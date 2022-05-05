Frontera Brings Hyper-Realistic Experiences to Commercial Metaverse Applications

DALLAS, TEXAS, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontera Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: FRTG) (“Frontera” or “the Company”), a technology-focused strategic acquirer of revenue-generating companies and intellectual property (IP), today announced the release of the 3.0 version of its Mixie Holoport immersive reality framework with Extended Reality (XR) support (“Mixie Holoport XR”). Mixie Holoport XR is a National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Product of the Year award winner, setting the benchmark for immersive realism in Augmented Reality (AR), Mixed Reality (MR), and Virtual Reality (VR) applications. Frontera recently acquired the Mixie Holoport IP to enhance Metaverse business applications.

“Mixie Holoport XR closes the experiential gap between digital worlds and our physical senses, enabling users to seamlessly interact in highly immersive realities,” said Andrew De Luna, CPA, MBA, Vice Chairman, Interim Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Financial Officer of Frontera. “Virtual versions of objects and scenarios allow users to explore wholly new environments, dramatically increasing the effectiveness of virtual training while making the entire immersive experience memorable and actionable.”

The enterprise-grade Mixie Holoport XR umbrella framework sets the standard for next-generation collaborative environments and human-machine interaction, offering new levels of immersive realism via 360º video playback and intelligent motion tracking capabilities. Mixie Holoport XR engenders intense emotional investment and knowledge retention, leading to memorable, highly impactful user experiences. As a result, viewers interacting with Mixie Holoport XR-enabled applications benefit from experiencing real-world scenarios in training, real estate property tours, distance education, manufacturing, health care and other applications where realism and seamless interactivity are necessary to ensure total user engagement. From a financial standpoint, Mixie Holoport XR targets organizations seeking to quantify their return on investment (ROI) in the Metaverse.

“Frontera's Mixie Holoport XR lets customers deploy cost-effective business applications that benefit from experiential viewing and knowledge sharing,” said Mann Yam, Chairman of the Board of Frontera Group. "We bring tangible value to Metaverse business applications by taking the mystery out of ROI and simplifying engagement. The Mixie Holoport XR offers a full-service ecosystem that includes professional content creation, content management, and multi-device delivery solutions – all wrapped in CFO-friendly packaging.”

For further information regarding Mixie Holoport XR, please visit https://intellimedianetworks.com/products/mixie-ltms/ .

About Frontera

Frontera Group is a strategic acquirer of intellectual property and revenue-generating companies in the technology and human capital markets. It is developing and executing an aggressive, four-tier acquisition and implementation strategy intended to provide substantial increases in profitability to its acquisitions in industries which possess traditionally low and stagnant EBITDA multiples. The Company has identified and is currently pursuing several revenue-generating acquisition targets.

For further information, please visit Frontera’s website at www.frtgtech.com .

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

The statements contained in this news release which are not historical facts may be "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. For example, statements that describe FRTG's hopes, plans, objectives, goals, intentions, or expectations are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are only made as of the date of this news release. Numerous factors, many of which are beyond FRTG’s control, will affect actual results. FRTG undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. This news release should be read in conjunction with FRTG’s most recent financial reports and other filings posted with the OTC Markets and/or the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission by FRTG.

Frontera Group Contact

Andrew De Luna

adl@frtgtech.com

Investor Relations Contact