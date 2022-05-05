New York, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Vegetable Oils Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p087311/?utm_source=GNW
Global Vegetable Oils Market to Reach 258.4 Million Metric Tons by the Year 2026
Vegetable oils are derived from fruits, nuts and seeds of different trees and plants and are used in a variety of applications ranging from food, personal care and household to industrial. Applications of vegetable oils expand continuously, providing a major boost for the market. Several vegetable oils are currently in high demand in developing country markets, for both food and non-food applications. In these markets, an increasing population base and growing living standards constitute the chief reasons behind growth. Another major market growth promoting factor is the increasing demand for certain types of vegetable oils from the rapidly growing biofuel industry. Vegetable oils find use in the production of bioethanol, used further in the production of biofuels. Vegetable oils also constitute a major feedstock for the production of bio-lubricants. Increasing regulatory scrutiny on recyclability and disposal of lubricants derived from petrochemicals has been one of the important factors driving demand for bio-lubricants and thereby for vegetable oils. Supportive policies of governments for instance, the RED (Renewable Energy Directive) and CAP (European Union Common Agricultural Policy) among others have also been offering immense support to market growth. The policies have been leading to increased application of the oils in different industries including animal feed, biofuel, food and cosmetics.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Vegetable Oils estimated at 199.1 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 258.4 Million Metric Tons by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period. Palm, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.2% CAGR to reach 101.8 Million Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Soybean segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 29.6% share of the global Vegetable Oils market. In the developing countries since price remains the key factor influencing purchasing decisions, palm oil is witnessing a significant spurt in demand both because of its cost effectiveness and widespread availability. Rising applications in the processed foods industry due to its good emulsifying ability and neutral flavor are benefitting the market for soybean oil.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 17.5 Million Metric Tons in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach 55.1 Million Metric Tons by 2026
The Vegetable Oils market in the U.S. is estimated at 17.5 Million Metric Tons in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 8.28% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 55.1 Million Metric Tons in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.3% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 3.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 57.9 Million Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period. In North America, vegetable oils consumption is high in production of biofuels and also in the manufacture of bio-based products. Consumer awareness about environmental impact of products that are petrochemicals-derived is high in the market. This strengthens demand for vegetable oils. In Europe, rapeseed oil is the most consumed vegetable oil primarily because it is abundantly produced in the region. Rapeseed oil is widely used in food, animal feed and biodiesel industries. Large population, urban sprawl, growing demand for biodiesel and other non-food uses such as oleo-chemical usage, and large volumes of palm oil production in Indonesia and Malaysia are key growth drivers in Asian vegetable oils market.
Canola Segment to Reach 38.8 Million Metric Tons by 2026
Oilseed rape (canola) produce high value vegetable oil, have a healthier composition of unsaturated fats, can be grown in crop rotation with corn or wheat and supports environmentally sustainable farming. Although production of Canola seeds is less in the US, consumption is strong. In the global Canola segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 22.4 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 28.2 Million Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 8.1 Million Metric Tons by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 6% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 309 Featured) -
- AarhusKarlshamn (AAK AB)
- Aceites Borges Pont S.A.
- ACH Food Companies, Inc.
- Mazola Oils
- Archer Daniels Midland Company
- Avena Nordic Grain Oy
- Avril Group
- Bunge Limited
- Bunge North America, Inc.
- Bunge Loders Croklaan Group BV
- C. Thywissen GmbH
- Cargill Incorporated
- COFCO Corporation
- Deoleo, S.A.
- Carapelli Firenze S.p.A.
- Corteva Agriscience
- Golden Agri-Resources Ltd.
- PT Smart Tbk
- IOI Group Berhad
- J-Oil Mills, Inc.
- Marico Limited
- PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk
- P. T. Musim Mas
- Richardson Oilseed Limited
- Royal Smilde Foods
- Sime Darby Plantation Sdn Bhd
- Sovena Group
- The J. M. Smucker Company
- The Nisshin OilliO Group, Ltd.
- Ventura Foods, LLC
- Wilmar International Limited
- Adani Wilmar Limited (AWL)
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020
Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
Enduring the Harsh Impact of COVID-19, Vegetable Oil Industry
Maintains Positive Trajectory in 2020
An Overview of the Global Market for Vegetable Oils
Market Highlights
Key Challenges & Constraints
Consumption in Asia-Pacific (including China) Augurs Well for
Future Growth
Per Capita Consumption (Kilograms) of Vegetable Oils by Region/
Country: 2021E
Production Landscape
Oilseeds Production
World Oilseeds Production by Country (2017 to 2022E): Breakdown
of Volume Production (in Million Metric Tons) for Brazil,
United States, China, Argentina, India, and Others
World Vegetable Oilseeds Production by Type (2017 to 2022E):
Breakdown of Volume Production (in Million Metric Tons) for
Copra, Cottonseed, Palm Kernel, Peanut, Rapeseed, Soybean,
and Sunflowerseed
Global Oil Yield (Tons per Hectare) for Major Oilseed Crops
Vegetable Oils Production
World Vegetable Oils Production by Country/Region (2017 to
2022E): Breakdown of Volume Production (Million Metric Tons)
for Indonesia, China, Malaysia, EU, United States, Argentina,
Brazil, and Others
Global Production of Major Vegetable Oils by Type (2017 to
2022E): Breakdown of Volume Production (Million Metric Tons)
for Coconut Oil, Cottonseed Oil, Olive Oil, Palm Oil, Palm
Kernel Oil, Peanut Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Soybean Oil, and
Sunflowerseed Oil
Palm Oil
Global Palm Oil Production by Country (2017 to 2022E):
Breakdown of Production Volume (Thousand Metric Tons) for
Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Colombia, Nigeria, and Others
Annual Production Capacity for Certified Sustainable Palm Oil
and Palm Kernel for 2010-2017 in MMT
Total Certified Palm Oil (CSPO) Production Area (in Million
Hectares): 2015-2020
Soybean Oil
Global Soybean Oil Production by Region/Country (2017 to 2022E):
Breakdown of Production Volume (Thousand Metric Tons) for
China, United States, Brazil, Argentina, European Union,
India, Mexico, and Others
Sunflowerseed Oil
Global Sunflowerseed Oil Production by Region/Country (2020,
2021 & 2022E): Breakdown of Production Volume (Thousand Metric
Tons) for Argentina, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine, European Union,
and Others
Olive Oil Production
Competitive Landscape
Demand Increase Triggers Industry Consolidation
Leading Vegetable Oil Companies Worldwide: 2020
Competitive Scenario in the Palm Oil Market: Asian Producers
Dominate the Market
Ranking of Leading Producers of Sustainable Palm Oil
Leading Palm Oil Traders with Zero Deforestation Commitment:
Ranked in Order of Number of Zero Deforestation Policies
Implemented
Key Competitive Traits
Recent Market Activity
Vegetable Oils - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
WORLD BRANDS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Food Industry: Most Important Application Market for Vegetable
Oils
Growing Preference for Healthy, Organic & Unprocessed Cooking Oils
Growing Awareness about Saturated Fatty Acids & Omega-6 in
Vegetable Oils
Fatty Acid Profiles of Major Cooking Oils - Butter, Olive,
Coconut, Palm, Safflower, Corn, Soybean, and Canola
Growing Health Consciousness & Demand for Convenience Foods
Rise of the Vegetarianism & Customization to Local Tastes
Increasing Product Diversity & Broad Range of New Options
Vegetable Oil Companies Offering more Healthful Options amid
the Pandemic
Biofuels: The New Growth Avenue for Vegetable Oils
Global Biodiesel Production (Million Tons): 2013, 2015, 2017,
2019 & 2021
Global Biofuels (Fuel Ethanol and Biodiesel) Market by Product
Type (2021): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for
Biodiesel and Fuel Ethanol
Global Biofuels Production by Region/Country (1995-2025):
Breakdown of Volume Production (Million barrels per day of oil
equivalent) for Brazil, EU, United States, and Others
Average Biofuel Yields of First Generation Feedstock
Favorable Blend Mandates Set to Enhance Vegetable Oil Demand in
Biofuel Sector
Vegetable Oils Aim to Widen Role in Industrial Applications
Established Role of Vegetable Oils in Personal Care Applications
Palm Oil: Largest & Fastest Growing Product Segment
Global Per Capita Palm Oil Consumption (Kilograms) for Major
Countries: 2016 & 2020
Diverse Food and Non-Food Applications Lend Traction to Market
Demand
Breakdown of Palm Oil Volume Consumption (in %) in Food and
Non-Food Sectors (2010 & 2020)
RSPO?s Novel Initiatives Aim to Resolve Biodiversity &
Sustainability Issues Prevalent in Palm Oil Industry
Leading Producers of Palm Oil Worldwide: Approximate Percentage
Share of Production of RSPO
Increasing R&D Emphasis Elevates Prospects of Soybean Oil
against Competing Oils
New Generation Soya Bean Oil Formulations Come to the Fore
Rising Adoption in Food Service Sector Boosts Uptake of Canola Oil
Robust Image of Sunflower Oil as a Healthy Alternative to TFAs
Spurs Demand
Backed by Incredible Nutritional Benefits, Coconut Oil to
Sustain Momentum
Despite Being the Most Expensive of All Vegetable Oils, Olive
Oil Continues to Experience High Demand
Health and Environmental Benefits Promote Demand for Maize Oil
Demographic Trends Strongly Favor Future Growth in World
Vegetable Oil Market
Growing Population
World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the
Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
Urban Sprawl
World Urban Population in Million and as Percentage of Total
Population for the Period 1950-2050P
Large Middle Class Segment
Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a
Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035
Despite Challenges, Global Vegetable Oil Refining Offers
Lucrative Opportunities
Innovations & Research Findings Strengthen Market Prospects
Steady Proliferation of Technology for Boosting Oilseed &
Vegetable Oil Output
R&D Efforts Enable the Launch of Zero Trans-Fats Oils
Ohio State University Study Reveals Potential Heart Health &
Lowered Diabetes Risk Benefits of Vegetable Oils with High
Linoleic Acid Levels
Italian Researchers Identify Positive Effects of Extra Virgin
Olive Oil on Meat Lipids Digestion
Cargill & BASF Develop Canola Oil with Beneficial Omega-3 EPA
and DHA
Dow Rolls Out Omega-9 Sunflower Oil for Food Applications
Steep Rise in Prices Emerges as a Major Challenge
Rising Concerns Over GMO Contamination: A Major Issue
Oils Derived from Non-Traditional Sources: An Emerging Threat
Vegetable Oils: An Evolutionary Scan
Chemical & Physical Properties of Vegetable Oils
Vegetable Oils: Product Classification
Edible Vegetable Oils: Production Process
Processing Methods
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
