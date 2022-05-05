NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. Announces Sponsorship of Two Upcoming Strategic Conferences: SMR & ADVANCED REACTOR 2022 on May 24-25 & RESET CONNECT on June 27-28

NEW YORK, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (“NANO Nuclear”), a company emerging from the shared micro Small Modular Reactor (SMR) ambitions of a world class nuclear technical team working alongside business and industry professionals, possessing strong relationships with both government as well as the private and public nuclear industries, is pleased to announce that it will an exhibitor at the upcoming SMR & Advanced Reactor 2022 conference, organized by Reuters Events is part of Reuters News & Media Ltd, which will take place on May 24th & 25th in Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

Additionally, NANO Nuclear will be a sponsor, exhibitor and also present at the Reset Connect London 2022, the UK’s largest and leading sustainability ecosystem and net-zero event for business, investors and innovators. The green investment gathering will be taking place during London Climate Action Week at ExCeL London, United Kingdom on June 28th & 29th, featuring speaking engagements for Founder & Chairman Jay Jiang Yu as well as Chief Executive Officer James Walker.

Bringing together market-leading changemakers from the nuclear industry to discuss the short and long-term future of nuclear energy, SMR & Advanced Reactor 2022 will share the latest technological, regulatory and investment moves, discussing SMRs and advanced reactors as the answer to nuclear energy replacing fossil fuels in baseload power generation. Featuring innovative thought leaders such as NuScale Power Chief Technology Officer Dr. Jose Reyes, Roll Royce SMR Chief Executive Officer Tom Samson and GE Hitachi Executive Vice President Jon Ball, SMR & Advanced Reactor 2022 will examine the future of energy distribution and maintaining talent in the marketplace. Additionally, speakers such as U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission Chairman Christopher T. Hanson and International Atomic Energy Agency Deputy Director General Lydie Evrard will facilitate discussions regarding regulatory adjustments needed to secure a future for nuclear energy.

Reset Connect London 2022 is the flagship event (expo & conference) of London Climate Action Week 2022, drilling into the sustainability and climate tech space with a focus on existing, new & innovative technologies/solutions and the green/ESG investment community. The event will take place at ExCeL London on June 28th & 29th and will act to continue the momentum built up by the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (“COP26”). Featuring speakers such as Head of Sustainability, Rolls-Royce Rachael Everard and Labour Member of the House of Lords and Chair of the Centre, Accelerating Social Technology Lord Jim Knight of Weymouth, Reset Connect London 2022 will bring together business (SME’s through to corporate), industry and government with solution providers, policy makers, innovators and the finance community that can enable & fund change.



As a sponsor and exhibitor of the event, NANO Nuclear will also be an active participant in the free exchange of ideas, with Founder and Chairman Jay Jiang Yu to contribute to panel discussions around fund/investment raising and scaling up start up and CEO James Walker to contribute to the Art of the Possible-Cutting Edge Technology with the Potential to Drive Change Now.

“I am incredibly excited to have received an opportunity to share my perspective on launching a purpose-led startup in the ESG and green energy sector and why I believe there is a nuclear tech revolution starting. I look forward to meeting with fellow attendees at the RESET CONNECT gathering,” said Jay Jiang Yu, Founder, Chairman and President of NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. “The discussion will put NANO Nuclear in good stead, helping to introduce international green energy innovators and investors to our Company. Furthermore, I believe James’ contribution to the discussion about the Art of the Possible-Cutting Edge Technology with the Potential to Drive Change Now, will be very informative for those in attendance.”

About NANO Nuclear Energy Inc.

The Path to Zero starts here. Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. is a company emerging from the shared micro Small Modular Reactor (SMR) ambitions of a world class nuclear technical team, working alongside business and industry professionals, possessing strong relationships with both government, and the private and public nuclear industries. Our Company is looking to disrupt the SMR space, principally in underdeveloped nuclear areas, and advance micro SMRs towards development and deployment in residential, commercial, and industrial settings. Nano Nuclear Energy is committed to building smaller, cheaper, and safer nuclear energy, while incorporating the latest technology into its own proprietary mobile and on-demand capable nano nuclear reactors, novel reactor designs, intellectual properties, and research methods. For more corporate information please visit: https://NanoNuclearEnergy.com/

