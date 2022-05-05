New York, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Airports Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03549664/?utm_source=GNW
Global Smart Airports Market to Reach $20.7 Billion by 2024
A smart airport is an airport, which can completely exploit capabilities of mature as well as emerging technologies that are built to create a digital grid. The concept revolves around the use of a converged, carrier-grade IP (internet protocol) network with high-speed broadband capabilities that connects various components of the ecosystem, namely airlines, airports, airport city, security agencies, logistics and others. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Smart Airports is projected to reach US$20.7 Billion by 2024, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5% over the analysis period. United States represents the largest regional market for Smart Airports, accounting for an estimated 23.0% share of the global total. The market is projected to reach US$5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 13.1% over the analysis period.
Smart airport development mandates integration of complex technologies, infrastructure, processes, people and businesses, which is anticipated to drive significant growth in the global market for smart airport technologies. Future airports will leverage the capabilities of novel technologies, such as behavioral analytics, gamification, mobile apps, processors and sensors. The smart airport technology is likely to eliminate the need for check-in or security. Genia Photonics for instance developed a laser scanner that can scan through organic materials and clothes for detecting explosives and drugs. Further, passengers will be given clearance based on their biometrical and biological data. Europe and North America represent the leading regional markets. European market for smart airports is expected to record growth driven by the anticipated rise in passengers flying on domestic and international routes, which will encourage adoption of improved technologies in the region`s airports. Growth in the US is fostered by the increasing focus on modernization initiatives of airports in these nations. Expanding passenger volumes is a major driving factor for smart airports market in developing nations. Increased aviation activity in these markets in the form of increased air travel, as a result of years of strong economic development, has been generating strong demand.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Smart Airports: An Introductory Overview
Smart Airports: An Introduction
Smart Airport Ecosystem
Applications of Smart Airports
Terminal-side Smart Airport
Land-side Smart Airport
Airside Smart Airport
Smart Airport Technologies: An Overview
Air Traffic Management
Baggage Handling
Building Operations
Check-In
Security
Smart Airports Elevate Passenger Experience through Connected,
Intelligent, Digitized, and Personalized Solutions
Smart Airports: Passport to Comfortable, Effortless, Seamless
and Stress-free Smart Journeys
Airports Witness Digital Transformation
Major Digital Technologies for Smart Airports Summarized
Security: Prime Feature in Smart Airports
Myriad Benefits of Smart Airports over Traditional Airports
Drive Widespread Adoption of Intelligent Airport Solutions
Key Challenges Faced by Traditional Airports
Smart Airports Provide Intelligent Data for Improving Airport
Profitability
Smart Airports Transform Travel Experience of Passengers
Technology to Overwhelm Passengers in the Airport of the Future
Smart Airports of the Future: Key Technologies & their Use Cases
Smart Airports: An Evolutionary Scan of Airport Infrastructure
Models
The Basic Airport: Traditional Airports of the Past
The Agile Airport: The Technology Adaptive Airports of the
Recent Past
Advent of Smart Airports: Most of the Current Prominent Airports
Fully Digital, Instrumented, Intelligent, and Connected
Airports: The Future Smart Airports
Smart Airports Market: Growth Prospects and Outlook
Developed Regions Dominate Spending, While Developing Markets
to Spearhead Future Growth
Terminal-Side Upgrades Dominate Smart Airports Spending
Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to the Health of Global Economy
Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country
/Region for the Years 2018 through 2021
Surging Air Travel and the Corresponding Increase in Passenger
Traffic: The Fundamental Growth Driver
Annual Air Passenger Traffic (in Millions) Worldwide by
Country: 2010-2018
Global Passenger Air Traffic Revenues (in US$ Billion): 2010-2019
Global Annual Air Traffic in Trillion RPK (Revenue Passenger
Kilometer) for the Period 1975 to 2038
Projected Growth in Global Airline Traffic (RPK) by Geographic
Region: 2018-2038
Air Travel Dominates International Tourism Industry: Breakdown
of Tourism Market (in %) by Mode of Transportation for 2000
and 2018
World Aviation Routes: Top Routes Ranked by Annual Air Travel
Growth (in %) for the Period 2018-2038
Limited Number of Airports with Capacity Issues Resulting from
Passenger Traffic Favor Digital Shift
Pressure to Improve Efficiency and Cut Costs
Disruption of Conventional Models
Passenger Security and Safety
Passenger Experience
Penetration of Advanced Technologies
Stable Commercial Aviation Outlook Signals Opportunities for
Smart Airport Solutions
Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Projections: Breakdown of
Fleet (in Units) by Region for 2018 and 2038
Competition
Leading Companies Offering Smart Airport Technologies & Solutions
Recent Market Activity
Smart Airports - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Investments in Airport IT Infrastructure Drive Healthy
Growth in Spending on Smart Airports
Global Airport Infrastructure Expenditure ($ Billion) by
Geographic Region: 2016, 2021, and 2026
Why Investments in Smart Airports are Important
Passenger Self Service Processes Dominate Airport Investments
Automation of Check-In Processes Record Maximum IT Investments
Global Airport Investments in Smart Technologies: Percentage of
Airports Investing by Type of Technology (2020P)
Cloud Services Remain the Preferred ICT Technology for Airport
Investments
Upcoming Smart Cities to Fuel Large-Scale Adoption of Smart
Airport Solutions
Robust Investments in Smart City ICT Technologies Provides the
Foundation for the Growth of Smart Airports: Global Market for
Smart City Technologies (Hardware, Software, and Services) in
US$ Million for the Years 2017 & 2020
The Digital Passenger with Mobile Device Connectivity: The Most
Important Enabler of Smart Airport Technologies
Productivity Gains to Catalyze Implementation of Mobile Technology
All-time Connectivity: The Essential Requirement for Enhancing
Passenger Experience
Dynamic Resource Allocation through Technology Adoption
Airports Offer Innovative Mobile-based Services for the Always-
Connected Traveler
Mobile Apps for Efficient Information Dissemination
Mobile-based Services at Airports Worldwide: Percentage of
Airports Offering Passenger Services through Mobile Apps for
2016 and 2018
Digital Passengers Seek Mobile-based Travel Updates from Airports
Mobile Capabilities for Collection and Sharing of Actionable
Information
Smart Airports Use Social Media for Direct Engagement with the
Digital Passenger
Omnipresence of Smartphones, Tablets, and Declining Prices of
Connected Devices Drive Digital Passengers Growth
Global Smartphone Connections in Millions for the Period 2013-
2018)
Smartphone and Tablet PCs Shipments in Million Units for the
Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
Data Security and System Integration: Key Challenges for
Airports in Tapping Intended Value
Huge Potential Offered by the Internet of Things (IoT)
Technology Benefit Market Prospects
Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion) for the
Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025
Smart Airport Architecture through Integration of RFID and IoT
IoT-Enabled Beacons Offer Vast Prospective Applications
IoT-Based Environment Controlling Solution for Santiago de
Chile Airport
Rising Popularity of Smart Self-Service Airport Processes Drive
Market Penetration
Self Check-in Kiosks Significantly Reduce Passenger Waiting Times
Air Passenger Check-in at Airports Worldwide by Method (in %)
for 2018 and 2021
Self-Service Boarding Gates Eliminate Long Queues
Common Use Self-Service Kiosks (CUSS) Cut Down Staffing Costs
for Airports
Baggage Handling at Airports Becomes Smart, Bodes Well for the
Market
Smart Technologies Aid in Reducing Baggage Mishandling Rates
Factors Attributed to Passenger Baggage Delays in Air Travel:
Percentage Breakdown of Delayed Bags by Reason for 2019
IATA’s Resolution 753 Necessitates Continuous Baggage
Monitoring & Tracking
Biometrics: A Vital Technology for Achieving Airport Automation
Installations of Fingerprint Recognition & Advanced Palm Print
Technology Gain Traction
3D Face Recognition to Drive Facial Recognition Biometrics Use
for Traveler Verification
Iris Biometrics Witness Increasing Popularity at Prominent
Airports
Biometric APC Kiosks: A Cost-Effective Solution for Reducing
Congestion at Airports
Global ABC eGate and Kiosk Market Revenues in $ Million for the
Years 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2020
Mounting Security Risks Drives Demand for Automated Border
Controls and e-Gates
Global Biometric Automated Passport Control (APC) Kiosks
Market: Percentage Breakdown of Number of Kiosks Deployed by
Region for 2020P
Cloud-based Services Garner Prominence in the e-Gates Market
Growing Need to Address Privacy Challenges Drives Adoption of
Smart Airport Security Technologies
Persistent Terror Threat Provides Impetus to Airport Security
Market
Cybersecurity Threats and Means to Tackle
Smart Security (SmartS): Accelerated Security Checks without
Compromising Security Protocols
Airport Security to Benefit from Biometric Smart Gates
Smart Technologies Promote Diversification of Revenue
Generation for Airports
Worldwide Airport Industry Revenue Breakdown (in %) for
Aeronautical and Non-Aeronautical Segments: 2019
Smart Airports to Offer Luxury Brand Experience to Travelers
Data Generated by Smart Airports Provides New Revenue
Generation Opportunities for Operators
Rising Investments in Smart Airport Related Sensor Technologies
Lends Traction to Market Growth
Wearable Technology: The Next Big Thing for Smart Airports
Implementation
Growing Prominence of Advanced Wireless Technologies in Smart
Networks Favors Market Demand
Extensive Applications of Business Intelligence Solutions
Provides the Perfect Platform for Market Growth
Business Intelligence Analysis at Airports: Percentage of
Airports Conducting BI Analysis by Priority Area for 2018
BI Solutions: Playing a Prominent Role in Deriving Value from
Information
Business Intelligence Solutions for Collaborative Decision
Making at Airports
Trends & Technologies Impacting Smart Airports Market
Automation, AI, and Data Management Set to be Game-Changing
Technologies for Airports of the Future
Cloud Computing: Enabling Cost-Effective Transformation of
Airports into Smart Airports
Cloud Computing Advancements Drive Adoption Smart Airport
Technologies
Cloud-based IT Solutions to Deliver Efficient Airside Services
Blockchain: A Promising Technology for Smart Airports
Climate Change Impact and Focus on Efficiency Drives Focus onto
Smart Airports
Growing Expectations of Business Travelers Promote Technology
Adoption at Airports
Rapid Urbanization & Expanding Middle Class: Megatrends
Favoring Market Growth
World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of
Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950,
1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the
Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the
Years 2020, 2025, 2030
Innovations & Advancements
Smart Airports of the 2020s and 2030s
Futuristic Airports: A Glimpse of the Best Travel Service
Providers
Smart Trolley at Airports
Beacons Technology Revolutionizes Passenger Travel Experience
Top Airports that are Using Beacon Technology
Future Application Areas for Beacons Technology in Airlines and
Airports
Smart Airport Platform by T-Systems
Smart Airport Technologies from Leidos
Major Smart Technologies and Solutions of OAMC
Robots for Passenger and Baggage Movement
S.M.A.R.T.: Wi-Fi Network for High-Traffic Airports
Advanced Passport Scanner & Other Authentication Technologies
SmartGUARD: Revolutionary App for Improved Airport Security
Smart Airport Capacity Planning Solutions
Smart Lighting Solutions for Smart Airports
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Airports by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Airports by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Terminal Side by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Terminal Side by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other
Solution Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Solution Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ground Handling Control by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Ground Handling Control
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Security Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Security Systems by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Air/Ground Traffic Control by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Air/Ground Traffic
Control by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Communication Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Communication Systems by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Technologies by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aeronautical Operations by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Aeronautical Operations
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-Aeronautical Operations by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Non-Aeronautical
Operations by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Smart Airports Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
The Urgent Need to Transform Aging and Smaller Airports into
Smart Airports Drives Market Growth
Rapid Adoption of New and Advanced Technologies for Airport
Modernization Bodes Well for the Market
Improving Commercial Aviation Sector Benefits Market Prospects
Annual Air Passenger Traffic (Millions) in the US: 2010-2018
Self-Service Technology Adoption Transform Passenger Experience
at Airports
Self-Service Customs Clearance Kiosks Cut Down Waiting Time
Government Funding for Passenger Identification Projects at
Airports Drive Demand for Biometric Technologies
FAA to Use Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast
E-Gates or Kiosks for Border Control in the US
Table 21: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Airports by Solution Type - Terminal Side and Other Solution
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 22: USA 7-Year Perspective for Smart Airports by Solution
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Terminal Side
and Other Solution Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Airports by Technology - Ground Handling Control, Security
Systems, Air/Ground Traffic Control, Communication Systems and
Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: USA 7-Year Perspective for Smart Airports by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ground
Handling Control, Security Systems, Air/Ground Traffic Control,
Communication Systems and Other Technologies for the Years 2021 &
2027
Table 25: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Airports by End-Use - Aeronautical Operations and
Non-Aeronautical Operations - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: USA 7-Year Perspective for Smart Airports by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aeronautical
Operations and Non-Aeronautical Operations for the Years 2021 &
2027
CANADA
Healthy Rise in Air Passenger Traffic Fuel Demand for Smart
Airport Infrastructure
Annual Air Passenger Traffic (Millions) in Canada: 2010-2018
Table 27: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Airports by Solution Type - Terminal Side and Other
Solution Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 28: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Smart Airports by
Solution Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Terminal Side and Other Solution Types for the Years 2021 &
2027
Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Airports by Technology - Ground Handling Control,
Security Systems, Air/Ground Traffic Control, Communication
Systems and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Smart Airports by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ground
Handling Control, Security Systems, Air/Ground Traffic Control,
Communication Systems and Other Technologies for the Years 2021 &
2027
Table 31: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Airports by End-Use - Aeronautical Operations and
Non-Aeronautical Operations - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Smart Airports by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aeronautical
Operations and Non-Aeronautical Operations for the Years 2021 &
2027
JAPAN
Smart Airports Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Rising Air Travel and Installation of Facial Biometrics Drive
Steady Market Growth
Annual Air Passenger Traffic (Millions) in Japan: 2010-2018
Japan Deploys J-BIS Biounit Immigration Control System at Airports
Table 33: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Airports by Solution Type - Terminal Side and Other
Solution Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 34: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Smart Airports by
Solution Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Terminal Side and Other Solution Types for the Years 2021 &
2027
Table 35: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Airports by Technology - Ground Handling Control,
Security Systems, Air/Ground Traffic Control, Communication
Systems and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Smart Airports by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ground
Handling Control, Security Systems, Air/Ground Traffic Control,
Communication Systems and Other Technologies for the Years 2021 &
2027
Table 37: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Airports by End-Use - Aeronautical Operations and
Non-Aeronautical Operations - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Smart Airports by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aeronautical
Operations and Non-Aeronautical Operations for the Years 2021 &
2027
CHINA
Smart Airports Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Surging Demand for Air Travel Offers Huge Market Growth Potential
Annual Air Passenger Traffic (Millions) in China: 2010-2018
Number of Civil Airports in China for the Years 2010, 2012,
2014, 2016 and 2018
Extensive Development Plans Bode Well for Smart Airports Spending
Rising Outbound Travels of Tech-Savvy Millennials Drives
Airports to Adopt Advanced Technologies
Top Spenders Worldwide on Outbound Travel: Breakdown of Travel
Expenditure (US$ Billion) by Country for 2018
The ?Zhai Economy’: The Lucrative Target Group with the ?
Homebody-Culture’
Table 39: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Airports by Solution Type - Terminal Side and Other
Solution Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 40: China 7-Year Perspective for Smart Airports by
Solution Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Terminal Side and Other Solution Types for the Years 2021 &
2027
Table 41: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Airports by Technology - Ground Handling Control,
Security Systems, Air/Ground Traffic Control, Communication
Systems and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: China 7-Year Perspective for Smart Airports by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ground
Handling Control, Security Systems, Air/Ground Traffic Control,
Communication Systems and Other Technologies for the Years 2021 &
2027
Table 43: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Airports by End-Use - Aeronautical Operations and
Non-Aeronautical Operations - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: China 7-Year Perspective for Smart Airports by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aeronautical
Operations and Non-Aeronautical Operations for the Years 2021 &
2027
EUROPE
Smart Airports Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Rising Passenger Volumes Drive Airport Automation Initiatives
in Europe
Annual Air Passenger Traffic (Millions) in Select European
Countries: 2010-2018
IT Adoption Critical for Improving Passenger’s Travel Experience
Europe Commences Biometric Trials at Borders
FastPass: An Ambitious Automated Border Control Project in the EU
Table 45: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Airports by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 46: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Airports by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Airports by Solution Type - Terminal Side and Other
Solution Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Airports by
Solution Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Terminal Side and Other Solution Types for the Years 2021 &
2027
Table 49: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Airports by Technology - Ground Handling Control,
Security Systems, Air/Ground Traffic Control, Communication
Systems and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Airports by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ground
Handling Control, Security Systems, Air/Ground Traffic Control,
Communication Systems and Other Technologies for the Years 2021 &
2027
Table 51: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Airports by End-Use - Aeronautical Operations and
Non-Aeronautical Operations - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 52: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Airports by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aeronautical
Operations and Non-Aeronautical Operations for the Years 2021 &
2027
FRANCE
Smart Airports Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 53: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Airports by Solution Type - Terminal Side and Other
Solution Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: France 7-Year Perspective for Smart Airports by
Solution Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Terminal Side and Other Solution Types for the Years 2021 &
2027
Table 55: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Airports by Technology - Ground Handling Control,
Security Systems, Air/Ground Traffic Control, Communication
Systems and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: France 7-Year Perspective for Smart Airports by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ground
Handling Control, Security Systems, Air/Ground Traffic Control,
Communication Systems and Other Technologies for the Years 2021 &
2027
Table 57: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Airports by End-Use - Aeronautical Operations and
Non-Aeronautical Operations - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 58: France 7-Year Perspective for Smart Airports by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aeronautical
Operations and Non-Aeronautical Operations for the Years 2021 &
2027
GERMANY
Smart Airports Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 59: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Airports by Solution Type - Terminal Side and Other
Solution Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Smart Airports by
Solution Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Terminal Side and Other Solution Types for the Years 2021 &
2027
Table 61: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Airports by Technology - Ground Handling Control,
Security Systems, Air/Ground Traffic Control, Communication
Systems and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Smart Airports by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ground
Handling Control, Security Systems, Air/Ground Traffic Control,
Communication Systems and Other Technologies for the Years 2021 &
2027
Table 63: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Airports by End-Use - Aeronautical Operations and
Non-Aeronautical Operations - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 64: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Smart Airports by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aeronautical
Operations and Non-Aeronautical Operations for the Years 2021 &
2027
ITALY
Immigration Made Easy with Self-Service Gates in Italy
Annual Air Passenger Traffic (Millions) in Italy: 2010-2018
Table 65: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Airports by Solution Type - Terminal Side and Other
Solution Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Smart Airports by
Solution Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Terminal Side and Other Solution Types for the Years 2021 &
2027
Table 67: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Airports by Technology - Ground Handling Control,
Security Systems, Air/Ground Traffic Control, Communication
Systems and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Smart Airports by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ground
Handling Control, Security Systems, Air/Ground Traffic Control,
Communication Systems and Other Technologies for the Years 2021 &
2027
Table 69: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart Airports by End-Use - Aeronautical Operations and
Non-Aeronautical Operations - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 70: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Smart Airports by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aeronautical
Operations and Non-Aeronautical Operations for the Years 2021 &
2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Smart Airports Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
High Technology Acceptance Encourages Spending on Smart Airport
Technologies
Annual Air Passenger Traffic (Millions) in the UK: 2010-2018
London Airports: Towards Slow and Steady Transformation into
Smart Airports
Use of Novel Technologies at the Heathrow Airport
London City Airport Invests £16 Million in Western Pier
Gatwick Airport Invests in Transforming North Terminal
Table 71: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Airports by Solution Type - Terminal Side and Other Solution
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: UK 7-Year Perspective for Smart Airports by Solution
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Terminal Side
and Other Solution Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 73: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Airports by Technology - Ground Handling Control, Security
Systems, Air/Ground Traffic Control, Communication Systems and
Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: UK 7-Year Perspective for Smart Airports by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ground
Handling Control, Security Systems, Air/Ground Traffic Control,
Communication Systems and Other Technologies for the Years 2021 &
2027
Table 75: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Airports by End-Use - Aeronautical Operations and
Non-Aeronautical Operations - Independent Analysis of Annual
