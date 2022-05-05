New York, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Beryllium Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p098356/?utm_source=GNW
-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
-Complimentary updates for one year
Global Beryllium Market to Reach 448.2 Thousand Kilograms by 2026
Beryllium (Be), a silver-gray metallic element with compelling properties, is commonly used in a broad range of applications within the aerospace, energy, defense, appliance, automotive, electronics and medical equipment industries. Beryllium is suitable for applications requiring high levels of reliability, quality and safety and is recognized as a critical raw material in nuclear and aerospace industries. Growth in the global market is supported by growing consumption in the computer, electronics, automotive, and telecommunications industries. In terms of technological applications, the rising usage of beryllium-containing alloys could make a significant contribution to the market growth. Additionally, application of copper beryllium alloys in automotive electronics is expected to drive growth in future. Further anticipated favorable economic scenario post COVID-19 pandemic, is likely to accelerate industrial production across various domains and expected to pave way for market progress in the approaching years.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Beryllium estimated at 396 Thousand Kilograms in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 448.2 Thousand Kilograms by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.2% over the analysis period. Electronics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 2.2% CAGR to reach 167.3 Thousand Kilograms by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Industrial Components segment is readjusted to a revised 2.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.6% share of the global Beryllium market. Beryllium based products are used in an array of electronic parts, systems and equipment across all the major verticals of electronics sector including consumer electronics, medical electronics, automotive electronics and various other types of electronics. Demand for Beryllium-based industrial components remained robust in line with intensified industrial activity and increased demand for manufactured and processed goods from consumers across the world.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 145.5 Thousand Kilograms in 2021, While China is Reach 63.2 Thousand Kilograms by 2026
The Beryllium market in the U.S. is estimated at 145.5 Thousand Kilograms in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 40.12% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 63.2 Thousand Kilograms in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 3.3% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 2.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 65.4 Thousand Kilograms by the end of the analysis period. Developed regions including the US, Canada, Japan and Europe constitute the primary consumers of beryllium. The US and Europe are early adopters of the beryllium and beryllium alloys, which gained traction as critical enablers of modern technologies in defense, aerospace, telecommunications, ICT products, energy exploration, medical diagnostics and several other applications. High consumption of beryllium in Asia-Pacific is driven by the increasing use of metals in wireless and fixed optical transmission systems, telecommunications and computers, infrastructure equipment, and routers.
Telecom Segment to Reach 53.4 Thousand Kilograms by 2026
Telecommunication represents a growing sector for beryllium and beryllium products. Telecommunications sector is currently characterized by expansion in mobile networks and increased adoption of mobile phones. Due to its high strength, beryllium alloys find use in wireless, fixed and optical transmission tools such as broadband cable hubs, wireless base receiver stations and wireless network gateway equipment. In the global Telecom segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 41.6 Thousand Kilograms in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 46.8 Thousand Kilograms by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 5.3 Thousand Kilograms by the year 2026.
Select Competitors (Total 23 Featured) -
- American Beryllia Inc.
- Belmont Metals, Inc.
- IBC Advanced Alloys Corp.
- Materion Corporation
- NGK Metals Corporation
- Ulba Metallurgical Plant – UMP
- Xinjiang Xinxin Mining Industry Co., Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p098356/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets
Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %
Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
Industrial and Commercial Activity Remains Subdued, Inducing
Weakness into Beryllium Application Markets
Percentage of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain Delays Due to
COVID-19 Worldwide as of August 2020
Anticipated Stable Economic Growth and Momentum in Global
Manufacturing PMI to Underpin Volume Sales
Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
Beryllium: Product Ovreview
General Description
The Discovery and Evolution of Beryllium
Extraction and Purification of Beryllium
Forms of Beryllium: Alloys, Oxide and Metallic
Applications by End-Use Sector
Applications of Beryllium in Various Industries
Substitutes
Best Practices for Limiting Dangers from Beryllium Exposure
Suggested
Beryllium: A Rare yet Critical Metallic Element
Availability in Various Forms and Chemistries Augments Market
Prospects
?Be? Alloys Find Wider Recognition
World Consumption of Beryllium by Form (2019): Percentage
Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Pure Form and Beryllium
Alloys
Low Substitutability Makes Be a Critical Component
Substitutability Index for Beryllium Applications
World Beryllium Market by Application (2020 & 2027): Percentage
Breakdown of Consumption for Electronics, Industrial
Components, Telecom, Defense, and Other Applications
Global Market Prospects & Outlook for Beryllium
Developed Regions: Key Consumers of Beryllium
Developed Regions Account for over 3/4th Share of the World
Beryllium Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption
for Developed and Developing Regions (2020 & 2027P)
Developing Regions: Hot Spots for Future Growth
World Beryllium Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by % CAGR:
(Volume Consumption) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Rest
of World, Europe, Canada, Japan, and USA
Beryllium Reserves & Mine Production
Global Beryl Production (in Metric Tons) by Country (2018 &
2019E): Breakdown of Volume Production for USA, Brazil, China,
Madagascar, Nigeria, and Rwanda
Proliferation of Recycled Beryllium
Scrap Recycling: The Viable Method for Beryllium Production
Rising Beryllium Prices to Improve Industry Revenues
Beryllium Prices Continue to Rise: Annual Average Price in US$
Per Kg Contained Beryllium in Be-Cu Alloys in the US (2013-
2019E)
Electronics End-Use Sector to Spearhead Market Growth
Regional Analysis: Developed Regions Lead Dual Axis Solar
Trackers Market, Developing Nations Promise Future Growth
Competitive Scenario
American Companies Dominate the World Beryllium Market
Chinese Companies Seek to Widen their Footprint
Recent Market Activity
Select Global Brands
Beryllium - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Electronics Industry: Dominant Consumer of Beryllium
Advanced Semiconductors
Computing Devices
Mobile Phones
Global Market for Smartphones in Billions: 2016-2021
Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016
-2021
Medical Diagnosis Equipment
World Breast Cancer Statistics: Top 20 Countries with Highest
Breast Cancer Rates
Automotive Electronics
Automotive Electronics as a Percentage of Vehicle Production Cost
World Automotive Airbags Market (2018 & 2022): Breakdown of
Annual Sales in Thousand Units by Region/Country
Established Use Case of BeAlloys in Defense Industry Bodes Well
UAS Enhances the Role of Beryllium Alloys in Defense Sector
Prominence in Industrial Components Manufacturing Augurs Well
Telecommunication: A Growing Vertical
Be-Al Alloys Present Attractive Option for Optical Applications
Use of Beryllium Alloys Improves Cost Savings in Injection Molding
Emphasis on Advanced Automotive Parts & Components Favors Growth
World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
Relevance of Beryllium Alloys in Oil & Gas Drilling
Global Oil & Gas Demand (in Million Tons of Oil Equivalent):
2005, 2015, 2025, & 2035
Beryllium Gains Traction in High Temperature Applications
BeO Ceramics Suffice Critical Requirements of Modern Equipment
Beryllium Ideal for Use in Safety Products
Beryllium Components Improve Functionality of Space Equipment
Regulatory Overview
Burning Health Issues Drive Need for Strict Regulations on
Beryllium Use
Regulations Implemented to Curtail the Harmful Impact of
Beryllium in the US
OSHA?s New Norms for Workplace Beryllium Exposure Limit
Favorable Beryllium Regulations in the EU
EPA?s Regulations on Beryllium Focused on Protecting Public Health
Regulations on the Use of Beryllium in Past
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Beryllium by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Consumption in Kilograms for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Beryllium by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Consumption in Kilograms for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Beryllium by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Consumption in Kilograms for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Electronics by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Consumption in Kilograms for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Electronics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Components by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Kilograms for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Industrial Components by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Consumption in Kilograms for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Components by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Telecom by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Consumption in Kilograms for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Telecom by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Consumption in Kilograms for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Telecom by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Consumption in Kilograms for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Defense by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Consumption in Kilograms for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Defense by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Kilograms for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Consumption in Kilograms for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Beryllium Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
The United States: The Prime Market for Beryllium
US Accounts for about 2/5th Share of the World Beryllium
Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US and
Rest of World (2020 & 2027P)
A Principal Resource Base
US Beryl Production (2013-20) (In Metric Tons)
Telecom Sector to Propel Be-Cu Alloy Demand
Defense Sector: Important End-Use Market for Beryllium
OSHA?s Beryllium Exposure Regulation Enforced for the
Construction Industry
Domestic Companies Dominate the Market
Table 19: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Beryllium by Application - Electronics, Industrial Components,
Telecom, Defense and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Consumption in Kilograms for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: USA Historic Review for Beryllium by Application -
Electronics, Industrial Components, Telecom, Defense and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Consumption in Kilograms for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: USA 15-Year Perspective for Beryllium by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Electronics,
Industrial Components, Telecom, Defense and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Rising Demand for Major Components in A&D Industry to Drive
Beryllium Market
Table 22: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Beryllium by Application - Electronics, Industrial Components,
Telecom, Defense and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Consumption in Kilograms for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: Canada Historic Review for Beryllium by Application -
Electronics, Industrial Components, Telecom, Defense and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Consumption in Kilograms for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Beryllium by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for
Electronics, Industrial Components, Telecom, Defense and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Beryllium Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 25: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Beryllium by Application - Electronics, Industrial Components,
Telecom, Defense and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Consumption in Kilograms for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: Japan Historic Review for Beryllium by Application -
Electronics, Industrial Components, Telecom, Defense and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Consumption in Kilograms for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Beryllium by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for
Electronics, Industrial Components, Telecom, Defense and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Beryllium Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
High-Potential Opportunities Prevail in China
Table 28: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Beryllium by Application - Electronics, Industrial Components,
Telecom, Defense and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Consumption in Kilograms for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: China Historic Review for Beryllium by Application -
Electronics, Industrial Components, Telecom, Defense and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Consumption in Kilograms for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: China 15-Year Perspective for Beryllium by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for
Electronics, Industrial Components, Telecom, Defense and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Beryllium Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Beryllium: A Critical Raw Material for European Industries
Beryllium Finds Usage in CERN Particle Collider
Russia: An Emerging Supplier of Beryllium
Regulatory Control
Table 31: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Beryllium by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Consumption in Kilograms for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Europe Historic Review for Beryllium by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Kilograms for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Beryllium by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption
for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Beryllium by Application - Electronics, Industrial Components,
Telecom, Defense and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Consumption in Kilograms for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Europe Historic Review for Beryllium by Application -
Electronics, Industrial Components, Telecom, Defense and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Consumption in Kilograms for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Beryllium by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for
Electronics, Industrial Components, Telecom, Defense and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Beryllium Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 37: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Beryllium by Application - Electronics, Industrial Components,
Telecom, Defense and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Consumption in Kilograms for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: France Historic Review for Beryllium by Application -
Electronics, Industrial Components, Telecom, Defense and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Consumption in Kilograms for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: France 15-Year Perspective for Beryllium by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for
Electronics, Industrial Components, Telecom, Defense and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Beryllium Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 40: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Beryllium by Application - Electronics, Industrial Components,
Telecom, Defense and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Consumption in Kilograms for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Germany Historic Review for Beryllium by Application -
Electronics, Industrial Components, Telecom, Defense and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Consumption in Kilograms for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Beryllium by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for
Electronics, Industrial Components, Telecom, Defense and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 43: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Beryllium by Application - Electronics, Industrial Components,
Telecom, Defense and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Consumption in Kilograms for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Italy Historic Review for Beryllium by Application -
Electronics, Industrial Components, Telecom, Defense and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Consumption in Kilograms for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Beryllium by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for
Electronics, Industrial Components, Telecom, Defense and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Beryllium Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 46: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Beryllium by Application - Electronics, Industrial Components,
Telecom, Defense and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Consumption in Kilograms for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: UK Historic Review for Beryllium by Application -
Electronics, Industrial Components, Telecom, Defense and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Consumption in Kilograms for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: UK 15-Year Perspective for Beryllium by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Electronics,
Industrial Components, Telecom, Defense and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Beryllium by Application - Electronics, Industrial
Components, Telecom, Defense and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Kilograms for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Beryllium by
Application - Electronics, Industrial Components, Telecom,
Defense and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Consumption in Kilograms for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 51: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Beryllium by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for
Electronics, Industrial Components, Telecom, Defense and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Beryllium Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Asia-Pacific: A Fast Growing Market for Beryllium
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Beryllium by Application - Electronics, Industrial
Components, Telecom, Defense and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Kilograms for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Beryllium by
Application - Electronics, Industrial Components, Telecom,
Defense and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Consumption in Kilograms for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 54: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Beryllium by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for
Electronics, Industrial Components, Telecom, Defense and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Beryllium Mining in Africa
Brazil: Leading Beryllium Market in Latin America
Table 55: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Beryllium by Application - Electronics, Industrial
Components, Telecom, Defense and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Kilograms for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Rest of World Historic Review for Beryllium by
Application - Electronics, Industrial Components, Telecom,
Defense and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Consumption in Kilograms for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 57: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Beryllium by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for
Electronics, Industrial Components, Telecom, Defense and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 23
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p098356/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________