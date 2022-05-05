KemPharm Announces Submission of Investigational New Drug Application for Phase 2 Trial of KP1077 in Idiopathic Hypersomnia (IH)

Upon IND clearance, KemPharm anticipates initiating KP1077 Phase 2 IH trial as early as the second half of 2022

CELEBRATION, Fla., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KemPharm, Inc. (NasdaqGS: KMPH) (KemPharm, or the Company), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel treatments for rare central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announced the submission of an Investigational New Drug (IND) application seeking authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to initiate a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating KP1077 as a treatment for idiopathic hypersomnia (IH), a rare neurological sleep disorder.



KemPharm successfully completed the pre-IND meeting process with the FDA in February 2022. During these interactions, KemPharm received confirmation that additional non-clinical studies were not needed to advance KP1077 into clinical development due to the abundance of data already available on serdexmethylphenidate (SDX). SDX is the sole active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) in KP1077.

“We are excited to begin the clinical development process for KP1077 as a potential treatment for IH, a rare sleep disorder characterized by multiple, debilitating symptoms for which few treatment options exist,” stated Travis Mickle, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of KemPharm. “Our optimism surrounding KP1077 is based on the preclinical and clinical data regarding SDX, which includes the recent results from a Phase 1 clinical trial exploring the safety and pharmacokinetics (PK) of SDX administered in doses higher than currently approved. The data suggest that SDX produces a smoother, more gradual release of d-MPH that may avoid the adverse events associated with large and rapid exposure fluctuations that may be experienced with other stimulant-based therapies. We believe KP1077 could provide an improved treatment option for patients with IH and other sleep disorders by addressing the most debilitating symptoms of IH, including excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS), extreme difficulty waking up (sleep inertia), severe “brain fog”, and falling asleep unintentionally and/or at inappropriate times, even after adequate or prolonged nighttime sleep.”

Once the clinical investigation proposed in the IND has been cleared to proceed by the FDA, KemPharm plans to initiate its Phase 2 clinical trial of KP1077 in IH as early as the second half of 2022.

Additionally, KemPharm continues to advance a Phase 1 clinical trial designed to assess the relative cardiovascular safety of SDX compared to immediate-release and long-acting formulations of Ritalin® (racemic methylphenidate), a commonly prescribed CNS stimulant. Topline data from that study is expected as early as the third quarter of 2022.

About KemPharm:

KemPharm is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel treatments for rare central nervous system (CNS) diseases through its proprietary LAT® (Ligand Activated Therapy) platform technology. KemPharm utilizes its proprietary LAT® platform technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications. KemPharm’s prodrug product candidate pipeline is focused on the high need areas of idiopathic hypersomnia (IH) and other CNS/rare diseases. In addition, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved AZSTARYS®, a once-daily treatment for ADHD in patients age six years and older containing KemPharm’s prodrug, serdexmethylphenidate (SDX), which is being commercialized by Corium, Inc. in the U.S., and APADAZ®, an immediate-release combination product containing benzhydrocodone, KemPharm’s prodrug of hydrocodone, and acetaminophen, which is being commercialized by KVK-Tech, Inc. in the U.S. For more information on KemPharm and its pipeline of prodrug product candidates visit www.kempharm.com or connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

