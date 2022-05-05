Redwood to Host ‘The Logistics of Disaster Relief’ Webinar

CHICAGO, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redwood Logistics (Redwood), one of the fastest-growing supply chain and logistics companies, announced registration is now open for its upcoming webinar, ‘The Logistics of Disaster Relief,’ on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 from 3 to 4 p.m. EST. In partnership with SupplyChainBrain, editor-in-chief Bob Bowman will host a panel made up of American Logistics Aid Network (ALAN) Executive Director, Kathy Fulton; Walgreens Director of Global Transportation and Customs Compliance, Sandra McCarthy; and Redwood Logistics Executive Vice President, Adam Moreau.



“Natural disasters disrupt and uproot more than just logistics networks, they leave entire populations disconnected and in desperate need of assistance,” said Adam Moreau. “Leaders within the world of logistics understand more than most how to effectively mobilize under difficult and tight circumstances, making us a key factor in helping provide disaster relief. Redwood is passionate about giving back to our communities, and we look forward to hosting such a timely discussion.”

Ahead of hurricane and summer storm season, attendees will learn about the ways in which technology and connectivity can create a more resilient supply chain, as well as lessons learned over the past several decades. Panelists will also discuss the rise in natural disasters, and how companies and their supply chain can get involved to support ALAN and those in need.

Kathy Fulton of ALAN adds, “While we can’t avoid disasters, we can help people get better prepared for them though insightful webinars like these. We’re excited to be presenting alongside Redwood and all of the panelists and grateful for the chance to share so many essential readiness and resilience messages.”

To register for the free webinar, visit: https://www.supplychainbrain.com/articles/34764-the-logistics-of-disaster-relief

