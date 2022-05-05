Outlook on the Aluminium Powder Indian Market to 2027 - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indian Aluminium Powder Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Indian aluminium powder market reached a volume of 39,029 Tons in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach 56,124 Tons by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.3% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Aluminium is a lightweight, ductile, non-magnetic, malleable metallic element with a soft finish. Over the years, aluminium has been available in different forms which include aluminium sulphate, alum, aluminium powder, etc. Amongst these, aluminium powder is prepared by exposing molten aluminium metal to a compressed gas jet. After this, the combination is converted into fine droplets which are later solidified and collected.
The gathered powder is subsequently graded according to the size of the particles. This powder is combustible in nature, light in weight, odourless, highly flammable and silvery-white to grey in colour. The aluminium powder market in India has been witnessing a positive growth in recent years led by increasing usage of aluminium powder in technological industries as well as its easy availability and affordability.
In India, aluminium powder is being used for various purposes across numerous industries which include metallurgy, chemicals, paints & pigments, explosives, construction and others. This is one of the major factors which has been supporting the growth of the aluminium powder in India. Additionally, there has been an increase in the use of aluminium powder for the production of coating paints which has further propelled its demand across the automotive industry.
Apart from this, aluminium powder is corrosion-resistant and can be easily recycled owing to which it becomes a highly durable product with a longer lifespan as compared to other metals. As aluminium powder is effective in reflecting light, it is also being increasingly used in the form of pigments. These are some of the other factors which have been positively influencing the growth of the Indian aluminium powder market.
Key Market Segmentation
This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the Indian aluminium powder market, along with forecasts at the country and regional level from 2022-2027. The report has categorized the market based on End-use, technology, raw material and furnace type.
Breakup by End-use:
On the basis of End-use, the pyrotechnics industry represents the biggest End-use segment.
Breakup by Technology:
On the basis of technology, air-atomization represents the leading technology to produce aluminium powder.
Breakup by Raw Material:
- Aluminum Ingots
- Aluminum Scrap
On the basis of raw material, aluminum ingots represent the major type of raw material used to manufacture aluminium powder. Aluminum ingots were followed by aluminum scrap.
Breakup by Furnace Type:
- Oil-Fired Furnace
- Gas-Fired Furnace
- Electric Furnace
On the basis of furnace type, oil-fired furnace represented the major type, followed by gas-fired furnace and electric furnace.
Breakup by Region:
- North India
- South India
- East India
- West India
Based on region, the market has been segmented into North India, South India, West India and East India. Currently, South India dominates the market, holding the majority of the market share.
Competitive Landscape
The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being MEPCO, MMPIL, Arasan, Sri Kaliswari, SunArk, etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report
- How has the Indian aluminium powder market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the Indian aluminium powder industry?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the Indian aluminium powder industry?
- Which are the key End-use industries for aluminium powder?
- What is the breakup of the Indian aluminium powder market on the basis of technology?
- What is the breakup of the Indian aluminium powder market on the basis of raw materials?
- What are the major types of furnaces in the Indian aluminium powder market?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the Indian aluminium powder industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the Indian aluminium powder industry?
- What is the structure of the Indian aluminium powder industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the Indian aluminium powder industry?
- What are the profit margins in the Indian aluminium powder industry?
- What are the key requirements for setting up an aluminium powder manufacturing plant?
- How is aluminium powder manufactured?
- What are the various unit operations involved in an aluminium powder plant?
- What is the total size of land required for setting up an aluminium powder plant?
- What are the raw material requirements for setting up an aluminium powder plant?
- What are the utility requirements for setting up an aluminium powder plant?
- What are the manpower requirements for setting up an aluminium powder plant?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 India Aluminium Powder Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.2.1 Volume Trends
5.2.2 Value Trends
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Price Trends
5.4.1 Key Price Indicators
5.4.2 Current and Historical Price Trends
5.4.3 Price Forecast
5.5 Market Forecast
5.6 Import and Export Data
5.6.1 Imports by Major Countries
5.6.2 Exports by Major Countries
5.7 SWOT Analysis
5.7.1 Overview
5.7.2 Strengths
5.7.3 Weaknesses
5.7.4 Opportunities
5.7.5 Threats
5.8 Value Chain Analysis
5.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.9.1 Overview
5.9.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.9.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.9.4 Degree of Rivalry
5.9.5 Threat of New Entrants
5.9.6 Threat of Substitutes
6 Market Performance by Region
6.1 North India
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 South India
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 East India
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 West India
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Performance by End-Use
8 Market Performance by Technology
9 Market Performance by Raw Material
9.1 Aluminum Ingots
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Aluminum Scrap
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Performance by Furnace Type
10.1 Oil-Fired Furnace
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Gas-Fired Furnace
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Electric Furnace
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Market Structure
11.2 Market Breakup by Key Players
12 India: Aluminium Powder Industry Analysis
12.1 Latest Technologies for Aluminium Powder Manufacturing
12.1.1 Atomization Process
12.1.2 Gas Atomisation
12.1.3 Air Atomisation
12.1.4 Water Atomisation
12.1.5 Plasma Atomisation
12.1.6 Melt Spinning Process
12.2 Latest Technologies for Metal Processing (Melting Furnaces)
12.2.1 Oil Fired Furnace
12.2.2 Gas Fired Furnace
12.2.3 Electric Arc Furnace
12.2.4 Induction Furnace
12.2.4.1 Coreless Induction Furnace
12.2.4.2 Channel Induction Furnace
12.2.5 Cost Comparison of Furnaces
12.3 Testing and Laboratory Equipments Required
12.4 Latest Technology for Aluminum Paste and Aluminum Flake Powder Manufacturing
12.5 Key Market Opportunities in the Aluminium Powder Industry
12.6 Supply Requirements for Defence Ministry
12.7 Regulatory Safety Compliances for an Aluminium Powder Manufacturing Plant
12.7.1 Characterization of Hazard Potential
12.7.2 Storage of Aluminium Powder
12.7.3 Handling of Aluminium Powder
12.7.4 Protective Environment
12.7.4.1 Personal Protective Environment
12.7.4.2 Protective Equipment for Buildings
12.7.5 Effects of Introducing an Inerting System
12.7.6 Measures to be Taken in Case of Spillage and Fire-Fighting
12.7.6.1 During Spillage
12.7.6.2 During Fire-Fighting
12.7.7 First-Aid Measures to be Adopted
12.8 BIS Standards and Product Specifications for Aluminium Powder
12.9 Vendors and Turnkey Project Companies
12.10 Independent Consultants in India
12.11 Raw Material Supplier Details
12.12 Key Success and Risk Factors in the Aluminium Powder Industry
13 Aluminium Powder Manufacturing Process
13.1 Product Overview
13.2 Detailed Process Flow (Atomized Aluminium Powder)
13.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved (Atomized Aluminium Powder)
13.4 Detailed Process Flow (Aluminum Flake Powder)
13.5 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved (Aluminum Flake Powder)
13.6 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements
13.6.1 Aluminium Powder (Atomized): Aluminum Ingots as a Raw Material
13.6.2 Aluminium Powder (Flake Type): Aluminum Scrap as a Raw Material
13.6.3 Aluminum Paste: Aluminum Ingots as a Raw Material
14 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved
14.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures
14.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures
14.3 Plant Layout
14.4 Plant Machinery
14.5 Machinery Pictures
14.6 Raw Materials Requirements and Expenditures
14.7 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures
14.8 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures
14.9 Utilities Requirements and Expenditures
14.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures
14.11 Other Capital Investments
15 Loans and Financial Assistance
16 Project Economics
16.1 Capital Cost of the Project
16.2 Techno-Economic Parameters
16.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain
16.4 Taxation and Depreciation
16.5 Income Projections
16.6 Expenditure Projections
16.7 Financial Analysis
16.8 Profit Analysis
17 Key Player Profiles
17.1 MEPCO
17.1.1 Company Overview
17.1.2 Company Description
17.2 MMPIL
17.2.1 Company Overview
17.2.2 Company Description
17.3 Arasan
17.3.1 Company Overview
17.3.2 Company Description
17.4 Sri Kaliswari
17.4.1 Company Overview
17.4.2 Company Description
17.5 SunArk
17.5.1 Company Overview
17.5.2 Company Description
