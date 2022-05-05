New York, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bridal Wear Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03449654/?utm_source=GNW

Global Bridal Wear Market to Reach US$69.9 Billion by the Year 2026



The wedding industry globally remains buoyant owing to unwavering demand and increasing number of millennials attaining marriageable age. There are tremendous opportunities for luxury brands serving the wedding industry to expand their offerings and customer base. The bridal wear market is highly polarized and fragmented regionally, given the extremely faddish fashion trends dictating the market`s fortunes. Developed nations, being the pioneers in bridal wear fashion and home to an ever evolving and vibrant fashion industry dominate the global market. Surging popularity of online wedding apparel boosted by the growing prominence of e-commerce; the untapped potential offered by plus-size bridal wear; growing demand for innovative and novel wedding jewelry; increasing focus on targeting engaged couples; and innovative and distinctively designed bridal wear being launched each season are some of the major factors expected to benefit market prospects in the coming years. Another factor that would positively impact global wedding dresses sales in the coming years would be the constant increase in average spending on weddings. The market growth is also complemented by increasing entry of bridal wear businesses into the online space along with quality improvements in mass produced options.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Bridal Wear estimated at US$55.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$69.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period. Offline, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4% CAGR to reach US$61.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Online segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 15.1% share of the global Bridal Wear market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $25.9 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $6.8 Billion by 2026



The Bridal Wear market in the U.S. is estimated at US$25.9 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 44.16% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$6.8 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 3.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Future growth in the market, post recovery from Covid-19 impact, will be driven by developing countries such as China, India, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, Mexico, the US, Kuwait, UAE and Saudi Arabia, which are anticipated to emerge as major markets primarily because of their higher purchasing potential. The North American region is also expected to offer significant gains towards the market growth, driven by continuous introduction of innovative bridal gowns in terms of styles, designs, and fabrics. The market is also witnessing increasing popularity for designer bridal dresses, which in turn accentuating the market growth.

Select Competitors (Total 242 Featured) -

Allure Bridals, Inc.

David’s Bridal Inc.

Elie Saab

Helen Rodrigues Bridal

JLM Couture Inc.

Justin Alexander Limited

Klienfeld Bridal

Macy’s, Inc.

Monique Lhuillier

Morilee LLC

Naeem Khan

Paloma Blanca

Peter Langner

Pronovias Fashion Group

Sophia Tolli

Temperley London

Theia Couture

Vera Wang

Watters

Wedding Corporation Milla Nova LLC

Winnie Couture

Yumi Katsura International Co., Ltd.

Zuhair Murad







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Review of

the World Economy in 2021 and Beyond

With IMF Making an Upward Revision of Global GDP for 2022,

Businesses Remain Bullish About an Economic Comeback

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

Bridal Wear Industry Remains Hard Hit amid the Pandemic

% of Household Income Lost Due to COVID-19

Number of Weddings in the US: 2015-2022

Pandemic Impact on Bridal Fashion Industry

Key Future Trends in Bridal Fashion and Wedding Dresses

Top Trends That Are Likely to Shape the Future of Weddings

Supply Issues Lead to Delays in Wedding Dresses

Bridal Industry Innovatively Adapts to the New Normal

Wedding Dress Retailers Bet on Online Channel to Bounce Back

after Containment of COVID-19

Bridal Wear - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2022 (E)

Bridal Wear Market: A Prelude

Annual Number of Marriages Worldwide per 1000 People for Major

Countries: 2019

The Changing Face Bridal Attire

World Brands

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Global Market Outlook

Bridal Wear Market Trends Shape Growth Opportunities

Bridal Wear Market Trends: Sweet & Bitter Spots

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

The Colossal Global Wedding Industry Drive Perennial Demand for

Wedding Dresses

Global Average Spending on Weddings by Country: 2019

Global Wedding Spend by Expense Category (2021)

COMPETITION

Key Market Participants

Designer Fortunes and Promotional Strategies Driven by Referrals

Bridal Magazines: A Prime Advertising Medium

Increasing Number of Brands Adopt Online Platform

Global Designer Brands Eye Emerging Markets

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Micro Weddings Spur Interest in Unconventional Bridal Wear

A Peek into Select Trends

Bridal Wear Designers Try to Meet Expectations Amid the Covid-

19 Crisis

COVID-19 Disrupts Wedding Plans & Prompts Brides to Eschew

Traditional Silhouettes

Bridal Wear Shoppers Get More Decisive

Brands Try to Give Back

Role of Technology in Sustaining Bridal Retail Business Amid

Covid-19 Pandemic

AR/VR Technologies Gain Increased Adoption

Emergence of Direct-to-Consumer Bridalwear Brands

Experimentation & Individualism Drive the Emerging Themes and

Popular Fashion Trends in Bridal Wear Market

EXHIT: Popular Wedding Dress Styles in 2020 in %

Product Premiumization Boosts Market Prospects

Mass Market Gains Appeal

Changing Strategies in Mass Market

Retailers Mend Strategies to Thrive amid Changing Trends in

Bridal Wear Market

Social Media Influencers Drive Healthy Market Gains

Digital Transformation in Wedding Industry

Top Digital priorities for Retailers

Pandemic Accelerates Adoption of e-Commerce

Traditional Wear Gets Redesigned as Lesser Number of

Millennials Seek a Conventional Wedding

Evolution of the Modern Informed Bride

Information Sources Used by Millennial Brides (2021)

Plus-Size Bridal Wear Offers Huge Untapped Market Potential

Global Plus Size Market by Gender: 2021

Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for the Years

2019 and 2030P

Global Obesity Epidemic: Percentage of Overweight, Obese, and

Severely Obese Adults for 2014 & 2025

While Millennials and their Growing Extravagance Remain the

Fundamental Growth Driver, the Industry Keeps a Watch on

Generation Z

Global Millennials Population by Region: 2021

Generation Composition (In % of Total Population)

Bridal Brands Shift Focus on Attracting Gen-Z Shoppers

Average Age of Marriage for Women for Select Countries: 2021

Same-Sex Wedding Legalization Bodes Well for Bridal Wear Brands

Celebrities and Actresses Continue to Influence Market Fortunes

Rise in Number of Non-Bridal Wear Retailers

Ready-to-Wear, Lower Priced Wedding Dresses Continue to

Cannibalize High-end Brands

Rising Demand for Wedding Jewelry Benefit Market Expansion

A Psychographic Profile of Bridal Jewelry Shoppers

Self-Purchasing Trend, Bridal Demand and Young Customers Foster

Growth of Platinum Jewelry

Bridal Salons: A Propitious Niche

Bridal Accessories: The Crowning Glory of a Bride?s Attire

Rental & Second-Hand Gowns Influence Revenues



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bridal Wear by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Bridal Wear by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 3: World 12-Year Perspective for Bridal Wear by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World Markets for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Offline by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Offline by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 6: World 12-Year Perspective for Offline by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of

World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Online by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Online by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 9: World 12-Year Perspective for Online by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of

World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Bridal Wear Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Marriage Deferrals Amid Covid-19 Impacts Bridal Wear Market

Shopping for Bridal Wear to Change Drastically after the COVID

-19 Crisis

US Wedding Market : A Preview

US Wedding Statistics and Facts: Important Opportunity Indicators

Number of Weddings in the US: 2015-2020

Marriage Rate in the United States: 1990-2025

Breakdown of Average Spending (US$) on US Weddings by Spending

Category

Bridal Wear Market Embraces Newer Business Models

Trends Outlined

Underserved Plus-Size Bridal Dress Segment Offers Huge Market

Opportunities

Millennials Alter Bridal Wear Trends

US Millennial Population (in Million) for the Years 2015, 2025,

2035, and 2045

High Bridal Jewelry Sales Bodes Well for Market Growth

Diamond Rings Remain Bright Spot in the Bridal Jewelry Market

Same-Sex Weddings Follow Similar Trends as Heterosexual Weddings

Competitive Scenario

Bridal Wear Marketplace: Extremely Fragmented

Distribution Scenario

Online Shopping of Wedding Dresses Gathers Momentum

Discount Stores Grow in Popularity

Market Analytics

Table 10: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bridal

Wear by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: USA Historic Review for Bridal Wear by Distribution

Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 12: USA 12-Year Perspective for Bridal Wear by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Market Overview

Canadian Millennial Population (In Million) for the Years 2015,

2025, 2035, and 2045

Market Analytics

Table 13: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bridal Wear by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: Canada Historic Review for Bridal Wear by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Bridal Wear by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Bridal Wear Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Rise in Number of Couples Opting for Western Styled Weddings

Table 16: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bridal Wear by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: Japan Historic Review for Bridal Wear by Distribution

Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 18: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Bridal Wear by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Bridal Wear Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Largest Producer and Exporter of Bridal Wear Worldwide

Coronavirus Outbreak Dents Supply Chain Scenario

Colossal Wedding Market Provides Lucrative Opportunities to

International Bridal Wear Brands

Large Consumer Base of Young Population Offers Huge Untapped

Potential

Expanding Middle Class Population Drives Wedding Spend

Haute Couture Sizzles in Chinese Bridals

China Emerges as a Rapidly Growing Market for Diamond Bridal

Jewelry

Wedding Planners Continue to Mushroom in China

Market Analytics

Table 19: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bridal Wear by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: China Historic Review for Bridal Wear by Distribution

Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 21: China 12-Year Perspective for Bridal Wear by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Bridal Wear Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Table 22: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bridal Wear by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 23: Europe Historic Review for Bridal Wear by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Bridal Wear by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bridal Wear by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: Europe Historic Review for Bridal Wear by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Bridal Wear by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Bridal Wear Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Table 28: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bridal Wear by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: France Historic Review for Bridal Wear by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: France 12-Year Perspective for Bridal Wear by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Bridal Wear Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Table 31: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bridal Wear by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Germany Historic Review for Bridal Wear by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Germany 12-Year Perspective for Bridal Wear by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Market Overview

Table 34: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bridal Wear by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Italy Historic Review for Bridal Wear by Distribution

Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 36: Italy 12-Year Perspective for Bridal Wear by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Bridal Wear Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

A Journey through the Maze of Wedding Outfit Styles

Second-hand Gowns and Rings in Vogue

High-Street Retailers Eye the Market for Bridal Wear

E-Commerce Gains Pace

Competitive Scenario

Market Analytics

Table 37: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bridal

Wear by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: UK Historic Review for Bridal Wear by Distribution

Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 39: UK 12-Year Perspective for Bridal Wear by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Market Overview

Bridal Fashion in Spain: A Major Employer

Bridal Tourism Augurs Well for Market Growth

Online Sales and Social Media Boost Opportunities

Market Analytics

Table 40: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bridal Wear by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Spain Historic Review for Bridal Wear by Distribution

Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 42: Spain 12-Year Perspective for Bridal Wear by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Market Overview

Table 43: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bridal Wear by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Russia Historic Review for Bridal Wear by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Russia 12-Year Perspective for Bridal Wear by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Market Overview

Table 46: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Bridal Wear by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Bridal Wear by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Rest of Europe 12-Year Perspective for Bridal Wear by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Bridal Wear Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 49: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Bridal Wear by Geographic Region - Australia, South Korea

and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 50: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Bridal Wear by

Geographic Region - Australia, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Asia-Pacific 12-Year Perspective for Bridal Wear by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for

Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 52: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Bridal Wear by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Bridal Wear by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Asia-Pacific 12-Year Perspective for Bridal Wear by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Bridal Wear Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)

Table 55: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bridal Wear by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Australia Historic Review for Bridal Wear by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Australia 12-Year Perspective for Bridal Wear by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 58: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Bridal Wear by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: South Korea Historic Review for Bridal Wear by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: South Korea 12-Year Perspective for Bridal Wear by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

India

Singapore

Market Analytics

Table 61: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Bridal Wear by Distribution Channel - Offline and

Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Bridal Wear

by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Rest of Asia-Pacific 12-Year Perspective for Bridal

Wear by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Bridal Wear Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)

Table 64: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Bridal Wear by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,

Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 65: Latin America Historic Review for Bridal Wear by

Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin

America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Latin America 12-Year Perspective for Bridal Wear by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for

Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 67: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Bridal Wear by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Latin America Historic Review for Bridal Wear by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Latin America 12-Year Perspective for Bridal Wear by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 70: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bridal Wear by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Argentina Historic Review for Bridal Wear by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Argentina 12-Year Perspective for Bridal Wear by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



BRAZIL

Table 73: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bridal Wear by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Brazil Historic Review for Bridal Wear by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Brazil 12-Year Perspective for Bridal Wear by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



MEXICO

Table 76: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bridal Wear by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Mexico Historic Review for Bridal Wear by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Mexico 12-Year Perspective for Bridal Wear by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 79: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Bridal Wear by Distribution Channel - Offline and

Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Bridal Wear

by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Rest of Latin America 12-Year Perspective for Bridal

Wear by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 82: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Bridal Wear by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Rest of World Historic Review for Bridal Wear by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Rest of World 12-Year Perspective for Bridal Wear by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 242

