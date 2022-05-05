New York, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Beryllium Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p098356/?utm_source=GNW

-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

-Complimentary updates for one year



Global Beryllium Market to Reach 448.2 Thousand Kilograms by 2026



Beryllium (Be), a silver-gray metallic element with compelling properties, is commonly used in a broad range of applications within the aerospace, energy, defense, appliance, automotive, electronics and medical equipment industries. Beryllium is suitable for applications requiring high levels of reliability, quality and safety and is recognized as a critical raw material in nuclear and aerospace industries. Growth in the global market is supported by growing consumption in the computer, electronics, automotive, and telecommunications industries. In terms of technological applications, the rising usage of beryllium-containing alloys could make a significant contribution to the market growth. Additionally, application of copper beryllium alloys in automotive electronics is expected to drive growth in future. Further anticipated favorable economic scenario post COVID-19 pandemic, is likely to accelerate industrial production across various domains and expected to pave way for market progress in the approaching years.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Beryllium estimated at 396 Thousand Kilograms in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 448.2 Thousand Kilograms by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.2% over the analysis period. Electronics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 2.2% CAGR to reach 167.3 Thousand Kilograms by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Industrial Components segment is readjusted to a revised 2.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.6% share of the global Beryllium market. Beryllium based products are used in an array of electronic parts, systems and equipment across all the major verticals of electronics sector including consumer electronics, medical electronics, automotive electronics and various other types of electronics. Demand for Beryllium-based industrial components remained robust in line with intensified industrial activity and increased demand for manufactured and processed goods from consumers across the world.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 145.5 Thousand Kilograms in 2021, While China is Reach 63.2 Thousand Kilograms by 2026



The Beryllium market in the U.S. is estimated at 145.5 Thousand Kilograms in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 40.12% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 63.2 Thousand Kilograms in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 3.3% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 2.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 65.4 Thousand Kilograms by the end of the analysis period. Developed regions including the US, Canada, Japan and Europe constitute the primary consumers of beryllium. The US and Europe are early adopters of the beryllium and beryllium alloys, which gained traction as critical enablers of modern technologies in defense, aerospace, telecommunications, ICT products, energy exploration, medical diagnostics and several other applications. High consumption of beryllium in Asia-Pacific is driven by the increasing use of metals in wireless and fixed optical transmission systems, telecommunications and computers, infrastructure equipment, and routers.



Telecom Segment to Reach 53.4 Thousand Kilograms by 2026



Telecommunication represents a growing sector for beryllium and beryllium products. Telecommunications sector is currently characterized by expansion in mobile networks and increased adoption of mobile phones. Due to its high strength, beryllium alloys find use in wireless, fixed and optical transmission tools such as broadband cable hubs, wireless base receiver stations and wireless network gateway equipment. In the global Telecom segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 41.6 Thousand Kilograms in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 46.8 Thousand Kilograms by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 5.3 Thousand Kilograms by the year 2026.

Select Competitors (Total 23 Featured) -

American Beryllia Inc.

Belmont Metals, Inc.

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp.

Materion Corporation

NGK Metals Corporation

Ulba Metallurgical Plant – UMP

Xinjiang Xinxin Mining Industry Co., Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p098356/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets

Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %

Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Industrial and Commercial Activity Remains Subdued, Inducing

Weakness into Beryllium Application Markets

Percentage of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain Delays Due to

COVID-19 Worldwide as of August 2020

Anticipated Stable Economic Growth and Momentum in Global

Manufacturing PMI to Underpin Volume Sales

Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

Beryllium: Product Ovreview

General Description

The Discovery and Evolution of Beryllium

Extraction and Purification of Beryllium

Forms of Beryllium: Alloys, Oxide and Metallic

Applications by End-Use Sector

Applications of Beryllium in Various Industries

Substitutes

Best Practices for Limiting Dangers from Beryllium Exposure

Suggested

Beryllium: A Rare yet Critical Metallic Element

Availability in Various Forms and Chemistries Augments Market

Prospects

?Be? Alloys Find Wider Recognition

World Consumption of Beryllium by Form (2019): Percentage

Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Pure Form and Beryllium

Alloys

Low Substitutability Makes Be a Critical Component

Substitutability Index for Beryllium Applications

World Beryllium Market by Application (2020 & 2027): Percentage

Breakdown of Consumption for Electronics, Industrial

Components, Telecom, Defense, and Other Applications

Global Market Prospects & Outlook for Beryllium

Developed Regions: Key Consumers of Beryllium

Developed Regions Account for over 3/4th Share of the World

Beryllium Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption

for Developed and Developing Regions (2020 & 2027P)

Developing Regions: Hot Spots for Future Growth

World Beryllium Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by % CAGR:

(Volume Consumption) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Rest

of World, Europe, Canada, Japan, and USA

Beryllium Reserves & Mine Production

Global Beryl Production (in Metric Tons) by Country (2018 &

2019E): Breakdown of Volume Production for USA, Brazil, China,

Madagascar, Nigeria, and Rwanda

Proliferation of Recycled Beryllium

Scrap Recycling: The Viable Method for Beryllium Production

Rising Beryllium Prices to Improve Industry Revenues

Beryllium Prices Continue to Rise: Annual Average Price in US$

Per Kg Contained Beryllium in Be-Cu Alloys in the US (2013-

2019E)

Electronics End-Use Sector to Spearhead Market Growth

Regional Analysis: Developed Regions Lead Dual Axis Solar

Trackers Market, Developing Nations Promise Future Growth

Competitive Scenario

American Companies Dominate the World Beryllium Market

Chinese Companies Seek to Widen their Footprint

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands

Beryllium - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Electronics Industry: Dominant Consumer of Beryllium

Advanced Semiconductors

Computing Devices

Mobile Phones

Global Market for Smartphones in Billions: 2016-2021

Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016

-2021

Medical Diagnosis Equipment

World Breast Cancer Statistics: Top 20 Countries with Highest

Breast Cancer Rates

Automotive Electronics

Automotive Electronics as a Percentage of Vehicle Production Cost

World Automotive Airbags Market (2018 & 2022): Breakdown of

Annual Sales in Thousand Units by Region/Country

Established Use Case of BeAlloys in Defense Industry Bodes Well

UAS Enhances the Role of Beryllium Alloys in Defense Sector

Prominence in Industrial Components Manufacturing Augurs Well

Telecommunication: A Growing Vertical

Be-Al Alloys Present Attractive Option for Optical Applications

Use of Beryllium Alloys Improves Cost Savings in Injection Molding

Emphasis on Advanced Automotive Parts & Components Favors Growth

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Relevance of Beryllium Alloys in Oil & Gas Drilling

Global Oil & Gas Demand (in Million Tons of Oil Equivalent):

2005, 2015, 2025, & 2035

Beryllium Gains Traction in High Temperature Applications

BeO Ceramics Suffice Critical Requirements of Modern Equipment

Beryllium Ideal for Use in Safety Products

Beryllium Components Improve Functionality of Space Equipment

Regulatory Overview

Burning Health Issues Drive Need for Strict Regulations on

Beryllium Use

Regulations Implemented to Curtail the Harmful Impact of

Beryllium in the US

OSHA?s New Norms for Workplace Beryllium Exposure Limit

Favorable Beryllium Regulations in the EU

EPA?s Regulations on Beryllium Focused on Protecting Public Health

Regulations on the Use of Beryllium in Past



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Beryllium by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Consumption in Kilograms for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Beryllium by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Consumption in Kilograms for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Beryllium by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Consumption in Kilograms for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Electronics by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Consumption in Kilograms for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Electronics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption

for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Components by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Kilograms for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Industrial Components by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Consumption in Kilograms for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Components by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption

for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Telecom by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Consumption in Kilograms for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Telecom by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Consumption in Kilograms for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Telecom by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Consumption in Kilograms for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Defense by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Consumption in Kilograms for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Defense by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Kilograms for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Consumption in Kilograms for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption

for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Beryllium Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

The United States: The Prime Market for Beryllium

US Accounts for about 2/5th Share of the World Beryllium

Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US and

Rest of World (2020 & 2027P)

A Principal Resource Base

US Beryl Production (2013-20) (In Metric Tons)

Telecom Sector to Propel Be-Cu Alloy Demand

Defense Sector: Important End-Use Market for Beryllium

OSHA?s Beryllium Exposure Regulation Enforced for the

Construction Industry

Domestic Companies Dominate the Market

Table 19: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Beryllium by Application - Electronics, Industrial Components,

Telecom, Defense and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Consumption in Kilograms for the Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: USA Historic Review for Beryllium by Application -

Electronics, Industrial Components, Telecom, Defense and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Consumption in Kilograms for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: USA 15-Year Perspective for Beryllium by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Electronics,

Industrial Components, Telecom, Defense and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Rising Demand for Major Components in A&D Industry to Drive

Beryllium Market

Table 22: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Beryllium by Application - Electronics, Industrial Components,

Telecom, Defense and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Consumption in Kilograms for the Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: Canada Historic Review for Beryllium by Application -

Electronics, Industrial Components, Telecom, Defense and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Consumption in Kilograms for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Beryllium by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for

Electronics, Industrial Components, Telecom, Defense and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Beryllium Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 25: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Beryllium by Application - Electronics, Industrial Components,

Telecom, Defense and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Consumption in Kilograms for the Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: Japan Historic Review for Beryllium by Application -

Electronics, Industrial Components, Telecom, Defense and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Consumption in Kilograms for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Beryllium by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for

Electronics, Industrial Components, Telecom, Defense and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Beryllium Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

High-Potential Opportunities Prevail in China

Table 28: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Beryllium by Application - Electronics, Industrial Components,

Telecom, Defense and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Consumption in Kilograms for the Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: China Historic Review for Beryllium by Application -

Electronics, Industrial Components, Telecom, Defense and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Consumption in Kilograms for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: China 15-Year Perspective for Beryllium by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for

Electronics, Industrial Components, Telecom, Defense and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Beryllium Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Beryllium: A Critical Raw Material for European Industries

Beryllium Finds Usage in CERN Particle Collider

Russia: An Emerging Supplier of Beryllium

Regulatory Control

Table 31: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Beryllium by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Consumption in Kilograms for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Europe Historic Review for Beryllium by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Kilograms for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Beryllium by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption

for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Beryllium by Application - Electronics, Industrial Components,

Telecom, Defense and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Consumption in Kilograms for the Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Europe Historic Review for Beryllium by Application -

Electronics, Industrial Components, Telecom, Defense and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Consumption in Kilograms for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Beryllium by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for

Electronics, Industrial Components, Telecom, Defense and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Beryllium Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 37: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Beryllium by Application - Electronics, Industrial Components,

Telecom, Defense and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Consumption in Kilograms for the Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: France Historic Review for Beryllium by Application -

Electronics, Industrial Components, Telecom, Defense and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Consumption in Kilograms for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: France 15-Year Perspective for Beryllium by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for

Electronics, Industrial Components, Telecom, Defense and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Beryllium Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 40: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Beryllium by Application - Electronics, Industrial Components,

Telecom, Defense and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Consumption in Kilograms for the Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Germany Historic Review for Beryllium by Application -

Electronics, Industrial Components, Telecom, Defense and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Consumption in Kilograms for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Beryllium by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for

Electronics, Industrial Components, Telecom, Defense and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 43: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Beryllium by Application - Electronics, Industrial Components,

Telecom, Defense and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Consumption in Kilograms for the Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Italy Historic Review for Beryllium by Application -

Electronics, Industrial Components, Telecom, Defense and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Consumption in Kilograms for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Beryllium by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for

Electronics, Industrial Components, Telecom, Defense and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Beryllium Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 46: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Beryllium by Application - Electronics, Industrial Components,

Telecom, Defense and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Consumption in Kilograms for the Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: UK Historic Review for Beryllium by Application -

Electronics, Industrial Components, Telecom, Defense and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Consumption in Kilograms for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: UK 15-Year Perspective for Beryllium by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Electronics,

Industrial Components, Telecom, Defense and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 49: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Beryllium by Application - Electronics, Industrial

Components, Telecom, Defense and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Kilograms for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Beryllium by

Application - Electronics, Industrial Components, Telecom,

Defense and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Consumption in Kilograms for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 51: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Beryllium by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for

Electronics, Industrial Components, Telecom, Defense and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Beryllium Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Asia-Pacific: A Fast Growing Market for Beryllium

Table 52: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Beryllium by Application - Electronics, Industrial

Components, Telecom, Defense and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Kilograms for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Beryllium by

Application - Electronics, Industrial Components, Telecom,

Defense and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Consumption in Kilograms for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 54: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Beryllium by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for

Electronics, Industrial Components, Telecom, Defense and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Beryllium Mining in Africa

Brazil: Leading Beryllium Market in Latin America

Table 55: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Beryllium by Application - Electronics, Industrial

Components, Telecom, Defense and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Kilograms for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Rest of World Historic Review for Beryllium by

Application - Electronics, Industrial Components, Telecom,

Defense and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Consumption in Kilograms for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 57: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Beryllium by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for

Electronics, Industrial Components, Telecom, Defense and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 23

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p098356/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________