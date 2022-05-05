Aquafeed Additives Market to Reach US$ 2.2 Bn by 2029, TMR Report

Albany NY, United States, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Analysts at TMR estimate the aquafeed additives market to expand at a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period from 2019 to 2029. Substantial knowledge about nutritional significance and side-effects of additives used in aquafeed for aquaculture fuels the growth of the aquafeed additives market. The demand for plant-based additives is skewed for their naturally high protein, nutritional content, and easy to digest characteristic.



The significant human share of food in the aquaculture industry is creating opportunities in ancillary industries including aquafeed additives. According to data of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization, in 2017, human share of the aquaculture industry for food was 55% and increasing each year. The vast rise in consumption of seafood by humans is directly proportional to the growing demand for plant-based fish feed. Entities involved in aquaculture are emphasizing on nutritious and protein-rich aquafeed additives for the right vitamin and minerals need of aquatic animals, thus leading to substantial rise in demand for premixes.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to emerge as a key market for aquafeed additives in the upcoming years. Growing awareness among emerging economies about health implications of aquafeed additives used in aquaculture is creating opportunities in the aquafeed additives market of the region.

Aquafeed Additives Market – Key Findings of Report

Substantial awareness about health implications of additives used in aquaculture is compelling companies in the aquafeed additives market to invest in R&D. Feed additives such as phytomolecules, organic acids, and prebiotics are increasingly becoming mainstream. In addition, companies in the aquafeed additives market are investing in R&D to gain expertise in liquid aquafeed additives to stabilize phytomolecules using an emulsifier.

Increasing concerns among stakeholders of aquaculture about intestinal health and digestion of aquatic animals reared for food that impacts the quality of produce is leading manufacturers to adopt measures to provide suitable nutrition

Functional ingredients for aquafeed additives are gaining popularity about the advantages to improve the health of shrimps. Demand for functional ingredients is increasing for the formulation of novel feed additives that improve immune response and other physiological response of aquatic animals.

Need to improve the health of shrimps and other animals for aquaculture that are susceptible to diseases and environmental fluctuations such as oxygen and salinity is leading to the formulation of novel feed additives. Manufacturers in the aquafeed additives market are engaging increasing production capabilities of feed additives that include nucleotides, which is gaining popularity to improve disease resistance, reproductive function, and increase response against oxidative stress in shrimps.

Amino acid-based product type additives held the leading share of nearly 34.1% of the aquafeed additives market in 2019





Aquafeed Additives Market – Growth Drivers

Immense influence of aquafeed additives on the quality of produce of aquaculture fuels the growth of the aquafeed additives market

Substantial awareness among aquaculture farmers about nutrition and protein content of aquatic animals reared for food stimulates growth of the aquafeed additives market

Aquafeed Additives Market – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the aquafeed additives market are;

ADM Animal Nutrition

MJI Universal Pte Ltd

Roquette Freres S.A.

Kemin Industries

Green Plains Inc.

Skretting

Cargill Incorporated

Aller Aqua A/S

BIOMIN





The aquafeed additives market is segmented as follows;

Aquafeed Additives Market, by Product Type

Amino Acids

Antioxidants

Antibiotics

Vitamins

Minerals

Feed Acidifiers

Feed Enzymes





Aquafeed Additives Market, by Application

Carps

Marine Shrimps

Tilapia

Catfish

Salmon

Sea Bass

Others





Aquafeed Additives Market, by Source

Plants

Animals

Microorganisms





Aquafeed Additives Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Chile Peru Argentina Rest of LATAM

Europe EU-5 BENLUX Nordic Russia Poland Rest of Europe

East Asia China Japan South Korea

South Asia and Oceania (SAO) India Thailand Indonesia Malaysia Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Rest of South Asia and Oceania (SAO)

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa North Africa Rest of MEA







