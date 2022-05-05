New York, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03449681/?utm_source=GNW
Global Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices Market to Reach $48.3 Billion by 2026
Roll-to-roll (R2R) represents a set of advanced manufacturing approaches that involve continuous processing of flexible substrates while they are being transferred between moving rolls of specific materials. Roll-to-roll printing technologies are gaining from rapid expansion of the flexible devices market as a result of their advanced properties and features that make them a suitable option for use in different areas like energy, electronics and healthcare. In addition, the lightweight nature of these devices is opening new avenues in low-cost applications like flexible OLED displays and printed circuits. The shift of flexible devices market toward roll-to-roll technologies is also attributed to increasing demand for high-volume processes to fabricate flexible devices. Increasing sophistication of electronic products presents an attractive opportunity for roll-to-roll printing technologies that provide manufacturers with the flexibility to develop next-generation devices.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices estimated at US$23.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$48.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.3% over the analysis period. Consumer Electronics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.9% CAGR and reach US$31.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Automotive segment is readjusted to a revised 13% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Consumer electronics is the major application segment of the roll-to-roll technologies for flexible devices market due to increasing penetration of appliances including smartphones, TVs, laptops, tablets and e-book readers. The segment gains from increasing use of flexible devices such as thin-film energy storage devices, flexible displays, photovoltaic cells, printed memory devices, printed sensors and flexible printed circuits in various consumer electronic products.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.4 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $18.3 Billion by 2026
The Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.4 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$18.3 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 14.1% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.3% and 10.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.1% CAGR. Factors such as large-scale manufacturing of electronic components coupled with increasing R&D investment in printed electronics have established Asia-Pacific region a lucrative market for roll-to-roll technologies. The regional market is bolstered by increasing sale of flexible electronics across China, South Korea, Japan and Taiwan.
Energy Segment to Reach $4.4 Billion by 2026
In the global Energy segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 12.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$758.1 Million by the year 2026.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Affordable R2R Technologies to Open Avenues for Unmatched Level
of Diagnostics & Bio-Analysis Device Production
Advances in Roll-to-Roll Printing to Provide Hope for Flexible
Substrates
Overcoming Issues with Use of Roll-to-Roll Technology to
Manufacture Flexible Hybrid Electronics
Growing Applications to Drive Future Growth of R2R based
Flexible Electronics
R2R Platforms Gain Popularity
Wireless Telecommunications Spawning Significant Demand
Mobile Phones: A Key Application Area for R2R-based Flexible
Circuits
Viability of Foldable Phones Depends on Conquering of Technical &
Design Obstacles
Fall in Production Costs Boosts Adoption of Printed Sensors
Rise of Adhesive-less Laminates: A Notable Trend
Rising Number of Diabetic Patients to Boost Demand for Flexible
Biosensors
World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)
R2R-based Flexible Temperature Sensors: A Market Laden with
Tremendous Growth Opportunities
Printed & Flexible Sensors Gain from Growing Focus on Printed
Electronics
Demand for Smart Healthcare Systems Spurs Adoption of
Multimodal R2R-based Flexible Sensors
Wearable Medical Devices to See Increased Use of Flexible Sensors
Global Medical Devices Industry (In US$ Billion) for the Years
2000, 2023 & 2025
Global Wearables Shipments (in Million Units): 2014-2022
Touch Screen Displays Steer Demand for R2R Printed Sensors
Global Market for Smartphones in Billions: 2016-2021
Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-
2021
Global Smartphone Shipments by Display Technology: 2019 and 2025
Global Smartphone Flexible Displays Market by Type (2022):
Percentage Breakdown of Unit Shipments for Curved & Bendable
and Foldable Displays
Global PC Shipments (In Million Units) for the Years 2017,
2018, 2019, 2021 & 2023
Consumer Electronics: Major End-Use Segment
Global Smart Homes Market by Category in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 and 2022
Growing Number of Consumer Electronics Users Bodes Well for
Future Market Prospects
Global Consumer Electronics Market by Region (2020): Percentage
Breakdown of Revenues for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific
(Incl. Japan), Middle East, and Latin America
Opportunities in Autoelectronics Domain
World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
Battle between Organic Electronics and Silicon Electronics
Remains Intense
R2R-based Flexible Electronics Foster Development of Solar Cells
Increasing Focus of Public and Private Organizations on R2R
Processing
R2R to Make Solar Cell Production a Financially Viable Proposition
R2R Process Addresses Instrumentation and Metrology Concerns
Absence of Standardized Infrastructure & Lack of Proper Supply
Chain: Key Issues
Critical Challenges in R2R Nanofabrication
Printing Technology Comes of Age in Sensor Manufacturing
Global Printed and Flexible Sensors Market by Region (2020):
Market Shares of Developed Regions/Countries
R2R Fabrication Facilitates Large Scale 3D Nanospike Arrays
Primary Opportunities for R2R Process
Flexible Electronics
Battery Technology
Membranes
Advanced Deposition Processes
PEM Fuel Cells
Photovoltaics
Metrology/Quality Systems
Embedded Thermal Energy
Transparent Conductors
Technology Roadmaps
Research & Development Activity in R2R Domain
UNITED STATES
Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United
States for 2022 (E)
Semiconductor Industry in the United States
Market Overview
Healthcare Industry Drives Demand for Flexible Sensors and
Wearable Devices
Noteworthy Research Endeavors
