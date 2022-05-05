New York, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Kidney Dialysis Equipment and Supplies Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p090652/?utm_source=GNW
Global Kidney Dialysis Equipment and Supplies Market to Reach $26.1 Billion by 2026
Dialysis is a clinically-guided process through which filtration of waste materials from the blood is performed with the help of specially designed equipment. Growth in the global market is set to be driven by ballooning global aging populace; rising incidence of diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, cystic kidney, glomerulonephritis, and urologic disease, growth in the number of diabetic patients, increase in dialysis facilities especially in developing countries, and technological advancements. Growth in demand for kidney dialysis equipment and supplies is also being fueled by increasing popularity of home-based dialysis systems and other portable products. This can be primarily attributed to the benefits that portable dialysis products offer, which include superior convenience of usage and the ability of being carried easily. Government initiatives such as bundled reimbursement framework, expanding expenditure on medical R&D and launch of numerous new health treatments, and increasing health awareness among the general population also contributes towards the enhanced demand for dialysis treatment.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Kidney Dialysis Equipment and Supplies estimated at US$19.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$26.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period. Hemodialysis, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5% CAGR and reach US$19.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Peritoneal Dialysis segment is readjusted to a revised 5.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Hemodialysis continues to remain the preferred treatment mode among patients, with an average of 87% of dialysis patients opting for this modality, with peritoneal dialysis serving the needs of minority patient population. The factors popularizing HD therapy are the large number of operational hemodialysis centers, high familiarity with the HD procedure among healthcare providers, and the availability of reimbursement for the procedure. The self-administrable and easy-to-use characteristic of peritoneal dialysis is anticipated to play a significant role in fostering market growth.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $3.1 Billion by 2026
The Kidney Dialysis Equipment and Supplies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.1 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 4.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR. Higher number of care seeking patients along with robust emphasis among caregivers on providing quality dialysis treatment through full-scale care infrastructure, therefore generates substantial opportunities in developed nations. Developing countries such as India, China, and Brazil, are poised to fuel growth due to multifarious factors, including large population of elderly individuals, the growing incidence of End-Stage Renal Disease, increasing awareness among patients about various dialysis treatment modalities, improving access to dialysis centers, favorable government healthcare policy and funding.
CRRT Systems Segment to Reach $2.4 Billion by 2026
As renal replacement therapy for pediatric patients with Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) becomes more commonplace, CRRT gains traction as a suitable treatment modality for patients of any size and who are hemodynamically unstable. With significant change in the epidemiology of AKI in pediatric patients, the need for effective treatment technologies opens up lucrative growth opportunities for CRRT systems. In the global CRRT Systems segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$241.3 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 8.1% CAGR through the analysis period.
- Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Baxter International, Inc.
- Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
- Fresenius Medical Care North America
- JMS Co. Ltd.
- Kawasumi Laboratories
- Medical Components, Inc.
- Nikkiso Group
- Nipro Corporation
- Rockwell Medical Technologies, Inc.
- Teleflex Medical
- Terumo Corporation
- Toray Medical Co. Ltd.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
COVID-19 Disease Leads to Notable Surge in Kidney Failure Rates
Dialysis Facilities Step Up Efforts to Protect Kidney Failure
Patients from COVID-19
Spike in COVID-19-related Kidney Failure Cases amidst Shortage
of Dialysis Machines
Kidney Dialysis Equipment and Supplies - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Kidney Dialysis Equipment & Supplies: An Introductory Prelude
Rising Prevalence of Kidney Diseases: Cornerstone for Present &
Future Growth
ESRD Prevalence Worldwide: Number of Treated ESRD Patients Per
Million Population in Select Countries for 2019
Global Dialysis Patient Population Breakdown by Geographic
Region/Country (2019 and 2024)
Global Population of Kidney Disease Patients Undergoing
Treatment by Type of Modality (2019 and 2022P): Percentage
Breakdown of Patients Undergoing Dialysis Therapy and Kidney
Transplantation
Outlook
Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market Set for a Steady
Growth
Hemodialysis Continue to Dominate the Dialysis Equipment Market
Peritoneal Dialysis Segment to Report Improved Growth
Demand for Dialysis Disposables Remains Strong
Developed Regions Account for a Major Share
Developed Regions Dominate the Global Dialysis Equipment &
Supplies Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for
Developed Regions and Developing Regions (2020 & 2027P)
Developing Markets: Hot Spots for Future Growth
Competition
Kidney Dialysis Equipment and Supplies Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019
Hemodialysis (Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning
for 2019
Peritoneal Dialysis (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key
Players: 2019
Leading Players in the Global Continuous Renal Replacement
Market: 2019
Product Recalls Remain Key Concern for Participants
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Number of ICU Patients Spurs the Need for CRRT
Technological Advancements to Bolster CRRT Market Growth
Development of New Hemofilters to Propel Market Expansion
Development of CRRT System for Pediatric Patients
Technological Innovations Pave the Way Forward
Hemodialysis Remains the Major Modality for Dialysis Treatment
Global Dialysis Patient Population Distribution by Modality for
Select Countries (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Hemodialysis
(HD) and Peritoneal Dialysis (PD) Patients
Global Population of ESRD Patients Undergoing Therapy by Type
of Treatment (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Patients
Receiving Hemodialysis, Kidney Transplants, and Peritoneal
Dialysis
Nocturnal Hemodialysis: A Promising Technique for Dialysis
Home Hemodialysis: A Niche Albeit High Potential Market
World Dialysis Clinics Market by Region (2019): Percentage
Breakdown of Patients Treated by Type of Operator
Global Dialysis Market by Region: Percentage Breakdown of
Patients Receiving Dialysis Treatment in In-Centre and Home
Settings for 2019
Affinity for Home-Based Care Strengthens Prospects for PD Market
HD-PD Treatment Cost Ratio for China, India, Mexico, UK, and US
New Machines Designed to Address Requirement for Pediatric
Dialysis
High-Flux Dialyzers Gain Traction
Synthetic Dialyzers Emerge As Mainstay Tools
Increasing Penetration of Single-Use Dialyzers
Rise in Lifestyle Diseases Fuels Incidence of Renal Diseases
World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)
Global Prevalence of Diabetes: Number of Adults Diagnosed with
Diabetes (in Million) by Gender for 2019, 2030, and 2045
World Diabetes Prevalence (2000 - 2019)
Top 10 Countries with Highest Number of Adults Diagnosed with
Diabetes (in Million) for 2019 and 2045
Global Diabetes Mellitus Population Breakdown by Geographic
Region: 2019, 2030 and 2045
Hypertension Prevalence (%) Worldwide by Region in Male and
Females Aged 25+ Years
Burgeoning Global Geriatric Populace, Longer Life Expectancy to
Sustain Demand for Renal Care Procedures
Global Life Expectancy at Age 60 and 80 Years: 2010-2015; 2020
-2025; and 2045-2050
Global Population Statistics for 65+ Age Group (Male & Female)
by Region: 2019 and 2050
Number of Persons Aged 65 Years and Above, By Region: 2019 And
2050
Improving Healthcare Expenditure to Boost Dialysis
Infrastructure Development and Market Access in Developing
Countries
Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP by Region for 2019
DIALYSIS: A REVIEW
Dialysis: A Historical Perspective
Kidney Disorders Addressed Through Dialysis
Dialysis Methods
Hemodialysis (HD)
Peritoneal Dialysis (PD)
