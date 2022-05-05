CEX.IO Launches Free, One-Stop Educational Hub for Crypto Users of All Experience Levels

NAPERVILLE, III., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEX.IO, a global ecosystem of products and services that connects people and businesses to the cryptocurrency economy and decentralized finance, recently launched CEX.IO University, a one-stop educational hub. The free platform provides accessible, easy-to-understand content on related topics and developments in the industry, from blockchain fundamentals to crypto trading and on-chain analysis.

Built with the belief that knowledge is the key to increasing global cryptocurrency adoption, CEX.IO University's vision is to become a comprehensive educational platform that enables users to gain valuable information to unlock the full potential of blockchain technology. The offering includes a roadmap of different courses, filtered by difficulty level, and highlighting topics ranging from fundamentals within the crypto space, to overall trading and investing content.

CEX.IO Founder and CEO Oleksandr Lutskevych, who earned his PhD in Economic Sciences from Chernihiv Polytechnic National University in 2021, said, “One of the most exciting opportunities in the cryptocurrency space is its vast potential to transform lives - and CEX.IO University is a valuable tool for deliberately advancing knowledge. By improving their competence and practical understanding, our customers are more equipped to succeed in the dynamic digital assets industry, whatever goals they may pursue."

Lutskevych continued, “I am a passionate proponent of continuous education. To be able to leverage the depth of knowledge and experience of the CEX.IO team, and provide it for free, is a dream come true.”

The CEX.IO University curriculum will be regularly updated and modified to maintain relevance and practicality. Users can leverage the platforms’ comprehensive 1000+ term glossary as a guide to getting started, and more advanced crypto enthusiasts will also find invaluable resources for expanding their knowledge in trading, investing and the technical aspects of digital assets.

The platform launch is a testament to CEX.IO’s comprehensive, sustained market expansion. The company was recently listed as one of the Top 10 Best Cryptocurrency Exchanges by CryptoCompare, and was recognized by Forbes as a Top 20 Best Global Crypto Exchange.

For more information on CEX.IO University, please visit HERE*.

*By accessing CEX.IO University you agree to the CEX.IO University’s Terms of Use.

###

ABOUT CEX.IO

Founded in 2013, CEX.IO works to connect people and businesses with opportunities in cryptocurrencies and decentralized finance. Our global ecosystem includes a market-leading exchange and offers 360-degree services to crypto market participants, including retail and enterprise crypto holders, as well as professional traders and financial institutions. The dedicated CEX.IO team includes over 400 global professionals across offices in the U.K., U.S., Portugal, Gibraltar and Cyprus. For more information, visit CEX.IO.