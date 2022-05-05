New York, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bridal Wear Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03449654/?utm_source=GNW
Global Bridal Wear Market to Reach US$69.9 Billion by the Year 2026
The wedding industry globally remains buoyant owing to unwavering demand and increasing number of millennials attaining marriageable age. There are tremendous opportunities for luxury brands serving the wedding industry to expand their offerings and customer base. The bridal wear market is highly polarized and fragmented regionally, given the extremely faddish fashion trends dictating the market`s fortunes. Developed nations, being the pioneers in bridal wear fashion and home to an ever evolving and vibrant fashion industry dominate the global market. Surging popularity of online wedding apparel boosted by the growing prominence of e-commerce; the untapped potential offered by plus-size bridal wear; growing demand for innovative and novel wedding jewelry; increasing focus on targeting engaged couples; and innovative and distinctively designed bridal wear being launched each season are some of the major factors expected to benefit market prospects in the coming years. Another factor that would positively impact global wedding dresses sales in the coming years would be the constant increase in average spending on weddings. The market growth is also complemented by increasing entry of bridal wear businesses into the online space along with quality improvements in mass produced options.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Bridal Wear estimated at US$55.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$69.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period. Offline, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4% CAGR to reach US$61.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Online segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 15.1% share of the global Bridal Wear market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $25.9 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $6.8 Billion by 2026
The Bridal Wear market in the U.S. is estimated at US$25.9 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 44.16% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$6.8 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 3.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Future growth in the market, post recovery from Covid-19 impact, will be driven by developing countries such as China, India, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, Mexico, the US, Kuwait, UAE and Saudi Arabia, which are anticipated to emerge as major markets primarily because of their higher purchasing potential. The North American region is also expected to offer significant gains towards the market growth, driven by continuous introduction of innovative bridal gowns in terms of styles, designs, and fabrics. The market is also witnessing increasing popularity for designer bridal dresses, which in turn accentuating the market growth.
Select Competitors (Total 242 Featured) -
- Allure Bridals, Inc.
- David’s Bridal Inc.
- Elie Saab
- Helen Rodrigues Bridal
- JLM Couture Inc.
- Justin Alexander Limited
- Klienfeld Bridal
- Macy’s, Inc.
- Monique Lhuillier
- Morilee LLC
- Naeem Khan
- Paloma Blanca
- Peter Langner
- Pronovias Fashion Group
- Sophia Tolli
- Temperley London
- Theia Couture
- Vera Wang
- Watters
- Wedding Corporation Milla Nova LLC
- Winnie Couture
- Yumi Katsura International Co., Ltd.
- Zuhair Murad
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03449654/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Review of
the World Economy in 2021 and Beyond
With IMF Making an Upward Revision of Global GDP for 2022,
Businesses Remain Bullish About an Economic Comeback
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
Bridal Wear Industry Remains Hard Hit amid the Pandemic
% of Household Income Lost Due to COVID-19
Number of Weddings in the US: 2015-2022
Pandemic Impact on Bridal Fashion Industry
Key Future Trends in Bridal Fashion and Wedding Dresses
Top Trends That Are Likely to Shape the Future of Weddings
Supply Issues Lead to Delays in Wedding Dresses
Bridal Industry Innovatively Adapts to the New Normal
Wedding Dress Retailers Bet on Online Channel to Bounce Back
after Containment of COVID-19
Bridal Wear - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Bridal Wear Market: A Prelude
Annual Number of Marriages Worldwide per 1000 People for Major
Countries: 2019
The Changing Face Bridal Attire
World Brands
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Global Market Outlook
Bridal Wear Market Trends Shape Growth Opportunities
Bridal Wear Market Trends: Sweet & Bitter Spots
Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
The Colossal Global Wedding Industry Drive Perennial Demand for
Wedding Dresses
Global Average Spending on Weddings by Country: 2019
Global Wedding Spend by Expense Category (2021)
COMPETITION
Key Market Participants
Designer Fortunes and Promotional Strategies Driven by Referrals
Bridal Magazines: A Prime Advertising Medium
Increasing Number of Brands Adopt Online Platform
Global Designer Brands Eye Emerging Markets
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rise in Micro Weddings Spur Interest in Unconventional Bridal Wear
A Peek into Select Trends
Bridal Wear Designers Try to Meet Expectations Amid the Covid-
19 Crisis
COVID-19 Disrupts Wedding Plans & Prompts Brides to Eschew
Traditional Silhouettes
Bridal Wear Shoppers Get More Decisive
Brands Try to Give Back
Role of Technology in Sustaining Bridal Retail Business Amid
Covid-19 Pandemic
AR/VR Technologies Gain Increased Adoption
Emergence of Direct-to-Consumer Bridalwear Brands
Experimentation & Individualism Drive the Emerging Themes and
Popular Fashion Trends in Bridal Wear Market
EXHIT: Popular Wedding Dress Styles in 2020 in %
Product Premiumization Boosts Market Prospects
Mass Market Gains Appeal
Changing Strategies in Mass Market
Retailers Mend Strategies to Thrive amid Changing Trends in
Bridal Wear Market
Social Media Influencers Drive Healthy Market Gains
Digital Transformation in Wedding Industry
Top Digital priorities for Retailers
Pandemic Accelerates Adoption of e-Commerce
Traditional Wear Gets Redesigned as Lesser Number of
Millennials Seek a Conventional Wedding
Evolution of the Modern Informed Bride
Information Sources Used by Millennial Brides (2021)
Plus-Size Bridal Wear Offers Huge Untapped Market Potential
Global Plus Size Market by Gender: 2021
Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for the Years
2019 and 2030P
Global Obesity Epidemic: Percentage of Overweight, Obese, and
Severely Obese Adults for 2014 & 2025
While Millennials and their Growing Extravagance Remain the
Fundamental Growth Driver, the Industry Keeps a Watch on
Generation Z
Global Millennials Population by Region: 2021
Generation Composition (In % of Total Population)
Bridal Brands Shift Focus on Attracting Gen-Z Shoppers
Average Age of Marriage for Women for Select Countries: 2021
Same-Sex Wedding Legalization Bodes Well for Bridal Wear Brands
Celebrities and Actresses Continue to Influence Market Fortunes
Rise in Number of Non-Bridal Wear Retailers
Ready-to-Wear, Lower Priced Wedding Dresses Continue to
Cannibalize High-end Brands
Rising Demand for Wedding Jewelry Benefit Market Expansion
A Psychographic Profile of Bridal Jewelry Shoppers
Self-Purchasing Trend, Bridal Demand and Young Customers Foster
Growth of Platinum Jewelry
Bridal Salons: A Propitious Niche
Bridal Accessories: The Crowning Glory of a Bride?s Attire
Rental & Second-Hand Gowns Influence Revenues
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bridal Wear by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Bridal Wear by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 3: World 12-Year Perspective for Bridal Wear by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World Markets for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Offline by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Offline by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 6: World 12-Year Perspective for Offline by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Online by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Online by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 9: World 12-Year Perspective for Online by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Bridal Wear Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Marriage Deferrals Amid Covid-19 Impacts Bridal Wear Market
Shopping for Bridal Wear to Change Drastically after the COVID
-19 Crisis
US Wedding Market : A Preview
US Wedding Statistics and Facts: Important Opportunity Indicators
Number of Weddings in the US: 2015-2020
Marriage Rate in the United States: 1990-2025
Breakdown of Average Spending (US$) on US Weddings by Spending
Category
Bridal Wear Market Embraces Newer Business Models
Trends Outlined
Underserved Plus-Size Bridal Dress Segment Offers Huge Market
Opportunities
Millennials Alter Bridal Wear Trends
US Millennial Population (in Million) for the Years 2015, 2025,
2035, and 2045
High Bridal Jewelry Sales Bodes Well for Market Growth
Diamond Rings Remain Bright Spot in the Bridal Jewelry Market
Same-Sex Weddings Follow Similar Trends as Heterosexual Weddings
Competitive Scenario
Bridal Wear Marketplace: Extremely Fragmented
Distribution Scenario
Online Shopping of Wedding Dresses Gathers Momentum
Discount Stores Grow in Popularity
Market Analytics
Table 10: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bridal
Wear by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: USA Historic Review for Bridal Wear by Distribution
Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 12: USA 12-Year Perspective for Bridal Wear by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Market Overview
Canadian Millennial Population (In Million) for the Years 2015,
2025, 2035, and 2045
Market Analytics
Table 13: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bridal Wear by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: Canada Historic Review for Bridal Wear by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Bridal Wear by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Bridal Wear Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Rise in Number of Couples Opting for Western Styled Weddings
Table 16: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bridal Wear by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: Japan Historic Review for Bridal Wear by Distribution
Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 18: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Bridal Wear by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Bridal Wear Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Largest Producer and Exporter of Bridal Wear Worldwide
Coronavirus Outbreak Dents Supply Chain Scenario
Colossal Wedding Market Provides Lucrative Opportunities to
International Bridal Wear Brands
Large Consumer Base of Young Population Offers Huge Untapped
Potential
Expanding Middle Class Population Drives Wedding Spend
Haute Couture Sizzles in Chinese Bridals
China Emerges as a Rapidly Growing Market for Diamond Bridal
Jewelry
Wedding Planners Continue to Mushroom in China
Market Analytics
Table 19: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bridal Wear by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: China Historic Review for Bridal Wear by Distribution
Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 21: China 12-Year Perspective for Bridal Wear by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Bridal Wear Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Table 22: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bridal Wear by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 23: Europe Historic Review for Bridal Wear by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Bridal Wear by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bridal Wear by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: Europe Historic Review for Bridal Wear by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Bridal Wear by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Bridal Wear Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Table 28: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bridal Wear by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: France Historic Review for Bridal Wear by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: France 12-Year Perspective for Bridal Wear by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Bridal Wear Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Table 31: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bridal Wear by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Germany Historic Review for Bridal Wear by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: Germany 12-Year Perspective for Bridal Wear by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Market Overview
Table 34: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bridal Wear by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Italy Historic Review for Bridal Wear by Distribution
Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 36: Italy 12-Year Perspective for Bridal Wear by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Bridal Wear Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
A Journey through the Maze of Wedding Outfit Styles
Second-hand Gowns and Rings in Vogue
High-Street Retailers Eye the Market for Bridal Wear
E-Commerce Gains Pace
Competitive Scenario
Market Analytics
Table 37: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bridal
Wear by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: UK Historic Review for Bridal Wear by Distribution
Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 39: UK 12-Year Perspective for Bridal Wear by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Market Overview
Bridal Fashion in Spain: A Major Employer
Bridal Tourism Augurs Well for Market Growth
Online Sales and Social Media Boost Opportunities
Market Analytics
Table 40: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bridal Wear by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Spain Historic Review for Bridal Wear by Distribution
Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 42: Spain 12-Year Perspective for Bridal Wear by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Market Overview
Table 43: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bridal Wear by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Russia Historic Review for Bridal Wear by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Russia 12-Year Perspective for Bridal Wear by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Market Overview
Table 46: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Bridal Wear by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Bridal Wear by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Rest of Europe 12-Year Perspective for Bridal Wear by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Bridal Wear Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 49: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Bridal Wear by Geographic Region - Australia, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 50: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Bridal Wear by
Geographic Region - Australia, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Asia-Pacific 12-Year Perspective for Bridal Wear by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for
Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Bridal Wear by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Bridal Wear by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Asia-Pacific 12-Year Perspective for Bridal Wear by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Bridal Wear Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 55: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bridal Wear by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Australia Historic Review for Bridal Wear by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Australia 12-Year Perspective for Bridal Wear by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 58: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Bridal Wear by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: South Korea Historic Review for Bridal Wear by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: South Korea 12-Year Perspective for Bridal Wear by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
India
Singapore
Market Analytics
Table 61: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Bridal Wear by Distribution Channel - Offline and
Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Bridal Wear
by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Rest of Asia-Pacific 12-Year Perspective for Bridal
Wear by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Bridal Wear Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)
Table 64: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Bridal Wear by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,
Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 65: Latin America Historic Review for Bridal Wear by
Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Latin America 12-Year Perspective for Bridal Wear by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for
Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 67: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Bridal Wear by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Latin America Historic Review for Bridal Wear by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Latin America 12-Year Perspective for Bridal Wear by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 70: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bridal Wear by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Argentina Historic Review for Bridal Wear by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Argentina 12-Year Perspective for Bridal Wear by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
BRAZIL
Table 73: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bridal Wear by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Brazil Historic Review for Bridal Wear by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Brazil 12-Year Perspective for Bridal Wear by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
MEXICO
Table 76: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bridal Wear by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Mexico Historic Review for Bridal Wear by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Mexico 12-Year Perspective for Bridal Wear by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 79: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Bridal Wear by Distribution Channel - Offline and
Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Bridal Wear
by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Rest of Latin America 12-Year Perspective for Bridal
Wear by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 82: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Bridal Wear by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Rest of World Historic Review for Bridal Wear by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Rest of World 12-Year Perspective for Bridal Wear by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 242
