New York, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Antibacterial Glass Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03329795/?utm_source=GNW
-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
-Complimentary updates for one year
Global Antibacterial Glass Market to Reach $383.8 Million by 2026
Antibacterial glass mainly finds application in areas such as healthcare, food and beverage, residential, military, among others. Demand in the global market is being supported by expanding aging population, particularly in developed countries. The market is also expected to gain impetus from the anticipated rise in healthcare spending in the coming years in various countries in order to be able to combat situations such as the COVID-19. Further, the increasing incidence of HAIs (Hospital Acquired Infections) globally, and improving personal hygiene practices among people is also driving market growth. Hospitals constitute the dominant user of antibacterial glass due to the implementation of strict regulations related to hygiene and safety, and growing healthcare spending in various regions. Another significant end-use market for antibacterial glass is food and beverages packaging industry. In the food and beverage sector, antibacterial glass is used to prevent contamination of food products and to maintain safety. In addition, use of antibacterial glass on touch screen displays in electronic devices such as mobile phones, phablets as well as tablets is expected to offer significant growth opportunities.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Antibacterial Glass estimated at US$210.9 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$383.8 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% over the analysis period. Silver, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 10.1% CAGR to reach US$371.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Other Active Ingredients segment is readjusted to a revised 8.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 10.1% share of the global Antibacterial Glass market. Silver is preferred as an antibacterial agent owing to its unique feature of being non-toxic to human cells, when compared to other metals. Recently, application of silver infused antibacterial glass is gaining significance in medical devices and surfaces in hospital units such as surgical tools, catheters, needles, stethoscopes, furniture, door handles and paper files for killing MRSA, multi-antibiotic resistant and life threatening Staph germ, present on such surfaces.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $68.8 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $27.3 Million by 2026
The Antibacterial Glass market in the U.S. is estimated at US$68.8 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 28.74% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$27.3 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 12% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.8% and 9.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$29.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. Europe is a dominant market and growth is driven by strict regulations related to hygiene and sanitation that are enforced in hospitals and in production facilities. The implementation of various standards such as EN 1276, EN 1650, and EN 13697 in the food sector, and the existence of several major players in the region are also driving market growth. Further, the presence of developed application areas such as construction, automotive, military equipment, food and beverage, and hospitals bodes well. North America is another key market for antibacterial glass products due to increasing demand from various healthcare settings, and technological advancements. Growing healthcare expenditure in the US is also expected to fuel market growth in the region. In the Asia-Pacific region, growth is being driven by rising focus on combating infections and diseases and heightened demand for Corning`s antimicrobial Gorilla Glass for touch screen displays. Other growth drivers include an ever-rising patient pool and increasing number of surgeries, growing hygiene awareness, and improving consumer disposable income.
Select Competitors (Total 22 Featured) -
- AGC Glass Europe
- Corning Inc.
- Essex Safety Glass Ltd.
- Glas Trosch Holding AG
- Innovative Glass Corporation
- Ishizuka Glass Company Limited
- Joh. Sprinz GmbH and Co. KG
- Morley Glass & Glazing Ltd.
- Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd.
- Saint Gobain S.A.
- SUMITA OPTICAL GLASS, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03329795/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Antibacterial Glass - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Bacterial Growth & Contamination: An Omnipresent Issue
Interior and Exterior Application of Antibacterial Glass
COVID-19 and the Use of Anti-microbial Glass
Increased Focus on Health and Hygiene Drives Demand for
Antibacterial Glass
Hospitals Account for the Largest End-use Market for Anti-
bacterial Glass
Silver Ions Lead the Anti-Bacterial Glass Market in terms of
Active Ingredients
Developed Regions Continue to Lead, Developing Nations Turbo
Charge Growth
RECENT MARKET ACTIVITY
INNOVATIONS & ADVANCEMENTS
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increasing Incidence of Infectious Diseases Fuels Adoption of
Antibacterial Glass
COVID-19, MERS, Ebola, and TB: Highlight the Need for
Antibacterial Glass
Top Countries Affected by COVID-19 Outbreak: Total Cases and
Cases Per Million Population
World Tuberculosis Incidence and Mortality Statistics
(in Thousands) by Geographic Region (2018)
Increasing Need to Reduce Hospital Acquired Infections Propel
Antibacterial Glass Market
Trend towards Preventive Healthcare Benefits Antibacterial
Glass Market
Expanding Applications Drive the Antibacterial Glass Market
Health Risks of BPA Drive Demand for Antibacterial Glass Packaging
Antimicrobial Nanocoatings Emerge as an Alternative for
Traditional Antimicrobial Coatings
Applications of Antimicrobial Nanocoatings
Growing Aging Population - A Key Demand Driver for
Antibacterial Glass
Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown of Number of
People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic Region for the
Years 2019 and 2030
Increasing Prevalence of Chronic & Lifestyle Diseases to Propel
Market Growth
Hypertension Prevalence (%) Worldwide by Region in Male and
Females Aged 25+ Years
Percentage of Hypertension-Associated Deaths in Various Non-
Communicable Diseases (NCD)
Increasing Investments in Healthcare Infrastructure Enhance
Demand for Antibacterial Glass
World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years
for 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023
Rising Demand for Antimicrobial Coated Medical Devices Augurs
Well for the Market Growth
Stringent Regulations Drive Demand for Antibacterial Glass in
the Food Industry
World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the
Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
Increasing Demand for Antibacterial Glass in Military Applications
Slow Recovery the Construction Sector to Drive the
Antibacterial Glass Market
World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years
2017, 2019 & 2022
Corning’s Antimicrobial Gorilla Glass Makes a Breakthrough
Journey from Damage-Resistant to Bacteria-Resistant: Evolution
of Corning Gorilla Glass
Technological Advancements
AGC Glass Europe
Surface Coating Technology for Glass
Self-Cleaning and Virus killing Smartphone Glass
Curcumin - An Effective Antibacterial Glass for Food Applications
BonAlive Develops BonAlive® Bioactive Glass for Septic Bone
Surgery
Korean Research Team Develops Low Cost Antibacterial Glass
Panels with Iron Nanoparticles
ATM Touch Screens to Turn Hygienic with Antimicrobial Corning
Gorilla Glass
Antibacterial Smart Glass Offers Bacteria-Resistant and Privacy
Benefits in Hospitals
NovaMin® Bioactive Glass Offers Antibacterial Properties
Anti-bacterial Bioactive Glass in Healthcare Sector
Antibacterial Bioactive Glass for Bone Reconstruction
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silver by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Silver by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 3: World 12-Year Perspective for Silver by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other
Active Ingredients by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Other Active Ingredients by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 12-Year Perspective for Other Active Ingredients
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hospitals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 9: World 12-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &
Beverage by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Food & Beverage by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 12-Year Perspective for Food & Beverage by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Military by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Military by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 15: World 12-Year Perspective for Military by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Residential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 18: World 12-Year Perspective for Residential by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 12-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Antibacterial Glass by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Antibacterial Glass by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 12-Year Perspective for Antibacterial Glass by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World Markets for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Antibacterial Glass Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Increased Awareness of HAI Drives Antibacterial Glass Demand
Rise in Hospital-Acquired Infections Propels Growth of
Antibacterial Glass
Rapidly Ageing Population: A Major Driving Demand for
Antibacterial Glass Market
North American Elderly Population by Age Group (1975-2050)
Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases Drives Focus onto
Antibacterial Glass
Arthritis
CVD in the US: Cardiovascular Disease* Prevalence in Adults by
Gender & Age Group
Table 19: % of Population Diagnosed with Arthritis by Age Group
COVID-19 Pandemic Stalls Construction Activity, Denting
Prospects in Antibacterial Glass Market
Number of States Limiting the Construction Industry due to
COVID-19 as of April 2020
US Construction Spending in US$ Billion: Jan 2012 - Jan 2020
Housing Projects Scenario
Key Indicators for US Residential Construction Market
Table 25: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Antibacterial Glass by Active Ingredient - Silver and Other
Active Ingredients - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: USA Historic Review for Antibacterial Glass by Active
Ingredient - Silver and Other Active Ingredients Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA 12-Year Perspective for Antibacterial Glass by
Active Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Silver and Other Active Ingredients for the Years 2015, 2021 &
2027
Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Antibacterial Glass by Application - Hospitals, Food &
Beverage, Military, Residential and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Antibacterial Glass by
Application - Hospitals, Food & Beverage, Military, Residential
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA 12-Year Perspective for Antibacterial Glass by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Food & Beverage, Military, Residential and Other
Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Antibacterial Glass by Active Ingredient - Silver and Other
Active Ingredients - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Antibacterial Glass by
Active Ingredient - Silver and Other Active Ingredients Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Antibacterial Glass by
Active Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Silver and Other Active Ingredients for the Years 2015, 2021 &
2027
Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Antibacterial Glass by Application - Hospitals, Food &
Beverage, Military, Residential and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Antibacterial Glass by
Application - Hospitals, Food & Beverage, Military, Residential
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Antibacterial Glass by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Food & Beverage, Military, Residential and Other
Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Antibacterial Glass Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 37: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Antibacterial Glass by Active Ingredient - Silver and Other
Active Ingredients - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Antibacterial Glass by
Active Ingredient - Silver and Other Active Ingredients Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Antibacterial Glass by
Active Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Silver and Other Active Ingredients for the Years 2015, 2021 &
2027
Table 40: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Antibacterial Glass by Application - Hospitals, Food &
Beverage, Military, Residential and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Antibacterial Glass by
Application - Hospitals, Food & Beverage, Military, Residential
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Antibacterial Glass by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Food & Beverage, Military, Residential and Other
Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Antibacterial Glass Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Impact of COVID-19 on Construction Industry
Table 43: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Antibacterial Glass by Active Ingredient - Silver and Other
Active Ingredients - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: China Historic Review for Antibacterial Glass by
Active Ingredient - Silver and Other Active Ingredients Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: China 12-Year Perspective for Antibacterial Glass by
Active Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Silver and Other Active Ingredients for the Years 2015, 2021 &
2027
Table 46: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Antibacterial Glass by Application - Hospitals, Food &
Beverage, Military, Residential and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: China Historic Review for Antibacterial Glass by
Application - Hospitals, Food & Beverage, Military, Residential
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: China 12-Year Perspective for Antibacterial Glass by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Food & Beverage, Military, Residential and Other
Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Antibacterial Glass Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Increasing Rate of HAIs and Food Poisoning Stimulate
Antibacterial Glass Market
Ageing Population to Drive Demand for Antibacterial Glass Market
Table 28: European Population by Age Group (2016, 2030 & 2050):
Percentage Share Breakdown by Age Group for 0-14, 15-64, and 65 &
Above
Recovery in Construction Activity Post COVID-19 Pandemic to
Sustain Growth in Demand
Table 49: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Antibacterial Glass by Active Ingredient - Silver and Other
Active Ingredients - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Antibacterial Glass by
Active Ingredient - Silver and Other Active Ingredients Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Antibacterial Glass by
Active Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Silver and Other Active Ingredients for the Years 2015, 2021 &
2027
Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Antibacterial Glass by Application - Hospitals, Food &
Beverage, Military, Residential and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Antibacterial Glass by
Application - Hospitals, Food & Beverage, Military, Residential
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Antibacterial Glass by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Food & Beverage, Military, Residential and Other
Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 55: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Antibacterial Glass by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Antibacterial Glass by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Antibacterial Glass by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Antibacterial Glass Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Antibacterial Glass by Active Ingredient - Silver and Other
Active Ingredients - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: France Historic Review for Antibacterial Glass by
Active Ingredient - Silver and Other Active Ingredients Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: France 12-Year Perspective for Antibacterial Glass by
Active Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Silver and Other Active Ingredients for the Years 2015, 2021 &
2027
Table 61: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Antibacterial Glass by Application - Hospitals, Food &
Beverage, Military, Residential and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: France Historic Review for Antibacterial Glass by
Application - Hospitals, Food & Beverage, Military, Residential
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: France 12-Year Perspective for Antibacterial Glass by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Food & Beverage, Military, Residential and Other
Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Antibacterial Glass Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Antibacterial Glass by Active Ingredient - Silver and Other
Active Ingredients - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Antibacterial Glass by
Active Ingredient - Silver and Other Active Ingredients Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany 12-Year Perspective for Antibacterial Glass
by Active Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Silver and Other Active Ingredients for the Years 2015, 2021 &
2027
Table 67: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Antibacterial Glass by Application - Hospitals, Food &
Beverage, Military, Residential and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Antibacterial Glass by
Application - Hospitals, Food & Beverage, Military, Residential
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany 12-Year Perspective for Antibacterial Glass
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Food & Beverage, Military, Residential and Other
Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Antibacterial Glass by Active Ingredient - Silver and Other
Active Ingredients - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Antibacterial Glass by
Active Ingredient - Silver and Other Active Ingredients Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy 12-Year Perspective for Antibacterial Glass by
Active Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Silver and Other Active Ingredients for the Years 2015, 2021 &
2027
Table 73: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Antibacterial Glass by Application - Hospitals, Food &
Beverage, Military, Residential and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Antibacterial Glass by
Application - Hospitals, Food & Beverage, Military, Residential
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy 12-Year Perspective for Antibacterial Glass by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Food & Beverage, Military, Residential and Other
Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Antibacterial Glass Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Antibacterial Glass by Active Ingredient - Silver and Other
Active Ingredients - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: UK Historic Review for Antibacterial Glass by Active
Ingredient - Silver and Other Active Ingredients Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK 12-Year Perspective for Antibacterial Glass by
Active Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Silver and Other Active Ingredients for the Years 2015, 2021 &
2027
Table 79: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Antibacterial Glass by Application - Hospitals, Food &
Beverage, Military, Residential and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: UK Historic Review for Antibacterial Glass by
Application - Hospitals, Food & Beverage, Military, Residential
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK 12-Year Perspective for Antibacterial Glass by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Food & Beverage, Military, Residential and Other
Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 82: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Antibacterial Glass by Active Ingredient - Silver and Other
Active Ingredients - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Antibacterial Glass by
Active Ingredient - Silver and Other Active Ingredients Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Spain 12-Year Perspective for Antibacterial Glass by
Active Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Silver and Other Active Ingredients for the Years 2015, 2021 &
2027
Table 85: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Antibacterial Glass by Application - Hospitals, Food &
Beverage, Military, Residential and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Antibacterial Glass by
Application - Hospitals, Food & Beverage, Military, Residential
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Spain 12-Year Perspective for Antibacterial Glass by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Food & Beverage, Military, Residential and Other
Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 88: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Antibacterial Glass by Active Ingredient - Silver and Other
Active Ingredients - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Antibacterial Glass by
Active Ingredient - Silver and Other Active Ingredients Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Russia 12-Year Perspective for Antibacterial Glass by
Active Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Silver and Other Active Ingredients for the Years 2015, 2021 &
2027
Table 91: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Antibacterial Glass by Application - Hospitals, Food &
Beverage, Military, Residential and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Antibacterial Glass by
Application - Hospitals, Food & Beverage, Military, Residential
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Russia 12-Year Perspective for Antibacterial Glass by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Food & Beverage, Military, Residential and Other
Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Antibacterial Glass by Active Ingredient - Silver and Other
Active Ingredients - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Antibacterial
Glass by Active Ingredient - Silver and Other Active
Ingredients Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Europe 12-Year Perspective for Antibacterial
Glass by Active Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Silver and Other Active Ingredients for the Years
2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 97: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Antibacterial Glass by Application - Hospitals, Food &
Beverage, Military, Residential and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Antibacterial
Glass by Application - Hospitals, Food & Beverage, Military,
Residential and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of Europe 12-Year Perspective for Antibacterial
Glass by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Food & Beverage, Military, Residential and Other
Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Antibacterial Glass Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Antibacterial Glass by Active Ingredient - Silver and Other
Active Ingredients - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Antibacterial Glass
by Active Ingredient - Silver and Other Active Ingredients
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Asia-Pacific 12-Year Perspective for Antibacterial
Glass by Active Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Silver and Other Active Ingredients for the Years
2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Antibacterial Glass by Application - Hospitals, Food &
Beverage, Military, Residential and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Antibacterial Glass
by Application - Hospitals, Food & Beverage, Military,
Residential and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Asia-Pacific 12-Year Perspective for Antibacterial
Glass by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Food & Beverage, Military, Residential and Other
Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Antibacterial Glass by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Antibacterial Glass
by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest
of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: Asia-Pacific 12-Year Perspective for Antibacterial
Glass by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03329795/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________