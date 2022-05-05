Outlook on the Aluminium Powder Indian Market to 2027 - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indian Aluminium Powder Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Indian aluminium powder market reached a volume of 39,029 Tons in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach 56,124 Tons by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.3% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Aluminium is a lightweight, ductile, non-magnetic, malleable metallic element with a soft finish. Over the years, aluminium has been available in different forms which include aluminium sulphate, alum, aluminium powder, etc. Amongst these, aluminium powder is prepared by exposing molten aluminium metal to a compressed gas jet. After this, the combination is converted into fine droplets which are later solidified and collected.

The gathered powder is subsequently graded according to the size of the particles. This powder is combustible in nature, light in weight, odourless, highly flammable and silvery-white to grey in colour. The aluminium powder market in India has been witnessing a positive growth in recent years led by increasing usage of aluminium powder in technological industries as well as its easy availability and affordability.

In India, aluminium powder is being used for various purposes across numerous industries which include metallurgy, chemicals, paints & pigments, explosives, construction and others. This is one of the major factors which has been supporting the growth of the aluminium powder in India. Additionally, there has been an increase in the use of aluminium powder for the production of coating paints which has further propelled its demand across the automotive industry.

Apart from this, aluminium powder is corrosion-resistant and can be easily recycled owing to which it becomes a highly durable product with a longer lifespan as compared to other metals. As aluminium powder is effective in reflecting light, it is also being increasingly used in the form of pigments. These are some of the other factors which have been positively influencing the growth of the Indian aluminium powder market.



Key Market Segmentation

This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the Indian aluminium powder market, along with forecasts at the country and regional level from 2022-2027. The report has categorized the market based on End-use, technology, raw material and furnace type.



Breakup by End-use:

On the basis of End-use, the pyrotechnics industry represents the biggest End-use segment.



Breakup by Technology:

On the basis of technology, air-atomization represents the leading technology to produce aluminium powder.



Breakup by Raw Material:

Aluminum Ingots

Aluminum Scrap

On the basis of raw material, aluminum ingots represent the major type of raw material used to manufacture aluminium powder. Aluminum ingots were followed by aluminum scrap.



Breakup by Furnace Type:

Oil-Fired Furnace

Gas-Fired Furnace

Electric Furnace

On the basis of furnace type, oil-fired furnace represented the major type, followed by gas-fired furnace and electric furnace.



Breakup by Region:

North India

South India

East India

West India

Based on region, the market has been segmented into North India, South India, West India and East India. Currently, South India dominates the market, holding the majority of the market share.



Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being MEPCO, MMPIL, Arasan, Sri Kaliswari, SunArk, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the Indian aluminium powder market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the Indian aluminium powder industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the Indian aluminium powder industry?

Which are the key End-use industries for aluminium powder?

What is the breakup of the Indian aluminium powder market on the basis of technology?

What is the breakup of the Indian aluminium powder market on the basis of raw materials?

What are the major types of furnaces in the Indian aluminium powder market?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the Indian aluminium powder industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the Indian aluminium powder industry?

What is the structure of the Indian aluminium powder industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the Indian aluminium powder industry?

What are the profit margins in the Indian aluminium powder industry?

What are the key requirements for setting up an aluminium powder manufacturing plant?

How is aluminium powder manufactured?

What are the various unit operations involved in an aluminium powder plant?

What is the total size of land required for setting up an aluminium powder plant?

What are the raw material requirements for setting up an aluminium powder plant?

What are the utility requirements for setting up an aluminium powder plant?

What are the manpower requirements for setting up an aluminium powder plant?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 India Aluminium Powder Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Price Trends

5.4.1 Key Price Indicators

5.4.2 Current and Historical Price Trends

5.4.3 Price Forecast

5.5 Market Forecast

5.6 Import and Export Data

5.6.1 Imports by Major Countries

5.6.2 Exports by Major Countries

5.7 SWOT Analysis

5.7.1 Overview

5.7.2 Strengths

5.7.3 Weaknesses

5.7.4 Opportunities

5.7.5 Threats

5.8 Value Chain Analysis

5.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.9.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.9.4 Degree of Rivalry

5.9.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.9.6 Threat of Substitutes



6 Market Performance by Region

6.1 North India

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 South India

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 East India

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 West India

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Performance by End-Use



8 Market Performance by Technology



9 Market Performance by Raw Material

9.1 Aluminum Ingots

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Aluminum Scrap

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Performance by Furnace Type

10.1 Oil-Fired Furnace

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Gas-Fired Furnace

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Electric Furnace

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Structure

11.2 Market Breakup by Key Players



12 India: Aluminium Powder Industry Analysis

12.1 Latest Technologies for Aluminium Powder Manufacturing

12.1.1 Atomization Process

12.1.2 Gas Atomisation

12.1.3 Air Atomisation

12.1.4 Water Atomisation

12.1.5 Plasma Atomisation

12.1.6 Melt Spinning Process

12.2 Latest Technologies for Metal Processing (Melting Furnaces)

12.2.1 Oil Fired Furnace

12.2.2 Gas Fired Furnace

12.2.3 Electric Arc Furnace

12.2.4 Induction Furnace

12.2.4.1 Coreless Induction Furnace

12.2.4.2 Channel Induction Furnace

12.2.5 Cost Comparison of Furnaces

12.3 Testing and Laboratory Equipments Required

12.4 Latest Technology for Aluminum Paste and Aluminum Flake Powder Manufacturing

12.5 Key Market Opportunities in the Aluminium Powder Industry

12.6 Supply Requirements for Defence Ministry

12.7 Regulatory Safety Compliances for an Aluminium Powder Manufacturing Plant

12.7.1 Characterization of Hazard Potential

12.7.2 Storage of Aluminium Powder

12.7.3 Handling of Aluminium Powder

12.7.4 Protective Environment

12.7.4.1 Personal Protective Environment

12.7.4.2 Protective Equipment for Buildings

12.7.5 Effects of Introducing an Inerting System

12.7.6 Measures to be Taken in Case of Spillage and Fire-Fighting

12.7.6.1 During Spillage

12.7.6.2 During Fire-Fighting

12.7.7 First-Aid Measures to be Adopted

12.8 BIS Standards and Product Specifications for Aluminium Powder

12.9 Vendors and Turnkey Project Companies

12.10 Independent Consultants in India

12.11 Raw Material Supplier Details

12.12 Key Success and Risk Factors in the Aluminium Powder Industry



13 Aluminium Powder Manufacturing Process

13.1 Product Overview

13.2 Detailed Process Flow (Atomized Aluminium Powder)

13.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved (Atomized Aluminium Powder)

13.4 Detailed Process Flow (Aluminum Flake Powder)

13.5 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved (Aluminum Flake Powder)

13.6 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements

13.6.1 Aluminium Powder (Atomized): Aluminum Ingots as a Raw Material

13.6.2 Aluminium Powder (Flake Type): Aluminum Scrap as a Raw Material

13.6.3 Aluminum Paste: Aluminum Ingots as a Raw Material



14 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

14.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

14.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

14.3 Plant Layout

14.4 Plant Machinery

14.5 Machinery Pictures

14.6 Raw Materials Requirements and Expenditures

14.7 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

14.8 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

14.9 Utilities Requirements and Expenditures

14.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

14.11 Other Capital Investments



15 Loans and Financial Assistance



16 Project Economics

16.1 Capital Cost of the Project

16.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

16.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

16.4 Taxation and Depreciation

16.5 Income Projections

16.6 Expenditure Projections

16.7 Financial Analysis

16.8 Profit Analysis



17 Key Player Profiles

17.1 MEPCO

17.1.1 Company Overview

17.1.2 Company Description

17.2 MMPIL

17.2.1 Company Overview

17.2.2 Company Description

17.3 Arasan

17.3.1 Company Overview

17.3.2 Company Description

17.4 Sri Kaliswari

17.4.1 Company Overview

17.4.2 Company Description

17.5 SunArk

17.5.1 Company Overview

17.5.2 Company Description

