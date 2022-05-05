New York, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p098250/?utm_source=GNW
Global RFID Technology Market to Reach $57.2 Billion by 2026
Radio frequency identification (RFID) is an advanced technology that involves the use of compact radio tags, which are capable of establishing communication with a networked device referred to as a reader. Radio tags are equipped with a transponder and a digital memory chip, and usually vary in terms of price, size and functionality. Demand for RFID technology, including tags, readers and software, is set to be driven by expanding applications of the technology in various industries. Retail has emerged as one of the major end-use sectors over the years, with applications in merchandize and apparel leading demand with apparel and specialty merchandize being tagged with RFID tags. Retail applications will continue to dominate the global RFID tag market with major retailers announcing large-scale RFID tag projects for their merchandize.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology estimated at US$27.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$57.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.3% over the analysis period. Tags, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 15% CAGR and reach US$33.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Readers segment is readjusted to a revised 11.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $13.9 Billion by 2026
The Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.1 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$13.9 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 16.8% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.1% and 12.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.8% CAGR. Future growth in the market will be guided by the sheer magnitude of potential applications of RFID, such as, in baggage handling, contactless ticketing, asset management, contactless payments, electronic identification documents, product tracking in the retail industry, and in real time location identification systems, among others. Amidst the ongoing financial uncertainty, there will be increased focus on technologies that help improve operational efficiency, reduce costs, and provide competitive differentiation. This readjustment of investment priorities and renewed focus on long-term cost savings and benefits will bring out RFID technology as the greatest beneficiary, especially in the enterprise consumer segment.
RFID Software Segment to Reach $8.6 Billion by 2026
RFID software solution is the key enabler of RFID systems allowing tags and readers to be deployed in a range of applications. The software is designed to enable the system store and manage RFID tag data and integrate the same with other systems. RFID software can be used to customize RFID systems for application specific needs and add new functionalities to the systems as per the client needs and business practices. In the global RFID Software segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 13.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$7.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.3 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 14.2% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 180 Featured) -
- Alien Technology, LLC
- Applied Wireless IDentifications Group, Inc.
- CAEN RFID S.r.l.
- CCL Industries Inc.
- Denso Wave Incorporated
- GAO RFID Inc.
- Globeranger Corporation
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Impinj, Inc.
- JADAK, a Novanta Company
- Invengo Technology Pte. Ltd.
- Mojix Inc.
- Nedap N.V.
- Smartrac N.V.
- Zebra Technologies Corporation
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and a Looming Global Recession
Role of RFID Solutions in Improving Safety During the COVID-19
Pandemic
RFID Technology Helps Tackle Infection Outbreaks
RFID Technology Usage Holds Importance Amidst the Ongoing
COVID-19 Pandemic
Effective Cold Storage of COVID Vaccines with RFID Chips
Weak Global Economic Environment & Negative Tide in GDP
Forecasts Discourage the Market
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2019, 2020 & 2021
An Introduction to Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Technology
Functioning of RFID System
RFID Technology Components
Key End-Use Applications of RFID Technology
RFID Tags Vs Bar Codes
RFID Technology: Using Radio Waves to Identify & Capture
Information About Asset
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
RFID Tags Emerge as the Largest Revenue Contributor
RFID Readers Market Poised for Stable Growth
Developed Regions Lead, Developing Markets to Turbocharge
Future Growth
Competition
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology - Global Key
Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Supply Chain Management Emerges as a Key Application of RFID in
Different End-Use Industries
RFID Technology Revolutionizes Inventory Management
Source Tagging to Improve Supply Chain Transparency
Blockchain and NFC-RFID Technologies Lead to Smarter Supply Chains
Passenger Transportation & Automobile Applications to Drive
Long-term Growth
Rising Investments in Intelligent Transport Systems: A Business
Case for RFID Solutions
Sheer Increase in Vehicular Population to Propel Investments
into ITS, Presenting Opportunities for RFID Technology: Number
of Vehicles in Millions for Years 2015, 2025 & 2040
Rising Prominence of ITS in Reducing Accidents to Fuel RFID
Demand: Rise in Number of Deaths Caused by Road Accidents
Worldwide by Region for the Years 2017 & 2030
Growth of ETC Projects to Boost Demand for RFID Technology
Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Market by Technology (in %) in
North America for 2020E
Security and Access Applications Present Considerable Growth
Opportunities for RFID Technology
NFC-RFID Technology Adoption Rises for Electronic
Identification and Authentication
Widespread Deployment of RFID Technology in Logistics Industry
Increasing Adoption of RFID Tags in Retail Application to Drive
Strong Growth
Growing Role of Retail E-Commerce Platforms Enhances
Significance of RFID Technology
COVID-19 Driven Rise in E-Commerce Sales Benefit Functional
Apparel Market: Global Retail E-Commerce Website Traffic in
Average Monthly Visits (in Billions) for Jun-2019 to Jun-2020
Strict Laws Mandating Tagging of Livestock and Pets to Drive
Growth in RFID Market
Adoption of RFID Technology in Manufacturing Units Continues to
Grow
Automotive Manufacturing Takes Early Lead in Adoption of RFID
Technology
Healthcare & Pharmaceutical Sector Emerges as a High Growth Market
Significant Capabilities and Advantages of RFID Technology
Continues to Boost Adoption
Major Application Areas of RFID in Healthcare Facilities
Tracking Technologies Gradually Gain Adoption in the Healthcare
Sector
RFID Based Sample Transport System Facilitates Tracking
Focus on Pharmaceutical Drug Counterfeiting Propels Use of RFID
Technology
Global Number of Pharmaceutical Counterfeiting Incidents for
Years 2000, 2005, 2010, 2015, 2019 & 2022
Most Widely Counterfeited Pharmaceuticals Worldwide: Percentage
Share of Value of Fake Drugs Seized
Item Level Tagging: A Market with Huge Potential Fuels Research
Food & Beverage Industry Turns to RFID Technology to Improve
Efficiency
Number of Food Allergen Recalls in the US: Breakdown by FDA-
Regulated Foods and FSIS-Regulated Foods for 2019
Number of Food Recalls in the US: Breakdown by Class I Recalls
and Class II & III Recalls for 2014-2019
Need to Avoid Food Waste Turns Focus onto RFID Technology:
Percentage Breakdown of Food Waste by Source
RFID and IoT: Critical Technologies Enabling Smart Airport
Architecture
RFID Technology Playing a Vital Role in Reducing Baggage
Mishandling Rates
Growing Role of RFID Technology in Reducing Baggage
Mishandling: Percentage Breakdown of Delayed Bags by Reason
for 2019
Expanding Role of IoT and Wearables and Widening Use of Smart
Devices & Applications to Influence Market Growth
Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion) for the
Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025
Hospitality Sector: RFID Sector Emerges as a Promising Technology
Global Hotels and Hospitality Market: Growth Outlook (In %) For
Years 2019 Through 2025
Active RFID to Make RTLS More Reliable and Cost-Effective
Technology Developments Boost Prospects for RFID Technology Market
Emerging RFID Applications to Fight COVID-19 Pandemic
Key Challenges Confronting RFID Technology Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
