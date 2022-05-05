Parker Reports Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Results

Sales increased 9% to $4.09 billion, organic sales increased 11%

Segment operating margin was 20.3% as reported, or 22.7% adjusted

Adjusted segment operating margin increased 130 bps vs. prior year

Net income was $348.0 million, or $630.2 million adjusted

EPS were $2.67 as reported, or $4.83 adjusted

Company recently announced a 29% increase to the quarterly cash dividend

Fiscal 2022 adjusted EPS guidance increased

CLEVELAND, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today reported results for the fiscal 2022 third quarter ended March 31, 2022. Fiscal 2022 third quarter sales were an all-time record at $4.09 billion, an increase of 9%, compared with $3.75 billion in the third quarter of fiscal 2021. Net income was $348.0 million, compared with $473.2 million in the prior year quarter. Fiscal 2022 third quarter adjusted net income was $630.2 million, compared with $541.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021. Adjustments include a non-cash, pre-tax loss of $247 million in the fiscal 2022 third quarter on the deal contingent forward contracts related to the previously announced acquisition of Meggitt plc. Earnings per share were $2.67, compared with $3.60 in the third quarter of fiscal 2021. Adjusted earnings per share increased 17% to a record of $4.83, compared with adjusted earnings per share of $4.12 in the prior year quarter. Fiscal year-to-date cash flow from operations was $1.55 billion, or 13.3% of sales, compared with $1.88 billion, or 18.1% of sales, in the prior year period. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures is included in the financial tables of this press release.



“We delivered another quarter of outstanding performance, demonstrating our teams’ continued execution at impressive levels despite the persistence of supply chain and global economic challenges,” said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Tom Williams. “We reported quarterly sales that eclipsed $4 billion for the first time. Healthy demand combined with ongoing execution of The Win Strategy™ contributed to strong adjusted total segment operating margin at 22.7%, a 130-basis point improvement compared with the prior year period. We also reported record adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share in the quarter. These outstanding results reflect the extraordinary efforts of our team members.”

Regarding the war in Ukraine, the events there continue to devastate the lives of many people. Actions were taken in response to the war during the third quarter as Parker immediately suspended all shipments to and from Russia, and subsequently closed its office and warehouse facility in Moscow, Russia. This resulted in a pre-tax charge of approximately $20 million during the quarter. Going forward, this represents an immaterial impact to sales.

Segment Results

Diversified Industrial Segment: North American third quarter sales increased 15% to $2.01 billion and operating income was $414.0 million compared with $336.6 million in the same period a year ago. International third quarter sales increased 4% to $1.44 billion and operating income was $298.5 million compared with $274.4 million in the same period a year ago.

Aerospace Systems Segment: Third quarter sales increased 6% to $632.3 million and operating income was $119.0 million compared with $102.3 million in the same period a year ago.

Parker reported the following orders for the quarter ending March 31, 2022, compared with the same quarter a year ago: • Orders increased 14% for total Parker • Orders increased 23% in the Diversified Industrial North America businesses • Orders increased 9% in the Diversified Industrial International businesses • Orders decreased 4%* in the Aerospace Systems Segment on a rolling 12-month average basis. *Aerospace orders increased approximately 20% excluding sizable multi-year military orders in the prior period.

Update on Regulatory Clearances Related to the Acquisition of Meggitt PLC

The company continues to make progress on FDI and antitrust regulatory approvals. Completion of the transaction is still expected during the third quarter of calendar year 2022. For copies of all announcements and further information, please visit the dedicated transaction microsite at www.aerospacegrowth.com.

Outlook

For the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, the company has updated guidance for earnings per share to the range of $13.00 to $13.30, or $18.00 to $18.30 on an adjusted basis. Guidance assumes organic sales growth of approximately 11% compared with the prior year. COVID-19 related shutdowns in China are estimated to reduce sales by $100 million and EPS by $0.24 in the fourth quarter.

Fiscal year 2022 guidance is adjusted on a year-to-date pre-tax basis for acquisition-related expenses of $84 million, a loss of $396 million on deal contingent forward contracts related to the acquisition of Meggitt plc and Russia liquidation expenses of $20 million. Adjustments also include expected business realignment expenses of approximately $20 million, LORD costs to achieve of approximately $5 million and acquisition-related intangible asset amortization of approximately $315 million. A reconciliation of forecasted earnings per share to adjusted forecasted earnings per share is included in the financial tables of this press release.

Williams added, “Despite supply chain, labor and inflationary pressures, we expect to finish the year with a record level of financial performance, giving us a solid foundation to achieve new five-year targets for fiscal year 2027, announced at our Investor meeting in March 2022. We are pleased with the continued progress being made towards meeting all the conditions required to complete the Meggitt acquisition. Through continued execution of our strategy, the ongoing transformation of our portfolio and our strong alignment with the positive secular trends of aerospace, digital, electrification and clean technologies, we see a promising future for Parker.”

Note on Orders

Orders provide near-term perspective on the company's outlook, particularly when viewed in the context of prior and future quarterly order rates. However, orders are not in themselves an indication of future performance. All comparisons are at constant currency exchange rates, with the prior year restated to the current-year rates. All exclude acquisitions until they can be reflected in both the numerator and denominator. Aerospace comparisons are rolling 12-month average computations. The total Parker orders number is derived from a weighted average of the year-over-year quarterly % change in orders for Diversified Industrial North America and Diversified Industrial International, and the year-over-year 12-month rolling average of orders for the Aerospace Systems Segment.

Note on Net Income

Net income referenced in this press release is equal to net income attributable to common shareholders.

Note on Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains references to non-GAAP financial information including (a) adjusted net income; (b) adjusted earnings per share; (c) adjusted total segment operating margin; (d) EBITDA margin; (e) adjusted EBITDA margin and (f) organic sales growth. The adjusted net income, earnings per share and total segment operating margin measures are presented to allow investors and the company to meaningfully evaluate changes in net income, earnings per share and total segment operating margin on a comparable basis from period to period. This press release also contains references to EBITDA, EBITDA margin and adjusted EBITDA margin. EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Although EBITDA, EBITDA margin and adjusted EBITDA margin are not measures of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, we believe that they are useful to an investor in evaluating the results of this quarter versus the prior period. Comparable descriptions of record adjusted results in this release refer only to the period from the first quarter of FY2011 to the periods presented in this release. This period coincides with recast historical financial results provided in association with our FY2014 change in segment reporting. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures is included in the financial tables of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements contained in this and other written and oral reports are made based on known events and circumstances at the time of release, and as such, are subject in the future to unforeseen uncertainties and risks. Often but not always, these statements may be identified from the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “expects,” “targets,” “is likely,” “will,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, and include all statements regarding future performance, earnings projections, events or developments. Neither Parker nor any of its respective associates or directors, officers or advisers, provides any representation, assurance or guarantee that the occurrence of the events expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements will actually occur. Parker cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these statements. It is possible that the future performance and earnings projections of the company, including its individual segments, may differ materially from past performance or current expectations.

The risks and uncertainties in connection with such forward-looking statements related to the proposed acquisition of Meggitt include, but are not limited to, the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could delay or prevent the closing of the proposed acquisition, including the failure to satisfy any of the conditions to the proposed acquisition; the possibility that in order for the parties to obtain regulatory approvals, conditions are imposed that prevent or otherwise adversely affect the anticipated benefits from the proposed acquisition or cause the parties to abandon the proposed acquisition; adverse effects on Parker’s common stock because of the failure to complete the proposed acquisition; Parker’s business experiencing disruptions due to acquisition-related uncertainty or other factors making it more difficult to maintain relationships with employees, business partners or governmental entities; the possibility that the expected synergies and value creation from the proposed acquisition will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period, due to unsuccessful implementation strategies or otherwise; and significant transaction costs related to the proposed acquisition.

Among other factors which may affect future performance are: the impact of the global outbreak of COVID-19 and governmental and other actions taken in response; changes in business relationships with and purchases by or from major customers, suppliers or distributors, including delays or cancellations in shipments; disputes regarding contract terms or significant changes in financial condition, changes in contract cost and revenue estimates for new development programs and changes in product mix; ability to identify acceptable strategic acquisition targets; uncertainties surrounding timing, successful completion or integration of acquisitions and similar transactions, including the integration of LORD Corporation or Exotic Metals; the ability to successfully divest businesses planned for divestiture and realize the anticipated benefits of such divestitures; the determination to undertake business realignment activities and the expected costs thereof and, if undertaken, the ability to complete such activities and realize the anticipated cost savings from such activities; ability to implement successfully business and operating initiatives, including the timing, price and execution of share repurchases and other capital initiatives; availability, cost increases of or other limitations on our access to raw materials, component products and/or commodities if associated costs cannot be recovered in product pricing; ability to manage costs related to insurance and employee retirement and health care benefits; legal and regulatory developments and changes; compliance costs associated with environmental laws and regulations; potential supply chain and labor disruptions, including as a result of labor shortages; threats associated with international conflicts and efforts to combat terrorism and cyber security risks; uncertainties surrounding the ultimate resolution of outstanding legal proceedings, including the outcome of any appeals; local and global political and competitive market conditions, including global reactions to U.S. trade policies, and resulting effects on sales and pricing; and global economic factors, including manufacturing activity, air travel trends, currency exchange rates, difficulties entering new markets and general economic conditions such as inflation, deflation, interest rates (including fluctuations associated with any potential credit rating decline) and credit availability; inability to obtain, or meet conditions imposed for, required governmental and regulatory approvals; changes in consumer habits and preferences; government actions, including the impact of changes in the tax laws in the United States and foreign jurisdictions and any judicial or regulatory interpretation thereof; and large scale disasters, such as floods, earthquakes, hurricanes, industrial accidents and pandemics. Readers should consider these forward-looking statements in light of risk factors discussed in Parker’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021 and other periodic filings made with the SEC.

PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION - MARCH 31, 2022

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2022 2021* 2022 2021* Net sales $ 4,086,387 $ 3,746,326 $ 11,673,776 $ 10,388,771 Cost of sales 2,927,991 2,712,785 8,406,613 7,617,399 Selling, general and administrative expenses 412,431 386,831 1,200,906 1,113,254 Interest expense 63,272 60,830 183,982 189,778 Other expense (income), net 248,704 (13,460 ) 386,217 (122,066 ) Income before income taxes 433,989 599,340 1,496,058 1,590,406 Income taxes 85,901 126,101 308,778 348,514 Net income 348,088 473,239 1,187,280 1,241,892 Less: Noncontrolling interests 71 86 506 585 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 348,017 $ 473,153 $ 1,186,774 $ 1,241,307 Earnings per share attributable to common shareholders: Basic earnings per share $ 2.71 $ 3.67 $ 9.23 $ 9.63 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.67 $ 3.60 $ 9.10 $ 9.50 Average shares outstanding during period - Basic 128,426,675 129,085,563 128,549,040 128,935,696 Average shares outstanding during period - Diluted 130,343,581 131,377,933 130,438,593 130,626,600 CASH DIVIDENDS PER COMMON SHARE (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, (Amounts in dollars) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash dividends per common share $ 1.03 $ 0.88 $ 3.09 $ 2.64 RECONCILIATION OF ORGANIC GROWTH (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Sales growth - as reported 9.1 % 1.2 % 12.4 % (1.4 ) % Adjustments: Currency (2.0 ) % 2.2 % (0.8 ) % 1.4 % Acquisitions — % — % — % 3.7 % Organic sales growth 11.1 % (1.0 ) % 13.2 % (6.5 ) %





PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION - MARCH 31, 2022

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2021* 2022 2021* Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 348,017 $ 473,153 $ 1,186,774 $ 1,241,307 Adjustments: Acquired intangible asset amortization expense 78,865 81,253 237,377 244,193 Business realignment charges 3,152 5,602 9,811 40,070 Integration costs to achieve 933 2,655 2,942 10,194 Acquisition-related expenses 12,724 — 84,065 — Loss on deal-contingent forward contracts 246,983 — 396,365 — Gain on sale of land — — — (100,893 ) Russia liquidation 20,057 — 20,057 — Tax effect of adjustments1 (80,557 ) (20,767 ) (168,337 ) (43,505 ) Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders $ 630,174 $ 541,896 $ 1,769,054 $ 1,391,366 RECONCILIATION OF EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, (Amounts in dollars) 2022 2021* 2022 2021* Earnings per diluted share $ 2.67 $ 3.60 $ 9.10 $ 9.50 Adjustments: Acquired intangible asset amortization expense 0.61 0.62 1.82 1.87 Business realignment charges 0.02 0.04 0.07 0.30 Integration costs to achieve 0.01 0.02 0.03 0.07 Acquisition-related expenses 0.10 — 0.65 — Loss on deal-contingent forward contracts 1.89 — 3.03 — Gain on sale of land — — — (0.77 ) Russia liquidation 0.15 — 0.15 — Tax effect of adjustments1 (0.62 ) (0.16 ) (1.29 ) (0.32 ) Adjusted earnings per diluted share $ 4.83 $ 4.12 $ 13.56 $ 10.65 *Prior period has been adjusted to reflect the change in inventory accounting method, as described in the Company's fiscal 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K. 1This line item reflects the aggregate tax effect of all non-tax adjustments reflected in the preceding line items of the table. We estimate the tax effect of each adjustment item by applying our overall effective tax rate for continuing operations to the pre-tax amount, unless the nature of the item and/or the tax jurisdiction in which the item has been recorded requires application of a specific tax rate or tax treatment, in which case the tax effect of such item is estimated by applying such specific tax rate or tax treatment.





PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION - MARCH 31, 2022

RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2021* 2022 2021* Net sales $ 4,086,387 $ 3,746,326 $ 11,673,776 $ 10,388,771 Net income $ 348,088 $ 473,239 $ 1,187,280 $ 1,241,892 Income taxes 85,901 126,101 308,778 348,514 Depreciation 63,832 69,295 194,945 204,615 Amortization 78,865 81,253 237,377 244,193 Interest expense 63,272 60,830 183,982 189,778 EBITDA 639,958 810,718 2,112,362 2,228,992 Adjustments: Business realignment charges 3,152 5,602 9,811 40,070 Integration costs to achieve 933 2,655 2,942 10,194 Acquisition-related expenses 12,724 — 84,065 — Loss on deal-contingent forward contracts 246,983 — 396,365 — Gain on sale of land — — — (100,893 ) Russia liquidation 20,057 — 20,057 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 923,807 $ 818,975 $ 2,625,602 $ 2,178,363 EBITDA margin 15.7 % 21.6 % 18.1 % 21.5 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 22.6 % 21.9 % 22.5 % 21.0 % *Prior period has been adjusted to reflect the change in inventory accounting method, as described in the Company's fiscal 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K. BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2021* 2022 2021* Net sales

Diversified Industrial: North America $ 2,014,715 $ 1,758,383 $ 5,615,454 $ 4,853,371 International 1,439,357 1,388,999 4,214,972 3,777,875 Aerospace Systems 632,315 598,944 1,843,350 1,757,525 Total net sales $ 4,086,387 $ 3,746,326 $ 11,673,776 $ 10,388,771 Segment operating income Diversified Industrial: North America $ 413,998 $ 336,589 $ 1,085,117 $ 887,041 International 298,475 274,427 881,206 681,541 Aerospace Systems 119,016 102,303 352,063 279,798 Total segment operating income 831,489 713,319 2,318,386 1,848,380 Corporate general and administrative expenses 57,405 48,089 149,064 123,544 Income before interest expense and other expense 774,084 665,230 2,169,322 1,724,836 Interest expense 63,272 60,830 183,982 189,778 Other expense (income) 276,823 5,060 489,282 (55,348 ) Income before income taxes $ 433,989 $ 599,340 $ 1,496,058 $ 1,590,406 *Prior period has been adjusted to reflect the change in inventory accounting method, as described in the Company's fiscal 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K.





PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION - MARCH 31, 2022

RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL SEGMENT OPERATING MARGIN TO ADJUSTED TOTAL SEGMENT OPERATING MARGIN (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Operating income Operating margin Operating income Operating margin Total segment operating income $ 831,489 20.3 % $ 713,319 19.0 % Adjustments: Acquired intangible asset amortization expense 78,865 81,253 Business realignment charges 3,089 5,445 Integration costs to achieve 933 2,655 Russia liquidation 12,827 — Adjusted total segment operating income $ 927,203 22.7 % $ 802,672 21.4 % Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Operating income Operating margin Operating income Operating margin Total segment operating income $ 2,318,386 19.9 % $ 1,848,380 17.8 % Adjustments: Acquired intangible asset amortization expense 237,377 244,193 Business realignment charges 9,748 37,890 Integration costs to achieve 2,942 10,194 Russia liquidation 12,827 — Adjusted total segment operating income $ 2,581,280 22.1 % $ 2,140,657 20.6 %





PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION - MARCH 31, 2022

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited) March 31, June 30, March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 2021* Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 467,711 $ 733,117 $ 489,600 Marketable securities and other investments 38,561 39,116 40,270 Trade accounts receivable, net 2,357,244 2,183,594 2,118,437 Non-trade and notes receivable 327,186 326,315 309,568 Inventories 2,330,242 2,090,642 2,048,971 Prepaid expenses and other 2,708,750 243,966 193,019 Total current assets 8,229,694 5,616,750 5,199,865 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,174,237 2,266,476 2,249,122 Deferred income taxes 144,506 104,251 125,382 Investments and other assets 787,986 774,239 791,221 Intangible assets, net 3,254,062 3,519,797 3,595,182 Goodwill 7,954,835 8,059,687 8,031,586 Total assets $ 22,545,320 $ 20,341,200 $ 19,992,358 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities: Notes payable and long-term debt payable within one year $ 1,923,860 $ 2,824 $ 186,388 Accounts payable, trade 1,732,421 1,667,878 1,551,460 Accrued payrolls and other compensation 418,876 507,027 430,008 Accrued domestic and foreign taxes 276,159 236,384 204,241 Other accrued liabilities 1,055,348 682,390 664,550 Total current liabilities 5,406,664 3,096,503 3,036,647 Long-term debt 6,229,654 6,582,053 6,571,908 Pensions and other postretirement benefits 904,332 1,055,638 1,777,137 Deferred income taxes 448,583 553,981 452,849 Other liabilities 583,228 639,355 631,702 Shareholders' equity 8,959,866 8,398,307 7,506,388 Noncontrolling interests 12,993 15,363 15,727 Total liabilities and equity $ 22,545,320 $ 20,341,200 $ 19,992,358 *Prior period has been adjusted to reflect the change in inventory accounting method, as described in the Company's fiscal 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K.





PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION - MARCH 31, 2022

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2021* Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 1,187,280 $ 1,241,892 Depreciation and amortization 432,322 448,808 Share incentive plan compensation 109,781 101,907 Gain on sale of business (1,472 ) — Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment (6,782 ) (108,449 ) Loss (gain) on marketable securities 2,280 (8,489 ) Gain on investments (2,024 ) (6,008 ) Net change in receivables, inventories and trade payables (347,086 ) 125,916 Net change in other assets and liabilities 308,993 94,742 Other, net (134,854 ) (8,914 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,548,438 1,881,405 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (158,864 ) (136,064 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 29,320 132,740 Proceeds from sale of businesses 3,366 — Purchases of marketable securities and other investments (20,012 ) (30,608 ) Maturities and sales of marketable securities and other investments 17,662 71,225 Other 2,766 14,120 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (125,762 ) 51,413 Cash flows from financing activities: Net payments for common stock activity (372,430 ) (125,519 ) Net proceeds from (payments for) debt 1,622,442 (1,748,818 ) Financing fees paid (52,655 ) — Dividends paid (398,099 ) (341,333 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 799,258 (2,215,670 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 106 86,938 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 2,222,040 (195,914 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 733,117 685,514 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 2,955,157 $ 489,600 *Prior period has been adjusted to reflect the change in inventory accounting method, as described in the Company's fiscal 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K.



