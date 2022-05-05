Cloudian Named a 2022 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudian® today announced that it has been recognized as a Customers’ Choice in the 2022 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Distributed File Systems and Object Storage for its HyperStore® object storage platform.1 The Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice distinction is based on feedback and ratings from end-user professionals who have experience purchasing, implementing and/or using the product or service. This is the third year in a row that Cloudian has been named a Customers’ Choice for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage.2



High Customer Ratings

On a five-point scale, Cloudian earned an overall rating of 4.8 stars as of April 25, 2022. 100% of the 28 customers that reviewed the solution over the past year would recommend it, with 79% giving it five stars. For the product capabilities category, Cloudian had a 4.9 rating overall, with individual product capabilities scores as follows:

Capacity – 4.9

Storage Efficiency – 4.9

Resilience – 4.9

Performance – 4.8

Manageability – 4.8

Interoperability – 4.8

Security and multitenancy – 4.7



In addition, Cloudian had an overall 4.9 rating for integration & deployment and overall ratings of 4.8 for evaluation & contracting and service & support, respectively.

Strong Customer Testimonials

Cloudian customer reviewers represented organizations of varying sizes, industries and geographies, with reviews calling out a broad range of Cloudian and HyperStore benefits such as:

Gartner® and Peer Insights™ are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Cloudian

Cloudian is the leader in data management software for the hybrid cloud. With military-grade security, limitless scalability and seamless cloud integration, Cloudian’s S3-compatible object storage lets users optimize data access, meet data sovereignty requirements and cut costs by consolidating information to a single, cloud-like platform. Cloudian’s geo-distributed architecture manages and protects object and file data at the edge, core, and in the cloud—for both conventional and modern applications. More at cloudian.com.

1 Gartner defines distributed file systems and object storage as software and hardware solutions that are based on “shared nothing architecture” and that support object and/or scale-out file technology to address requirements for unstructured data growth.

2 Gartner, Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Distributed File Systems and Object Storage, Peer Contributors, February. 6, 2020. Gartner, Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Distributed File Systems and Object Storage, Peer Contributors, March 11, 2021. Gartner, Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Distributed File Systems and Object Storage, Peer Contributors, April 22, 2022.