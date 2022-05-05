New York, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03449681/?utm_source=GNW

Global Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices Market to Reach $48.3 Billion by 2026



Roll-to-roll (R2R) represents a set of advanced manufacturing approaches that involve continuous processing of flexible substrates while they are being transferred between moving rolls of specific materials. Roll-to-roll printing technologies are gaining from rapid expansion of the flexible devices market as a result of their advanced properties and features that make them a suitable option for use in different areas like energy, electronics and healthcare. In addition, the lightweight nature of these devices is opening new avenues in low-cost applications like flexible OLED displays and printed circuits. The shift of flexible devices market toward roll-to-roll technologies is also attributed to increasing demand for high-volume processes to fabricate flexible devices. Increasing sophistication of electronic products presents an attractive opportunity for roll-to-roll printing technologies that provide manufacturers with the flexibility to develop next-generation devices.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices estimated at US$23.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$48.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.3% over the analysis period. Consumer Electronics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.9% CAGR and reach US$31.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Automotive segment is readjusted to a revised 13% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Consumer electronics is the major application segment of the roll-to-roll technologies for flexible devices market due to increasing penetration of appliances including smartphones, TVs, laptops, tablets and e-book readers. The segment gains from increasing use of flexible devices such as thin-film energy storage devices, flexible displays, photovoltaic cells, printed memory devices, printed sensors and flexible printed circuits in various consumer electronic products.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.4 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $18.3 Billion by 2026



The Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.4 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$18.3 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 14.1% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.3% and 10.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.1% CAGR. Factors such as large-scale manufacturing of electronic components coupled with increasing R&D investment in printed electronics have established Asia-Pacific region a lucrative market for roll-to-roll technologies. The regional market is bolstered by increasing sale of flexible electronics across China, South Korea, Japan and Taiwan.



Energy Segment to Reach $4.4 Billion by 2026



In the global Energy segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 12.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$758.1 Million by the year 2026.

I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Percentage of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain Delays Due to

COVID-19 Worldwide as of August 2020

Virus Led Economic Recession Impacts Prospects for Electronics

Industry

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual % Change)

for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Roll-to-Roll (R2R) Technologies for Flexible Devices Exhibiting

Short-term Dip Owing to Pandemic

An Introduction to Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices

Roll-to-Roll (R2R) Processing

Flexible Circuits

Application Areas

Flexible Electronics: A Prelude

Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices Market to

Undergo Exponential Accrual Post COVID-19 Pandemic

R2R and Nanofabrication Convergence: New Way of Quick

Manufacturing

Rising Demand for Flexible Devices Spurs R2R Opportunities

Outlook

Regional Analysis: Asia-Pacific Undertakes Leadership Role in

Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices Market

World Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices Market by

Region (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for

Developed and Developing Regions

World Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices Market -

Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027:

China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, USA, Europe, Canada,

Africa, and Japan

Prominent Drivers & Restraints

Consumer Electronics: Primary Application Segment

World Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices Market by

Application (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues

for Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Energy, Healthcare,

Aerospace & Defense, and Other Applications

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices - Global Key

Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Affordable R2R Technologies to Open Avenues for Unmatched Level

of Diagnostics & Bio-Analysis Device Production

Advances in Roll-to-Roll Printing to Provide Hope for Flexible

Substrates

Overcoming Issues with Use of Roll-to-Roll Technology to

Manufacture Flexible Hybrid Electronics

Growing Applications to Drive Future Growth of R2R based

Flexible Electronics

R2R Platforms Gain Popularity

Wireless Telecommunications Spawning Significant Demand

Mobile Phones: A Key Application Area for R2R-based Flexible

Circuits

Viability of Foldable Phones Depends on Conquering of Technical &

Design Obstacles

Fall in Production Costs Boosts Adoption of Printed Sensors

Rise of Adhesive-less Laminates: A Notable Trend

Rising Number of Diabetic Patients to Boost Demand for Flexible

Biosensors

World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)

R2R-based Flexible Temperature Sensors: A Market Laden with

Tremendous Growth Opportunities

Printed & Flexible Sensors Gain from Growing Focus on Printed

Electronics

Demand for Smart Healthcare Systems Spurs Adoption of

Multimodal R2R-based Flexible Sensors

Wearable Medical Devices to See Increased Use of Flexible Sensors

Global Medical Devices Industry (In US$ Billion) for the Years

2000, 2023 & 2025

Global Wearables Shipments (in Million Units): 2014-2022

Touch Screen Displays Steer Demand for R2R Printed Sensors

Global Market for Smartphones in Billions: 2016-2021

Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-

2021

Global Smartphone Shipments by Display Technology: 2019 and 2025

Global Smartphone Flexible Displays Market by Type (2022):

Percentage Breakdown of Unit Shipments for Curved & Bendable

and Foldable Displays

Global PC Shipments (In Million Units) for the Years 2017,

2018, 2019, 2021 & 2023

Consumer Electronics: Major End-Use Segment

Global Smart Homes Market by Category in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 and 2022

Growing Number of Consumer Electronics Users Bodes Well for

Future Market Prospects

Global Consumer Electronics Market by Region (2020): Percentage

Breakdown of Revenues for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific

(Incl. Japan), Middle East, and Latin America

Opportunities in Autoelectronics Domain

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Battle between Organic Electronics and Silicon Electronics

Remains Intense

R2R-based Flexible Electronics Foster Development of Solar Cells

Increasing Focus of Public and Private Organizations on R2R

Processing

R2R to Make Solar Cell Production a Financially Viable Proposition

R2R Process Addresses Instrumentation and Metrology Concerns

Absence of Standardized Infrastructure & Lack of Proper Supply

Chain: Key Issues

Critical Challenges in R2R Nanofabrication

Printing Technology Comes of Age in Sensor Manufacturing

Global Printed and Flexible Sensors Market by Region (2020):

Market Shares of Developed Regions/Countries

R2R Fabrication Facilitates Large Scale 3D Nanospike Arrays

Primary Opportunities for R2R Process

Flexible Electronics

Battery Technology

Membranes

Advanced Deposition Processes

PEM Fuel Cells

Photovoltaics

Metrology/Quality Systems

Embedded Thermal Energy

Transparent Conductors

Technology Roadmaps

Research & Development Activity in R2R Domain



IV. COMPETITION

