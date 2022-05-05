Heat Exchangers Market Size Worth USD 28.30 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 7.3% CAGR – Heat Exchangers Industry Report by Fortune Business Insights

Pune, India, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heat Exchangers Market size is projected to grow from USD 16.95 billion in 2020 to USD 28.30 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 7.3% during the 2021-2028 period. The increasing demand for energy and proactive strategies deployed by the companies to strengthen their position is expected to boost the product’s demand in the forthcoming years.

Increasing Demand for Energy Worldwide to Augment Growth. This information is presented in latest report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Global Heat Exchangers Market Analysis Report 2021-2028.

DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Demand for Energy to Aid Growth

The growing population rate and the rapid-paced industrialization are factors that have propelled the demand for energy across the globe. However, this also has a detrimental effect on the environment due to the rising greenhouse gas emissions from industries. Therefore, several companies are adopting energy-efficient methods to arrest waste energy and further enhance the process optimization by deploying advanced heat recovery devices across several industrial applications. This is expected to contribute to the global heat exchangers market growth during the forecast period.

Sluggish Growth amid COVID-19; Several Energy Projects in Pipeline a Glimmer of Hope

The COVID-19 pandemic that led to the shutdown of industries in the backdrop of lockdown announced by the government agencies worldwide has had a seismic effect on the market. The market exhibited a sluggish growth rate in 2020 due to halted industrial operations that reduced demand for the product. However, the companies are returning to normalcy with the operation, though at a snail’s pace, resuming and slowly regaining the pre-pandemic levels. Several energy projects are expected to favor the market’s growth.

For instance, in September 2020, Vancouver International Airport commenced its geothermal exchange system project to meet its cooling, heating, and electricity demand.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Major Companies Focus on Partnerships to Expand Their Product Portfolio & Boost Sales Revenue

The market comprises small, medium, and large companies striving to maintain a stronghold. These companies partner with other companies to develop advanced heat transfer products to cater to the growing demand for energy worldwide. Additionally, the adoption of strategies such as collaboration, merger and acquisition, and facility expansion by other key players is anticipated to contribute to the growth of the market.

Heat Exchangers Market Segmentation:

On the basis of type, the market is categorized into shell & tube, plate & frame, air coolers, cooling towers, and others.

Based on type, the shell & tube segment held a global heat exchangers market share of about 34.0% in 2020. This is attributable to the increasing adoption of shell & tube devices in refineries and chemical industries owing to their ability to transfer large amounts of heat at relatively lower operating costs.

Based on application, the market is divided into chemicals, oil & gas, power generation, HVAC, automobile, pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, and others. Lastly, on the basis of region, the market is segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

What does the Report Include?

The global market for heat exchangers report includes a detailed analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaborate that will further contribute to market growth. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as PESTEL and SWOT analysis to obtain information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth between 2021 and 2028.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Asia-Pacific – The region is expected to remain at the forefront and hold the highest position in the market in the forthcoming years. This is attributable to the rapid-paced urbanization and industrialization in countries such as India, China, and Japan. Asia-Pacific stood at USD 5.67 billion in 2020.

Europe – The market in the region is expected to experience considerable growth backed by the presence of stringent environmental regulations that focus on the reduction of carbon emissions, propelling the adoption of advanced heat exchangers in the region between 2021 and 2028.

North America – The region is expected to showcase exponential growth in the forthcoming years. This is ascribable to factors such as the presence of established players across different industrial verticals such as aviation, HVAC, aerospace, and automobile.

Industry Development:

February 2021 - Alfa Laval to partner with Carrier Global Corporation, a leading global provider of sustainable building and cold chain solutions. According to the partnership, Alfa Laval will supply advanced engineered heat exchangers for Carrier's commercial HVAC and refrigeration portfolios across the globe.

Top heat exchanger companies in world Profiled in the Report:

Alfa Laval (Sweden)

Kelvion (Germany)

GEA Group (Germany)

Danfoss (Denmark)

SWEP (Sweden)

Thermax Limited (India)

API Heat Transfer (United States)

Tranter, Inc. (United States)

Mersen (France)

Linde Engineering (United Kingdom)

Air Products (United States)

HISAKA WORKS, LTD. (Thailand)

HRS Heat Exchangers (United Kingdom)

