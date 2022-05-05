New York, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p098250/?utm_source=GNW

Global RFID Technology Market to Reach $57.2 Billion by 2026



Radio frequency identification (RFID) is an advanced technology that involves the use of compact radio tags, which are capable of establishing communication with a networked device referred to as a reader. Radio tags are equipped with a transponder and a digital memory chip, and usually vary in terms of price, size and functionality. Demand for RFID technology, including tags, readers and software, is set to be driven by expanding applications of the technology in various industries. Retail has emerged as one of the major end-use sectors over the years, with applications in merchandize and apparel leading demand with apparel and specialty merchandize being tagged with RFID tags. Retail applications will continue to dominate the global RFID tag market with major retailers announcing large-scale RFID tag projects for their merchandize.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology estimated at US$27.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$57.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.3% over the analysis period. Tags, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 15% CAGR and reach US$33.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Readers segment is readjusted to a revised 11.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $13.9 Billion by 2026



The Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.1 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$13.9 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 16.8% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.1% and 12.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.8% CAGR. Future growth in the market will be guided by the sheer magnitude of potential applications of RFID, such as, in baggage handling, contactless ticketing, asset management, contactless payments, electronic identification documents, product tracking in the retail industry, and in real time location identification systems, among others. Amidst the ongoing financial uncertainty, there will be increased focus on technologies that help improve operational efficiency, reduce costs, and provide competitive differentiation. This readjustment of investment priorities and renewed focus on long-term cost savings and benefits will bring out RFID technology as the greatest beneficiary, especially in the enterprise consumer segment.



RFID Software Segment to Reach $8.6 Billion by 2026



RFID software solution is the key enabler of RFID systems allowing tags and readers to be deployed in a range of applications. The software is designed to enable the system store and manage RFID tag data and integrate the same with other systems. RFID software can be used to customize RFID systems for application specific needs and add new functionalities to the systems as per the client needs and business practices. In the global RFID Software segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 13.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$7.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.3 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 14.2% CAGR through the analysis period.

I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and a Looming Global Recession

Role of RFID Solutions in Improving Safety During the COVID-19

Pandemic

RFID Technology Helps Tackle Infection Outbreaks

RFID Technology Usage Holds Importance Amidst the Ongoing

COVID-19 Pandemic

Effective Cold Storage of COVID Vaccines with RFID Chips

Weak Global Economic Environment & Negative Tide in GDP

Forecasts Discourage the Market

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2019, 2020 & 2021

An Introduction to Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology

Functioning of RFID System

RFID Technology Components

Key End-Use Applications of RFID Technology

RFID Tags Vs Bar Codes

RFID Technology: Using Radio Waves to Identify & Capture

Information About Asset

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

RFID Tags Emerge as the Largest Revenue Contributor

RFID Readers Market Poised for Stable Growth

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Markets to Turbocharge

Future Growth

Competition

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology - Global Key

Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Supply Chain Management Emerges as a Key Application of RFID in

Different End-Use Industries

RFID Technology Revolutionizes Inventory Management

Source Tagging to Improve Supply Chain Transparency

Blockchain and NFC-RFID Technologies Lead to Smarter Supply Chains

Passenger Transportation & Automobile Applications to Drive

Long-term Growth

Rising Investments in Intelligent Transport Systems: A Business

Case for RFID Solutions

Sheer Increase in Vehicular Population to Propel Investments

into ITS, Presenting Opportunities for RFID Technology: Number

of Vehicles in Millions for Years 2015, 2025 & 2040

Rising Prominence of ITS in Reducing Accidents to Fuel RFID

Demand: Rise in Number of Deaths Caused by Road Accidents

Worldwide by Region for the Years 2017 & 2030

Growth of ETC Projects to Boost Demand for RFID Technology

Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Market by Technology (in %) in

North America for 2020E

Security and Access Applications Present Considerable Growth

Opportunities for RFID Technology

NFC-RFID Technology Adoption Rises for Electronic

Identification and Authentication

Widespread Deployment of RFID Technology in Logistics Industry

Increasing Adoption of RFID Tags in Retail Application to Drive

Strong Growth

Growing Role of Retail E-Commerce Platforms Enhances

Significance of RFID Technology

COVID-19 Driven Rise in E-Commerce Sales Benefit Functional

Apparel Market: Global Retail E-Commerce Website Traffic in

Average Monthly Visits (in Billions) for Jun-2019 to Jun-2020

Strict Laws Mandating Tagging of Livestock and Pets to Drive

Growth in RFID Market

Adoption of RFID Technology in Manufacturing Units Continues to

Grow

Automotive Manufacturing Takes Early Lead in Adoption of RFID

Technology

Healthcare & Pharmaceutical Sector Emerges as a High Growth Market

Significant Capabilities and Advantages of RFID Technology

Continues to Boost Adoption

Major Application Areas of RFID in Healthcare Facilities

Tracking Technologies Gradually Gain Adoption in the Healthcare

Sector

RFID Based Sample Transport System Facilitates Tracking

Focus on Pharmaceutical Drug Counterfeiting Propels Use of RFID

Technology

Global Number of Pharmaceutical Counterfeiting Incidents for

Years 2000, 2005, 2010, 2015, 2019 & 2022

Most Widely Counterfeited Pharmaceuticals Worldwide: Percentage

Share of Value of Fake Drugs Seized

Item Level Tagging: A Market with Huge Potential Fuels Research

Food & Beverage Industry Turns to RFID Technology to Improve

Efficiency

Number of Food Allergen Recalls in the US: Breakdown by FDA-

Regulated Foods and FSIS-Regulated Foods for 2019

Number of Food Recalls in the US: Breakdown by Class I Recalls

and Class II & III Recalls for 2014-2019

Need to Avoid Food Waste Turns Focus onto RFID Technology:

Percentage Breakdown of Food Waste by Source

RFID and IoT: Critical Technologies Enabling Smart Airport

Architecture

RFID Technology Playing a Vital Role in Reducing Baggage

Mishandling Rates

Growing Role of RFID Technology in Reducing Baggage

Mishandling: Percentage Breakdown of Delayed Bags by Reason

for 2019

Expanding Role of IoT and Wearables and Widening Use of Smart

Devices & Applications to Influence Market Growth

Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion) for the

Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

Hospitality Sector: RFID Sector Emerges as a Promising Technology

Global Hotels and Hospitality Market: Growth Outlook (In %) For

Years 2019 Through 2025

Active RFID to Make RTLS More Reliable and Cost-Effective

Technology Developments Boost Prospects for RFID Technology Market

Emerging RFID Applications to Fight COVID-19 Pandemic

Key Challenges Confronting RFID Technology Market



UNITED STATES

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

EUROPE

FRANCE

