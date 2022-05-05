Worldwide Tequila Industry to 2027 - Players Include Ambhar Tequila, Bacardi and Dos Lunas Among Others

Dublin, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tequila Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global tequila market reached a value of US$ 13 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 27.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.9% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor



Tequila is a distilled alcoholic beverage produced from the Agave Tequilana plant. It is fermented with additional sweeteners, such as glucose and fructose, and artificial additives for flavorings. The alcohol content, flavor and color of tequila generally vary depending on the duration of the aging process. Its moderate consumption aids in digestion, increasing probiotic levels, enhancing the absorption of calcium and magnesium, and supporting the growth of healthful microbes in the intestines. It is widely utilized as a base ingredient in cocktails and is popular among young individuals across the globe



Global Tequila Market Trends and Drivers:

A significant rise in the popularity of cocktail culture both in and out of the house represents one of the key factors impelling the global tequila market growth. Moreover, due to changing lifestyles and inflating income levels, ultra-premium and exclusive handcrafted tequila variants are gaining traction around the world.

Apart from this, the leading players are introducing variants produced with natural ingredients, such as lemon, coconut tangerine, strawberry, pineapple, mango and pear to expand their product portfolio. They are also offering canned tequila cocktails, which are convenient and cost-effective, to increase their overall sales.

However, on account of the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), governments of several countries have implemented complete lockdowns and social distancing measures to contain the spread of the pandemic. Although the on-premises sales of tequila have decreased, there is a rise in the demand for alcoholic beverages through e-commerce channels in some countries



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global tequila market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product type, purity, price range and distribution channel



Breakup by Product Type:

Blanco

Joven

Mixto Gold

Reposado

Anejo

Extra Anejo

Breakup by Purity:

100% Tequila

60% Tequila

Breakup by Price Range:

Premium Tequila

Value Tequila

Premium and Super-Premium Tequila

Ultra-Premium Tequila

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Off-Trade

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Discount Stores

Online Stores

Others

On-Trade

Restaurants and Bars

Liquor Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players:

Ambhar Tequila

Bacardi Limited

Beam Suntory Inc. (Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd)

Brown-Forman

Diageo Plc

Dos Lunas

El Agave Artesanal

El Grado Tequila

Jose Cuervo

Tequila Arette

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global tequila market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global tequila market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the purity?

What is the breakup of the market based on the price range?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global tequila market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Tequila Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Blanco

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Joven

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Mixto Gold

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Reposado

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Anejo

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Extra Anejo

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Purity

7.1 100% Tequila

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 60% Tequila

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Price Range

8.1 Premium Tequila

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Value Tequila

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Premium and Super-Premium Tequila

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Ultra-Premium Tequila

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

9.1 Off-Trade

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Breakup by Type

9.1.2.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

9.1.2.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2.1.2 Market Forecast

9.1.2.2 Discount Stores

9.1.2.2.1 Market Trends

9.1.2.2.2 Market Forecast

9.1.2.3 Online Stores

9.1.2.3.1 Market Trends

9.1.2.3.2 Market Forecast

9.1.2.4 Others

9.1.2.4.1 Market Trends

9.1.2.4.2 Market Forecast

9.1.3 Market Forecast

9.2 On-Trade

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Breakup by Type

9.2.2.1 Restaurants and Bars

9.2.2.1.1 Market Trends

9.2.2.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2.2.2 Liquor Stores

9.2.2.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2.2.2 Market Forecast

9.2.2.3 Others

9.2.2.3.1 Market Trends

9.2.2.3.2 Market Forecast

9.2.3 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Ambhar Tequila

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2 Bacardi Limited

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2.3 SWOT Analysis

15.3.3 Beam Suntory, Inc. (Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd)

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4 Brown-Forman

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4.3 Financials

15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.5 Diageo Plc

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6 Dos Lunas

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7 El Agave Artesanal

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8 El Grado Tequila

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9 Jose Cuervo

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10 Tequila Arette

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/12ywn4