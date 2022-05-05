Insights on the Air Suspension Compressor Global Market to 2030 - Increase in Aftermarket Demand for Air Suspension Compressors Presents Opportunities

Dublin, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Air Suspension Compressor Market by Vehicle Type, and Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global air suspension compressor market was valued at $1,987.3 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $3,909.1 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2030. By volume, the global air suspension compressor market was at 7,566 thousand in 2020, and is projected to reach 12,935 thousand by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.4%. Air suspension compressor systems are adopted in vehicles to provide comfortable long rides to drivers and passengers. It also reduces the damage caused to good while transportation.



The majority of the benefits of air suspension in an automobile are related to adjustability. An air suspension system may raise or lower a vehicle's height and hence ground clearance in seconds by adding or lowering the volume of air in the spring. Raising the suspension lowers the chances of a vehicle becoming trapped off-road or suffering underbody damage from trail hazards. Air suspension compressor systems helps to minimizes cargo damage, and decreases driver fatigue and also improves ride for passenger. Suspension is crucial for ride quality and automobile handling control, since cars with firm suspension may have better body control and quicker reflexes. Ambulances, in particular, require a high degree of ride quality to prevent further harm to patients who are already sick. As a result of these reasons, the demand of air suspension compressor is increasing and providing lucrative growth in the market.



Electronic control unit in vehicle's air suspension improves vibration absorption and loading and unloading efficiency. It changes the loading platform height according to the load to maintain the best possible condition of the air suspension system, which is noted for its superior vibration absorption capability. Furthermore, Key players are focusing on manufacturing advance air suspension compressor for passenger and commercial vehicles. For instance, in October 2021, VIAIR has introduced the 330 C Hyper Grade 24V Compressor for those in need of consistent high-pressure air in their manufacturing process or other industrial applications.



The global air suspension compressor market is segmented on the basis of vehicle type, sales channel, and region. On the basis of vehicle type, the market is segregated into passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. By sales channel, it is categorized into in OEM and aftersales. Region wise, the air suspension compressor market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).



Some of the key players operating in the global air suspension compressor market include Arnott, AT Parts Germany, Duralo, Guangzhou CYS Auto Parts, Guangzhou Tech Master Auto Parts Co, Miessler Automotive GmbH & Co. KG, Mopar (Stellantis), VIAIR Corporation, Zhejiang Bocheng Automotive Technology Co. Ltd., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.



Key Benefits

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging air suspension compressor market trends and dynamics

In-depth market analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2020 and 2030

Extensive analysis of the air suspension compressor market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework

A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities

The global air suspension compressor market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2030 is included in the report

The key market players within air suspension compressor market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the air suspension compressor industry

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction



Chapter 2: Executive Summary



Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets

3.2.2. Top Winning Strategies

3.3. Market Player Positioning, 2020

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Increase in Manufacturing of Commercial Vehicles

3.5.1.2. Rise in Demand for Luxury Vehicles

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. High Manufacturing and Installation Cost of Air Suspension Compressor Systems

3.5.2.2. Increase in Raw Material Prices

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Manufacturing of Advanced Light Weight Air Suspension Compressor Systems

3.5.3.2. Increase in Aftermarket Demand for Air Suspension Compressor

3.6. List of Customers

3.7. List of Suppliers

3.8. Product Structure Description

3.9. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 4: Air Suspension Compressor Market, by Vehicle Type

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Vehicle Type

4.2. Passenger Vehicle

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.2.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Country

4.3. Commercial Vehicle

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.3.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Country



Chapter 5: Air Suspension Compressor Market, by Sales Channel

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Sales Channel

5.2. Original Equipment Manufacturers

5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.2.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Country

5.3. Aftersales

5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.3.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Country



Chapter 6: Air Suspension Compressor Market, by Region



Chapter 7: Company Profiles

7.1. Arnott

7.1.1. Company Overview

7.1.2. Key Executive

7.1.3. Company Snapshot

7.1.4. Product Portfolio

7.2. At Parts Germany (Aerosus)

7.2.1. Company Overview

7.2.2. Key Executive

7.2.3. Company Snapshot

7.2.4. Product Portfolio

7.3. Duralo

7.3.1. Company Overview

7.3.2. Company Snapshot

7.3.3. Product Portfolio

7.4. Guangzhou Cys Auto Parts Co. Ltd.

7.4.1. Company Overview

7.4.2. Key Executive

7.4.3. Company Snapshot

7.4.4. Product Portfolio

7.5. Guangzhou Tech Master Auto Parts Co. Ltd.

7.5.1. Company Overview

7.5.2. Key Executive

7.5.3. Company Snapshot

7.5.4. Product Portfolio

7.6. Miessler Automotive GmbH & Co. Kg

7.6.1. Company Overview

7.6.2. Key Executive

7.6.3. Company Snapshot

7.6.4. Product Portfolio

7.7. Mopar

7.7.1. Company Overview

7.7.2. Key Executive

7.7.3. Company Snapshot

7.7.4. Product Portfolio

7.7.5. R&D Expenditure

7.7.6. Business Performance

7.8. Viair Corporation

7.8.1. Company Overview

7.8.2. Key Executive

7.8.3. Company Snapshot

7.8.4. Operating Business Segments

7.8.5. Product Portfolio

7.8.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.9. Zehijang Bocheng Automotive Technology Co. Ltd

7.9.1. Company Overview

7.9.2. Key Executive

7.9.3. Company Snapshot

7.9.4. Operating Business Segments

7.9.5. Product Portfolio

7.10. Zf Friedrichshafen AG

7.10.1. Company Overview

7.10.2. Key Executive

7.10.3. Company Snapshot

7.10.4. Product Portfolio

7.10.5. R&D Expenditure

7.10.6. Business Performance

7.10.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

