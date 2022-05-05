Melco Announces Unaudited First Quarter 2022 Earnings

MACAU, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (Nasdaq: MLCO) (“Melco” or the “Company”), a developer, owner, and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe, today reported its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2022.

Total operating revenues for the first quarter of 2022 were US$474.9 million, representing a decrease of approximately 8% from US$518.9 million for the comparable period in 2021. The decrease in total operating revenues was primarily attributable to heightened border restrictions in Macau related to COVID-19 which led to softer performance in the mass market table games segment.

Operating loss for the first quarter of 2022 was US$135.9 million, compared with operating loss of US$162.8 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Melco generated Adjusted Property EBITDA(1) of US$56.0 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared with Adjusted Property EBITDA of US$30.1 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Net loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited for the first quarter of 2022 was US$183.3 million, or US$0.39 per ADS, compared with net loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited of US$232.9 million, or US$0.49 per ADS, in the first quarter of 2021. The net loss attributable to non-controlling interests was US$38.6 million and US$44.6 million during the first quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively, all of which were related to Studio City, City of Dreams Manila, and the Cyprus Operations.

Mr. Lawrence Ho, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our results for the first quarter of 2022 continue to reflect the impact of the COVID pandemic. We saw a solid performance in Macau through the Chinese New Year holiday period, but COVID-related restrictions and tighter border controls led to Macau GGR falling more than 50% from February to March 2022, and negatively impacted our operating and financial performance for the remainder of the first quarter. Disciplined liquidity management remains a key area of focus. Total debt increased by US$1.3 billion year-on-year as we increased available liquidity to support our operations and ongoing development projects. We will be prudent in managing our balance sheet and liquidity profile as we manage the business through this challenging environment.

“We are pleased to see some easing of travel restrictions with the validity period for negative COVID tests increasing to 72 hours. We remain, as ever, confident in the pent-up demand for Macau as an international tourism destination and believe in a strong recovery once travel restrictions are further relaxed.

“In the Philippines, COVID-related restrictions have been relaxed under alert level 1, and we are starting to see international travel return with meaningful volume growth in our mass segment.

“We remain committed to our development plans in Macau and Cyprus. Construction of Studio City Phase 2 is progressing, and we continue our efforts to complete construction by the deadline set in the land concession of December 27, 2022. This project will complement Melco’s existing offering of ‘next-generation’ world-class entertainment and further enhance the Studio City brand. In Cyprus, construction of City of Dreams Mediterranean continues with a target to open by year-end. However, we are encountering difficulties with our contractor who has struggled with meeting its labor resourcing plans and maintaining progress, which has led to delays. We are actively dealing with these difficulties as we remain fully committed towards delivering Europe’s first integrated resort in Cyprus.

“Turning back to Macau, we look forward to the finalization of the new gaming law by the Macau Government and fully support the Macau Government’s initiatives in relation to the new legislation. We appreciate the Macau Government’s efforts to maintain a streamlined and transparent process. We are committed to participating in the public tender for the award of a new gaming concession and are dedicated to the continued development and diversification of Macau’s economy.

“Lastly, we remain steadfast in our efforts in environmental sustainability with a focus on energy and waste reduction. Melco’s 2021 Sustainability Report will be released in May this year, with new ambitious environmental Group targets included to align with our overarching 2030 goals. As our Scope 3 emissions comprise a significant portion of our impact, we have been actively working to gain a deeper understanding of these emissions and continue to refine our calculation methodology. This year, we will be disclosing Scope 3 Downstream-leased Assets and Fuel and Energy-related Activity (FERA). Moving forward, we are also focusing on aligning with the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosure (TCFD).”

City of Dreams First Quarter Results

For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, total operating revenues at City of Dreams were US$256.7 million, compared to US$302.5 million in the first quarter of 2021. City of Dreams generated Adjusted EBITDA of US$44.4 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared with Adjusted EBITDA of US$40.0 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Rolling chip volume was US$2.45 billion for the first quarter of 2022 versus US$4.13 billion in the first quarter of 2021. The rolling chip win rate was 3.93% in the first quarter of 2022 versus 2.36% in the first quarter of 2021. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85% - 3.15%.

Mass market table games drop decreased to US$552.5 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared with US$730.9 million in the first quarter of 2021. The mass market table games hold percentage was 30.6% in the first quarter of 2022, compared to 31.7% in the first quarter of 2021.

Gaming machine handle for the first quarter of 2022 was US$380.1 million, compared with US$510.2 million in the first quarter of 2021. The gaming machine win rate was 3.4% in the first quarter of 2022 versus 3.3% in the first quarter of 2021.

Total non-gaming revenue at City of Dreams in the first quarter of 2022 was US$37.8 million, compared with US$47.1 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Altira Macau First Quarter Results

For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, total operating revenues at Altira Macau were US$13.9 million, compared to US$14.3 million in the first quarter of 2021. Altira Macau generated negative Adjusted EBITDA of US$9.4 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared with negative Adjusted EBITDA of US$29.6 million in the first quarter of 2021. The year-over-year improvement in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily a result of the repositioning of the property toward the premium mass segment and the shutdown of VIP rolling chip operations since the third quarter of 2021, as well as a reversal of bad debt provisions in the first quarter of 2022.

In the first quarter of 2021, rolling chip volume was US$1.10 billion and the rolling chip win rate was 1.60%. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85% - 3.15%.

In the mass market table games segment, drop was US$44.4 million in the first quarter of 2022 versus US$51.4 million in the first quarter of 2021. The mass market table games hold percentage was 26.3% in the first quarter of 2022, compared with 19.1% in the first quarter of 2021.



Gaming machine handle for the first quarter of 2022 was US$50.5 million, compared with US$60.2 million in the first quarter of 2021. The gaming machine win rate was 4.1% in the first quarter of 2022 versus 3.9% in the first quarter of 2021.

Total non-gaming revenue at Altira Macau in the first quarter of 2022 was US$2.4 million, compared with US$3.1 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Mocha Clubs First Quarter Results

Total operating revenues from Mocha Clubs were US$21.2 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared to US$17.8 million in the first quarter of 2021. Mocha Clubs generated Adjusted EBITDA of US$4.4 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared with Adjusted EBITDA of US$1.8 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Gaming machine handle for the first quarter of 2022 was US$478.1 million, compared with US$415.2 million in the first quarter of 2021. The gaming machine win rate was 4.4% in the first quarter of 2022 versus 4.3% in the first quarter of 2021.

Studio City First Quarter Results

For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, total operating revenues at Studio City were US$71.1 million, compared to US$97.9 million in the first quarter of 2021. Studio City generated negative Adjusted EBITDA of US$17.3 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared with negative Adjusted EBITDA of US$5.2 million in the first quarter of 2021. The year-over-year decline in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily a result of softer performance in the mass market table games segment and non-gaming operations.

Studio City’s rolling chip volume was US$439.3 million in the first quarter of 2022 versus US$505.0 million in the first quarter of 2021. The rolling chip win rate was 1.66% in the first quarter of 2022 versus 0.29% in the first quarter of 2021. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85% - 3.15%.

Mass market table games drop decreased to US$191.8 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared with US$309.3 million in the first quarter of 2021. The mass market table games hold percentage was 31.6% in the first quarter of 2022, compared to 29.1% in the first quarter of 2021.

Gaming machine handle for the first quarter of 2022 was US$233.0 million, compared with US$278.3 million in the first quarter of 2021. The gaming machine win rate was 3.1% in the first quarter of 2022, compared to 2.5% in the first quarter of 2021.

Total non-gaming revenue at Studio City in the first quarter of 2022 was US$13.3 million, compared with US$19.4 million in the first quarter of 2021.

City of Dreams Manila First Quarter Results

For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, total operating revenues at City of Dreams Manila were US$86.9 million, compared to US$79.5 million in the first quarter of 2021. City of Dreams Manila generated Adjusted EBITDA of US$33.0 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared with Adjusted EBITDA of US$29.4 million in the comparable period of 2021.

City of Dreams Manila’s rolling chip volume was US$647.9 million in the first quarter of 2022 versus US$272.3 million in the first quarter of 2021. The rolling chip win rate was 1.09% in the first quarter of 2022 versus 7.00% in the first quarter of 2021. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85% - 3.15%.

Mass market table games drop increased to US$127.3 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared with US$100.0 million in the first quarter of 2021. The mass market table games hold percentage was 29.8% in the first quarter of 2022, compared to 34.0% in the first quarter of 2021.

Gaming machine handle for the first quarter of 2022 was US$776.7 million, compared with US$568.9 million in the first quarter of 2021. The gaming machine win rate was 6.0% in the first quarter of 2022 versus 5.7% in the first quarter of 2021.

Total non-gaming revenue at City of Dreams Manila in the first quarter of 2022 was US$22.3 million, compared with US$14.2 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Cyprus Operations First Quarter Results

The Company is licensed to operate a temporary casino, the first casino in the Republic of Cyprus, and four satellite casinos. Upon the completion and opening of City of Dreams Mediterranean, the Company will continue to operate the satellite casinos while operation of the temporary casino will cease.

Our casinos remained open during the quarter ended March 31, 2022, with total operating revenues at Cyprus Casinos of US$16.1 million, compared to insignificant operating revenues in the first quarter of 2021. Cyprus Casinos generated Adjusted EBITDA of US$0.9 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared with negative Adjusted EBITDA of US$6.4 million in the first quarter of 2021. The year-over-year increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily a result of the relaxation in COVID-19 related restrictions while casinos were closed during the entire first quarter of 2021 due to government mandated restrictions.

Rolling chip volume was US$2.2 million and the rolling chip win rate was negative 3.40% in the first quarter of 2022. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85% - 3.15%.

Mass market table games drop was US$26.8 million and the mass market table games hold percentage was 16.5% in the first quarter of 2022.

Gaming machine handle was US$247.1 million and the gaming machine win rate was 4.9% in the first quarter of 2022.

Other Factors Affecting Earnings

Total net non-operating expenses for the first quarter of 2022 were US$84.0 million, which mainly included interest expenses of US$87.1 million, net of amounts capitalized.

Depreciation and amortization costs of US$141.3 million were recorded in the first quarter of 2022, of which US$14.3 million related to the amortization expense for our gaming subconcession and US$5.7 million related to the amortization expense for the land use rights.

The negative Adjusted EBITDA for Studio City for the three months ended March 31, 2022 referred to above is US$9.4 million less than the negative Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City contained in the earnings release for Studio City International Holdings Limited (“SCIHL”) dated May 5, 2022 (the “Studio City Earnings Release”). The Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City contained in the Studio City Earnings Release includes certain intercompany charges that are not included in the Adjusted EBITDA for Studio City contained in this press release. Such intercompany charges include, among other items, fees and shared service charges billed between SCIHL and its subsidiaries and certain subsidiaries of Melco. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City included in this press release does not reflect certain intercompany costs related to the table games operations at Studio City Casino.

Financial Position and Capital Expenditures

Total cash and bank balances as of March 31, 2022 aggregated to US$1.90 billion, including US$0.4 million of restricted cash. Total debt, net of unamortized deferred financing costs and original issue premiums, was US$7.07 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2022.

Approximately 3.9 million ADSs were repurchased in the first quarter of 2022, for a total consideration of US$27 million.

Capital expenditures for the first quarter of 2022 were US$151.5 million, which primarily related to the construction projects at Studio City Phase 2 and City of Dreams Mediterranean.

Recent Developments

Uncertainty around COVID-19 outbreaks and related restrictions continue to have a material effect on our operations, financial position, and future prospects into the second quarter of 2022.

In Macau, our operations remain impacted by travel restrictions and quarantine requirements. A stream of COVID-19 outbreaks in China in mid-January 2022 led to a tightening of border controls for entry from Guangdong province and a reduction in the validity period of a negative COVID test from 7 days to 48 hours. Shortly thereafter, the validity period was further reduced to 24 hours until the end of January. The validity period increased to 48 hours until mid-March when it was reduced back to 24 hours in response to increasing COVID-19 cases in China. This restriction remained in place until April 20, 2022, when the Macau government increased the negative COVID test validity period for entry from Guangdong province back up to 48 hours, and then to 72 hours on April 25, 2022.

In the Philippines, the government announced a re-opening of the Philippines’ borders to fully vaccinated international tourists with a negative RT-PCR test taken within 48 hours of departure of their country of origin, effective February 10, 2022, and lowered COVID-19 restrictions to alert level 1 starting from March 1, 2022 which has allowed casinos to operate at 100% capacity, subject to certain guidelines.

In Cyprus, with a surge in COVID-19 cases, authorities stepped up COVID-19 restrictions from the end of December 2021 by reducing the capacity at certain venues and increasing restrictions for unvaccinated people. However, such restrictions were eased from February 21, 2022 and travel restrictions into Cyprus were further eased on April 18, 2022. Our casinos remained open during the period and are currently still subject to certain COVID-19 health and safety measures.

Safe Harbor Statement

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

2021

Operating revenues: Casino $ 395,075 $ 433,796 Rooms 36,509 39,680 Food and beverage 24,328 26,051 Entertainment, retail and other 19,033 19,395 Total operating revenues 474,945 518,922 Operating costs and expenses: Casino (307,383 ) (366,929 ) Rooms (12,964 ) (12,839 ) Food and beverage (23,821 ) (24,122 ) Entertainment, retail and other (5,988 ) (7,704 ) General and administrative (101,223 ) (108,160 ) Payments to the Philippine Parties (7,215 ) (10,625 ) Pre-opening costs (2,355 ) (997 ) Development costs - (3,519 ) Amortization of gaming subconcession (14,254 ) (14,342 ) Amortization of land use rights (5,682 ) (5,717 ) Depreciation and amortization (121,356 ) (121,040 ) Property charges and other (8,601 ) (5,724 ) Total operating costs and expenses (610,842 ) (681,718 ) Operating loss (135,897 ) (162,796 ) Non-operating income (expenses): Interest income 990 2,025 Interest expenses, net of amounts capitalized (87,087 ) (90,642 ) Other financing costs (1,343 ) (2,487 ) Foreign exchange gains, net 2,778 5,199 Other income, net 688 673 Loss on extinguishment of debt - (28,817 ) Total non-operating expenses, net (83,974 ) (114,049 ) Loss before income tax (219,871 ) (276,845 ) Income tax expense (1,973 ) (664 ) Net loss (221,844 ) (277,509 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 38,560 44,601 Net loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited $ (183,284 ) $ (232,908 ) Net loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share: Basic $ (0.129 ) $ (0.163 ) Diluted $ (0.129 ) $ (0.163 ) Net loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per ADS: Basic $ (0.387 ) $ (0.488 ) Diluted $ (0.388 ) $ (0.488 ) Weighted average shares outstanding used in net loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share calculation: Basic 1,422,175,108 1,432,289,789 Diluted 1,422,175,108 1,432,289,789







Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)

March 31,

December 31,

2022

2021

(Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,899,045 $ 1,652,890 Restricted cash 289 285 Accounts receivable, net 54,274 54,491 Amounts due from affiliated companies 430 384 Inventories 28,903 29,589 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 114,385 109,330 Assets held for sale 26,832 21,777 Total current assets 2,124,158 1,868,746 Property and equipment, net 5,905,460 5,910,684 Gaming subconcession, net 12,742 27,065 Intangible assets, net 49,014 51,547 Goodwill 81,418 81,721 Long-term prepayments, deposits and other assets 171,844 177,142 Restricted cash 142 140 Deferred tax assets, net 2,711 4,029 Operating lease right-of-use assets 72,614 68,034 Land use rights, net 686,340 694,582 Total assets $ 9,106,443 $ 8,883,690 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 6,922 $ 5,992 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 781,872 935,483 Income tax payable 9,889 11,913 Operating lease liabilities, current 15,055 16,771 Finance lease liabilities, current 52,849 48,551 Current portion of long-term debt, net 128 128 Amounts due to affiliated companies 1,799 1,548 Liabilities related to assets held for sale 1,571 1,497 Total current liabilities 870,085 1,021,883 Long-term debt, net 7,073,660 6,559,854 Other long-term liabilities 32,322 30,520 Deferred tax liabilities, net 41,132 41,030 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 68,347 62,889 Finance lease liabilities, non-current 334,452 347,629 Total liabilities 8,419,998 8,063,805 Equity: Ordinary shares, par value $0.01; 7,300,000,000 shares authorized; 1,456,547,942 and 1,456,547,942 shares issued; 1,417,283,554 and 1,423,370,314 shares outstanding, respectively 14,565 14,565 Treasury shares, at cost; 39,264,388 and 33,177,628 shares, respectively (137,241) (132,856) Additional paid-in capital 3,231,969 3,238,600 Accumulated other comprehensive losses (102,257) (76,008) Accumulated losses (2,982,636) (2,799,555) Total Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited shareholders’ equity 24,400 244,746 Noncontrolling interests 662,045 575,139 Total equity 686,445 819,885 Total liabilities and equity $ 9,106,443 $ 8,883,690







Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Net Loss Attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited to Adjusted Net Loss Attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (Unaudited) (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

2021

Net loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited $ (183,284 ) $ (232,908 ) Pre-opening costs 2,355 997 Development costs - 3,519 Property charges and other 8,601 5,724 Loss on extinguishment of debt - 28,817 Income tax impact on adjustments - (706 ) Noncontrolling interests impact on adjustments (2,166 ) (13,449 ) Adjusted net loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited $ (174,494 ) $ (208,006 ) Adjusted net loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share: Basic $ (0.123 ) $ (0.145 ) Diluted $ (0.123 ) $ (0.145 ) Adjusted net loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per ADS: Basic $ (0.368 ) $ (0.436 ) Diluted $ (0.369 ) $ (0.436 ) Weighted average shares outstanding used in adjusted net loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share calculation: Basic 1,422,175,108 1,432,289,789 Diluted 1,422,175,108 1,432,289,789







Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Operating Loss to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA (Unaudited) (In thousands of U.S. dollars) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 Altira

Macau Mocha City of

Dreams Studio

City City of

Dreams

Manila Cyprus

Operations Corporate

and Other Total Operating (loss) income $ (15,721 ) $ 3,040 $ (23,194 ) $ (55,256 ) $ 8,166 $ (3,360 ) $ (49,572 ) $ (135,897 ) Payments to the Philippine Parties - - - - 7,215 - - 7,215 Land rent to Belle Corporation - - - - 658 - - 658 Pre-opening costs - - - 277 - 2,078 - 2,355 Depreciation and amortization 5,433 1,247 60,207 33,805 16,326 1,929 22,345 141,292 Share-based compensation 363 118 3,796 805 537 253 11,099 16,971 Property charges and other 573 (53 ) 3,614 3,066 94 - 1,307 8,601 Adjusted EBITDA (9,352 ) 4,352 44,423 (17,303 ) 32,996 900 (14,821 ) 41,195 Corporate and Other expenses - - - - - - 14,821 14,821 Adjusted Property EBITDA $ (9,352 ) $ 4,352 $ 44,423 $ (17,303 ) $ 32,996 $ 900 $ - $ 56,016 Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 Altira

Macau Mocha City of

Dreams Studio

City City of

Dreams

Manila Cyprus

Operations Corporate

and Other Total Operating (loss) income $ (35,224 ) $ 163 $ (21,579 ) $ (39,341 ) $ (3,247 ) $ (10,267 ) $ (53,301 ) $ (162,796 ) Payments to the Philippine Parties - - - - 10,625 - - 10,625 Land rent to Belle Corporation - - - - 805 - - 805 Pre-opening costs - - 193 243 - 561 - 997 Development costs - - - - - - 3,519 3,519 Depreciation and amortization 5,475 1,629 59,278 33,617 16,390 3,207 21,503 141,099 Share-based compensation 120 35 858 352 466 69 8,117 10,017 Property charges and other 71 17 1,298 (60 ) 4,373 - 25 5,724 Adjusted EBITDA (29,558 ) 1,844 40,048 (5,189 ) 29,412 (6,430 ) (20,137 ) 9,990 Corporate and Other expenses - - - - - - 20,137 20,137 Adjusted Property EBITDA $ (29,558 ) $ 1,844 $ 40,048 $ (5,189 ) $ 29,412 $ (6,430 ) $ - $ 30,127







Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Net Loss Attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA (Unaudited) (In thousands of U.S. dollars) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

2021

Net loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited $ (183,284 ) $ (232,908 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (38,560 ) (44,601 ) Net loss (221,844 ) (277,509 ) Income tax expense 1,973 664 Interest and other non-operating expenses, net 83,974 114,049 Property charges and other 8,601 5,724 Share-based compensation 16,971 10,017 Depreciation and amortization 141,292 141,099 Development costs - 3,519 Pre-opening costs 2,355 997 Land rent to Belle Corporation 658 805 Payments to the Philippine Parties 7,215 10,625 Adjusted EBITDA 41,195 9,990 Corporate and Other expenses 14,821 20,137 Adjusted Property EBITDA $ 56,016 $ 30,127





