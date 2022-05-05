Medela and Expectful Partner to Strengthen Support for New Mothers

McHenry, IL, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medela, the most trusted breast pump brand*, has announced a partnership with Expectful, a holistic maternal health platform for fertility, pregnancy, and motherhood, to offer breastfeeding and pumping education and discounted access to wellness support to new moms. The two brands share a commitment to improving the motherhood experience through research-backed products that can be trusted to truly make a difference.

According to research recently published in the Journal of Perinatology, regular use of the Expectful app is shown to be associated with an increase in milk supply. The researchers analyzed results from 60 women and, after adjusting for confounders, found an increase in breast milk production of 223.2 mL and in pumping episodes by 0.93 when paired with frequent meditation. Skin-to-skin contact increased 100% among women who meditated seven or more times. Adjusted odds of a clinically significant Edinburgh Postnatal Depression Scale score of > 9 was 0.057 with frequent meditation. Though more research is needed, these initial findings indicate that, for women engaging in frequent meditation, there may be an effect in establishing breast milk supply and reduction of depression symptoms.1

“One of the most common reasons moms share for giving up breastfeeding is perceived low milk supply,”2 says Jeff Castillo, executive vice president for the Americas at Medela. “We are thrilled to connect breastfeeding families with our trusted breastfeeding education from Medela Family with the proven impact of Expectful’s mindfulness exercises. Through this partnership, we are building a toolbox of resources that can have a positive impact on breastfeeding duration and health outcomes.”

Beginning May 8, in recognition of Mother’s Day, pregnant and postnatal women can enjoy the benefits of this powerful mom-centric partnership when they sign up for Medela Family at www.MedelaFamily.us and download the Expectful app. Through the partnership, Expectful users will have access to Medela’s exclusive breastfeeding and pumping course and lactation experts. Medela Family members will also have access to 30% off an annual membership to Expectful’s wellness app through November 25, 2022.

“As a NICU mom who relied on the Symphony breast pump to feed my newborn son, I’m honored to announce this partnership with Medela,” says Nathalie Walton, CEO and Co-Founder of Expectful.“ Our partnership with Medela will allow us to increase access to Expectful and share the science-backed benefits of meditation to increase milk production and lower the risk of postpartum depression with new moms in the Medela Family community.”

Medela is focused on strengthening the support offered to new parents following the introduction of their award-winning Medela Family program, a free mobile app for breastfeeding parents on iOS and Android devices released last year. The app offers a one-stop digital solution to support their personal breastfeeding goals with tracking tools, smart connection to Medela breast pumps, a breast milk management system, personalized articles and advice from certified lactation consultants, and more.

About Medela

Through advancing research, observing natural behavior and listening to our customers, Medela turns science into care while nurturing health for generations. Medela supports millions of moms, babies, patients and healthcare professionals in more than 100 countries all over the world. As the healthcare choice for more than 6 million hospitals and homes across the globe, Medela provides the leading research-based breast milk feeding and baby products, healthcare solutions for hospitals, and clinical education. Medela is dedicated to building better health outcomes, simplifying and improving life, and developing breakthroughs that help moms, babies and patients live their life to the fullest. For more information, visit www.medela.us.

About Expectful

Expectful is the holistic maternal health platform that normalizes and provides scientifically-proven support for each woman’s unique motherhood journey, so, from this generation forward, more of us can thrive.

*Voted most trusted breast pump brand by United States and Canadian shoppers based on the 2022 BrandSpark® American and Canadian Trust Studies

1 Massa, K., Ramireddy, S., Ficenec, S., Mank, C., Josephsen, J. B., & Babbar, S. (n.d.). A Randomized Control Trial of Meditation for Mothers Pumping Breastmilk for Preterm Infants. https://doi.org/10.1055/s-00000009

2 Kent JC1, Prime DK, Garbin CP. (2012). Principles for maintaining or increasing breast milk production J Obstet Gynecol Neonatal Nurs. 2012

