Election of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of AS Harju Elekter

The Supervisory Board of AS Harju Elekter elected Triinu Tombak as the new Chairman of the Supervisory Board. She has been the Member of the Supervisory Board of AS Harju Elekter from 1997 to 2007 and from 2012 to date.



As of 4 May 2022, the Supervisory Board of Harju Elekter has 6 members, in the following composition: Triinu Tombak, Andres Toome, Aare Kirsme, Arvi Hamburg, Märt Luuk ja Risto Vahimets. The term of office of the Members of the Supervisory Board is 5 (five) years.

