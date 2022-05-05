Lee Enterprises Reports Strong Digital Growth in the Second Quarter

Total Digital Revenue(1) was $58M in the quarter (+33% YOY)

Digital-only subscribers total 492,000 (+59% YOY)

Digital Advertising Revenue totaled $43M in the quarter (+36% YOY)

Amplified Digital® revenue grew 108% and totaled $57M over the last twelve months



DAVENPORT, Iowa , May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ: LEE), a leading provider of high quality, trusted, local news, information and a major platform for advertising in 77 markets, today reported second quarter fiscal 2022 financial results(2) for the period ended March 27, 2022.

“Our second quarter results demonstrate the investments in our Three Pillar Digital Growth strategy are paying off with tremendous digital revenue growth. Execution of our strategy has put Lee in position to achieve our digital revenue targets for the fiscal year; advancing Lee as a vibrant, digital-centric company with a strong base of recurring, sustainable, digital revenue,” said Kevin Mowbray, President and Chief Executive Officer. “In the second quarter, total digital revenue was $58 million, a 33% increase over the prior year, and represented 31% of our total operating revenue — up from 23% a year ago,” Mowbray added.

“I'm particularly pleased our strong growth in digital advertising revenue more than offset the decline in print. Total advertising and marketing services revenue increased 2% in the second quarter, as digital advertising increased 36%. Digital advertising and marketing services revenue totaled $43 million in the quarter and $160 million over the last twelve months — pacing well towards our goal of $175 million of digital advertising and marketing services revenue in fiscal year 2022. Amplified Digital®, our full service digital marketing solutions agency, fueled the digital growth with revenue of $19 million in the quarter, up 108%,” Mowbray added.

"Lee is the fastest growing digital subscription platform in local media and has been for the last nine quarters. And digital-only subscriber growth continued at a rapid pace in the second quarter — up 59% over the prior year. Lee now has 492,000 digital-only subscribers, putting us six months ahead of our year-end goal. At the same time, we are driving an increase in average rates for digital-only subscriptions, which were up 22% in the second quarter compared to the first quarter. Digital-only subscription revenue increased 45% to $10 million in the quarter and totaled $33 million over the last twelve months, nearly achieving our year-end guidance six months early,” Mowbray added.

“Our second quarter results have us on track to achieve all of our fiscal year 2022 digital revenue targets. These early returns on our digital investments give us confidence we have the right strategy, the right team and we are executing with velocity,” said Mowbray.

“Operating expenses were up 5% due to investments in digital talent and technology to drive our digital revenue growth and increases in input costs, partially offset by reductions in costs tied to print revenue streams. We continue to drive efficiencies in our legacy cost structure and are pulling additional levers to better align our legacy costs with the associated revenues,” said Tim Millage, Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. "These cost reduction actions taken early in the third quarter have an annualized benefit of $45 million. We continue to expect Adjusted EBITDA to be in the $95 - $98 million range," Millage added.

SECOND QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Total operating revenue of $190.0 million.





Total Digital Revenue was $58.1 million, a 33.0% increase compared to the same period last year.





Digital-only subscription revenue increased 44.7% in the second quarter compared to the same quarter last year and totaled $32.9 million over the last twelve months. Digital-only subscribers increased 59.2% and now total 492,000.





Digital advertising and marketing services revenue increased 36% in the quarter and totaled $43.4 million. Digital marketing services revenue at Amplified Digital® fueled the growth, with revenue up 108% in the quarter totaling $18.6 million in the quarter and $57.3 million over the last twelve months.





Digital services revenue, which is predominantly TownNews, totaled $4.7 million in the quarter. On a standalone basis, revenue at TownNews increased 12.5% in the second quarter totaling $7.5 million.





Total Print Revenue, which includes print advertising, print subscription revenue and other print related revenue, totaled $131.9 million in the second quarter, an 11.3% decline compared to the same quarter a year ago due to continued secular declines of print revenue, particularly print advertising revenue.





Audiences remain strong in both print and digital due to our focus on relevant news in our local markets. Monthly average page views totaled 376 million and monthly average unique visitors totaled 44 million.





Operating expenses totaled $194.6 million and Cash Costs (3) were up 3.0%. Increases in Cash Costs were attributed to increased investments in digital talent and technology tied to our digital growth strategy, increased cost of goods sold attributed to revenue growth at Amplified Digital®, an increase in restructuring costs and other, and cycling one-time cost benefits received in the prior year. Partially offsetting the increases were declines in Cash Costs that support our print revenue streams.





were up 3.0%. Increases in Cash Costs were attributed to increased investments in digital talent and technology tied to our digital growth strategy, increased cost of goods sold attributed to revenue growth at Amplified Digital®, an increase in restructuring costs and other, and cycling one-time cost benefits received in the prior year. Partially offsetting the increases were declines in Cash Costs that support our print revenue streams. Net loss totaled $6.7 million and Adjusted EBITDA(3) totaled $16.9 million.





YEAR TO DATE HIGHLIGHTS

Total operating revenue of $392.3 million.





Total Digital revenue was $113.4 million, a 24.9% increase compared to the same period last year.





Digital-only subscription revenue increased 35.6% compared to the same period last year.





Digital advertising and marketing services revenue increased 26.9% and totaled $86.2 million. Digital marketing services revenue at Amplified Digital® fueled the growth, with revenue up 89.2% totaling $33.3 million.





Digital services revenue, which is predominantly TownNews, totaled $9.3 million. On a standalone basis, revenue at TownNews increased 9.5% totaling $14.7 million.





Total Print Revenue, which includes print advertising, print subscription revenue and other print related revenue, totaled $278.9 million, an 11.0% decline compared to the same period a year ago due to continued secular declines of print revenue, particularly print advertising revenue.





Operating expenses totaled $373.6 million and Cash Costs (3) were up 2.7%. Increases in Cash Costs were attributed to increased investments in digital talent and technology tied to our digital growth strategy, increased cost of goods sold attributed to revenue growth at Amplified Digital®, an increase in restructuring costs and other, and cycling one-time cost benefits received in the prior year. Partially offsetting the increases were declines in Cash Costs that support our print revenue streams.





were up 2.7%. Increases in Cash Costs were attributed to increased investments in digital talent and technology tied to our digital growth strategy, increased cost of goods sold attributed to revenue growth at Amplified Digital®, an increase in restructuring costs and other, and cycling one-time cost benefits received in the prior year. Partially offsetting the increases were declines in Cash Costs that support our print revenue streams. Net income totaled $6.5 million and Adjusted EBITDA(3) totaled $43.0 million.





DEBT AND FREE CASH FLOW

On March 16, 2020, the Company closed on the comprehensive refinancing of all of its outstanding debt(4). The $576 million in financing has a 25-year maturity, a fixed annual interest rate of 9.0%, mandatory payments based on the Company’s Excess Cash Flow(4), and no financial performance covenants.

As of and for the 13 weeks ended March 27, 2022:

The principal amount of debt totaled $462.6 million, reduction of $20.1 million for the fiscal year to date.

Cash on the balance sheet totaled $15.3 million. Debt, net of cash on the balance sheet, totaled $447.3 million.

Capital expenditures totaled $2.8 million in the 13 weeks ended March 27, 2022. For 2022, we expect capital expenditures to total less than $12 million.

For 2022, we expect cash paid for income taxes to total between $8 million and $11 million.

We made no pension contributions in the fiscal year. We do not expect any material pension contributions in fiscal year 2022 as our plans are fully funded in the aggregate.

ABOUT LEE

Lee Enterprises is a major subscription and advertising platform and a leading provider of local news and information, with daily newspapers, rapidly growing digital products and over 350 weekly and specialty publications serving 77 markets in 26 states. Year to date, Lee's newspapers have average daily circulation of 1.0 million, and our legacy websites, including acquisitions, reach more than 44 million digital unique visitors. Lee's markets include St. Louis, MO; Buffalo, NY; Omaha, NE; Richmond, VA; Lincoln, NE; Madison, WI; Davenport, IA; and Tucson, AZ. Lee Common Stock is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol LEE. For more information about Lee, please visit www.lee.net .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS — The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a “safe harbor” for forward-looking statements. This release contains information that may be deemed forward-looking that is based largely on our current expectations, and is subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Among such risks, trends and other uncertainties, which in some instances are beyond our control, are:

The overall impact the COVID-19 pandemic has on the Company's revenues and costs;

The long-term or permanent changes the COVID-19 pandemic may have on the publishing industry, which may result in permanent revenue reductions and other risks and uncertainties;

We may be required to indemnify the previous owners of the BH Media or the Buffalo for unknown legal and other matters that may arise;

Our ability to manage declining print revenue and circulation subscribers;

The warrants issued in our 2014 refinancing will not be exercised;

The impact and duration of adverse conditions in certain aspects of the economy affecting our business;

Changes in advertising and subscription demand;

Changes in technology that impact our ability to deliver digital advertising;

Potential changes in newsprint, other commodities and energy costs;

Interest rates;

Labor costs;

Significant cyber security breaches or failure of our information technology systems;

Our ability to achieve planned expense reductions and realize the expected benefit of our acquisitions;

Our ability to maintain employee and customer relationships;

Our ability to manage increased capital costs;

Our ability to maintain our listing status on NASDAQ;

Competition; and

Other risks detailed from time to time in our publicly filed documents.

Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words "aim", “may”, “will”, “would”, “could”, “believes”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “plans”, “projects”, “considers” and similar expressions) generally should be considered forward-looking statements. Statements regarding our plans, strategies, prospects and expectations regarding our business and industry, including statements regarding the impacts that the COVID-19 pandemic and our responses thereto may have on our future operations, are forward-looking statements. They reflect our expectations, are not guarantees of performance and speak only as of the date the statement is made. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this release. We do not undertake to publicly update or revise our forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

Three months ended Six months ended March 27, March 28, Percent March 27, March 28, Percent (Thousands of Dollars, Except Per Share Data) 2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change Operating revenue: Print 44,248 53,685 (17.6 ) 100,218 120,291 (16.7 ) Digital 43,385 31,890 36.0 86,169 67,913 26.9 Advertising and marketing services revenue 87,633 85,575 2.4 186,387 188,204 (1.0 ) Print 77,255 82,801 (6.7 ) 156,883 167,816 (6.5 ) Digital 10,093 6,976 44.7 17,984 13,264 35.6 Subscription revenue 87,348 89,777 (2.7 ) 174,867 181,080 (3.4 ) Print 10,374 12,240 (15.2 ) 21,759 25,301 (14.0 ) Digital 4,659 4,838 (3.7 ) 9,283 9,663 (3.9 ) Other revenue 15,033 17,078 (12.0 ) 31,042 34,964 (11.2 ) Total operating revenue 190,014 192,430 (1.3 ) 392,296 404,248 (3.0 ) Operating expenses: Compensation 83,513 83,154 0.4 168,207 167,317 0.5 Newsprint and ink 7,068 7,179 (1.5 ) 14,712 15,171 (3.0 ) Other operating expenses 84,679 79,865 6.0 170,661 161,632 5.6 Depreciation and amortization 8,951 12,517 (28.5 ) 18,627 22,958 (18.9 ) Assets (gain) loss on sales, impairments and other, net (152 ) 1,474 NM (12,426 ) 6,696 NM Restructuring costs and other 10,590 1,294 NM 13,790 4,461 NM Operating expenses 194,649 185,483 4.9 373,571 378,235 (1.2 ) Equity in earnings of associated companies 1,407 1,471 (4.4 ) 3,161 3,213 (1.6 ) Operating income (3,228 ) 8,418 NM 21,886 29,226 (25.1 ) Non-operating (expense) income: Interest expense (10,523 ) (11,237 ) (6.4 ) (21,186 ) (23,119 ) (8.4 ) Curtailment gain - - - 1,027 23,830 (95.7 ) Pension withdrawal cost (2,335 ) - NM (2,335 ) (12,310 ) (81.0 ) Other, net 6,248 1,640 (31.1 ) 9,320 3,908 NM Non-operating expenses, net (6,610 ) (9,597 ) (31.1 ) (13,174 ) (7,691 ) 71.3 Income (loss) before income taxes (9,838 ) (1,179 ) NM 8,712 21,535 (59.5 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (3,144 ) (571 ) NM 2,207 5,740 (61.6 ) Net income (loss) (6,694 ) (608 ) NM 6,505 15,795 (58.8 ) Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests (582 ) (526 ) 10.6 (1,123 ) (1,027 ) 9.3 Income attributable to Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (7,276 ) (1,134 ) NM 5,382 14,768 (63.6 ) Earnings per common share: Basic (1.26 ) (0.20 ) NM 0.94 2.59 (63.8 ) Diluted (1.26 ) (0.20 ) NM 0.92 2.55 (64.0 )









DIGITAL / PRINT REVENUE COMPOSITION

(UNAUDITED)

Three months ended Six months ended March 27, March 28, Percent March 27, March 28, Percent (Thousands of Dollars, Except per share Data) 2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change Digital Advertising and Marketing Services Revenue 43,385 31,890 36.0 86,169 67,913 26.9 Digital Only Subscription Revenue 10,093 6,976 44.7 17,984 13,264 35.6 Digital Services Revenue 4,659 4,838 (3.7 ) 9,283 9,663 (3.9 ) Total Digital Revenue 58,137 43,704 33.0 113,436 90,840 24.9 Print Advertising Revenue 44,248 53,685 (17.6 ) 100,218 120,291 (16.7 ) Print Subscription Revenue 77,255 82,801 (6.7 ) 156,883 167,816 (6.5 ) Other Print Revenue 10,374 12,240 (15.2 ) 21,759 25,301 (14.0 ) Total Print Revenue 131,877 148,726 (11.3 ) 278,860 313,408 (11.0 ) Total Operating Revenue 190,014 192,430 (1.3 ) 392,296 404,248 (3.0 )





RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(UNAUDITED)

The table below reconciles the non-GAAP financial performance measure of Adjusted EBITDA to net income, its most directly comparable GAAP measure:

Three months ended Six months ended (Thousands of Dollars) March 27, March 28, March 27, March 28, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net (loss) income (6,694 ) (608 ) 6,505 15,795 Adjusted to exclude Income tax expense (benefit) (3,144 ) (571 ) 2,207 5,740 Non-operating expenses, net 6,610 9,597 13,174 7,691 Equity in earnings of TNI and MNI (1,407 ) (1,471 ) (3,161 ) (3,213 ) (Gain) loss on sale of assets and other, net (152 ) 1,474 (12,426 ) 6,696 Depreciation and amortization 8,951 12,517 18,627 22,958 Restructuring costs and other 10,590 1,294 13,790 4,461 Stock compensation 512 214 699 434 Add: Ownership share of TNI and MNI EBITDA (50%) 1,657 1,608 3,596 3,498 Adjusted EBITDA 16,923 24,054 43,011 64,060

The table below reconciles the non-GAAP financial performance measure of Cash Costs to Operating expenses, the most directly comparable GAAP measure:

Three months ended Six months ended March 27, March 28, March 27, March 28, (Thousands of Dollars) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating expenses 194,649 185,483 373,571 378,235 Adjustments Depreciation and amortization 8,951 12,517 18,627 22,958 Assets (gain) loss on sales, impairments and other, net (152 ) 1,474 (12,426 ) 6,696 Restructuring costs and other 10,590 1,294 13,790 4,461 Cash Costs 175,260 170,198 353,580 344,120

NOTES