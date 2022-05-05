CoreCard Corporation Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

NORCROSS, Ga., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoreCard Corporation [NYSE: CCRD], the leading provider of innovative credit technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market, announced today its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.



"CoreCard’s strong performance continued in the first quarter and resulted in total net revenue of $24.3 million which actually exceeded the high end of our expectations,” said Leland Strange, CEO of CoreCard Corporation. "Our significant top-line growth was driven by $12.5 million in license revenue, combined with 14% growth in professional services revenue and processing and maintenance revenue growth of 56%. We continue to invest in our platform and processing capabilities, which are showing encouraging results. We also continue to onboard new customers through our partnership with Deserve, primarily their new credit customers. A new customer went live with Deserve on our platform in the first quarter and we have several other implementations with them in progress. We have several other partners that value the features and functionality the CoreCard platform offers that are bringing their credit customers to CoreCard. CoreCard provides a best-in-class platform that is extremely well positioned to capture the growing demand for next-generation card management platforms by large and complex modern card issuers."

Mr. Strange continued, "Due to solid performance during the first quarter, we are raising our topline growth expectations to a range of 25% to 30% for fiscal 2022, an increase of five percentage points at the midpoint of our previously provided guidance. Additionally, we repurchased another $2.3 million of shares in the quarter and we extended the buyback authorization for an additional $20 million. The opportunity ahead of us is significant, and CoreCard remains a growth business focused on meeting the evolving needs of modern issuers while generating long-term value for our shareholders."

Financial Highlights for the three months ended March 31, 2022

Total revenues in the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, was $24,284,000 compared to $8,912,000 in the comparable period in 2021.

In the following table, revenue is disaggregated by type of revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021:

Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands) 2022

2021 License $ 12,489 $ -- Professional services 6,562 5,747 Processing and maintenance 4,060 2,607 Third party 1,173 558 Total $ 24,284 $ 8,912



Income from operations was $11,753,000 for the first quarter compared to income from operations of $1,465,000 in the comparable prior year quarter.

Net income was $8,670,000 for the first quarter compared to net income of $1,040,000 in the comparable prior year quarter.

Earnings per diluted share was $1.00 for the first quarter compared to $0.12 in the comparable prior year quarter.

The company will file its Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2022, with the Securities and Exchange Commission today. For additional information about reported results, investors will be able to access the Form 10-Q on the company’s website at www.corecard.com or on the SEC website, www.sec.gov.

About CoreCard Corporation

CoreCard Corporation (NYSE: CCRD) provides a pioneering card management platform built for the future of global transactions in a digital world. Dedicated to continual technological innovation in the ever-evolving payments industry backed by decades of deep expertise in credit card offerings, CoreCard helps customers conceptualize, implement, and manage all aspects of their issuing card programs. Keenly focused on steady, sustainable growth, CoreCard has earned the trust of some of the largest companies and financial institutions in the world, providing truly real-time transactions via their proven, reliable platform operating on private on-premise and leading cloud technology infrastructure.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements in this press release are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements because of various risks and uncertainties including those listed in Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the Company’s other filings and reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All of the risks and uncertainties are beyond the ability of the Company to control, and in many cases, the Company cannot predict the risks and uncertainties that could cause its actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “will,” “intends,” “continue,” “outlook,” “progressing,” and “anticipates” and similar expressions as they relate to the Company or its management are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company is not obligated to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect the events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

CoreCard Corporation

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Revenue Services $ 11,795 $ 8,912 Products 12,489 ‒ Total net revenue 24,284 8,912 Cost of revenue Services 7,456 4,429 Products ‒ ‒ Total cost of revenue 7,456 4,429 Expenses Marketing 66 37 General and administrative 1,685 880 Research and development 3,324 2,101 Income from operations 11,753 1,465 Investment loss (103) (133) Other income, net 37 75 Income before income taxes 11,687 1,407 Income taxes 3,017 367 Net income $ 8,670 $ 1,040 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.00 $ 0.12 Diluted $ 1.00 $ 0.12 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 8,655,529 8,899,011 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 8,685,698 8,933,090





CoreCard Corporation

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) As of March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021 ASSETS (unaudited) (audited) Current assets: Cash $ 24,544 $ 29,244 Accounts receivable, net 18,264 5,547 Other current assets 3,270 2,046 Total current assets 46,078 36,837 Investments 6,252 6,355 Property and equipment, at cost less accumulated depreciation 12,456 10,371 Other long-term assets 4,901 4,585 Total assets $ 69,687 $ 58,148 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,173 $ 2,763 Deferred revenue, current portion 1,031 2,263 Accrued payroll 3,370 2,145 Accrued expenses 638 404 Income tax payable 4,004 1,004 Other current liabilities 2,367 2,274 Total current liabilities 15,583 10,853 Noncurrent liabilities: Deferred revenue, net of current portion 316 164 Deferred tax liability 556 549 Long-term lease obligation 3,009 2,708 Total noncurrent liabilities 3,881 3,421 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value: Authorized shares - 20,000,000; Issued shares – 9,001,311 at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021; Outstanding shares – 8,618,951 and 8,689,815 at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 90 90 Additional paid-in capital 16,271 16,261 Treasury stock, 382,360 and 311,496 shares at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively, at cost (13,659) (11,327) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (193) (194) Accumulated income 47,714 39,044 Total stockholders’ equity 50,223 43,874 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 69,687 $ 58,148



