HII Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

Revenues were $2.6 billion in the quarter

Net earnings of $140 million, $3.50 diluted earnings per share

Delivered Virginia-class submarine Montana (SSN 794)

Delivered amphibious transport dock Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28)

Company reaffirms FY22 revenue, margin and free cash flow1 guidance



NEWPORT NEWS, Va., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE:HII) reported first quarter 2022 revenues of $2.6 billion, up 13.1% from the first quarter of 2021, primarily driven by revenue attributable to the acquisition of Alion Science and Technology (Alion) in the third quarter of 2021.

Operating income in the first quarter of 2022 was $138 million and operating margin was 5.4%, compared to $147 million and 6.5%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2021. The decreases in operating income and operating margin were primarily driven by lower segment operating income1, partially offset by more favorable non-current state income taxes and operating FAS/CAS adjustment compared to the prior year.

Segment operating income1 in the first quarter of 2022 was $176 million and segment operating margin1 was 6.8%, compared to $191 million and 8.4%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2021. The decreases in segment operating income1 and segment operating margin1 were primarily driven by lower risk retirement at Newport News Shipbuilding compared to the prior year.

Net earnings in the quarter were $140 million, compared to $148 million in the first quarter of 2021. Diluted earnings per share in the quarter was $3.50, compared to $3.68 in the first quarter of 2021.

Net cash used in operating activities in the quarter was $83 million and free cash flow1 was negative $126 million, compared to cash provided by operating activities of $43 million and free cash flow1 of negative $16 million in the first quarter of 2021.

New contract awards in the first quarter of 2022 were approximately $2.0 billion, bringing total backlog to approximately $47.9 billion as of March 31, 2022.

“We are pleased with another quarter of consistent program execution and results that were

slightly ahead of our initial expectations as we continue to navigate through a challenging operational environment,” said Chris Kastner, HII’s president and CEO. "We believe HII is well positioned for long-term value creation with very strong shipbuilding backlog and demand signals, as well as a highly capable Mission Technologies division that has been strategically shaped to address our customers most pressing needs."

Results of Operations

Three Months Ended March 31 ($ in millions, except per share amounts) 2022 2021 $ Change % Change Sales and service revenues $ 2,576 $ 2,278 $ 298 13.1 % Operating income 138 147 (9 ) (6.1 )% Operating margin % 5.4 % 6.5 % (110) bps Segment operating income1 176 191 (15 ) (7.9 )% Segment operating margin %1 6.8 % 8.4 % (155) bps Net earnings 140 148 (8 ) (5.4 )% Diluted earnings per share $ 3.50 $ 3.68 $ (0.18 ) (4.9 )% 1 Non-GAAP measures that exclude non-segment factors affecting operating income. See Exhibit B for definitions and reconciliations.



Segment Operating Results

Ingalls Shipbuilding

Three Months Ended March 31 ($ in millions) 2022 2021 $ Change % Change Revenues $ 631 $ 649 $ (18 ) (2.8 )% Segment operating income1 86 91 (5 ) (5.5 )% Segment operating margin %1 13.6 % 14.0 % (39) bps 1 Non-GAAP measures. See Exhibit B for definitions and reconciliations.



Ingalls Shipbuilding revenues for the first quarter of 2022 were $631 million, a decrease of $18 million, or 2.8%, from the same period in 2021, primarily driven by lower revenues in the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer (DDG) program, partially offset by higher revenues in amphibious assault ships. DDG program revenues decreased due to lower volumes on Jeremiah Denton (DDG 129), George M. Neal (DDG 131) and Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121), partially offset by higher volume on Sam Nunn (DDG 133). Revenues on amphibious assault ships increased due to higher volumes on LHA 9 (unnamed) and amphibious assault ship planning yard services, partially offset by lower volumes on Bougainville (LHA 8).

Ingalls Shipbuilding segment operating income1 for the first quarter of 2022 was $86 million, a decrease of $5 million from the same period in 2021. Segment operating margin1 in the first quarter of 2022 was 13.6%, compared to 14.0% in the same period last year. The decrease in segment operating margin1 was primarily driven by lower risk retirement on amphibious assault ship Bougainville (LHA 8) and guided missile destroyer Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125), partially offset by higher risk retirement on amphibious transport dock Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28) following its delivery.

Key Ingalls Shipbuilding milestones for the quarter:

Delivered amphibious transport dock Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28)

Launched amphibious transport dock Richard M. McCool Jr. (LPD 29)

Authenticated keel of amphibious transport dock Harrisburg (LPD 30)

Christened guided missile destroyer Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125)

Authenticated keel of guided missile destroyer Ted Stevens (DDG 128)



Newport News Shipbuilding

Three Months Ended March 31 ($ in millions) 2022 2021 $ Change % Change Revenues $ 1,390 $ 1,407 $ (17 ) (1.2 )% Segment operating income1 81 93 (12 ) (12.9 )% Segment operating margin %1 5.8 % 6.6 % (78) bps 1 Non-GAAP measures. See Exhibit B for definitions and reconciliations.



Newport News Shipbuilding revenues for the first quarter of 2022 were $1.4 billion, a decrease of $17 million, or 1.2%, from the same period in 2021, primarily driven by lower revenues in aircraft carriers and naval nuclear support services, partially offset by higher revenues in submarines. Aircraft carrier revenues decreased primarily as a result of lower volumes on the refueling and complex overhaul (RCOH) of USS George Washington (CVN 73), the construction of John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) and USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), partially offset by higher volume on the RCOH of USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74). Naval nuclear support service revenues decreased primarily as a result of lower volumes in submarine fleet support services and facility maintenance services, partially offset by higher volumes in carrier fleet support services. Submarine revenues increased due to higher volumes on the Columbia-class submarine program and Block V boats of the Virginia-class submarine (VCS) program, partially offset by lower volumes on Block IV boats of the VCS program.

Newport News Shipbuilding segment operating income1 for the first quarter of 2022 was $81 million, a decrease of $12 million from the same period in 2021. Segment operating margin1 in the first quarter of 2022 was 5.8%, compared to 6.6% in the same period last year. The decreases were primarily due to lower risk retirement on the VCS program, partially offset by higher risk retirement on USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78).

Key Newport News Shipbuilding milestones for the quarter:

Delivered Virginia-class submarine Montana (SSN 794)

Re-delivered USS Helena (SSN 725)

Completed inaugural maintenance and modernization period of USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

Reached approximate 95% completion of the RCOH of USS George Washington (CVN 73)

Reached approximate 25% completion of the RCOH of USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

Reached approximate 83% completion of John F. Kennedy (CVN 79)

Reached 5-year labor agreement with United Steelworkers



Mission Technologies

Three Months Ended March 31 ($ in millions) 2022 2021 $ Change

% Change Revenues $ 590 $ 259 $ 331 127.8 % Segment operating income1 9 7 2 28.6 % Segment operating margin %1 1.5 % 2.7 % (118) bps 1 Non-GAAP measures. See Exhibit B for definitions and reconciliations.



Mission Technologies (formerly "Technical Solutions") revenues for the first quarter of 2022 were $590 million, an increase of $331 million from the same period in 2021. The increase was primarily due to higher volumes in DFS attributable to the acquisition of Alion in the third quarter of 2021, partially offset by the divestiture of our oil and gas business and contribution of our San Diego Shipyard to a joint venture in the first quarter of 2021, as well as lower volumes in Fleet Sustainment.

Mission Technologies segment operating income1 for the first quarter of 2022 was $9 million, compared to $7 million in the first quarter of 2021. Segment operating margin1 in the first quarter of 2022 was 1.5%, compared to 2.7% in the same period last year. The decrease in segment operating margin1 was primarily driven by approximately $24 million of amortization of Alion related purchased intangible assets. Mission Technologies EBITDA margin1 in the first quarter of 2022 was 7.3%.

Key Mission Technologies milestones for the quarter:

REMUS 300 was selected as U.S. Navy’s next generation small UUV (SUUV) program of record

Completed the first contractor-owned, contractor-operated air combat training mission with the U.S. Air Force in Europe

Launched Odyssey, a suite of advanced autonomy solutions, and demonstrated successful integration with third party autonomy products



2022 Financial Outlook1

Reaffirming revenue, margin and free cash flow 2 guidance, updating FY22 pension expectations

guidance, updating FY22 pension expectations Expect FY22 shipbuilding revenue 2 between $8.2 and $8.5 billion; expect shipbuilding operating margin 2 between 8.0% and 8.1%

between $8.2 and $8.5 billion; expect shipbuilding operating margin between 8.0% and 8.1% Expect FY22 Mission Technologies revenue of approximately $2.6 billion, segment operating margin 2 of approximately 2.5%; and expect Mission Technologies EBITDA margin 2 of between 8.0% and 8.5%

of approximately 2.5%; and expect Mission Technologies EBITDA margin of between 8.0% and 8.5% Expect FY22 free cash flow 2 of between $300 and $350 million 3

of between $300 and $350 million Expect cumulative FY20-FY24 free cash flow 2 of approximately $3.2 billion 3

of approximately $3.2 billion Updated FY22 pension expectations following ratification of labor agreement

Prior

Outlook Current

Outlook Shipbuilding Revenue2 $8.2B - $8.5B $8.2B - $8.5B Shipbuilding Operating Margin2 8.0% - 8.1% 8.0% - 8.1% Mission Technologies Revenue ~$2.6B ~$2.6B Mission Technologies Segment Operating Margin2 ~2.5% ~2.5% Mission Technologies EBITDA Margin2 8.0% - 8.5% 8.0% - 8.5% Operating FAS/CAS Adjustment ($142M) ($143M) Non-current State Income Tax Expense ($5M) ($5M) Interest Expense ($102M) ($102M) Non-operating Retirement Benefit $294M $273M Effective Tax Rate ~21% ~21% Depreciation & Amortization $365M $365M Capital Expenditures 2.5% - 3.0%

of Sales 2.5% - 3.0%

of Sales Free Cash Flow2,3 $300M - $350M $300M - $350M

1The financial outlook, expectations and other forward looking statements provided by the company for 2022 and beyond reflect the company's judgment based on the information available at the time of this release.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

HII is an all-domain defense and technologies partner, recognized worldwide as America’s largest shipbuilder. With a 135-year history of trusted partnerships in advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities ranging from the most powerful and survivable naval ships ever built, to unmanned systems, ISR and AI/ML analytics. HII leads the industry in mission-driven solutions that support and enable an all-domain force. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s skilled workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, please visit www.HII.com.

Conference Call Information

Huntington Ingalls Industries will webcast its earnings conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern time today. A live audio broadcast of the conference call and supplemental presentation will be available on the investor relations page of the company’s website: www.HII.com. A telephone replay of the conference call will be available from noon today through Thursday, May 12 by calling (866) 813-9403 or (929) 458-6194 and using access code 415160.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Exhibit A: Financial Statements

HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended

March 31 (in millions, except per share amounts) 2022 2021 Sales and service revenues Product sales $ 1,724 $ 1,721 Service revenues 852 557 Sales and service revenues 2,576 2,278 Cost of sales and service revenues Cost of product sales 1,468 1,454 Cost of service revenues 759 482 Income from operating investments, net 7 8 Other income and gains (losses), net (1 ) 3 General and administrative expenses 217 206 Operating income 138 147 Other income (expense) Interest expense (26 ) (21 ) Non-operating retirement benefit 71 46 Other, net (7 ) 1 Earnings before income taxes 176 173 Federal and foreign income tax expense 36 25 Net earnings $ 140 $ 148 Basic earnings per share $ 3.50 $ 3.68 Weighted-average common shares outstanding 40.0 40.2 Diluted earnings per share $ 3.50 $ 3.68 Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding 40.0 40.2 Dividends declared per share $ 1.18 $ 1.14 Net earnings from above $ 140 $ 148 Other comprehensive income Change in unamortized benefit plan costs (86 ) 29 Other — 2 Tax benefit (expense) for items of other comprehensive income 22 (7 ) Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax (64 ) 24 Comprehensive income $ 76 $ 172





HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED)

($ in millions) March 31,

2022 December 31

2021 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 330 $ 627 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $2 million as of 2022 and $9 million as of 2021 671 433 Contract assets 1,349 1,310 Inventoried costs, net 188 161 Income taxes receivable 171 209 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 77 50 Total current assets 2,786 2,790 Property, Plant, and Equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $2,193 million as of 2022 and $2,149 million as of 2021 3,094 3,107 Other Assets Operating lease assets 235 241 Goodwill 2,628 2,628 Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $776 million as of 2022 and $741 million as of 2021 1,124 1,159 Pension plan assets 275 281 Miscellaneous other assets 415 421 Total other assets 4,677 4,730 Total assets $ 10,557 $ 10,627





HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED) (continued)

($ in millions) March 31,

2022 December 31

2021 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities Trade accounts payable $ 544 $ 603 Accrued employees’ compensation 336 361 Current portion of postretirement plan liabilities 137 137 Current portion of workers’ compensation liabilities 254 252 Contract liabilities 685 651 Other current liabilities 465 423 Total current liabilities 2,421 2,427 Long-term debt 3,200 3,298 Pension plan liabilities 398 351 Other postretirement plan liabilities 365 368 Workers’ compensation liabilities 509 506 Long-term operating lease liabilities 189 194 Deferred tax liabilities 293 313 Other long-term liabilities 360 362 Total liabilities 7,735 7,819 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders’ Equity Common stock, $0.01 par value; 150 million shares authorized; 53.5 million shares issued and 40.1 million shares outstanding as of March 31, 2022, and 53.4 million shares issued and 40.0 million shares outstanding as of December 31, 2021 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 1,995 1,998 Retained earnings 3,982 3,891 Treasury stock (2,169 ) (2,159 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (987 ) (923 ) Total stockholders’ equity 2,822 2,808 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 10,557 $ 10,627





HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended

March 31 ($ in millions) 2022 2021 Operating Activities Net earnings $ 140 $ 148 Adjustments to reconcile to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities Depreciation 52 52 Amortization of purchased intangibles 35 13 Amortization of debt issuance costs 2 2 Provision for doubtful accounts (7 ) — Stock-based compensation 9 9 Deferred income taxes 2 31 Gain on disposition of business — (3 ) Loss (gain) on investments in marketable securities 9 (4 ) Change in Accounts receivable (231 ) (10 ) Contract assets (39 ) (239 ) Inventoried costs (27 ) (5 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 7 (6 ) Accounts payable and accruals — 116 Retiree benefits (34 ) (65 ) Other non-cash transactions, net (1 ) 4 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (83 ) 43 Investing Activities Capital expenditures

Capital expenditure additions

(43 ) (60 ) Grant proceeds for capital expenditures

— 1 Investment in affiliates — (12 ) Proceeds from disposition of business — 25 Net cash used in investing activities (43 ) (46 )





HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) (continued)

Three Months Ended

March 31 ($ in millions) 2022 2021 Financing Activities Repayment of long-term debt (100 ) — Dividends paid (47 ) (46 ) Repurchases of common stock (10 ) (49 ) Employee taxes on certain share-based payment arrangements (14 ) (7 ) Net cash used in financing activities (171 ) (102 ) Change in cash and cash equivalents (297 ) (105 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 627 512 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 330 $ 407 Supplemental Cash Flow Disclosure Cash paid for income taxes (net of refunds) $ — $ (42 ) Cash paid for interest $ 11 $ 1 Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities Capital expenditures accrued in accounts payable $ 1 $ 12 Accrued repurchases of common stock $ — $ 1





Exhibit B: Non-GAAP Measures Definitions & Reconciliations

We make reference to “segment operating income,” “segment operating margin,” “shipbuilding revenue,” “shipbuilding operating margin,” “Mission Technologies EBITDA margin” and “free cash flow.”

We internally manage our operations by reference to segment operating income and segment operating margin, which are not recognized measures under GAAP. When analyzing our operating performance, investors should use segment operating income and segment operating margin in addition to, and not as alternatives for, operating income and operating margin or any other performance measure presented in accordance with GAAP. They are measures that we use to evaluate our core operating performance. We believe that segment operating income and segment operating margin reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of our operations that, when viewed with our GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business. We believe these measures are used by investors and are a useful indicator to measure our performance. Because not all companies use identical calculations, our presentation of segment operating income and segment operating margin may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Shipbuilding revenue, shipbuilding operating margin and Mission Technologies EBITDA margin are not measures recognized under GAAP. They are measures that we use to evaluate our core operating performance. When analyzing our operating performance, investors should use shipbuilding revenue, shipbuilding operating margin and Mission Technologies EBITDA margin in addition to, and not as alternatives for, operating income and operating margin or any other performance measure presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe that shipbuilding revenue, shipbuilding operating margin and Mission Technologies EBITDA margin reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of our operations that, when viewed with our GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business. We believe these measures are used by investors and are a useful indicator to measure our performance.

Free cash flow is not a measure recognized under GAAP. Free cash flow has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for net earnings as a measure of our performance or net cash provided or used by operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. We believe free cash flow is an important measure for our investors because it provides them insight into our current and period-to-period performance and our ability to generate cash from continuing operations. We also use free cash flow as a key operating metric in assessing the performance of our business and as a key performance measure in evaluating management performance and determining incentive compensation. Free cash flow may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

A provision of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 went into effect on Jan. 1, 2022 that requires companies to capitalize and amortize research and development costs over five years rather than deducting such costs in the year incurred for tax purposes. Unless the provision is deferred, modified, or repealed, we currently estimate that this change could have a $100 million impact on our free cash flow guidance for 2022, which currently assumes the legislation will be deferred, modified or repealed. Unless the provision is deferred, modified, or repealed, we currently estimate that this change could have a $250 million impact on our free cash flow guidance for 2022 through 2024, which currently assumes the legislation will be deferred, modified or repealed.

Reconciliations of forward-looking GAAP and non-GAAP measures are not provided because we are unable to provide such reconciliations without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty of predicting the future occurrence and financial impact of certain elements of GAAP and non-GAAP measures.

Segment operating income is defined as operating income for the relevant segment(s) before the Operating FAS/CAS Adjustment and non-current state income taxes.

Segment operating margin is defined as segment operating income as a percentage of sales and service revenues.

Shipbuilding revenue is defined as the combined sales and service revenues from our Newport News Shipbuilding segment and Ingalls Shipbuilding segment.

Shipbuilding operating margin is defined as the combined segment operating income of our Newport News Shipbuilding segment and Ingalls Shipbuilding segment as a percentage of shipbuilding revenue.

Mission Technologies EBITDA margin is defined as Mission Technologies segment operating income before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization as a percentage of Mission Technologies revenues.

Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less capital expenditures net of related grant proceeds.

Operating FAS/CAS Adjustment is defined as the difference between the service cost component of our pension and other postretirement expense determined in accordance with GAAP (FAS) and our pension and other postretirement expense under U.S. Cost Accounting Standards (CAS).

Non-current state income taxes are defined as deferred state income taxes, which reflect the change in deferred state tax assets and liabilities and the tax expense or benefit associated with changes in state uncertain tax positions in the relevant period. These amounts are recorded within operating income. Current period state income tax expense is charged to contract costs and included in cost of sales and service revenues in segment operating income.

We present financial measures adjusted for the Operating FAS/CAS Adjustment and non-current state income taxes to reflect the company’s performance based upon the pension costs and state tax expense charged to our contracts under CAS. We use these adjusted measures as internal measures of operating performance and for performance-based compensation decisions.

Reconciliations of Segment Operating Income and Segment Operating Margin

Three Months Ended March 31 ($ in millions) 2022 2021 Ingalls revenues $ 631 $ 649 Newport News revenues 1,390 1,407 Mission Technologies revenues 590 259 Intersegment eliminations (35 ) (37 ) Sales and Service Revenues 2,576 2,278 Operating Income 138 147 Operating FAS/CAS Adjustment 37 40 Non-current state income taxes 1 4 Segment Operating Income 176 191 As a percentage of sales and service revenues 6.8 % 8.4 % Ingalls segment operating income 86 91 As a percentage of Ingalls revenues 13.6 % 14.0 % Newport News segment operating income 81 93 As a percentage of Newport News revenues 5.8 % 6.6 % Mission Technologies operating income 9 7 As a percentage of Mission Technologies revenues 1.5 % 2.7 %



Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow

Three Months Ended March 31 ($ in millions) 2022 2021 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ (83 ) $ 43 Less capital expenditures: Capital expenditure additions (43 ) (60 ) Grant proceeds for capital expenditures — 1 Free cash flow $ (126 ) $ (16 )





Reconciliation of Mission Technologies EBITDA and EBITDA Margin

Three Months Ended March 31 ($ in millions) 2022 2021 Mission Technologies sales and service revenues $ 590 $ 259 Mission Technologies segment operating income $ 9 $ 7 Mission Technologies depreciation expense 2 1 Mission Technologies amortization expense 30 8 Mission Technologies state tax expense 2 1 Mission Technologies other, net — — Mission Technologies EBITDA $ 43 $ 17 Mission Technologies EBITDA margin 7.3 % 6.6 %





