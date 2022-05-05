New York, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small Cell Gateways Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03449682/?utm_source=GNW
Global Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small Cell Gateways Market to Reach 19.1 Million Units by 2026
Wi-Fi enabled LTE small cell gateway refers to a network element that features an LTE interface towards the carrier network and a Wi-Fi interface towards the end user devices. Small cells are witnessing tremendous growth in investments from service providers, and form an alternative to Wi-Fi as an offloading option. Small cell networks include several miniaturized base stations which can be placed inside buildings or outside for enhancing network capacity and coverage. Although small cells can eliminate the need of additional WLAN access points, there is a growing trend to view small cells and Wi-Fi as complementary technologies. The growth of private LTE, edge computing, and 5G networks will provide growth opportunities for small cells. The adoption of CBRS, Wi-Fi connectivity, and LAA in small cells will also grow as a means to achieve additional capacity at low costs.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small Cell Gateways estimated at 6.6 Million Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 19.1 Million Units by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 18% over the analysis period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 2.7 Million Units in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach 2.6 Million Units by 2026
The Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small Cell Gateways market in the U.S. is estimated at 2.7 Million Units in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 31.8% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 2.6 Million Units in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 27.9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.4% and 13% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 17.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 3 Million Units by the end of the analysis period.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
Small Cells: A Prelude
Small Cell Deployments Continue to Grow
New Deployments of Small Cells by Setting (%): 2019 and 2025
New Deployments of Small Cells by Indoor and Outdoor Settings
(%): 2019 and 2025
An Introduction to Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small Cell Gateway
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Competition
Recent Market Activity
Wi-Fi Enabled LTE Small Cell Gateways - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rise of LTE & Its Impact on Critical Communications Broadband
Networks
As Expanding 4G LTE Networks Transform Mobile Communications,
Small Cell Deployments Become Imperative to Improve Capacity
Global Small Cells Deployments by Technology (in %) for 2019,
2020 & 2021
Global 4G LTE Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2018,
2020, 2022 & 2024
Global Number of Mobile 4G LTE Subscriptions (in Million) for
2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
Global Mobile Connections by Network Type (in %) for 2019 and 2025
4G Technology as % of Mobile Networks by Region for 2019 and 2025
Rising Internet Use and Explosive Growth of Mobile Data Traffic
Drives MNOs to Adopt Small Cell Gateways
Global Internet Usage: Number of Internet Users (in Billion)
and Internet Penetration Rate (in %) for the Years 2015
through 2019
Breakdown of Internet Users (in %) by Region: Q1 2020
Global Mobile Data Traffic in EB/Month for the Year 2015, 2017,
2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Rapid Proliferation of Mobile Devices and Increase in Data
Services Drive MNOs towards Small Cell Gateways
Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-
2020
Global Market for Smartphones in Billions for 2016-2021
Global Mobile Data Traffic Per Smartphone (in GB per Month) by
Region/Country for 2019 and 2025
HetNets: Small Cells Play a Critical Role in 4G Network
Continuity and 5G Evolution
The HetNet Continuum
Increasing Use of IoT and Internet-Connected Smart Devices
Enhances Need for Small Cells to Ensure Network Densification
Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion) for the
Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025
LTE-Advanced Further Boosts Small Cells Deployments
Growing Focus on Indoor Coverage Enhances Focus on Network
Capacity Improvements through Small Cells
Small Cell Deployments Enable Citizens Band Radio Service (CBRS)
Carrier Wi-Fi: A Market Driven by Rapid Growth in Mobile Data
Wi-Fi and Small Cells Play Complementary Roles in Offloading
Traffic
Wi-Fi Integrated Small Cells Devices Transform Market
Rise in Private LTE Networks Augur Well for Wi-Fi Enabled LTE
Small Cell Gateways Market
Global Private LTE Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years
2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026
Innovations to Open Up More Opportunities
3G and 4G/LTE Small Cell Backhaul: An Insight
Small Cell LTE Networks: Key Challenges
