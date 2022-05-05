India OTT and Pay TV Market Report 2022: Revenues by AVOD, TVOD, DTO and SVOD for 2021, 2022 and 2027

Dublin, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India OTT and Pay TV Forecasts to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the converging pay TV and OTT TV episode and movie sectors.

The report covers the following:

OTT TV & Video Insights: Commentary on the main players and developments

Chart: OTT TV & video revenues by AVOD, TVOD, DTO and SVOD for 2021, 2022 and 2027

Chart: Gross SVOD subscriptions versus SVOD subscribers for 2021, 2022 and 2027

Chart: SVOD subscribers by operator for 2021, 2022 and 2027

Forecasts: OTT TV & Video Forecasts for every year from 2020 to 2027

SVOD forecasts for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Apple TV+, Zee5; Sony Liv, ALT Balaji, Eros Now, HBO

AVOD forecasts for YouTube, Facebook, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5; Sony Liv, ALT Balaji, Eros Now

Pay TV Insights: Commentary on the main players and developments

Chart: Breakdown of TV households by platform (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV, free-to-air satellite TV, analog terrestrial, free-to-air DTT and pay DTT) for 2021, 2022 and 2027

Chart: Pay TV revenues by platform (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV and pay DTT) for 2021, 2022 and 2027

Chart: Pay TV subscribers by operator (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV and pay DTT) for 2021, 2022 and 2027

Forecasts: Pay TV Forecasts for every year from 2020 to 2027

Forecasts for Hathway, GTPL, Siti, Den, Dish TV, Tata Sky, Airtel, Sun Direct, MTNL

Key Topics Covered:



Sample Table of Contents



Population (000)

Total households (000)

TV households (000)

Fixed broadband households (000)

Smartphone subscribers (000)

Tablet subscribers (000)

TV HH/Total HH

Fixed broadband HH/Total HH

Smartphone subs/Population

Tablet subs/Population

OTT TV & video fixed bb hh (000)

OTT TV & video HH/Fixed band HH

OTT TV & video HH/TV HH

OTT TV & video smartphone subs (000)

OTT TV & video HH/smartphone subs

Gross OTT TV & video total (000)



Gross SVOD subscriptions (000)

SVOD subs/TVHH

SVOD subs/Fixed broadband HH

SVOD subs/Smartphone users

Net SVOD homes (000)

SVOD homes/TVHH

SVOD homes/Fixed broadband HH

SVOD subscriptions/SVOD homes

TV rental transactions (000)

Movie rental transactions (000)

Total rental transactions (000)

TV download-to-own trans (000)

Movie download-to-own trans (000)

Total download-to-own trans (000)

Online advertising total (US$ mil.)



AVOD (US$ mil.)

Online TV rental revenues (US$ mil.)

Online movie rental revs (US$ mil.)

Online rental revenues (US$ mil.)

Download-to-own TV revs (US$ mil.)

DTO movie revs (US$ mil.)

DTO video revenues (US$ mil.)

SVOD revenues (US$ mil.)

OTT TV & video revenues (US$ mil.)

SVOD subscribers by operator (000)



Share of SVOD subscribers by operator (%)



SVOD revenues by an operator (US$ mil.)



Share of SVOD revenues by an operator (%)



SVOD ARPU by an operator ($)



Companies Mentioned

Airtel

ALT Balaji

Amazon Prime Video

Apple TV+

Den

Dish TV

Disney+ Hotstar

Eros Now

Facebook

GTPL

Hathway

HBO

MTNL

Netflix

Siti

Sony Liv

Sun Direct

Tata Sky

YouTube

Zee5

