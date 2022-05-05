BridgeBio Pharma Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Business Update

–Completed sale to Sentynl Therapeutics of BridgeBio’s NULIBRY™ (Fosdenopterin) for Injection



–Updated strategic collaboration with Helsinn Group to develop, manufacture and commercialize infigratinib in oncology indications in the U.S.; BridgeBio is eligible to receive regulatory and commercial milestone payments as well as tiered royalties on adjusted net sales from Helsinn



–Released positive data from Phase 2 study of BBP-418 in patients with limb-girdle muscular dystrophy type 2i (LGMD2i), which demonstrated a 43% increase in the ratio of glycosylated alpha-dystroglycan (αDG) to total αDG from baseline measured across all three dosing cohorts, signifying the oral therapy has the potential to address both the root cause of LGMD2i and drive functional improvements for patients



–Reported data from ongoing Phase 2 open-label extension (OLE) study of acoramidis (AG10) in patients with symptomatic transthyretin (TTR) amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM) which demonstrated acoramidis continued to be well-tolerated and potently stabilize TTR, deepening BridgeBio’s conviction in its Month 30 readout given the stability or improvement with respect to key cardiac biomarkers



–Ended quarter with $633.5 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, providing financial runway into 2024



PALO ALTO, Calif., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO) (BridgeBio or the Company), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on genetic diseases and cancers, today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 and provided an update on the Company’s operations.

“Building on our positive Phase 2 data in LGMD2i, we are excited for a summer of ongoing focused execution where we have the opportunity to deliver meaningful data in two additional large conditions with great unmet need: ADH1 and achondroplasia,” said Neil Kumar, Ph.D., founder and CEO of BridgeBio.

BridgeBio’s key programs:

Acoramidis (AG10) – Transthyretin (TTR) stabilizer for transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM): The Company released updated data from its ongoing Phase 2 open-label extension (OLE) study of acoramidis in patients with ATTR-CM, which demonstrated that acoramidis continued to be well-tolerated and potently stabilize TTR. NT-proBNP, a biomarker of cardiac failure and independent predictor of mortality in ATTR-CM patients, was stable or improving throughout the study and serum TTR levels were sustainably increased from baseline at Month 30. Topline data from the Month 30 primary endpoint of the ongoing Phase 3 trial of acoramidis in ATTR-CM (ATTRibute-CM), a hierarchical composite including all-cause mortality and cardiovascular hospitalizations, are expected in mid-2023.





Recent corporate updates

S ale to Sentynl Therapeutics, Inc., of NULIBRY (Fosdenopterin) for Injection: Sentynl has acquired global rights to NULIBRY and will be responsible for the ongoing development and commercialization of NULIBRY in the United States and developing, manufacturing and commercializing fosdenopterin globally. BridgeBio will share development responsibilities for fosdenopterin through approval of the marketing authorization application already under accelerated assessment with the European Medicines Agency and through approval of its regulatory submission with the Israeli Ministry of Health. Sentynl will provide cash payments upon the achievement of certain regulatory milestones. BridgeBio will be eligible to receive commercial milestone payments as well as tiered royalties on adjusted net sales of NULIBRY. NULIBRY is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to reduce the risk of mortality in patients with molybdenum cofactor deficiency Type A, an ultra-rare, life-threatening pediatric genetic disorder.





Sentynl has acquired global rights to NULIBRY and will be responsible for the ongoing development and commercialization of NULIBRY in the United States and developing, manufacturing and commercializing fosdenopterin globally. BridgeBio will share development responsibilities for fosdenopterin through approval of the marketing authorization application already under accelerated assessment with the European Medicines Agency and through approval of its regulatory submission with the Israeli Ministry of Health. Sentynl will provide cash payments upon the achievement of certain regulatory milestones. BridgeBio will be eligible to receive commercial milestone payments as well as tiered royalties on adjusted net sales of NULIBRY. NULIBRY is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to reduce the risk of mortality in patients with molybdenum cofactor deficiency Type A, an ultra-rare, life-threatening pediatric genetic disorder. Updated strategic collaboration with Helsinn Group to develop, manufacture and commercialize infigratinib in oncology indications in the U.S.: Under the terms of the amended and restated agreement, Helsinn will gain an exclusive license to commercialize infigratinib in the United States and will be responsible for developing, manufacturing and commercializing infigratinib in oncology indications worldwide except for achondroplasia or any other skeletal dysplasias, and except in mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau. BridgeBio will be eligible to receive regulatory and commercial milestone payments as well as tiered royalties on adjusted net sales from Helsinn. BridgeBio will retain all rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize infigratinib in skeletal dysplasia, including achondroplasia. In 2021, Helsinn and BridgeBio obtained accelerated approval for TRUSELTIQ™ (infigratinib) from the FDA for the treatment of adults with previously treated, unresectable locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with a fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 fusion or other rearrangement as detected by an FDA-approved test.





Under the terms of the amended and restated agreement, Helsinn will gain an exclusive license to commercialize infigratinib in the United States and will be responsible for developing, manufacturing and commercializing infigratinib in oncology indications worldwide except for achondroplasia or any other skeletal dysplasias, and except in mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau. BridgeBio will be eligible to receive regulatory and commercial milestone payments as well as tiered royalties on adjusted net sales from Helsinn. BridgeBio will retain all rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize infigratinib in skeletal dysplasia, including achondroplasia. In 2021, Helsinn and BridgeBio obtained accelerated approval for TRUSELTIQ™ (infigratinib) from the FDA for the treatment of adults with previously treated, unresectable locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with a fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 fusion or other rearrangement as detected by an FDA-approved test. Business development – Due to the need to conserve capital and prioritize focused execution, BridgeBio is engaged in partnering and out-licensing discussions for the following programs:



BBP-589 – Recombinant collagen 7 for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa Completed Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating safety and tolerability of BBP-589, as well as clinical proof-of-concept, and initiated a Phase 2 extension study BBP-681 – Topical PI3KA inhibitor for venous and lymphatic malformations Phase 1/2 clinical trial underway BBP-561 – KLK 5/7 inhibitor for Netherton syndrome Investigational New Drug application (IND) enabling studies underway BBP-815 – AAV gene therapy for nonsyndromic hearing loss Preclinical development BBP-818 – AAV gene therapy for classic galactosemia IND-enabling studies underway BBP-472 – PI3KB inhibitor for PTEN autism Preclinical development



First Quarter 2022 Financial Results:

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Marketable Securities

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, excluding restricted cash, totaled $633.5 million as of March 31, 2022, compared to $787.5 million as of December 31, 2021. The net decrease of $154.0 million pertains primarily to payments for operating costs and expenses of $160.6 million, which includes $18.8 million in payments for debt-related interests, timing of payments of accrued compensation and benefits of $16.9 million and $3.9 million in payments related to the restructuring initiative that the Company implemented during the current quarter as described below. During the current quarter, the Company received an upfront payment of $10.0 million upon closing of the asset purchase agreement between its affiliate, Origin Biosciences, and Sentynl Therapeutics.

“We made significant progress in reducing our expenditures in the first quarter, highlighted by a combined reduction of over $100 million in 2022-2023 operating expenses through the Helsinn and Sentynl deals, but we are not yet done. Our priorities are focusing resources towards select internal programs while finding value-creating partnerships for others that we believe allow science to advance seamlessly towards patients. Our expectation is that operating expenses and cash burn will meaningfully decline in the second quarter as restructuring charges from the beginning of the year decline and anticipated additional business development activity allows us to decrease further from that baseline, establishing a reduced run rate for the rest of the year. We currently expect to have runway up to and beyond the readout of our ATTR catalyst in mid-2023 without requiring equity dilution. We reiterate our guidance of runway into 2024,” said Brian Stephenson, Ph.D., CFA, BridgeBio’s Chief Financial Officer.

BridgeBio is engaged in partnering and out-licensing discussions for a select number of programs, which are listed on the Company’s website.



Operating Costs and Expenses

Operating costs and expenses increased by $7.4 million to $175.4 million for the first quarter of 2022 as compared to $168.0 million for the same period in the prior year. During the current quarter, the Company incurred $22.7 million in restructuring, impairment and related charges, as part of its restructuring initiative. In January 2022, the Company committed to a restructuring initiative designed to drive operational changes in its business processes, efficiencies and cost savings to advance corporate strategy and development programs. The restructuring initiative included, among other components, consolidation and rationalization of facilities, reprioritization of development programs and the reduction of our workforce. The Company has substantially completed the activities and has incurred most of the costs related to the restructuring initiative during the current quarter. The Company estimates to incur total charges in the range of approximately $23.0 million to $25.0 million for the fiscal year 2022, consisting primarily of impairments and write-offs of long-lived assets, severance and employee-related costs, and exit and other related costs. The estimate of the range of costs is subject to certain assumptions, such as the Company’s ability to sublease certain office spaces. Actual results may differ from those estimates or assumptions. The nonrecurring charges related to the restructuring initiative were partially offset by a $15.3 million decrease in the Company’s normal operating expenses compared to the same period in the prior year, primarily due to cost savings and impacts from such restructuring initiative.

The Company’s research and development expenses have not been significantly impacted by the global COVID-19 pandemic for the periods presented. While BridgeBio experienced some delays in certain of its clinical enrollment and trial commencement activities, it continues to adapt in this unprecedented time to enable alternative site, telehealth and home visits, at-home drug delivery, as well as mitigation strategies with its contract manufacturing organizations. The longer-term impact, if any, of COVID-19 on BridgeBio’s operating costs and expenses is currently unknown.





BRIDGEBIO PHARMA, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) Revenue $ 1,694 $ 462 Operating costs and expenses (1): Research, development and others 108,997 122,559 Selling, general and administrative 43,713 45,407 Restructuring, impairment and related charges 22,662 — Total operating costs and expenses 175,372 167,966 Loss from operations (173,678 ) (167,504 ) Other income (expense), net: Interest income 267 394 Interest expense (20,344 ) (9,738 ) Other income, net (7,575 ) 5,766 Total other income (expense), net (27,652 ) (3,578 ) Net loss (201,330 ) (171,082 ) Net loss attributable to redeemable convertible noncontrolling

interests and noncontrolling interests 4,933 8,003 Net loss attributable to common stockholders of BridgeBio $ (196,397 ) $ (163,079 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (1.35 ) $ (1.18 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share,

basic and diluted 145,882,149 138,627,729

(1) Amounts include stock-based compensation expense as follows:





Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Research, development and others $ 8,557 $ 22,449 Selling, general and administrative 14,552 12,447 Restructuring, impairment and related charges 1,172 — Total stock-based compensation expense $ 24,281 $ 34,896



BRIDGEBIO PHARMA, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets (Unaudited) (1) Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 633,454 $ 787,515 Investment in equity securities 37,772 49,148 Receivable from licensing and collaboration agreements 10,983 19,749 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 34,021 32,446 Property and equipment, net 17,182 30,066 Operating lease right-of-use assets 13,936 15,907 Intangible assets, net 30,476 44,934 Other assets 35,325 33,027 Total assets $ 813,149 $ 1,012,792 Liabilities, Redeemable Convertible

Noncontrolling Interests and

Stockholders’ Deficit Accounts payable $ 10,107 $ 11,884 Accrued liabilities 88,993 118,247 Operating lease liabilities 19,857 22,366 2029 Notes 733,581 733,119 2027 Notes 540,355 539,934 Term loans 434,114 430,752 Other long-term liabilities 26,829 22,069 Redeemable convertible noncontrolling interests 336 1,423 Total BridgeBio stockholders' deficit (1,040,996 ) (870,414 ) Noncontrolling interests (27 ) 3,412 Total liabilities, redeemable convertible noncontrolling interests and

stockholders’ deficit $ 813,149 $ 1,012,792





(1 ) The condensed consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended December 31, 2021 are derived from the audited consolidated financial statements as of that date.

