Amdocs Launches Americas 5G Experience Lab to Rapidly Unleash Network Innovation in the 5G Era

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced the opening of its Americas 5G Experience Lab in Dallas, Texas. This lab will enable creative organizations serving our connected society to come together and create innovative services leveraging the power of 5G networks.

The broader monetization potential of 5G lies in the ability to leverage its capabilities in different ways. This includes onboarding partner applications, slicing the network for enterprises and application providers and enabling software developers to reimagine–the “one size fits all” experiences that exist today.

The 5G Experience Lab is a sandbox where industry-leading service providers, enterprises, Amdocs and its 5G edge applications stretch the limits of connected experiences, unlocking new opportunities across industries. Amdocs’ 5G solutions and services provide a platform for network access and capabilities “as-a-service,” ensuring ecosystem components from diverse partners are interoperable and scalable and can be brought to market quickly and monetized effectively.

Enterprises can experiment in various areas, including Private Wireless Networks, premium 5G services, cloud services, the future of work, Industry 4.0, and security. The lab embraces industry standards and organizations such as OpenRAN, Telecom Infrastructure Project (TIP), 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP), TM Forum and more.

Amdocs’ 5G solutions are consistently expanding to serve the 5G Value Plane, ensuring communications service providers can innovate, launch, execute and monetize amazing new experiences for their customers. With an end-to-end, automated approach encompassing lifecycle management, service and network orchestration, data analytics, API exposure, policy and charging, the 5G Value Plane acts as a powerful and distributed “brain,” empowering the seamless integration of business, IT, enterprises, and partners across the network.

Anthony Goonetilleke, Amdocs Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy, said: “The building blocks of our future society are more than just an advanced network; it’s the evolution of everything around the network that will drive innovation in a connected society. With the launch of our 5G Experience Lab, we’re creating a setting where industry-leading enterprises can work together to unlock a limitless number of amazing experiences and re-imagine the future. Historically, the Dallas Fort-Worth Metroplex has been a rich contributor to the telecommunications industry and a source of technology innovation, and we’re excited to continue that trend with our expanded investment in cutting-edge capabilities.”

