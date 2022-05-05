New York, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Vegetable Oils Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p087311/?utm_source=GNW

Global Vegetable Oils Market to Reach 258.4 Million Metric Tons by the Year 2026



Vegetable oils are derived from fruits, nuts and seeds of different trees and plants and are used in a variety of applications ranging from food, personal care and household to industrial. Applications of vegetable oils expand continuously, providing a major boost for the market. Several vegetable oils are currently in high demand in developing country markets, for both food and non-food applications. In these markets, an increasing population base and growing living standards constitute the chief reasons behind growth. Another major market growth promoting factor is the increasing demand for certain types of vegetable oils from the rapidly growing biofuel industry. Vegetable oils find use in the production of bioethanol, used further in the production of biofuels. Vegetable oils also constitute a major feedstock for the production of bio-lubricants. Increasing regulatory scrutiny on recyclability and disposal of lubricants derived from petrochemicals has been one of the important factors driving demand for bio-lubricants and thereby for vegetable oils. Supportive policies of governments for instance, the RED (Renewable Energy Directive) and CAP (European Union Common Agricultural Policy) among others have also been offering immense support to market growth. The policies have been leading to increased application of the oils in different industries including animal feed, biofuel, food and cosmetics.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Vegetable Oils estimated at 199.1 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 258.4 Million Metric Tons by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period. Palm, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.2% CAGR to reach 101.8 Million Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Soybean segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 29.6% share of the global Vegetable Oils market. In the developing countries since price remains the key factor influencing purchasing decisions, palm oil is witnessing a significant spurt in demand both because of its cost effectiveness and widespread availability. Rising applications in the processed foods industry due to its good emulsifying ability and neutral flavor are benefitting the market for soybean oil.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 17.5 Million Metric Tons in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach 55.1 Million Metric Tons by 2026



The Vegetable Oils market in the U.S. is estimated at 17.5 Million Metric Tons in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 8.28% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 55.1 Million Metric Tons in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.3% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 3.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 57.9 Million Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period. In North America, vegetable oils consumption is high in production of biofuels and also in the manufacture of bio-based products. Consumer awareness about environmental impact of products that are petrochemicals-derived is high in the market. This strengthens demand for vegetable oils. In Europe, rapeseed oil is the most consumed vegetable oil primarily because it is abundantly produced in the region. Rapeseed oil is widely used in food, animal feed and biodiesel industries. Large population, urban sprawl, growing demand for biodiesel and other non-food uses such as oleo-chemical usage, and large volumes of palm oil production in Indonesia and Malaysia are key growth drivers in Asian vegetable oils market.



Canola Segment to Reach 38.8 Million Metric Tons by 2026



Oilseed rape (canola) produce high value vegetable oil, have a healthier composition of unsaturated fats, can be grown in crop rotation with corn or wheat and supports environmentally sustainable farming. Although production of Canola seeds is less in the US, consumption is strong. In the global Canola segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 22.4 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 28.2 Million Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 8.1 Million Metric Tons by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 6% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 309 Featured) -

AarhusKarlshamn (AAK AB)

Aceites Borges Pont S.A.

ACH Food Companies, Inc.

Mazola Oils

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Avena Nordic Grain Oy

Avril Group

Bunge Limited

Bunge North America, Inc.

Bunge Loders Croklaan Group BV

C. Thywissen GmbH

Cargill Incorporated

COFCO Corporation

Deoleo, S.A.

Carapelli Firenze S.p.A.

Corteva Agriscience

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd.

PT Smart Tbk

IOI Group Berhad

J-Oil Mills, Inc.

Marico Limited

PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk

P. T. Musim Mas

Richardson Oilseed Limited

Royal Smilde Foods

Sime Darby Plantation Sdn Bhd

Sovena Group

The J. M. Smucker Company

The Nisshin OilliO Group, Ltd.

Ventura Foods, LLC

Wilmar International Limited

Adani Wilmar Limited (AWL)







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020

Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

Enduring the Harsh Impact of COVID-19, Vegetable Oil Industry

Maintains Positive Trajectory in 2020

An Overview of the Global Market for Vegetable Oils

Market Highlights

Key Challenges & Constraints

Consumption in Asia-Pacific (including China) Augurs Well for

Future Growth

Per Capita Consumption (Kilograms) of Vegetable Oils by Region/

Country: 2021E

Production Landscape

Oilseeds Production

World Oilseeds Production by Country (2017 to 2022E): Breakdown

of Volume Production (in Million Metric Tons) for Brazil,

United States, China, Argentina, India, and Others

World Vegetable Oilseeds Production by Type (2017 to 2022E):

Breakdown of Volume Production (in Million Metric Tons) for

Copra, Cottonseed, Palm Kernel, Peanut, Rapeseed, Soybean,

and Sunflowerseed

Global Oil Yield (Tons per Hectare) for Major Oilseed Crops

Vegetable Oils Production

World Vegetable Oils Production by Country/Region (2017 to

2022E): Breakdown of Volume Production (Million Metric Tons)

for Indonesia, China, Malaysia, EU, United States, Argentina,

Brazil, and Others

Global Production of Major Vegetable Oils by Type (2017 to

2022E): Breakdown of Volume Production (Million Metric Tons)

for Coconut Oil, Cottonseed Oil, Olive Oil, Palm Oil, Palm

Kernel Oil, Peanut Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Soybean Oil, and

Sunflowerseed Oil

Palm Oil

Global Palm Oil Production by Country (2017 to 2022E):

Breakdown of Production Volume (Thousand Metric Tons) for

Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Colombia, Nigeria, and Others

Annual Production Capacity for Certified Sustainable Palm Oil

and Palm Kernel for 2010-2017 in MMT

Total Certified Palm Oil (CSPO) Production Area (in Million

Hectares): 2015-2020

Soybean Oil

Global Soybean Oil Production by Region/Country (2017 to 2022E):

Breakdown of Production Volume (Thousand Metric Tons) for

China, United States, Brazil, Argentina, European Union,

India, Mexico, and Others

Sunflowerseed Oil

Global Sunflowerseed Oil Production by Region/Country (2020,

2021 & 2022E): Breakdown of Production Volume (Thousand Metric

Tons) for Argentina, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine, European Union,

and Others

Olive Oil Production

Competitive Landscape

Demand Increase Triggers Industry Consolidation

Leading Vegetable Oil Companies Worldwide: 2020

Competitive Scenario in the Palm Oil Market: Asian Producers

Dominate the Market

Ranking of Leading Producers of Sustainable Palm Oil

Leading Palm Oil Traders with Zero Deforestation Commitment:

Ranked in Order of Number of Zero Deforestation Policies

Implemented

Key Competitive Traits

Recent Market Activity

Vegetable Oils - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

WORLD BRANDS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Food Industry: Most Important Application Market for Vegetable

Oils

Growing Preference for Healthy, Organic & Unprocessed Cooking Oils

Growing Awareness about Saturated Fatty Acids & Omega-6 in

Vegetable Oils

Fatty Acid Profiles of Major Cooking Oils - Butter, Olive,

Coconut, Palm, Safflower, Corn, Soybean, and Canola

Growing Health Consciousness & Demand for Convenience Foods

Rise of the Vegetarianism & Customization to Local Tastes

Increasing Product Diversity & Broad Range of New Options

Vegetable Oil Companies Offering more Healthful Options amid

the Pandemic

Biofuels: The New Growth Avenue for Vegetable Oils

Global Biodiesel Production (Million Tons): 2013, 2015, 2017,

2019 & 2021

Global Biofuels (Fuel Ethanol and Biodiesel) Market by Product

Type (2021): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for

Biodiesel and Fuel Ethanol

Global Biofuels Production by Region/Country (1995-2025):

Breakdown of Volume Production (Million barrels per day of oil

equivalent) for Brazil, EU, United States, and Others

Average Biofuel Yields of First Generation Feedstock

Favorable Blend Mandates Set to Enhance Vegetable Oil Demand in

Biofuel Sector

Vegetable Oils Aim to Widen Role in Industrial Applications

Established Role of Vegetable Oils in Personal Care Applications

Palm Oil: Largest & Fastest Growing Product Segment

Global Per Capita Palm Oil Consumption (Kilograms) for Major

Countries: 2016 & 2020

Diverse Food and Non-Food Applications Lend Traction to Market

Demand

Breakdown of Palm Oil Volume Consumption (in %) in Food and

Non-Food Sectors (2010 & 2020)

RSPO?s Novel Initiatives Aim to Resolve Biodiversity &

Sustainability Issues Prevalent in Palm Oil Industry

Leading Producers of Palm Oil Worldwide: Approximate Percentage

Share of Production of RSPO

Increasing R&D Emphasis Elevates Prospects of Soybean Oil

against Competing Oils

New Generation Soya Bean Oil Formulations Come to the Fore

Rising Adoption in Food Service Sector Boosts Uptake of Canola Oil

Robust Image of Sunflower Oil as a Healthy Alternative to TFAs

Spurs Demand

Backed by Incredible Nutritional Benefits, Coconut Oil to

Sustain Momentum

Despite Being the Most Expensive of All Vegetable Oils, Olive

Oil Continues to Experience High Demand

Health and Environmental Benefits Promote Demand for Maize Oil

Demographic Trends Strongly Favor Future Growth in World

Vegetable Oil Market

Growing Population

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the

Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Urban Sprawl

World Urban Population in Million and as Percentage of Total

Population for the Period 1950-2050P

Large Middle Class Segment

Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a

Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035

Despite Challenges, Global Vegetable Oil Refining Offers

Lucrative Opportunities

Innovations & Research Findings Strengthen Market Prospects

Steady Proliferation of Technology for Boosting Oilseed &

Vegetable Oil Output

R&D Efforts Enable the Launch of Zero Trans-Fats Oils

Ohio State University Study Reveals Potential Heart Health &

Lowered Diabetes Risk Benefits of Vegetable Oils with High

Linoleic Acid Levels

Italian Researchers Identify Positive Effects of Extra Virgin

Olive Oil on Meat Lipids Digestion

Cargill & BASF Develop Canola Oil with Beneficial Omega-3 EPA

and DHA

Dow Rolls Out Omega-9 Sunflower Oil for Food Applications

Steep Rise in Prices Emerges as a Major Challenge

Rising Concerns Over GMO Contamination: A Major Issue

Oils Derived from Non-Traditional Sources: An Emerging Threat

Vegetable Oils: An Evolutionary Scan

Chemical & Physical Properties of Vegetable Oils

Vegetable Oils: Product Classification

Edible Vegetable Oils: Production Process

Processing Methods



