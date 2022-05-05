Small Pharma to Participate in the PSYCH Symposium: London 2022

LONDON, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Small Pharma Inc. (TSXV: DMT) (OTCQB: DMTTF) (the “Company” or “Small Pharma”), a biotechnology company focused on short-acting psychedelic-assisted therapies for mental health conditions, will participate in the PSYCH Symposium: London 2022 – Shaping The Future Of Psychedelic Healthcare. Dr. Carol Routledge, Small Pharma’s Chief Medical and Scientific Officer, will join a panel discussion on Dynamic Drug Development.



Panel Discussion Details:

Title: Dynamic Drug Development: which psychedelic medicines will lead the industry into its next phase of evolution?

Small Pharma Panelist: Dr. Carol Routledge, Chief Medical and Scientific Officer

Date: May 11, 2022

Time: 11:00AM/GMT

Location: The National Gallery London, The Sainsbury Wing Theatre

Small Pharma’s senior management team will be in attendance and available for one-on-one investor meetings. To schedule a meeting, please email smallpharmair@kcsa.com.

To learn more about the PSYCH Symposium, please visit www.psychsymposium.com.

About Small Pharma

Small Pharma is a biotechnology company progressing a pipeline of short-acting psychedelics with therapy for the treatment of mental health conditions, with a current focus on depression. Small Pharma initiated a clinical program into N,N-dimethyltryptamine (“DMT”) assisted psychotherapy in February 2021. This program includes a Phase I/IIa trial on the Company’s lead candidate alongside the development of a robust pipeline of proprietary preclinical assets.

About DMT

DMT is a naturally occurring psychedelic tryptamine found in plants and in the brain of mammals. Scientific evidence suggests DMT offers the potential for rapid-acting and long-lasting antidepressant effects. DMT is differentiated by its short psychedelic experience (< 30 mins), which allows for short treatment sessions and offers the potential for convenient supervised treatments within patient clinics. Small Pharma is advancing a pipeline of DMT-based therapies and is leading the most advanced clinical trial in commercial development for DMT-assisted psychotherapy in Major Depressive Disorder.

For further information contact:

Small Pharma Inc.

Peter Rands

Chief Executive Officer

Email: ir@smallpharma.co.uk

Tel: +44 (0)20 7112 9118

Investor Relations Contacts:

Eric Ribner

LifeSci Advisors

Email: eric@lifesciadvisors.com

Tel: +1 (646)-889-1200

Tim Regan

KCSA Strategic Communications

Email: smallpharmair@kcsa.com

Tel: +1 (347) 487-6788

Media Relations Contacts:

USA

McKenna Miller

KCSA Strategic Communications

Email: smallpharmapr@kcsa.com

Tel: +1 (949) 949-6585

Rest of World

Donna Curran

Hanover Communications

Email: dcurran@hanovercomms.com

Tel: +44 (0)20 7400 4480

Cautionary Note

Small Pharma makes no medical, treatment or health benefit claims about its proposed products. The UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (“MHRA”) or other similar regulatory authorities have not evaluated claims regarding DMT-assisted therapies and other next generation psychoactive compounds. The efficacy of such therapies has not been confirmed by MHRA-approved research. There is no assurance that such DMT-assisted therapies and other psychoactive compounds can diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or condition. Vigorous scientific research and clinical trials are needed. Any references to quality, consistency, efficacy and safety of potential therapies do not imply that Small Pharma verified such in clinical trials or that Small Pharma will complete such trials. If Small Pharma cannot obtain the approvals or research necessary to commercialize its business, it may have a material adverse effect on Small Pharma’s performance and operations.

The TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.