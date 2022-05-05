Global Irish Whiskey Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Irish Whiskey Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Irish whiskey market reached a value of US$ 4.33 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 6.91 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 7.60% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Irish whiskey is a dark distilled spirit that is triple distilled from a yeast-fermented mash of malted cereal grains, such as corn, wheat and barley. It is usually aged for a minimum of three years to impart a light, grainy, and smooth taste and flavor. It has zinc, iron, phosphorus, thiamine (vitamin B1), niacin (vitamin B3), ellagic acid, and antioxidants that assist in reducing the risk of pneumonia, hypertension, tuberculosis, and obesity. As a result, it is served with different food products or cocktail recipes like fancy martinis and simple soda highballs on account of its distinct flavor profile.



Irish Whiskey Market Trends:

The increasing alcohol consumption on account of its stimulating and sedating effects that can alter the mood, behavior, and neuropsychological functioning of an individual represents one of the key factors bolstering the market growth. This can also be attributed to the emerging need to relieve anxiety and stress due to the long working hours and hectic lifestyles of individuals. Apart from this, the rising trend of socializing and mid-week parties in corporate gatherings is contributing to the market growth. Moreover, the escalating demand for premium cocktails on account of rapid urbanization, improving lifestyles, and inflating disposable income is contributing to the market growth.

Furthermore, the growing utilization of Irish whiskey in fancy food recipes is offering lucrative growth opportunities to market players for increasing their supplies in the hotel, restaurant, and cafe (HORECA) sector. Besides this, key players are introducing Irish whiskey in new exotic flavors through e-commerce channels. They are also investing in unique product packaging to expand their existing consumer base, which is providing a positive outlook for the market.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global Irish whiskey market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on type, pricing and sales channel.



Breakup by Type:

Blended

Single Malt

Single Pot Still

Single Grain

Breakup by Pricing:

Mass

Premium

Breakup by Sales Channel:

On-trade

Off-trade

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Beam Suntory Inc. (Suntory Holdings Limited), Boann Distillery, Brown-Forman Corporation, Connacht Whiskey Company Limited, Diageo plc, Edrington, Pernod Ricard, Sazerac Company Inc., Teeling Whiskey Distillery, West Cork Distillers and William Grant & Sons Ltd.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global Irish whiskey market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global Irish whiskey market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the pricing?

What is the breakup of the market based on the sales channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global Irish whiskey market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Irish Whiskey Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Blended

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Single Malt

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Single Pot Still

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Single Grain

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Pricing

7.1 Mass

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Premium

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Sales Channel

8.1 On-trade

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Off-trade

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Beam Suntory Inc. (Suntory Holdings Limited)

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2 Boann Distillery

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3 Brown-Forman Corporation

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 Financials

14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.4 Connacht Whiskey Company Limited

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5 Diageo plc

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 Edrington

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7 Pernod Ricard

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.8 Sazerac Company Inc.

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9 Teeling Whiskey Distillery

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10 West Cork Distillers

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11 William Grant & Sons Ltd.

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

