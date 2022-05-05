Battalion Oil Corporation Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

HOUSTON, TX, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Battalion Oil Corporation (NYSE American: BATL, “Battalion” or the “Company”) today announced plans to release its first quarter 2022 financial results on Monday, May 9, 2022 after trading closes on the New York Stock Exchange.

The Company has also scheduled a conference call for Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss the release. To access the live conference call, local participants may dial +1 (646) 828-8193. All other participants may dial (888) 220-8474 for toll free. The confirmation code for the live conference call is 2126195. The live conference call will also be available through the Company’s website at www.battalionoil.com on the Events and Presentations page under the Investors tab. The replay for the event will be available on the Company’s website at www.battalionoil.com on the Events and Presentations page under the Investors tab through June 30, 2022.

