior year period. The decrease was mainly driven by higher inflation, including increased distribution and warehousing costs, compared to the prior year period.

Segment operating income in the third quarter was $28.5 million, a 28% decrease from the prior year period. Adjusted operating income was $31.4 million, a 29% decrease resulting primarily from inflationary and supply chain challenges above and beyond the level we were able to price for (such as continued industry-wide distribution and warehousing cost pressures driven by labor shortages, freight carrier availability and other freight cost issues) and lower net sales in the Canada operating segment when compared to the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter was $37.3 million, a 23% decrease from the prior year period. As a percentage of net sales, North America adjusted EBITDA margin was 11.4%, a 540 basis point decrease from the prior year period.

International
International net sales in the third quarter were $177.2 million, a decrease of 14% compared to the prior year period. Foreign exchange and divestitures reduced third quarter net sales by 360 and 180 basis points, respectively. When adjusted for foreign exchange and divestitures, net sales decreased 8% compared to the prior year period mainly due to a decline in the Europe and United Kingdom operating segments, partially offset by an increase in sales in the Ella's Kitchen UK operating segment.

Segment gross profit in the third quarter was $40.5 million, a 21% decrease from the prior year period. Adjusted gross profit was $40.6 million, a decrease of 24% from the prior year period. Gross margin was 22.8%, a 220 basis point decrease from the prior year period, and adjusted gross margin was 22.9%, a 310 basis point decrease from the prior year period. The decrease in gross profit was mainly due to the aforementioned decrease in sales and higher energy and supply chain costs compared to the prior year period.

Segment operating income in the third quarter was $18.3 million, a 32% decrease from the prior year period. Adjusted operating income was $18.8 million, a decrease of 36% from the prior year period. The decrease in operating income was mainly due to lower gross profit resulting from a decline in sales, as well as higher energy and supply chain costs, when compared to the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter was $26.5 million, a 28% decrease from the prior year period. As a percentage of net sales, International adjusted EBITDA margin was 14.9%, a 300 basis point decrease from the prior year period.

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

As previously disclosed, the Board of Directors of the Company approved an additional $200 million share repurchase authorization in February 2022. Share repurchases under this authorization commenced in February 2022, after the Company’s $300 million authorization was fully utilized. The extent to which the Company repurchases its shares and the timing of such repurchases will be at the Company’s discretion and will depend upon market conditions and other corporate considerations. Repurchases may be made from time to time in the open market, pursuant to pre-set trading plans, in private transactions or otherwise.

During the third quarter of fiscal year 2022, the Company repurchased 3.6 million shares, or 3.8% of the outstanding common stock, at an average price of $36.48 per share for a total of $130.4 million, excluding commissions. As of March 31, 2022, the Company had $186.6 million remaining under its $200 million authorization.

GUIDANCE

For the fourth quarter fiscal year 2022, compared to the prior year period, the Company expects:

  • Low to mid single digit adjusted net sales growth supported by double digit growth in North America,
  • Modest adjusted gross margin reduction, and
  • Adjusted EBITDA down low to mid single digits (including approximately 300 basis points of foreign exchange headwind).

The Company updates its adjusted net sales and adjusted EBITDA guidance for full fiscal year 2022 compared to fiscal year 2021 and now expects:

  • Approximately flat adjusted net sales,
  • Modest adjusted gross margin reduction, and a
  • Low double digit adjusted EBITDA decline.

Notes: Adjusted net sales is defined as adjusted for the impact of foreign currency changes, acquisitions, divestitures, and discontinued brands. All references in this “Guidance” section to growth or declines in adjusted net sales or adjusted EBITDA compared to a prior year period represent percentage growth or percentage decline.

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited and in thousands)
    
 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021
ASSETS   
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$57,808  $75,871 
Accounts receivable, net 158,734   174,066 
Inventories 294,428   285,410 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 45,308   39,834 
Assets held for sale 3,313   1,874 
Total current assets 559,591   577,055 
Property, plant and equipment, net 312,819   312,777 
Goodwill 950,820   871,067 
Trademarks and other intangible assets, net 492,939   314,895 
Investments and joint ventures 16,056   16,917 
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 88,636   92,010 
Other assets 20,619   21,187 
Total assets$2,441,480  $2,205,908 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY  
Current liabilities:   
Accounts payable$176,699  $171,947 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 98,181   117,957 
Current portion of long-term debt 7,774   530 
Total current liabilities 282,654   290,434 
Long-term debt, less current portion 827,771   230,492 
Deferred income taxes 86,120   42,639 
Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent portion 81,379   85,929 
Other noncurrent liabilities 19,512   33,531 
Total liabilities 1,297,436   683,025 
Stockholders' equity:   
Common stock 1,111   1,096 
Additional paid-in capital 1,199,804   1,187,530 
Retained earnings 766,056   691,225 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (110,350)  (73,011)
  1,856,621   1,806,840 
Less: Treasury stock (712,577)  (283,957)
Total stockholders' equity 1,144,044   1,522,883 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$2,441,480  $2,205,908 
    


THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)
        
 Third Quarter Third Quarter Year to Date
  2022   2021   2022   2021 
        
Net sales$502,939  $492,604  $1,434,783  $1,519,649 
Cost of sales 387,236   362,698   1,096,367   1,140,614 
Gross profit 115,703   129,906   338,416   379,035 
Selling, general and administrative expenses 75,750   74,325   229,875   238,471 
Amortization of acquired intangible assets 3,110   2,145   7,254   6,771 
Productivity and transformation costs 1,679   4,451   8,448   10,895 
Proceeds from insurance claim -   (592)  (196)  (592)
Long-lived asset and intangibles impairment -   -   303   57,676 
Operating income 35,164   49,577   92,732   65,814 
Interest and other financing expense, net 3,224   2,030   7,672   6,820 
Other (income) expense, net (712)  1,566   (10,570)  (852)
Income from continuing operations before income taxes and equity in net loss (income) of equity-method investees 32,652   45,981   95,630   59,846 
Provision for income taxes 7,738   11,797   19,425   33,197 
Equity in net loss (income) of equity-method investees 383   (70)  1,374   1,025 
Net income from continuing operations$24,531  $34,254  $74,831  $25,624 
Net income from discontinued operations, net of tax -   -   -   11,255 
Net income$24,531  $34,254  $74,831  $36,879 
        
Net income per common share:       
Basic net income per common share from continuing operations$0.27  $0.34  $0.80  $0.25 
Basic net income per common share from discontinued operations -   -   -   0.11 
Basic net income per common share$0.27  $0.34  $0.80  $0.36 
        
Diluted net income per common share from continuing operations$0.27  $0.34  $0.79  $0.25 
Diluted net income per common share from discontinued operations -   -   -   0.11 
Diluted net income per common share$0.27  $0.34  $0.79  $0.36 
        
Shares used in the calculation of net income per common share:       
Basic 91,139   99,831   94,099   100,502 
Diluted 91,310   101,596   94,519   101,385 
        


THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES 
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows  
(unaudited and in thousands) 
         
 Third Quarter Third Quarter Year to Date 
  2022   2021   2022   2021  
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES        
Net income$24,531  $34,254  $74,831  $36,879  
Net income from discontinued operations -   -   -   11,255  
Net income from continuing operations 24,531   34,254   74,831   25,624  
Adjustments to reconcile net income from continuing operations to net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations:        
Depreciation and amortization 12,638   12,814   34,396   37,768  
Deferred income taxes 10,645   3,124   7,374   3,216  
Equity in net loss (income) of equity-method investees 383   (70)  1,374   1,025  
Stock-based compensation, net 3,846   3,698   12,289   11,888  
Long-lived asset and intangibles impairment -   -   303   57,676  
Loss (gain) on sale of assets 52   -   (8,869)  -  
Loss on sale of businesses -   1,828   -   1,217  
Other non-cash items, net (669)  431   (2,155)  (723) 
Increase (decrease) in cash attributable to changes in operating assets and liabilities:       
Accounts receivable 1,780   (11,198)  14,150   (20,721) 
Inventories (6,844)  (1,792)  (4,371)  (60,304) 
Other current assets (5,870)  769   (10,996)  56,487  
Other assets and liabilities (4,481)  85   (2,705)  (952) 
Accounts payable and accrued expenses (4,856)  (1,956)  (16,435)  34,316  
Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations 31,155   41,987   99,186   146,517  
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES        
Purchases of property, plant and equipment (5,943)  (23,391)  (33,939)  (53,062) 
Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (5,905)  -   (260,474)  -  
Investment in joint venture (100)  (263)  (614)  (694) 
Proceeds from sale of assets 22   -   10,756   -  
Proceeds from sale of businesses, net and other -   22,930   -   27,788  
Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations (11,926)  (724)  (284,271)  (25,968) 
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES        
Borrowings under bank revolving credit facility 138,000   56,000   678,000   206,000  
Repayments under bank revolving credit facility (40,000)  (94,000)  (370,000)  (231,000) 
Borrowings under term loan -   -   300,000   -  
Repayments under term loan (1,875)  -   (1,875)  -  
Payments of other debt, net (47)  (206)  (3,232)  (1,917) 
Share repurchases (130,472)  (8,562)  (397,405)  (80,298) 
Employee shares withheld for taxes (1,597)  (2,018)  (32,630)  (3,741) 
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities from continuing operations (35,991)  (48,786)  172,858   (110,956) 
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash from continuing operations (2,632)  (84)  (5,836)  5,650  
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (19,394)  (7,607)  (18,063)  15,243  
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 77,202   60,621   75,871   37,771  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period$57,808  $53,014  $57,808  $53,014  
         


THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Net Sales, Gross Profit and Operating Income (Loss) by Segment
(unaudited and in thousands)
        
 North America International Corporate/Other Hain Consolidated
Net Sales       
Net sales - Q3 FY22$325,742  $177,197  $-  $502,939 
Net sales - Q3 FY21$287,500  $205,104  $-  $492,604 
% change - FY22 net sales vs. FY21 net sales 13.3%  (13.6)%    2.1%
        
Gross Profit       
Q3 FY22       
Gross profit$75,233  $40,470  $-  $115,703 
Non-GAAP adjustments(1) 1,836   97   -   1,933 
Adjusted gross profit$77,069  $40,567  $-  $117,636 
Gross margin 23.1%  22.8%    23.0%
Adjusted gross margin 23.7%  22.9%    23.4%
        
Q3 FY21       
Gross profit$78,513  $51,393  $-  $129,906 
Non-GAAP adjustments(1) 3,272   1,954   -   5,226 
Adjusted gross profit$81,785  $53,347  $-  $135,132 
Gross margin 27.3%  25.1%    26.4%
Adjusted gross margin 28.4%  26.0%    27.4%
        
Operating income (loss)       
Q3 FY22       
Operating income (loss)$28,526  $18,303  $(11,665) $35,164 
Non-GAAP adjustments(1) 2,857   504   3,918   7,279 
Adjusted operating income (loss)$31,383  $18,807  $(7,747) $42,443 
Operating income margin 8.8%  10.3%    7.0%
Adjusted operating income margin 9.6%  10.6%    8.4%
        
Q3 FY21       
Operating income (loss)$39,492  $26,774  $(16,689) $49,577 
Non-GAAP adjustments(1) 4,438   2,798   2,856   10,092 
Adjusted operating income (loss)$43,930  $29,572  $(13,833) $59,669 
Operating income margin 13.7%  13.1%    10.1%
Adjusted operating income margin 15.3%  14.4%    12.1%
        
(1) See accompanying table "Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS"
        


THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Net Sales, Gross Profit and Operating Income (Loss) by Segment
(unaudited and in thousands)
        
 North America International Corporate/Other Hain Consolidated
Net Sales       
Net sales - Q3 FY22 YTD$866,281  $568,502  $-  $1,434,783 
Net sales - Q3 FY21 YTD$850,780  $668,869  $-  $1,519,649 
% change - FY22 net sales vs. FY21 net sales 1.8%  (15.0)%    (5.6)%
        
Gross Profit       
Q3 FY22 YTD       
Gross profit$199,763  $138,653  $-  $338,416 
Non-GAAP adjustments(1) 4,429   804   -   5,233 
Adjusted gross profit$204,192  $139,457  $-  $343,649 
Gross margin 23.1%  24.4%    23.6%
Adjusted gross margin 23.6%  24.5%    24.0%
        
Q3 FY21 YTD       
Gross profit$231,813  $147,222  $-  $379,035 
Non-GAAP adjustments(1) 6,438   3,869   -   10,307 
Adjusted gross profit$238,251  $151,091  $-  $389,342 
Gross margin 27.2%  22.0%    24.9%
Adjusted gross margin 28.0%  22.6%    25.6%
        
Operating income (loss)       
Q3 FY22 YTD       
Operating income (loss)$72,530  $69,740  $(49,538) $92,732 
Non-GAAP adjustments(1) 8,354   2,076   19,342   29,772 
Adjusted operating income (loss)$80,884  $71,816  $(30,196) $122,504 
Operating income margin 8.4%  12.3%    6.5%
Adjusted operating income margin 9.3%  12.6%    8.5%
        
Q3 FY21 YTD       
Operating income (loss)$105,188  $8,144  $(47,518) $65,814 
Non-GAAP adjustments(1) 8,929   63,792   7,981   80,702 
Adjusted operating income (loss)$114,117  $71,936  $(39,537) $146,516 
Operating income margin 12.4%  1.2%    4.3%
Adjusted operating income margin 13.4%  10.8%    9.6%
        
(1) See accompanying table "Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS"
        


THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS
(unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)
        
 Third Quarter
 2022 GAAPAdjustments2022 Adjusted 2021 GAAPAdjustments2021 Adjusted
        
Net sales$502,939$- $502,939 $492,604 $- $492,604
Cost of sales 387,236 (1,933) 385,303  362,698  (5,226) 357,472
Gross profit 115,703 1,933  117,636  129,906  5,226  135,132
Operating expenses(a)  78,860 (3,667) 75,193  76,470  (1,007) 75,463
Productivity and transformation costs 1,679 (1,679) -  4,451  (4,451) -
Proceeds from insurance claim - -  -  (592) 592  -
Operating income 35,164 7,279  42,443  49,577  10,092  59,669
Interest and other expense (income), net(b)  2,512 539  3,051  3,596  (2,346) 1,250
Provision for income taxes 7,738 1,533  9,271  11,797  1,950  13,747
Net income 24,531 5,207  29,738  34,254  10,488  44,742
        
Diluted net income per common share 0.27 0.06  0.33  0.34  0.10  0.44
        
Detail of Adjustments:       
  Q3 FY22   Q3 FY21 
Plant closure related costs, net $83    $1,666  
Transaction and integration costs, net  1,756     -  
Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs  94     3,560  
Cost of sales  1,933     5,226  
        
Gross profit  1,933     5,226  
        
Transaction and integration costs, net  1,663     102  
Litigation expenses  2,005     644  
Plant closure related costs, net  (1)    (2) 
Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs  -     263  
Operating expenses(a)   3,667     1,007  
        
Productivity and transformation costs  1,679     4,451  
Productivity and transformation costs  1,679     4,451  
        
Proceeds from insurance claim  -     (592) 
Proceeds from insurance claim  -     (592) 
        
Operating income  7,279     10,092  
        
Loss on sale of assets  55     -  
Loss on sale of businesses  -     1,904  
Unrealized currency (gains) losses  (594)    442  
Interest and other expense (income), net(b)   (539)    2,346  
        
Income tax related adjustments  (1,533)    (1,950) 
Provision for income taxes  (1,533)    (1,950) 
        
Net income $5,207    $10,488  
        
(a) Operating expenses include amortization of acquired intangibles and selling, general and administrative expenses.    
(b) Interest and other expense (income), net includes interest and other financing expenses, net, unrealized currency (gains) losses, loss on sale of assets and businesses and other expense, net.
        


THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS
(unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)
        
 Third Quarter Year to Date
 2022 GAAPAdjustments2022 Adjusted 2021 GAAPAdjustments2021 Adjusted
        
Net sales$1,434,783 $- $1,434,783 $1,519,649 $- $1,519,649
Cost of sales 1,096,367  (5,233) 1,091,134  1,140,614  (10,307) 1,130,307
Gross profit 338,416  5,233  343,649  379,035  10,307  389,342
Operating expenses(a)  237,432  (16,287) 221,145  302,918  (60,092) 242,826
Productivity and transformation costs 8,448  (8,448) -  10,895  (10,895) -
Proceeds from insurance claim (196) 196  -  (592) 592  -
Operating income 92,732  29,772  122,504  65,814  80,702  146,516
Interest and other (income) expense, net(b)  (2,898) 11,144  8,246  5,968  (758) 5,210
Provision for income taxes 19,425  5,553  24,978  33,197  215  33,412
Net income from continuing operations 74,831  13,075  87,906  25,624  81,245  106,869
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax -  -  -  11,255  (11,255) -
Net income 74,831  13,075  87,906  36,879  69,990  106,869
        
Diluted net income per common share from continuing operations 0.79  0.14  0.93  0.25  0.80  1.05
Diluted net income (loss) per common share from discontinued operations -  -  -  0.11  (0.11) -
Diluted net income per common share 0.79  0.14  0.93  0.36  0.69  1.05
        
Detail of Adjustments:       
  Q3 FY22 YTD   Q3 FY21 YTD 
Inventory write-down $(46)   $311  
Plant closure related costs, net  891     2,721  
Transaction and integration costs, net  1,756     -  
Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs  2,632     7,275  
Cost of sales  5,233     10,307  
        
Gross profit  5,233     10,307  
        
Transaction and integration costs, net  10,395     1,476  
Litigation expenses  5,585     644  
Long-lived asset and intangibles impairment  303     57,676  
Plant closure related costs, net  4     33  
Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs  -     263  
Operating expenses(a)   16,287     60,092  
        
Productivity and transformation costs  8,448     10,895  
Productivity and transformation costs  8,448     10,895  
        
Proceeds from insurance claim  (196)    (592) 
Proceeds from insurance claim  (196)    (592) 
        
Operating income  29,772     80,702  
        
Gain on sale of assets  (9,047)    -  
Loss on sale of businesses  -     1,293  
Unrealized currency gains  (2,097)    (535) 
Interest and other (income) expense, net(b)   (11,144)    758  
        
Income tax related adjustments  (5,553)    (215) 
Provision for income taxes  (5,553)    (215) 
        
Net income from continuing operations $13,075    $81,245  
        
(a) Operating expenses include amortization of acquired intangibles, selling, general and administrative expenses and long-lived asset and intangibles impairment. 
(b) Interest and other (income) expense, net includes interest and other financing expenses, net, unrealized currency gains, (gain) loss on sale of assets and businesses and other expense, net.
        


THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES 
Adjusted Net Sales Growth 
(unaudited and in thousands) 
       
Q3 FY22North America International Hain Consolidated 
Net sales$325,742  $177,197  $502,939  
Acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands (25,232)  -   (25,232) 
Impact of foreign currency exchange 30   7,301   7,331  
Net sales on a constant currency basis adjusted for acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands$300,540  $184,498  $485,038  
       
Q3 FY21      
Net sales$287,500  $205,104  $492,604  
Divestitures and discontinued brands (10,562)  (4,224)  (14,786) 
Net sales adjusted for divestitures and discontinued brands$276,938  $200,880  $477,818  
       
Net sales growth (decline) 13.3%  (13.6)%  2.1% 
Impact of acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands (4.8)%  1.8%  (2.1)% 
Impact of foreign currency exchange -   3.6%  1.5% 
Net sales growth (decline) on a constant currency basis adjusted for acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands 8.5%  (8.2)%  1.5% 
       
Q3 FY22 YTDNorth America International Hain Consolidated 
Net sales$866,281  $568,502  $1,434,783  
Acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands (25,759)  -   (25,759) 
Impact of foreign currency exchange (2,697)  (1,067)  (3,764) 
Net sales on a constant currency basis adjusted for acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands$837,825  $567,435  $1,405,260  
       
Q3 FY21 YTD      
Net sales$850,780  $668,869  $1,519,649  
Divestitures and discontinued brands (34,536)  (75,511)  (110,047) 
Net sales adjusted for divestitures and discontinued brands$816,244  $593,358  $1,409,602  
       
Net sales growth (decline) 1.8%  (15.0)%  (5.6)% 
Impact of acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands 1.1%  10.8%  5.5% 
Impact of foreign currency exchange (0.3)%  (0.2)%  (0.2)% 
Net sales growth (decline) on a constant currency basis adjusted for acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands 2.6%  (4.4)%  (0.3)% 
       


THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Adjusted EBITDA
(unaudited and in thousands)
        
 Third Quarter Third Quarter Year to Date
  2022   2021   2022   2021 
        
Net income$24,531  $34,254  $74,831  $36,879 
Net income from discontinued operations, net of tax -   -   -   11,255 
Net income from continuing operations$24,531  $34,254  $74,831  $25,624 
        
Depreciation and amortization 12,638   12,814   34,396   37,768 
Equity in net loss (income) of equity-method investees 383   (70)  1,374   1,025 
Interest expense, net 2,846   1,327   5,677   4,781 
Provision for income taxes 7,738   11,797   19,425   33,197 
Stock-based compensation, net 3,846   3,698   12,289   11,888 
Unrealized currency (gains) losses (594)  442   (2,097)  (535)
Litigation and related costs       
Litigation expenses 2,005   644   5,585   644 
Proceeds from insurance claim -   (592)  (196)  (592)
Restructuring activities       
Plant closure related costs, net 82   21   895   17 
Productivity and transformation costs 1,626   3,813   7,077   8,952 
Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs 94   3,598   2,632   7,313 
Acquisitions, divestitures and other       
Transaction and integration costs, net 3,419   102   12,151   1,476 
Loss (gain) on sale of assets 55   -   (9,047)  - 
Loss on sale of businesses -   1,904   -   1,293 
Impairment charges       
Inventory write-down -   -   (46)  311 
Long-lived asset and intangibles impairment -   -   303   57,676 
Adjusted EBITDA$58,669  $73,752  $165,249  $190,838 
        


THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin by Segment
(unaudited and in thousands)
        
Q3 FY22North America International Corporate/ Other Hain Consolidated
Operating income (loss)$28,526  $18,303  $(11,665) $35,164 
Depreciation and amortization 5,062   7,099   477   12,638 
Stock-based compensation, net 921   394   2,531   3,846 
Transaction and integration costs, net 1,724   -   1,695   3,419 
Litigation expenses -   -   2,005   2,005 
Plant closure related costs, net 79   3   -   82 
Productivity and transformation costs 1,054   407   165   1,626 
Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs -   94   -   94 
Other (81)  169   (293)  (205)
Adjusted EBITDA$37,285  $26,469  $(5,085) $58,669 
        
Net sales$325,742  $177,197    $502,939 
Adjusted EBITDA margin 11.4%  14.9%    11.7%
        
Q3 FY21North America International Corporate/ Other Hain Consolidated
Operating income (loss)$39,492  $26,774  $(16,689) $49,577 
Depreciation and amortization 4,432   7,688   694   12,814 
Stock-based compensation, net 849   179   2,670   3,698 
Transaction and integration costs, net -   -   102   102 
Litigation expenses -   -   644   644 
Proceeds from insurance claim -   -   (592)  (592)
Plant closure related costs, net 21   -   -   21 
Productivity and transformation costs 1,129   621   2,063   3,813 
Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs 2,591   1,007   -   3,598 
Other (7)  477   (393)  77 
Adjusted EBITDA$48,507  $36,746  $(11,501) $73,752 
        
Net sales$287,500  $205,104    $492,604 
Adjusted EBITDA margin 16.9%  17.9%    15.0%
        


THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin by Segment
(unaudited and in thousands)
        
Q3 FY22 YTDNorth America International Corporate/ Other Hain Consolidated
Operating income (loss)$72,530  $69,740  $(49,538) $92,732 
Depreciation and amortization 12,458   19,804   2,134   34,396 
Stock-based compensation, net 2,335   1,461   8,493   12,289 
Transaction and integration costs, net 1,426   -   10,725   12,151 
Litigation expenses -   -   5,585   5,585 
Proceeds from insurance claim -   -   (196)  (196)
Plant closure related costs, net 1,197   (302)  -   895 
Productivity and transformation costs 4,256   961   1,860   7,077 
Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs 1,519   1,113   -   2,632 
Inventory write-down (46)  -   -   (46)
Long-lived asset and intangibles impairment -   303   -   303 
Other (951)  122   (1,740)  (2,569)
Adjusted EBITDA$94,724  $93,202  $(22,677) $165,249 
        
Net sales$866,281  $568,502    $1,434,783 
Adjusted EBITDA margin 10.9%  16.4%    11.5%
        
        
Q3 FY21 YTDNorth America International Corporate/ Other Hain Consolidated
Operating income (loss)$105,188  $8,144  $(47,518) $65,814 
Depreciation and amortization 12,693   22,969   2,106   37,768 
Stock-based compensation, net 2,568   1,223   8,097   11,888 
Transaction and integration costs, net (72)  86   1,462   1,476 
Litigation expenses -   -   644   644 
Proceeds from insurance claim -   -   (592)  (592)
Plant closure related costs, net (7)  24   -   17 
Productivity and transformation costs 2,506   3,509   2,937   8,952 
Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs 4,413   2,900   -   7,313 
Inventory write-down 311   -   -   311 
Long-lived asset and intangibles impairment (11)  56,104   1,583   57,676 
Other (361)  664   (732)  (429)
Adjusted EBITDA$127,228  $95,623  $(32,013) $190,838 
        
Net sales$850,780  $668,869    $1,519,649 
Adjusted EBITDA margin 15.0%  14.3%    12.6%
        


THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Operating Free Cash Flow
(unaudited and in thousands)
        
 Third Quarter Third Quarter Year to Date
  2022   2021   2022   2021 
        
Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations$31,155  $41,987  $99,186  $146,517 
Purchases of property, plant and equipment (5,943)  (23,391)  (33,939)  (53,062)
Operating free cash flow from continuing operations$25,212  $18,596  $65,247  $93,455 
        