New York, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small Cell Gateways Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03449682/?utm_source=GNW

-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

-Complimentary updates for one year



Global Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small Cell Gateways Market to Reach 19.1 Million Units by 2026



Wi-Fi enabled LTE small cell gateway refers to a network element that features an LTE interface towards the carrier network and a Wi-Fi interface towards the end user devices. Small cells are witnessing tremendous growth in investments from service providers, and form an alternative to Wi-Fi as an offloading option. Small cell networks include several miniaturized base stations which can be placed inside buildings or outside for enhancing network capacity and coverage. Although small cells can eliminate the need of additional WLAN access points, there is a growing trend to view small cells and Wi-Fi as complementary technologies. The growth of private LTE, edge computing, and 5G networks will provide growth opportunities for small cells. The adoption of CBRS, Wi-Fi connectivity, and LAA in small cells will also grow as a means to achieve additional capacity at low costs.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small Cell Gateways estimated at 6.6 Million Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 19.1 Million Units by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 18% over the analysis period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 2.7 Million Units in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach 2.6 Million Units by 2026



The Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small Cell Gateways market in the U.S. is estimated at 2.7 Million Units in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 31.8% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 2.6 Million Units in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 27.9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.4% and 13% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 17.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 3 Million Units by the end of the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 56 Featured) -

Airspan Networks, Inc.

Alpha Networks, Inc.

BLiNQ Networks

Ceragon

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Contela Inc

DragonWave-X

FastBack Networks

Intracom S.A. Telecom Solutions

LightPoint Communications

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Sercomm Corporation

TEKTELIC Communications, Inc

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03449682/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

Small Cells: A Prelude

Small Cell Deployments Continue to Grow

New Deployments of Small Cells by Setting (%): 2019 and 2025

New Deployments of Small Cells by Indoor and Outdoor Settings

(%): 2019 and 2025

An Introduction to Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small Cell Gateway

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Competition

Recent Market Activity

Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small Cell Gateways - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise of LTE & Its Impact on Critical Communications Broadband

Networks

As Expanding 4G LTE Networks Transform Mobile Communications,

Small Cell Deployments Become Imperative to Improve Capacity

Global Small Cells Deployments by Technology (in %) for 2019,

2020 & 2021

Global 4G LTE Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2018,

2020, 2022 & 2024

Global Number of Mobile 4G LTE Subscriptions (in Million) for

2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Global Mobile Connections by Network Type (in %) for 2019 and 2025

4G Technology as % of Mobile Networks by Region for 2019 and 2025

Rising Internet Use and Explosive Growth of Mobile Data Traffic

Drives MNOs to Adopt Small Cell Gateways

Global Internet Usage: Number of Internet Users (in Billion)

and Internet Penetration Rate (in %) for the Years 2015

through 2019

Breakdown of Internet Users (in %) by Region: Q1 2020

Global Mobile Data Traffic in EB/Month for the Year 2015, 2017,

2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Rapid Proliferation of Mobile Devices and Increase in Data

Services Drive MNOs towards Small Cell Gateways

Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-

2020

Global Market for Smartphones in Billions for 2016-2021

Global Mobile Data Traffic Per Smartphone (in GB per Month) by

Region/Country for 2019 and 2025

HetNets: Small Cells Play a Critical Role in 4G Network

Continuity and 5G Evolution

The HetNet Continuum

Increasing Use of IoT and Internet-Connected Smart Devices

Enhances Need for Small Cells to Ensure Network Densification

Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion) for the

Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

LTE-Advanced Further Boosts Small Cells Deployments

Growing Focus on Indoor Coverage Enhances Focus on Network

Capacity Improvements through Small Cells

Small Cell Deployments Enable Citizens Band Radio Service (CBRS)

Carrier Wi-Fi: A Market Driven by Rapid Growth in Mobile Data

Wi-Fi and Small Cells Play Complementary Roles in Offloading

Traffic

Wi-Fi Integrated Small Cells Devices Transform Market

Rise in Private LTE Networks Augur Well for Wi-Fi Enabled LTE

Small Cell Gateways Market

Global Private LTE Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years

2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Innovations to Open Up More Opportunities

3G and 4G/LTE Small Cell Backhaul: An Insight

Small Cell LTE Networks: Key Challenges



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wi-Fi

Enabled LTE Small Cell Gateways by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand

Units for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small Cell

Gateways by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2015

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 12-Year Perspective for Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small

Cell Gateways by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Volume Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2015, 2021 &

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small Cell Gateways Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States

for 2022 (E)

Growing Internet and Smartphone Usage Puts Pressure on Mobile

Services, Driving Smart Cell Deployments

Mobile Internet Traffic (in Exabytes per month) in the US 2019,

2021 and 2023

Smartphone Users (in Millions) in the United States: 2011-2025

Table 4: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wi-Fi

Enabled LTE Small Cell Gateways by Segment - Wi-Fi Enabled LTE

Small Cell Gateways - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: USA Historic Review for Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small Cell

Gateways by Segment - Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small Cell Gateways

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand

Units for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



CANADA

Table 6: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small Cell Gateways by Segment - Wi-Fi

Enabled LTE Small Cell Gateways - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 7: Canada Historic Review for Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small

Cell Gateways by Segment - Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small Cell

Gateways Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Units for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



JAPAN

Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small Cell Gateways Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 8: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wi-Fi

Enabled LTE Small Cell Gateways by Segment - Wi-Fi Enabled LTE

Small Cell Gateways - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 9: Japan Historic Review for Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small Cell

Gateways by Segment - Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small Cell Gateways

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand

Units for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



CHINA

Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small Cell Gateways Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Number of Smartphone Users in China (in Million): 2015, 2017,

2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Average Data Traffic of Handset per 4G User Per Month (in GB)

of China Mobile Limited: 2015-2019

Table 10: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small Cell Gateways by Segment - Wi-Fi

Enabled LTE Small Cell Gateways - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 11: China Historic Review for Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small

Cell Gateways by Segment - Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small Cell

Gateways Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Units for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



EUROPE

Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small Cell Gateways Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Table 12: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small Cell Gateways by Geographic Region -

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 13: Europe Historic Review for Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small

Cell Gateways by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 14: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Wi-Fi Enabled LTE

Small Cell Gateways by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Volume Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small Cell Gateways Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 15: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small Cell Gateways by Segment - Wi-Fi

Enabled LTE Small Cell Gateways - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 16: France Historic Review for Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small

Cell Gateways by Segment - Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small Cell

Gateways Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Units for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



GERMANY

Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small Cell Gateways Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022:

( E)

Table 17: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small Cell Gateways by Segment - Wi-Fi

Enabled LTE Small Cell Gateways - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 18: Germany Historic Review for Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small

Cell Gateways by Segment - Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small Cell

Gateways Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Units for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



ITALY

Table 19: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small Cell Gateways by Segment - Wi-Fi

Enabled LTE Small Cell Gateways - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 20: Italy Historic Review for Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small

Cell Gateways by Segment - Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small Cell

Gateways Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Units for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



UNITED KINGDOM

Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small Cell Gateways Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom

for 2022 (E)

Table 21: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wi-Fi

Enabled LTE Small Cell Gateways by Segment - Wi-Fi Enabled LTE

Small Cell Gateways - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 22: UK Historic Review for Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small Cell

Gateways by Segment - Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small Cell Gateways

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand

Units for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



REST OF EUROPE

Table 23: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small Cell Gateways by Segment - Wi-Fi

Enabled LTE Small Cell Gateways - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 24: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Wi-Fi Enabled LTE

Small Cell Gateways by Segment - Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small Cell

Gateways Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Units for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



ASIA-PACIFIC

Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small Cell Gateways Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for

2022 (E)

Market Overview

Asia-Pacific Towers Market Breakdown of Deployments by

Traditional Towers and Small Cells/DAS for 2019 and 2030

Table 25: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small Cell Gateways by Segment - Wi-Fi

Enabled LTE Small Cell Gateways - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 26: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Wi-Fi Enabled LTE

Small Cell Gateways by Segment - Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small Cell

Gateways Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Units for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



REST OF WORLD

Table 27: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small Cell Gateways by Segment - Wi-Fi

Enabled LTE Small Cell Gateways - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 28: Rest of World Historic Review for Wi-Fi Enabled LTE

Small Cell Gateways by Segment - Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small Cell

Gateways Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Units for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 56

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03449682/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________