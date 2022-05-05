Outlook on the $7.4 Billion Luxury Market in Saudi Arabia to 2027 - by Distribution Channel, Category and Gender

Dublin, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Luxury Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Saudi Arabia luxury market reached a value of US$ 7.41 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 14.24 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.72% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Saudi Arabia is one of the fastest growing economies in the world owing to the elevated income levels of individuals and soundness of the banking and financial system in the country. As a result, there has been a rise in the sales of luxury products such as cars, watches, fragrances and leather products. The country is also experiencing significant growth in terms of the population and the younger consumers currently represent the biggest catalyst of the luxury industry. Furthermore, infrastructure development, burgeoning e-commerce industry, increasing internet penetration, and the thriving travel and tourism sector in Saudi Arabia are some of the other factors bolstering the industry growth.



Market Trends

The Government of Saudi Arabia has recently announced its plan to develop four economic cities to foster internal trade, attract foreign direct investment (FDI) and diversify into non-oil sectors which, in turn, is strengthening the market growth for luxury products in the country.

Moreover, global luxury brands, including Prada, Tiffany and Mulberry, are increasing their presence in Saudi Arabia by establishing mono-brand stores and adapting to the regional demand and trends. They are also introducing secondary product lines, catering to the middle and upper-middle classes that aspire to own affordable luxury.

Apart from this, the establishment of upscale malls has also offered these brands ample space to expand their operations in the country. Moreover, the influence of social media, along with the trend of online shopping, has positively influenced the luxury market in Saudi Arabia since shoppers can now access luxury brands through online platforms.



Key Market Segmentation

This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the Saudi Arabia luxury market, along with forecasts for the period 2022-2027. The report has categorized the market based on category, gender and distribution channel.



Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Mono-brand Stores

Multi-brand Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Category:

Travel and Hotel

Cars

Personal Luxury Goods

Food and Drinks

Others

At present, cars exhibit a clear dominance in the industry.



Breakup by Gender:

Male

Female

At present, female account for the majority of the total market share.



Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has been analyzed in the report, along with the detailed profiles of the major players operating in the industry.



